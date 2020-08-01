Proyecto jativa d 3 a

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 PORTADA COLEGIO PARTICULAR A DISTANCIA “OCTAVIO PAZ” Ámbito de aprendizaje: Ideas que cambiaron el mundo Tema: El teléfo...
2 ÍNDICE PORTADA.............................................................................................................
3 ANEXO 1. MODELO DE ENCUESTA ............................................................................... 24 ANEXO 2. ...
4 CAPÍTULO I Introducción La presente investigación dará a conocer las ventajas y desventajas del uso del teléfono móvil y...
5 acortaron, por todo el mundo millones de personas se conectan a través de redes sociales, salas de chat, entre otras. Es...
6 El teléfono ha sido considerado uno de los inventos más representativos. Para obtener el servicio de telefonía fija, en ...
7 Objetivos del Estudio Objetivo General Dar a conocer las ventajas y desventajas del uso del teléfono móvil en la comunic...
8 CAPÍTULO II Marco Conceptual Tecnología Creado en 1973 por Martin Cooper, el teléfono móvil se ha convertido en la revol...
9 La Relación Intrafamiliar Años atrás, se entendía por familia a la integración de la madre, padre y los hijos, un concep...
10 Ventajas y desventajas del uso del teléfono móvil Con el avance de la tecnología, el desarrollo de la comunicación tamb...
11 Marco Metodológico El presente trabajo es de tipo descriptivo, lo que nos ayudará a considerar las características de l...
12 Valor 5%=0.5 Datos para aplicar la encuesta Dato Valor n Incógnita N 65 𝜎 0.5 Z 2.58 e 0.09 Cálculos: 𝒏 = 𝒁 𝟐 𝝈 𝟐 𝑵 𝒆 𝟐...
13 Resultados A continuación, se detalla la tabla de resultados de las encuestas tomadas a 15 familias en un radio de 10 m...
14 Tabla 1. Resultados obtenidos de la encuesta (Fuente: Investigador)
15 Gráfico 2. Número de teléfonos móviles por familia El gráfico 3, representa cuan indispensable es el teléfono celular e...
16 Gráfico 4. Uso del teléfono móvil El gráfico 5, indica el número de aplicaciones que las familias utilizan en promedio ...
17 Gráfico 6. Tiempo de uso de redes sociales en el teléfono móvil Solo en el caso de una familia, se representa con un má...
18 Gráfico 8. Tipo de conversación que disfrutan las familias El uso del teléfono móvil durante una comida, sea desayuno, ...
19 Gráfico 10. Realidad cuando se olvida el teléfono celular Análisis de Resultados Las gráficas que se han presentado com...
20 aplicaciones instaladas, por lo que podemos indicar que mucho pueden tener aplicaciones en su teléfono móvil que ni siq...
21 CAPÍTULO III Conclusiones 1. Las familias del barrio San Fernando han hecho del teléfono móvil el dispositivo que utili...
22 2. Se ha creado una alarma en este estudio, el 13% de las familias si tienen esta dependencia a su dispositivo móvil, p...
23 Bibliografía BBC Mundo. (26 de Abril de 2010). BBC NEWS. Obtenido de https://www.bbc.com/mundo/ciencia_tecnologia/2010/...
24 ANEXOS ANEXO 1. MODELO DE ENCUESTA ENCUESTA USO TELÉFONO MÓVIL Gracias por su colaboración, en la presente investigació...
25 9. ¿Cuándo desayuna, almuerza y merienda en familia, usted utiliza su teléfono móvil? SI NO 10. Está de apuro y si por ...
