Experiencias Integradoras Recreación para tu equipo de trabajo online y presenciales
¿Quiénes somos? Somos un grupo de profesionales que en respuesta a las nuevas dinámicas sociales, proponemos un nuevo mod...
¿Qué ofrecemos? Ofrecemos dinámicas grupales e interac4vas para fortalecer los equipos de trabajo y personal empresaria...
+ Experiencias Lúdicas Búsqueda del tesoro y Rally 1 HORA Y MEDIA Aprende la hermosa tradición del Folklore mexica...
+ Experiencias Artísticas y culturales Descubre tu regente Mexica 1 HORA Y MEDIA Conoce tus poderes ocultos y ancest...
Pintura prehispánica 1 HORA Conoce, aprende y disfruta como los aztecas descubrieron los colores y formas para hac...
+ Experiencias de Apoyo Emocional 1 HORA Date un respiro con una combinación de técnicas de Yoga para reset mental ...
+ Herramientas para la productividad y relajación 1 HORA ¡Disfruta y descubre los secretos del Bonsái! Aprenderás lo...
+ Opinión de nuestros clientes Es una experiencia muy especial. Permite conocer, revalorar y admirar la cultura mexica y...
Experiencias Online Team Building & Corporate Wellness

29 views

Genera Integración y Bienestar Corporativo con nuestras experiencias en línea. Actividades físicas, artísticas, culturales y de apoyo emocional.

×