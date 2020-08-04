Successfully reported this slideshow.
Fernando Hernandez Oliva Licenciatura en Educacion Semana 4 DenverColorado 08/04/2020 "LOS PROBLEMAS DEL LENGUAJE ESCRITO"
"Los problemas del lenguaje escrito“ L O S T R A S T O R N O S D E L E N G U AJ E E S C R I TO S O N : D I S L E X I A : S...
Características del lenguaje Escrito L A L E N G U A E S C R I TA , A D I F E R E N C I A D E L A L E N G U A O R A L , P ...
El diagnóstico del lenguaje escrito L O P R I M E R O Q U E H AY Q U E H A C E R E S D E S C A RTA R L O S P R O B L E M A...
Dificultades en el aprendizaje de la lectura L A D I S L E X I A E S U N T I P O D E T R A S T O R N O D E L A L E C T U R...
Disgrafía L A D I S G R AF Í A E S U N T R A S T O R N O D E L A P R E N D I Z A J E C O N S I S T E N T E E N C I E RTA S...
Intervención en los problemas del lenguaje escrito L A S D I F I C U L T A D E S D E C O D I F I C A C I Ó N R E P E R C U...
Conclusion I G U A L M E N T E P U E D E A G R E G A R S E Q U E E N L A M E T O D O L O G Í A E M P L E A D A N O S E I N...
Referencias A D R Ó N , O . ( 1 9 9 9 ) A L G U N A S C O N S I D E R A C I O N E S S O B R E L E N G U A E S C R I T A , ...
Los problemas del lenguaje escrito

Licenciatura en Educacion

  1. 1. Fernando Hernandez Oliva Licenciatura en Educacion Semana 4 DenverColorado 08/04/2020 "LOS PROBLEMAS DEL LENGUAJE ESCRITO"
  2. 2. "Los problemas del lenguaje escrito“ L O S T R A S T O R N O S D E L E N G U AJ E E S C R I TO S O N : D I S L E X I A : S E D E F I N E C O M O D I F I C U LTAD E S S E V E R A S Y D U R A B L E S D E A D Q U I S I C I Ó N D E L L E N G U AJ E E S C R I TO E N L O S N I Ñ O S D E I N T E L I G E N C I A N O R M A L , S I N T R A S T O R N O S S E N S O R I A L E S N I T R A S T O R N O S A F E C T I V O S G R AV E S . S E T R ATA D E U N A A LT E R A C I Ó N E S P O N T Á N E A D E L A E S C R I T U R A .
  3. 3. Características del lenguaje Escrito L A L E N G U A E S C R I TA , A D I F E R E N C I A D E L A L E N G U A O R A L , P O S E E U N S I S T E M A N O TA C I O N A L ; É S T E E S E N T E N D I D O C O M O U N C O N J U N T O D E S I G N O S G R Á F I C O S Q U E T I E N E N R E G L A S Q U E S E D E B E N R E S P E TA R ; E S T O S S I G N O S G R Á F I C O S S E S U B D I V I D E N E N D O S T I P O S : L A E S C R I T U R A A L FA B É T I C A ( L E T R A S Y S I G N O S D E P U N T U A C I Ó N ) Y E L S I S T E M A D E C I F R A S ( N Ú M E R O S ) .
  4. 4. El diagnóstico del lenguaje escrito L O P R I M E R O Q U E H AY Q U E H A C E R E S D E S C A RTA R L O S P R O B L E M A S D E A U D I C I Ó N Q U E P O D R Í A N A F E C TA R E L L E N G U AJ E . S I N E M B A R G O , L A Ú N I C A M A N E R A D E D I AG N O S T I C AR L O S T R AS TO R N O S D E L L E N G U AJ E E S A T R AV É S D E U N A E VA L U A C I Ó N . L O S E S P E C I A L I S TA S Q U E R E A L I Z A N E S TA S E VA L U A C I O N E S S E L L A M A N PAT Ó L O G O S D E L H A B L A Y E L L E N G U AJ E .