  1. 1. 1 PORTADA COLEGIO PARTICULAR A DISTANCIA “OCTAVIO PAZ” Ámbito de aprendizaje: Ideas que cambiaron el mundo Tema: El teléfono móvil y el desarrollo de la relación intrafamiliar Estudio de caso: Ventajas y desventajas del uso del teléfono móvil y su influencia en la comunicación familiar en el Barrio San Fernando PROYECTO DE GRADO PREVIO A LA OBTENCIÓN DEL TÍTULO DE BACHILLER EN CIENCIAS PARALELO “A” Autor/a Diego F. Jativa A. Tutor/a Lic. Adela Chulde. Quito - Ecuador 2020
  2. 2. 2 ÍNDICE PORTADA.................................................................................................................................. 1 ÍNDICE.................................................................................................................................... 2 ÍNDICE DE GRÁFICOS......................................................................................................... 3 ÍNDICE DE TABLAS ............................................................................................................. 3 CAPÍTULO I............................................................................................................................ 4 Introducción .............................................................................................................................. 4 Antecedentes ............................................................................................................................. 4 Definición del Problema............................................................................................................ 5 Justificación del Estudio............................................................................................................ 6 Objetivos del Estudio ................................................................................................................ 7 Objetivo General.............................................................................................................. 7 Objetivos Específicos....................................................................................................... 7 CAPÍTULO II .......................................................................................................................... 8 Marco Conceptual ..................................................................................................................... 8 Tecnología........................................................................................................................ 8 La Relación Intrafamiliar................................................................................................. 9 Ventajas y desventajas del uso del teléfono móvil......................................................... 10 Marco Metodológico............................................................................................................... 11 Resultados ............................................................................................................................... 13 Análisis de Resultados ............................................................................................................ 19 CAPÍTULO III....................................................................................................................... 21 Conclusiones ........................................................................................................................... 21 Recomendaciones.................................................................................................................... 21 Bibliografía ............................................................................................................................ 23 ANEXOS ............................................................................................................................... 24
  3. 3. 3 ANEXO 1. MODELO DE ENCUESTA ............................................................................... 24 ANEXO 2. ENCUESTAS REALIZADAS............................................................................ 26 ÍNDICE DE GRÁFICOS Gráfico 1. Composición del núcleo familiar.......................................................................... 13 Gráfico 2. Número de teléfonos móviles por familia............................................................. 15 Gráfico 3. Es indispensable el uso del teléfono móvil en el hogar ........................................ 15 Gráfico 4. Uso del teléfono móvil.......................................................................................... 16 Gráfico 5. Número de aplicaciones instaladas en el teléfono móvil ...................................... 16 Gráfico 6. Tiempo de uso de redes sociales en el teléfono móvil.......................................... 17 Gráfico 7. Revisión de pantalla de teléfono móvil................................................................. 17 Gráfico 8. Tipo de conversación que disfrutan las familias................................................... 18 Gráfico 9. Utilización del teléfono móvil durante la comida familiar ................................... 18 Gráfico 10. Realidad cuando se olvida el teléfono celular..................................................... 19 ÍNDICE DE TABLAS Tabla 1. Resultados obtenidos de la encuesta ........................................................................ 14
