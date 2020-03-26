fisica semana 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ciencias 2 Física Fecha: del 23 al 27 de marzo de 2020 Limite de entrega: miércoles 01 de abril 17. ¿Qué es lo más pequeño...
Aprendizaje esperado Actividades Explora algunos avances recientes en la comprensión de la constitución de la materia y re...
La entrega será a través de fotografías de sus trabajos en cuaderno y libro, así como impresión de pantalla cuando se requ...
Bibliografía. Ciencias y tecnología Física 2 Espacios creativos – SANTILLANA Como sugerencia se anexas 2 links para su inv...
  1. 1. Ciencias 2 Física Fecha: del 23 al 27 de marzo de 2020 Limite de entrega: miércoles 01 de abril 17. ¿Qué es lo más pequeño del mundo?
  2. 2. Aprendizaje esperado Actividades Explora algunos avances recientes en la comprensión de la constitución de la materia y reconoce el proceso histórico de la construcción de nuevas teorías. Paginas 252-253 Los alumnos inician observando la figura 3.9 como una forma de comprender lo que es el átomo. Los alumnos realizaran la actividad de investigación, sobre el átomo y sus componentes, realizar una ilustración con sus componentes y colocar las notas necesarias. (cuaderno) Los alumnos identificaran que el átomo está formado por partículas subatómicas, observar cuadro e identificar las propiedades. (video informativo)
  3. 3. Aprendizaje esperado Actividades Explora algunos avances recientes en la comprensión de la constitución de la materia y reconoce el proceso histórico de la construcción de nuevas teorías. Paginas 254-255 Los alumnos mediante ilustración comprenderán cómo funciona la bomba atómica. Actividad para realizar, compara tu ensayo de la actividad inicial con lo hemos visto durante la secuencia y describe ¿Cómo cambio el esquema que tenías del átomo? (cuaderno-1 cuartilla) Actividad de cierre, respondan los cuestionamientos de la sección “ejercicios de repaso” (anexo)
  4. 4. La entrega será a través de fotografías de sus trabajos en cuaderno y libro, así como impresión de pantalla cuando se requiera. E-mail: facosta68@hotmail.com Favor de a los archivos ponerle su nombre. (sem2-nombre-apellido)
  5. 5. Bibliografía. Ciencias y tecnología Física 2 Espacios creativos – SANTILLANA Como sugerencia se anexas 2 links para su investigación https://www.unprofesor.com/quimica/particulas-subatomicas- definicion-y-caracteristicas-3462.html https://www.todamateria.com/atomo/

