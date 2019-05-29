14 plantilla

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Física III 6to cuatrimestre (3er Parcial) Bloque IV.- Generaliza e Integra los conocimientos de la Física y lo aplica en l...
Secuencia Didáctica 1.- Principios de los movimientos mecánicos de: traslación, rotación, vibración, ondulatorio y sus mod...
Movimiento de traslación Cualquier objeto o cuerpo físico experimenta un movimiento de traslación cuando todas sus partes ...
Sistema de referencia inercial y no inercial Un sistema de referencia es inercial cuando no experimenta ninguna aceleració...
lanzar verticalmente hacia arriba una pelota y esta realiza un movimiento ascendente, disminuyendo la magnitud de su veloc...
Concepto de velocidad La velocidad se define como el desplazamiento realizado por un móvil, dividido entre el tiempo que t...
Concepto de aceleración Cuando la velocidad de un móvil no permanece constante, sino que varia, ya sea porque aumenta o di...
Si el móvil no parte del reposo, entonces en el intervalo de tiempo en el cual se considera su movimiento, ya tenía una ve...
Al conocer la magnitud de la aceleración de un móvil y la magnitud de su velocidad inicial, generalmente se desea calcular...
Movimiento rectilíneo uniforme (MRU) Cuando un móvil sigue una trayectoria recta en la cual realiza desplazamientos iguale...
Movimiento rectilineo uniformemente acelerado (MRUA) El movimiento rectilíneo uniformemente acelerado se lleva a cabo cuan...
Ecuaciones utilizadas en el MRUA Para calcular las magnitudes de los desplazamientos y las velocidades finales en MRUA, te...
Cuando se desconoce la magnitud del desplazamiento de un móvil y este parte del reposo, la velocidad inicial vale cero y l...
Investigación 1: 1.- Estudio del movimiento en caída libre. 2.- Determinación del valor de g (constante de gravedad)
Bibliografía •Apuntes de Física IPN – Prof. Eduardo Alfaro Miranda •Física Conceptual – Paul G. Hewitt
  1. 1. Física III 6to cuatrimestre (3er Parcial) Bloque IV.- Generaliza e Integra los conocimientos de la Física y lo aplica en la vida cotidiana y el entorno natural y social.
  2. 2. Secuencia Didáctica 1.- Principios de los movimientos mecánicos de: traslación, rotación, vibración, ondulatorio y sus modelos matemáticos.
  3. 3. Movimiento de traslación Cualquier objeto o cuerpo físico experimenta un movimiento de traslación cuando todas sus partes siguen una dirección constante. Por ejemplo, tú mismo cuando caminas, corres, nadas, te tiras un clavado en el agua o pedaleas una bicicleta, un automóvil, camión o tráiler al circular por una calle o autopista, un avión en vuelo, una pelota de futbol al ser pateada, la Tierra al desplazarse en una órbita elíptica alrededor del Sol a una rapidez aproximada de 108 000 km/h, y tu y todo lo que nos rodea, aunque aparentemente estén inmóviles en algún punto de la Tierra, viajan con ella a través del espacio en este movimiento de traslación. Por lo general, la traslación de un cuerpo es considerada suponiendo un sistema fijo de referencia, pero en realidad esto se considera desde un punto de vista relativo, ya que nada esta fijo en el Universo, pues todo se mueve. La cinemática es la parte de la Física que se encarga del estudio de los diferentes tipos de movimiento que experimentan los cuerpos, sin atender las causas que lo originan. En la descripción del movimiento de cualquier cuerpo, ya sea de pequeñas o grandes dimensiones, resulta útil interpretarlo como si fuera una partícula material en movimiento, es decir, como si fuera un solo punto en movimiento.