  4. 4. 4 CAPÍTULO I Introducción La presente investigación dará a conocer las ventajas y desventajas del uso del teléfono móvil y su influencia en la comunicación familiar en el Barrio San Fernando. El teléfono móvil se ha convertido en una herramienta necesaria por su versatilidad y accesibilidad, pero su uso, también ha afectado en cierto grado las relaciones personales, en especial las intrafamiliares. El teléfono es uno de los inventos que ha revolucionado a la humanidad, se atribuye este invento a Antonio Meucci. Mediante señales acústicas el teléfono puede transmitir la voz de una persona de un lugar a otro. Por mucho tiempo se lo ha utilizado con cables, pero la evolución de la tecnología ha logrado que el teléfono funcione de manera inalámbrica, sin importar donde este ubicado y la distancia a la que se encuentre, el teléfono móvil en la actualidad puede transmitir de manera instantánea, mensajes, archivos, llamadas, videos, etc. El teléfono móvil se ha convertido en una herramienta indispensable en el trabajo, educación, entretenimiento y para la comunicación familiar. Pero aún en el hogar, las familias enfrentan un gran desafío, el uso excesivo del internet y el teléfono móvil no fomentan las relaciones familiares. A pesar de los avances tecnológicos y la rutina diaria, familias enteras se han distanciado en su propio hogar. Para el desarrollo del estudio de caso se aplicará la investigación de tipo descriptiva y se utilizará cómo técnica de recolección de datos la entrevista a la muestra seleccionada. Mediante gráficos estadísticos se realizará la presentación de resultados. Antecedentes Desde que se realizó la primera llamada a través del teléfono, ha sido una herramienta indispensable en cada hogar, con el nacimiento del teléfono móvil, las distancias se
  5. 5. 5 acortaron, por todo el mundo millones de personas se conectan a través de redes sociales, salas de chat, entre otras. Este avance también ayuda en emergencias médicas, incendios o accidentes de tránsito, se han diseñado números especiales para poder conectarse y llegar pronto a atender las emergencias salvando así millones de vidas en todo el mundo. Las tecnologías inalámbricas hacen que los servicios de comunicación estén disponibles en cualquier momento, sin importar su actividad o ubicación, nos brindan la posibilidad de utilizar varias herramientas a la vez en el mismo dispositivo. El uso del teléfono móvil se ha expandido no solo a los adultos, adolescentes y niños también se ven beneficiados al usarlo, en el ámbito educativo es una herramienta excelente, a través del internet se puede acceder a un sinnúmero de publicaciones instructivas. Con respecto al tema, la revista Despertad menciona “Es esta era de la comunicación de masas, muchas personas, tanto jóvenes como mayores, se sienten muy solas.” (WATCH TOWER AND TRACT SOCIETY, 2010). Las familias del barrio San Fernando tienen acceso a teléfonos móviles e internet, pero, esta herramienta utilizada en un dispositivo de uso personal, también abre las puertas a varios peligros, conversaciones con personas desconocidas, redes de pornografía, entretenimiento violento, entre otros, han captado la atención de los integrantes de la familia afectando a la relación intrafamiliar. Definición del Problema A pesar de los avances en tecnología, la comunicación en la familia ha ido disminuyendo, a pesar de compartir momentos especiales, la mayoría de los miembros de la familia centran su atención a su teléfono móvil. En muchos lugares encontramos área de conectividad gratuita, permitiendo a sus usuarios hacer uso de su teléfono móvil, evitando el contacto personal y disfrutar de una buena conversación, es decir, en poco tiempo se ha pasado de utilizar el teléfono para realizar llamadas y comunicarnos a estar pegados todo el día a él.
  6. 6. 6 El teléfono ha sido considerado uno de los inventos más representativos. Para obtener el servicio de telefonía fija, en el barrio San Fernando y los barrios de sus alrededores hicieron muchos esfuerzos, para que se instale la infraestructura necesaria y poder acceder a este servicio. Actualmente, se cuenta con este servicio de forma fija (por cables) y móvil (de manera inalámbrica). Para el desarrollo de la investigación se plantea la siguiente interrogante ¿Cómo afecta el uso del teléfono móvil en las relaciones humanas? Al ser una vía de comunicación constante, mensajes, llamadas, notificaciones de las aplicaciones, provocan interrupciones en cualquier ámbito de nuestra vida, en especial en los que compartimos con la familia. Si no se tiene límites para su uso, puede llevar al aislamiento familiar llegando a una falta de comunicación entre la familia. Por esa razón, conocer cuáles serán las ventajas y desventajas del uso del teléfono móvil, podrá definir qué tipo de influencia tiene en la comunicación familiar. Justificación del Estudio El teléfono es imprescindible para poder contactar con la familia, revolucionó empleos, en emergencias médicas ha optimizado el tiempo que hace la diferencia entre la vida o la muerte. “La adicción al uso del teléfono móvil, también afecta la interacción que tenemos en la vida real, al pasar mucho tiempo en los mundos virtuales que nos dan las aplicaciones perdemos de vista nuestras prioridades como la amistad y la relación en familia.” (Mundo Infinito, 2017) Conocer las ventajas y desventajas del uso del teléfono celular en la comunicación familiar en el Barrio San Fernando, ayudará a optimizar sus relaciones familiares.