  5. 5. Dificultades en el aprendizaje de la lectura L A D I S L E X I A E S U N T I P O D E T R A S T O R N O D E L A L E C T U R A . P O R L O G E N E R A L L A D I S L E X I A E S U N T I P O D E T R A S T O R N O D E L A L E C T U R A . P O R L O G E N E R A L , S E R E F I E R E A D I F I C U L T A D E S P A R A L E E R P A L A B R A S I N D I V I D U A L E S Y P U E D E C A U S A R P R O B L E M A S D E C O M P R E N S I Ó N D E L T E X T O . . . . L A S P E R S O N A S C O N T R A S T O R N O S D E L A L E C T U R A A M E N U D O T I E N E N P R O B L E M A S P A R A R E C O N O C E R P A L A B R A S Q U E Y A C O N O C E N Y C O M P R E N D E R E L T E X T O Q U E L E E N . E R A L , S E R E F I E R E A D I F I C U L T A D E S P A R A L E E R P A L A B R A S I N D I V I D U A L E S Y P U E D E C A U S A R P R O B L E M A S D E C O M P R E N S I Ó N D E L T E X T O . . . . L A S P E R S O N A S C O N T R A S T O R N O S D E L A L E C T U R A A M E N U D O T I E N E N P R O B L E M A S P A R A R E C O N O C E R P A L A B R A S Q U E Y A C O N O C E N Y C O M P R E N D E R E L T E X T O Q U E L E E N .
  6. 6. Disgrafía L A D I S G R AF Í A E S U N T R A S T O R N O D E L A P R E N D I Z A J E C O N S I S T E N T E E N C I E RTA S D I F I C U LTA D E S D E C O O R D I N A C I Ó N D E L O S M Ú S C U L O S D E L A M A N O Y E L B R A Z O , L O Q U E I M P I D E A L O S N I Ñ O S A F E C TA D O S D O M I N A R Y D I R I G I R E L I N S T R U M E N TO D E E S C R I T U R A ( L Á P I Z , B O L Í G R A F O , R O T U L A D O R . . . ) D E L A F O R M A A D E C U A D A PA R A E S C R I B I R D E F O R M A L E G I B L E Y O R D E N A D A .
  7. 7. Intervención en los problemas del lenguaje escrito L A S D I F I C U L T A D E S D E C O D I F I C A C I Ó N R E P E R C U T E N E N L A E J E C U C I Ó N D E L O S P R O C E D I M I E N T O S D E A L T O N I V E L , D I S M I N U Y E N L A M O T I V A C I Ó N , L A P E R S I S T E N C I A Y E L E S F U E R Z O D U R A N T E L A S A C T I V I D A D E S D E C O M P O S I C I Ó N E S C R I T A , E I N C L U S O , D E M A N E R A I N C O N S C I E N T E , L L E V A N A L N I Ñ O / A A U T I L I Z A R U N V O C A B U L A R I O M U Y R E S T R I N G I D O P O R N O E N F R E N T A R S E A S U S D I F I C U L T A D E S P A R A C O D I F I C A R C I E R T A S P A L A B R A S . D E N T R O D E L A I N T E R V E N C I Ó N E N L O S P R O C E S O S B Á S I C O S D E L A E S C R I T U R A D I F E R E N C I A M O S L A I N T E R V E N C I Ó N E N L A M E J O R A D E L A G R A F Í A Y L A I N T E R V E N C I Ó N E N L A E S C R I T U R A D E P A L A B R A S O C O D I F I C A C I Ó N .