  4. 4. Sistema de referencia inercial y no inercial Un sistema de referencia es inercial cuando no experimenta ninguna aceleración, es decir, se considera que el sistema se encuentra en reposo o se mueve a una velocidad constante. De esta manera, aquellos sistemas de referencia que se mueven con velocidad uniforme, unos respecto a los otros, reciben el nombre de inerciales. Se ha determinado de manera experimental que todos los sistemas de referencia inerciales son equivalentes para la medición de los fenómenos físicos. Esto quiere decir que cuando diferentes observadores se encuentran en sus respectivos sistemas de referencia inerciales, pueden obtener diferentes valores numéricos de las magnitudes físicas medidas. Sin embargo, las leyes de la Física son las mismas para todos los observadores, por lo que las relaciones entre las magnitudes físicas medidas también serán las mismas. Las leyes de la mecánica son totalmente validas para los sistemas de referencia inerciales. Por ejemplo: si viajas en un automóvil o en un tren que lleva una velocidad constante, mientras no modifique su velocidad, dentro del automóvil o tren todo ocurre igual como si estuviera detenido o en reposo. De esta manera, si el móvil viaja con un movimiento rectilíneo uniforme, puedes
  5. 5. lanzar verticalmente hacia arriba una pelota y esta realiza un movimiento ascendente, disminuyendo la magnitud de su velocidad, y al descender lo hará aumentando la magnitud de su velocidad, debido a la aceleración de la gravedad, pero caerá nuevamente en tu mano debido a la velocidad horizontal que lleva y que es igual a la velocidad del automóvil o del tren; en este caso, tu puedes considerar que te encuentras en reposo con respecto al piso del automóvil o tren y que el suelo exterior el que se mueve. No obstante, un observador que se encuentra en el suelo viendo el paso del cuerpo móvil, observara que la pelota describe un movimiento parabólico. Lo mismo sucede cuando desde un avión viajando a velocidad constante se suelta una bomba: si el piloto observa hacia abajo, vera que la bomba va cayendo exactamente debajo de el, debido a que lleva la misma velocidad horizontal que el avión, pero un observador en el suelo vera que la bomba describe una trayectoria parabólica. Sin embargo, como ya señalamos, las relaciones entre las magnitudes físicas para ambos observadores serán las mismas, ya que la observación del moviemnto la realizan en respectivos sistemas de referencia inerciales. Un sistema de referencia es no inercial si varía su velocidad con respecto al tiempo, es decir, si experimenta una aceleración.
  6. 6. Concepto de velocidad La velocidad se define como el desplazamiento realizado por un móvil, dividido entre el tiempo que tarda en efectuarlo: V= d T Donde: V = velocidad del móvil d = desplazamiento del móvil, en m o en cm. t = tiempo en que se realiza el desplazamiento, en s. Las unidades de velocidad son: En el SI = m/s En el CGS = cm/s
  7. 7. Concepto de aceleración Cuando la velocidad de un móvil no permanece constante, sino que varia, ya sea porque aumenta o disminuye la magnitud de su velocidad o porque cambia de dirección y/o sentido, decimos que tiene una aceleración. Por definición, aceleración es la variación de la velocidad de un móvil (Δv) en cada unidad de tiempo. Su magnitud se puede observar de la siguiente ecuación: a = Δv t Para determinar las unidades de aceleración, sustituimos las unidades de velocidad y tiempo, según el sistema de unidades utilizado: SI = m/s² CGS = cm/s²
  8. 8. Si el móvil no parte del reposo, entonces en el intervalo de tiempo en el cual se considera su movimiento, ya tenía una velocidad llama inicial (Vo). Cuando el móvil no parte del reposo, la magnitud de la aceleración es igual al cambio en la magnitud de su velocidad ΔV=(Vf-Vo), dividiendo entre el tiempo que tarda en realizarlo. Por tanto: a = Vf – Vo t donde : a = Magnitud de la aceleración del móvil, en m/s² o cm/s² Vf = Magnitud de la velocidad final del móvil en m/s o cm/s Vo = Magnitud de la velocidad inicial del móvil en m/s o cm/s t = tiempo en que se produce el cambio en la magnitud de la velocidad en segundos (s).