  7. 7. 7 Objetivos del Estudio Objetivo General Dar a conocer las ventajas y desventajas del uso del teléfono móvil en la comunicación familiar en el barrio San Fernando. Objetivos Específicos - Identificar si el teléfono móvil es el medio que utilizan mayormente las familias del Barrio San Fernando para comunicarse y así definir las ventajas y desventajas de su uso. - Establecer que actividades y aplicaciones a través del teléfono móvil son de mayor demanda en las familias del Barrio San Fernando. - Determinar el tiempo que le dedican al uso de las aplicaciones, para definir si el uso de la tecnología ha creado o no una barrera en sus relaciones intrafamiliares.
  8. 8. 8 CAPÍTULO II Marco Conceptual Tecnología Creado en 1973 por Martin Cooper, el teléfono móvil se ha convertido en la revolución de la tecnología en telecomunicaciones en todo el mundo. (BBC Mundo, 2010) El teléfono móvil es un dispositivo electrónico que se compone principalmente por receptor y transmisor de señal. Hace cuarenta y siete años, los primeros teléfonos móviles o celulares eran dispositivos muy grandes y pesados y solo servían para enviar y recibir llamadas y mensajes de texto, tenían juegos básicos y aplicaciones como agenda y calendario. La principal característica y ventaja de un teléfono móvil es su portabilidad, que permite comunicarse desde cualquier lugar. Con el avance tecnológico, el teléfono móvil se ha convertido en un teléfono inteligente o smartphone y es considerado como una herramienta indispensable en el trabajo, educación, entretenimiento y para la comunicación familiar, gracias a la versatilidad en el uso de aplicaciones móviles (Ortiz R, 2016). Las aplicaciones móviles, conocidas como “app” son programas diseñados para ser ejecutados en teléfonos, tablets, computadores y otros dispositivos móviles, que permiten al usuario acceder a diferentes servicios. Al descargar una aplicación, se abren pequeños mundos virtuales que permiten realizar actividades profesionales, mantenerse informado, entretenerse, entre otros usos. (Servisoftcorp, 2020) Los primeros teléfonos tenían aplicaciones básicas, como los juegos de snake y agenda, pero con los avances tecnológicos el teléfono móvil se convirtió en un pequeño computador en nuestras manos, incluso han generado un gran mercado en el desarrollo de nuevas aplicaciones. Su uso personal, lo ha convertido en una herramienta de gran accesibilidad, facilitando el trabajo y fomentando el entretenimiento a través de varias aplicaciones.
  9. 9. 9 La Relación Intrafamiliar Años atrás, se entendía por familia a la integración de la madre, padre y los hijos, un concepto clásico llamado familia nuclear. Actualmente, por el acelerado ritmo y en ciertos casos la degradación moral o la muerte de uno de los cónyuges han dado al paso a la modificación de la familia, hay familias de tipo monoparental, ensambladas, extendidas, homoparentales y, de hecho, incluso ahora el concepto no sólo se centra en los lazos consanguíneos, la familia puede ser el grupo de personas con el que nos sentimos protegidos, amados y felices. Por muchos años se ha considerado a la familia como el núcleo de la sociedad, como el pilar más importante para que la sociedad avance, en la familia se construye la personalidad de cada individuo, se enseñan valores que son fundamentales en el desenvolvimiento óptimo de la sociedad, valores como la responsabilidad, el respeto, el amor, la solidaridad, empatía, honestidad, entre otros cimentan el comportamiento y la relación con su entorno de cada individuo.(Hábitat para la humanidad, 2018) Las relaciones intrafamiliares son las interconexiones que se dan entre los integrantes de cada familia. Incluye la percepción que se tiene del grado de unión familiar, el estilo de la familia para afrontar problemas o expresar emociones, manejar las reglas de convivencia y adaptarse a las situaciones de cambio. (Rivera M, 2010) Las familias interactúan de varias maneras, comparten responsabilidades y derechos, los padres deben conseguir el sustento, sin suprimir el derecho al afecto, los hijos antes de su mayoría de edad tienen como responsabilidad aprender buenos valores inculcados en su hogar y escuela, sin desligar las relaciones afectivas hacia sus padres. Como matrimonio, se establecen canales de amor y respeto sin olvidar la comunicación entre cónyuges para que la familia se desarrolle en un ambiente pleno de seguridad y sea un ente de progreso en la sociedad.
