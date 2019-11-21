Successfully reported this slideshow.
Calaveritas Literarias Equipo 18 • Cynthia siller • Fernando Manrique • Mariana lopez • Liliana Elizondo • Roxana sifuntes
¿QUÉ ES UNA CALAVERITA LITERARIA? México no es México sin sus fiestas, y el Día de Muertos no es nada sin un buen borlote....
COMO HACER UNA CALAVERITA LITERARIA • Intenta utilizar rimas consonantes. • No olvides mencionar a la muerte. • Menciona a...
CALAVERITA AL EQUIPO 18Se acerca el proyecto, El equipo muy asustado debería de estar, Ya que si no pasan, La muerte se lo...
CALAVERITA A LA PROFRA PACHUCALa profe esta sentada, No se imagina que la muerte le esta por llegar Asi que ella esta muy ...
Calaveritas del proyecto semestral Fernando Torres

Proyecto Semestral de Computación para lograr sacar 40 de calificacion.

Calaveritas del proyecto semestral Fernando Torres

  1. 1. Calaveritas Literarias Equipo 18 • Cynthia siller • Fernando Manrique • Mariana lopez • Liliana Elizondo • Roxana sifuntes • Salvador Aguirre • Fernando torres DÍA DE MUERTOS
  2. 2. ¿QUÉ ES UNA CALAVERITA LITERARIA? México no es México sin sus fiestas, y el Día de Muertos no es nada sin un buen borlote. Y qué mejor manera de encender los corazones, sino una buena Calavera Literaria. Estas poesías populares son nuestro mejor retrato con la muerte, en ellas el mexicano se mofa y desafía a la Muerte, se burla de amigos y hasta de presidentes; al fin y al cabo, como dijo el grabador Guadalupe Posada, la muerte es democrática, por eso en las calaveras literarias hay verbena para todos.
  3. 3. COMO HACER UNA CALAVERITA LITERARIA • Intenta utilizar rimas consonantes. • No olvides mencionar a la muerte. • Menciona alguna de las características que definen a la persona de la que hablas. • Escribe con cariño y humor. • Remata con un final sorprendente. • No cuentes la sílabas con los dedos, cántalas.
  4. 4. CALAVERITA AL EQUIPO 18Se acerca el proyecto, El equipo muy asustado debería de estar, Ya que si no pasan, La muerte se los va a llevar. Los Fernandos jugando están, Salvador dormido sin preocupar, Y las niñas no dejan de platicar, Si supieran que la muerte les esta por llegar. Llego la hora del proyecto presentar, La profe Pachu ansiosa esta por reprobar, Y la muerte en la puerta los ha de esperar, Para su mala suerte preparados bien no están. La muerte se los ha llevado, Sus papás los han regañado Los vatos esta jugando Y las niñas a la muerte están chismeando
  5. 5. CALAVERITA A LA PROFRA PACHUCALa profe esta sentada, No se imagina que la muerte le esta por llegar Asi que ella esta muy calmada Para poder acabar de revisar. La muerte fue a verla, Le pregunto porque reprobo a su pequeña Ella le dijo que por fue un error, Y la muerte la perdono. Y paso un mes, la maestra la volvió a reprobar con seis, Y la muerte la visito otra vez, La profe asumió las consecuncias y ahora muerta es. Todos los alumnos están de luto, En especial todos los del equipo 18 Ya que aunque los paso con ocho, Ellos la querían mucho

