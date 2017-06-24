González Fernando

RECURSOS DIGITALES O Son mediadores del conocimiento. O Apoyan, favorecen, potencian, diversifican, facilitan la enseñanza...
Hardware y Software
Hardware O Pulsadores, pantalla táctiles, ratones (mouse) adaptados, joystick licornios, Tablet, móbiles, pizarra digital,...
Software O Reconocimiento y sintetizadores de voz, lectores de pantalla, magnificadores de caracteres, opciones de accesib...
RECURSOS PARA ALUMNADOS SORDOS E HIPOACUSICOS Los objetivos son: O Superar barreras comunicativas. O Favorecer la integrac...
Recursos para alumnos con discapacidad visual Objetivos específicos o Utilización del método desarrollado, con las adaptac...
Hardware adaptado O Tableta digitalizadora: es un periférico que permite situar en su superficie, laminas de relieve o en ...
Software adaptado O Winbraille Es un software que permite editar e imprimir textos para que puedan ser leídos en sistemas ...
Otros recursos O También hay recursos como cuentos adaptados. O Diferentes paginas web, donde se pueden sacar o rescatar r...
Recursos para alumnos con discapacidad motriz Encontramos tanto hardware como software, que nos ayudaran a: O Ofrecer los ...
o Ratones para mentón Recomendados para personas con movilidad solamente de la cabeza o reducida movilidad en sus cuerpos ...
Recursos para alumnos con discapacidad intelectual O No centrarse solo en el aprendizaje curricular sino en aquello que me...
Recursos para alumnos con tea O Predominio de un visual fuerte. O Tratar de facilitar la comunicación O Evitar la posibili...