  10. 10. 10 Ventajas y desventajas del uso del teléfono móvil Con el avance de la tecnología, el desarrollo de la comunicación también ha incrementado, millones de personas alrededor del mundo solo necesitan de un “click” para poder conectarse con más personas, aún si no se conocen. La revolución de las redes sociales no solo en el computador, sino en cualquier momento en el teléfono móvil, ha facilitado la comunicación de un lugar a otro. Familias enteras que se encuentran separadas por el fenómeno de la migración, también se ven beneficiadas al poder contactarse a través de un teléfono móvil, haciendo que la distancia física se acorte mediante una videollamada. El entretenimiento también es una faceta interesante al utilizar el teléfono móvil, las aplicaciones para entretenimiento son variadas y accesibles, aunque a veces implican costos. La educación, también se ha visto beneficiada, aplicaciones de videoconferencias han logrado implementar sistemas de educación a distancia, para personas que no disponen del suficiente tiempo para poder movilizarse hacia una institución. En fin, la comunicación sin importar la ubicación ni la distancia, han hecho del teléfono móvil, el dispositivo más utilizado por grandes y chicos. A pesar de los grandes avances tecnológicos en la telecomunicación, la rutina diaria, el fenómeno de migración y la sociedad son factores que han contribuido a que familias enteras se distancien en su propio hogar. El teléfono móvil ha reemplazado la comunicación como un medio de socialización entre las personas, muchos ya no disfrutan de una buena conversación, los mensajes y emoticones han reemplazado la sonrisa y el afecto de una mirada o un abrazo. Los teléfonos móviles son de uso personal, al tenerlos a entera disposición han provocado que las personas vivan en un autoaislamiento, matrimonios se ven amenazados por la falta de comunicación real debido a que el teléfono móvil permite la creación de vidas paralelas, en hogares monoparentales se construyen barreras entre padres e hijos, es decir el excesivo uso de la tecnología no ha fomentado en absoluto las relaciones humanas y han debilitado las relaciones familiares.
  11. 11. 11 Marco Metodológico El presente trabajo es de tipo descriptivo, lo que nos ayudará a considerar las características de la población a estudiar y los factores que afecten o beneficien a la comunicación intrafamiliar. Para este estudio se definirá como población o universo a los habitantes del Barrio San Fernando. Según el presidente de barrio establece que la población actual es de 1235 personas aproximadamente. Al ser un número muy grande de habitantes la investigación se centrará en un radio de 10 metros de la vivienda del investigador, donde se encuentran un total de 65 familias. Con este dato poblacional se procede a calcular la muestra. Una muestra poblacional es un conjunto de elementos que representan al universo total, es decir, son una fracción de la totalidad del número de individuos a ser evaluados. (Question, 2020) Para el cálculo de la muestra poblacional se utilizará la siguiente fórmula: 𝒏 = 𝑍2 𝜎2 𝑁 𝑒2(𝑁 − 1) + 𝑍2 + 𝜎2 Donde: n = Tamaño de la muestra. N = Tamaño de la población. σ = Representa la desviación estándar de la población tiene un valor constate que equivale a 0.5 Z = Valor obtenido mediante niveles de confianza. Valor de confianza del 95%=1.96 Valor de confianza del 99%=2.58 e = Límite aceptable de error Valor 1% =0.01 Valor 9%=0.09
