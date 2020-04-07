Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Los Medios y Tecnologías en la Educación Escolar Fernando Mejía 7072-14-6592
  2. 2. UNA CONCEPCIÓN TÉCNICA EN EL DISEÑO Y DESARROLLO DE MEDIOS DE ENSEÑANZA
  3. 3. UNA CONCEPCIÓN PRÁCTICA EN EL DISEÑO Y DESARROLLO DE MEDIOS DE ENSEÑANZA
  4. 4. Las nuevas tecnologías en el sistema escolar
  5. 5. Factores que inciden en el éxito o fracaso de la incorporación curricular de las nuevas tecnologías • Proyecto institucional • Infraestructura y recursos informáticos en los centros • La Formación del profesorado • Abundante material didáctico digital • Equipos externos de apoyo al profesorado y al centro
  6. 6. Factores para generalizar el uso de tecnologías en las aulas • Disponibilidad de variados tipos de materiales digitales para los distintos niveles educativos y de las materias curriculares. • Fácil accesibilidad a estos materiales en cualquier momento y desde cualquier lugartanto para el profesorado como para el alumnado. • Cualificación técnica y pedagógica del profesorado para que esté en condiciones de planificar, poner en práctica y evaluar experiencias de aprendizaje con materiales digitales.
  7. 7. Las competencias informacionales y digitales en el curriculum