  8. 8. Conclusion I G U A L M E N T E P U E D E A G R E G A R S E Q U E E N L A M E T O D O L O G Í A E M P L E A D A N O S E I N C O R P O R A N A C T I V I D A D E S Q U E L L A M E N L A A T E N C I Ó N D E L N I Ñ O , C O M O J U E G O S D E L E N G U A J E Y E S C R I T U R A , R O N D A D E P R O D U C C I Ó N D E T E X T O S E S C R I T O S , A S Í C O M O M E S A S D E D I Á L O G O S P A R A D E C I D I R E N C O N S E N S O L O Q U E S E D E S E A E S C R I B I R O P R O D U C I R E N F O R M A E S C R I T A E N L I B E R T A D . A S I M I S M O , S E C O N S I D E R A Q U E E S T A M E T O D O L O G Í A E M P L E A D A N O E S T I M U L A U N A P R E N D I Z A J E A C T I V O Q U E R E S P O N D A A L O S I N T E R E S E S Y P A R T I C U L A R I D A D E S D E L N I Ñ O Q U E A P R E N D E , P U D I É N D O S E C O N C L U I R D E A C U E R D O A L O P L A N T E A D O P O R L O S A U T O R E S E S T U D I A D O S , Q U E E N L A S A U L A S S E C O N T I N Ú A I N S I S T I E N D O E N L A R E P E T I C I Ó N , M E M O R I Z A C I Ó N , L A C O N S T R U C C I Ó N D E F R A S E S S I N S E N T I D O , O B V I A N D O O S T E N S I B L E M E N T E Q U E L A M E T O D O L O G Í A P A R A L A E N S E Ñ A N Z A D E L A E S C R I T U R A D E B E C E N T R A R S E E N A C T I V I D A D E S D I N Á M I C A S , C O N U N E N F O Q U E C O N S T R U C T I V I S T A D O N D E S E C O N C I B E L A L E C T U R A Y E S C R I T U R A C O M O H E R R A M I E N T A S B Á S I C A S E I M P R E S C I N D I B L E S P A R A D E S E N V O L V E R S E A U T Ó N O M A Y C R Í T I C A M E N T E E N L A V I D A P Ú B L I C A , S I N O L V I D A R A D E M Á S , Q U E L A E S C R I T U R A F U N C I O N A C O M O U N M E D I O E S T R U C T U R A D O P A R A G E N E R A R C O N O C I M I E N T O S Y C O M O M E D I O P A R A L A C O N S T R U C C I Ó N D E L P E N S A M I E N T O L Ó G I C O .
  9. 9. Referencias A D R Ó N , O . ( 1 9 9 9 ) A L G U N A S C O N S I D E R A C I O N E S S O B R E L E N G U A E S C R I T A , P L A N I F I C A C I Ó N Y E V A L U A C I Ó N . S E R I E D O C U M E N T O S , E D U C A C I Ó N Y L E C T U R A . F U N D A L E C T U R A P A L A C I O S , I . ( 1 9 9 2 ) D I F E R E N C I A S D E L A L E C T U R A Y E S C R I T U R A . P U E R T O L A C R U Z . V E N E Z U E L A : G R Á F I C O S M E T R O P O L I T A N A C . A . P O S A D A A . Y P A B A C . ( 1 9 9 7 ) E N S E Ñ A N Z A D E L A L E C T O E S C R I T U R A . C O L E C C I Ó N M E S A R E D O N D A . C O O P E R A T I V A E D I T O R I A L . M A G I S T E R I O . C O L O M B I A . P O Z O S , J . ( 1 9 9 8 ) I N T E R V E N C I Ó N P S I C O L I N G U Í S T I C A E N E L A P R E N D I Z A J E D E L A E S C R I T U R A . U N I V E R S I D A D D E M É R I D A . R A M Í R E Z , T . ( 1 9 9 9 ) C Ó M O H A C E R U N P R O Y E C T O D E I N V E S T I G A C I Ó N . C A R A C A S . V E N E Z U E L A : P A N A P O C . A . R E Y E S , L . ( 1 9 9 7 ) E S T R A T E G I A S P A R A E L A P R E N D I Z A J E E F I C A Z D E L A E S C R I T U R A . T R A B A J O D E G R A D O N O P U B L I C A D O . M A R A C A Y . V E N E Z U E L A . R O C K W E L L , P . ( 2 0 0 0 ) N U E V A S T É C N I C A S D I D Á C T I C A S P A R A L A E N S E Ñ A N Z A D E L A L E N G U A E S C R I T A . S E V I L L A . M O R Ó N .