  12. 12. 12 Valor 5%=0.5 Datos para aplicar la encuesta Dato Valor n Incógnita N 65 𝜎 0.5 Z 2.58 e 0.09 Cálculos: 𝒏 = 𝒁 𝟐 𝝈 𝟐 𝑵 𝒆 𝟐(𝑵 − 𝟏) + 𝒁 𝟐 + 𝝈 𝟐 𝒏 = 𝟐. 𝟓𝟖 𝟐 𝟎. 𝟓 𝟐 𝟔𝟓 𝟎. 𝟎𝟗 𝟐(𝟔𝟓 − 𝟏) + 𝟐. 𝟓𝟖 𝟐 + 𝟎. 𝟓 𝟐 𝒏 = 𝟏𝟎𝟖, 𝟏𝟕 𝟕. 𝟒𝟑 𝒏 = 𝟏𝟒. 𝟓𝟔 ≈ 𝟏𝟓 𝒇𝒂𝒎𝒊𝒍𝒊𝒂𝒔 Establecida la muestra de 15 familias, se procederá a seleccionar la técnica de estudio, en este caso la encuesta. Las encuestas son una herramienta de retroalimentación muy popular para la investigación de mercado. Se debe mantener un equilibrio entre las preguntas abiertas y cerradas para obtener datos de buena calidad. El método de encuesta puede realizarse en línea o hacer encuestas personales, lo que la convierte en la opción preferida para la investigación descriptiva cuando el tamaño de la muestra es muy grande. (Question, 2020) La encuesta se aplicará de manera online, será enviada a través de la aplicación WhatsApp.
  13. 13. 13 Resultados A continuación, se detalla la tabla de resultados de las encuestas tomadas a 15 familias en un radio de 10 metros alrededor de la vivienda del investigador en el barrio San Fernando. (Tabla 1). Las 15 preguntas planteadas dan como resultados los siguientes datos, se utilizó la presentación en barras para destacar cuantas personas adultas, jóvenes y niños componen las familias del Barrio San Fernando. Gráfico 1. Composición del núcleo familiar En el gráfico 2 se describe la cantidad de teléfonos móviles que existen en cada familia del Barrio San Fernando, de nuestra muestra podemos observar que es un teléfono por miembro de la familia.
  14. 14. 14 Tabla 1. Resultados obtenidos de la encuesta (Fuente: Investigador)
  15. 15. 15 Gráfico 2. Número de teléfonos móviles por familia El gráfico 3, representa cuan indispensable es el teléfono celular en las familias del barrio, podemos observar que para la mayor parte de las familias es indispensable. Gráfico 3. Es indispensable el uso del teléfono móvil en el hogar Obtenemos que para 10 familias el teléfono móvil tiene un uso de llamadas, mensajes de texto, estudiar y jugar en conjunto, aunque hay familias que utilizan para ciertas actividades puntuales.
  16. 16. 16 Gráfico 4. Uso del teléfono móvil El gráfico 5, indica el número de aplicaciones que las familias utilizan en promedio en sus teléfonos móviles teniendo un máximo de 53 aplicaciones en sus dispositivos. Gráfico 5. Número de aplicaciones instaladas en el teléfono móvil La mayor parte de las familias encuestadas utilizan su teléfono móvil para revisión de redes sociales y entretenimiento de 1 a 2 horas, 5 familias utilizan de 2 a 4 horas y tan solo 2 familias utilizan su teléfono móvil de 4-5 horas, estos resultados se representan en el gráfico 6.
  17. 17. 17 Gráfico 6. Tiempo de uso de redes sociales en el teléfono móvil Solo en el caso de una familia, se representa con un máximo de 100 veces que revisa la pantalla de su teléfono móvil, las demás tienen un promedio de 10-15 veces en la revisión de la pantalla. Gráfico 7. Revisión de pantalla de teléfono móvil El gráfico 8 representa de que disfrutan más las familias la conversación personal es más importante en las familias del barrio San Fernando
  18. 18. 18 Gráfico 8. Tipo de conversación que disfrutan las familias El uso del teléfono móvil durante una comida, sea desayuno, almuerzo o merienda se describe en el gráfico 9, donde se puede observar que las 6 familias si lo utilizan durante una comida. Gráfico 9. Utilización del teléfono móvil durante la comida familiar El gráfico 10, muestra la respuesta la pregunta: Está de apuro y si por error olvida su teléfono móvil en la mesa de su casa ¿Qué haría? 9 de las familias no regresa a recogerlo si por cualquier situación se olvida en su hogar el teléfono, móvil.
  19. 19. 19 Gráfico 10. Realidad cuando se olvida el teléfono celular Análisis de Resultados Las gráficas que se han presentado como resultado de la encuesta a una muestra seleccionada de 15 familias en el Barrio San Fernando indican que las familias están compuestas por un máximo de 5 personas, en promedio viven 2 adultos con adolescentes y niños. Del gráfico 2 podemos concluir que cada miembro en la familia tiene un teléfono celular, en 2 familias los niños tienen acceso a uno de ellos. Las respuestas a la pregunta 3 de la encuesta reflejan que el teléfono móvil es un artículo indispensable en las familias del barrio San Fernando, la mayor parte de ellas utilizan su teléfono móvil para varias actividades durante el día, entre ellas hacer y recibir llamadas de teléfono, enviar mensajes de texto por aplicaciones o redes sociales, estudiar no es una de las funcionalidades que se le en su mayoría, jugar es una de las actividades que también se realiza durante el día. La respuesta a la pregunta 5, buscaba enfatizar la cantidad de aplicaciones que tienen en su teléfono móvil para poder definir cuanto es el tiempo de uso que se da al dispositivo. La mayor parte de las familias solo utilizan su teléfono de 2.4 horas, pero las familias donde no hay niños ni adolescentes tienen un uso del celular de más de 4 horas, pero solo una de ellas tiene 20
  20. 20. 20 aplicaciones instaladas, por lo que podemos indicar que mucho pueden tener aplicaciones en su teléfono móvil que ni siquiera son utilizadas durante el día. La mayor parte de las familias, no está pendiente de la pantalla de su teléfono móvil, aunque una de las familias si refleja un máximo de 100 veces y un uso de 4-5 horas de su dispositivo. La conversación de manera personal es muy importante para las familias, todavía disfrutan en su mayoría del contacto personal para tener una buena conversación. La conversación en la familia durante las comidas si se ve afectada por el uso del teléfono móvil, se establece que 9 familias utilizan su teléfono móvil durante las comidas. La pregunta 10 estaba dirigida para establecer un patrón de dependencia del teléfono, la mayor parte de las familias no tiene esta dependencia, no regresa por su teléfono móvil al dejarlo olvidado en su hogar, es decir, no experimentan la ansiedad de revisar su pantalla a cada momento o utilizarlo para entretenimiento más allá del tiempo límite establecido por cada familia.
  21. 21. 21 CAPÍTULO III Conclusiones 1. Las familias del barrio San Fernando han hecho del teléfono móvil el dispositivo que utilizan la mayor parte del tiempo, en sus familias cada miembro dispone de un ejemplar. La encuesta realizada muestra que la mayor parte de las familias han definido un equilibrio en su uso a fin de que sea ventajoso la utilización del dispositivo en sus actividades diarias. 2. La encuesta estableció que el teléfono móvil es en su mayoría un dispositivo que se utiliza con equilibrio, se mantiene en su mayoría para realizar llamadas, enviar mensajes de texto, jugar, estudiar y entretenerse en redes sociales. 3. El uso del teléfono no constituye una barrera en las relaciones familiares del barrio San Fernando, las familias disfrutan de su conversación de manera personal, no han creado una dependencia al utilizar el mismo y en su mayoría lo utilizan bajo límites de tiempo de 1 a 2 horas. 4. El teléfono móvil es una herramienta indispensable en la vida de las familias del barrio San Fernando, su uso es ventajoso, fomenta la comunicación de la familia cuando están separados por la distancia, mantienen un equilibrio en su uso, no han creado dependencia del mismo, aunque se presentan algunos factores como el uso del teléfono durante las comidas y en familias sin hijos el uso del teléfono móvil y sus aplicaciones es mayor. Recomendaciones 1. Las familias del barrio San Fernando deben seguir estimulando el uso equilibrado de los teléfonos móviles, en especial en los adolescentes y niños. También se recomienda tener las aplicaciones necesarias para no empezar a utilizarlas más del tiempo establecido y así evitar la dependencia al teléfono móvil.
  22. 22. 22 2. Se ha creado una alarma en este estudio, el 13% de las familias si tienen esta dependencia a su dispositivo móvil, por lo que las familias que no tienen hijos deben equilibrar el uso y dependencia del teléfono móvil. 3. También se debe enfatizar en que el 40% de las familias si utilizan el teléfono móvil durante las comidas, por lo que se debe establecer límites de uso durante estos tiempos a fin de fomentar las relaciones familiares, antes de que empiecen a debilitarse.
  23. 23. 23 Bibliografía BBC Mundo. (26 de Abril de 2010). BBC NEWS. Obtenido de https://www.bbc.com/mundo/ciencia_tecnologia/2010/04/100426_inventor_telefono_ celular_pl Colegio Particular a Distancia "Octavio Paz". (Mayo de 2020). Instructivo Institucional para la elaboración del Proyecto de Grado. Quito, Pichincha, Ecuador. Eva María. (2018). CONSUMOTECA. Obtenido de https://www.consumoteca.com/electronica/telefono-movil/ Hábitat para la humanidad. (2018). Hábitat para la humanidad, México. Obtenido de https://www.habitatmexico.org/article/la-familia-como-base-de-la-sociedad Ministerio de Educación. (Mayo de 2020). Lineamientos para la elaboración del proyecto de Grado. Quito, Pichincha, Ecuador. Mundo Infinito. (20 de Julio de 2017). El Mundo Infinito. Obtenido de https://elmundoinfinito.com/ventajas-desventajas-celular/ Ortiz R. (25 de Noviembre de 2016). SLIDESHARE. Obtenido de https://www.slideshare.net/MarianaOrtizRomero1/uso-del-telfono-celular-en-la- actualidad Question. (18 de 06 de 2020). Question pro. Obtenido de https://www.questionpro.com/es/una-encuesta.html Rivera M. (2010). Escala de evaluación de las relaciones Intrafamiliares . Uaricha Revista de psicología. Servisoftcorp. (2020). SOFTCORP. Obtenido de https://servisoftcorp.com/definicion-y- como-funcionan-las-aplicaciones-moviles/ WATCH TOWER AND TRACT SOCIETY. (2010). Soledad en la era de la comunicación. DESPERTAD, 3.
  24. 24. 24 ANEXOS ANEXO 1. MODELO DE ENCUESTA ENCUESTA USO TELÉFONO MÓVIL Gracias por su colaboración, en la presente investigación: 1. Marque cuántos adultos, jóvenes y niños hay en su hogar a. Adultos b. Jóvenes c. Niños 2. ¿Cuántos teléfonos móviles hay en su hogar? 3. Cree usted ¿qué el teléfono móvil es indispensable en su hogar? SI NO 4. Usted utiliza su teléfono móvil para: a. Llamar b. Enviar mensajes de texto c. Estudiar d. Jugar e. Uso de redes sociales f. Todas las anteriores 5. ¿Cuántas aplicaciones tiene descargadas en su teléfono? 6. ¿Cuánto tiempo les dedica a las redes sociales y el entretenimiento? a. 1 - 2 Horas b. 2 - 4 Horas c. 4 – 5 Horas 7. ¿Cuántas veces revisa la pantalla de su celular? 8. ¿Qué le gusta más? a. Mantener una conversación a través de redes sociales b. Mantener una conversación de manera personal
  25. 25. 25 9. ¿Cuándo desayuna, almuerza y merienda en familia, usted utiliza su teléfono móvil? SI NO 10. Está de apuro y si por error olvida su teléfono móvil en la mesa de su casa ¿Qué haría? (Escoja una opción) a. Regresa corriendo a recogerlo b. Se dirige con tranquilidad al lugar a donde iba
×