  9. 9. Al conocer la magnitud de la aceleración de un móvil y la magnitud de su velocidad inicial, generalmente se desea calcular la magnitud de la velocidad final al cabo de cierto tiempo. Por tanto, despejando por pasos Vf de la ecuación tenemos: at = Vf-Vo de Vf = Vo + at La aceleración es una magnitud vectorial y su sentido será igual al que tenga la variación de la velocidad. Por tanto, la aceleración es positiva cuando el cambio en la velocidad también es positivo, y será negativa si el cambio en la velocidad es negativo.
  10. 10. Movimiento rectilíneo uniforme (MRU) Cuando un móvil sigue una trayectoria recta en la cual realiza desplazamientos iguales en tiempos iguales, se dice que efectuara un movimiento rectilíneo uniforme. Supongamos que en 1 segundo un móvil se desplaza 2 metros; al transcurrir 2 segundos se habrá desplazado 4 metros; al transcurrir 3 segundos se habrá desplazado 6 metros, y así sucesivamente; en este caso observamos que la velocidad permanece constante, ya que por cada incremento en el tiempo de 1 segundo, tendrá un incremento de 2 metros en su desplazamiento. Para representar algún cambio en una variable se utiliza la letra Δ (delta), por tanto, podemos escribir la formula de la velocidad en función de los cambios en su desplazamiento respecto al cambio en el tiempo de la siguiente manera: V = Δd = d2 - d1 Δt t2 - t1 Siempre que se trate del movimiento de un automóvil en línea recta, recorriendo desplazamientos iguales en tiempos iguales, la relación: Δd Δt Sera un valor constante. Donde Δd = k = constante. Δt
  11. 11. Movimiento rectilineo uniformemente acelerado (MRUA) El movimiento rectilíneo uniformemente acelerado se lleva a cabo cuando la velocidad de un móvil que viaja en línea recta experimenta cambios iguales en cada unidad de tiempo. En este movimiento la aceleración permanece constante al transcurrir el tiempo. Por ejemplo, si un automóvil que va al este lleva una magnitud de velocidad de 2 m/s al primer segundo, una velocidad cuya magnitud es de 4 m/s al segundo segundo, y una velocidad cuya magnitud es de 6 m/s al tercer segundo, decimos que la magnitud de su velocidad cambia 2m/s cada segundo. De donde se aceleración es constante en los tres segundos y cuya magnitud es de 2 m/s².
  12. 12. Ecuaciones utilizadas en el MRUA Para calcular las magnitudes de los desplazamientos y las velocidades finales en MRUA, tenemos varias ecuaciones que usaremos dependiendo de las situaciones en las cuales se presente el movimiento, es decir, si hay o no velocidad inicial, además de los datos conocidos. Las siguientes formulas resumen las ecuaciones utilizadas cuando el movimiento es uniformemente acelerado: 1. Ecuaciones para calcular las magnitudes de los desplazamientos en un movimiento uniformemente acelerado. 1. d= Vo t + a t² 2 2. d= V²f – V²o 2a 3. d = Vf-Vo t 2 Cualquiera de estas tres ecuaciones nos proporcionan el mismo resultado; por tanto, su uso depende de los datos del problema, y si estos pueden sustituirse en cualquiera de ellas se escogerá la que nos resulte mas sencilla.
  13. 13. Cuando se desconoce la magnitud del desplazamiento de un móvil y este parte del reposo, la velocidad inicial vale cero y las tres ecuaciones anteriores se reducen a las siguientes expresiones: 1. d= a t² 2 2. d= V²f 2a 3. d = Vf t 2 2. Ecuaciones para calcular la magnitud de las velocidades finales en un movimiento uniformemente acelerado. 1. Vf = Vo +at 2. V²f=V²o + 2 ad Igual que en el caso de los desplazamientos, para calcular la magnitud de la velocidad de un móvil uniformemente acelerado, tenemos la opción de emplear cualquiera de las dos ecuaciones, dependiendo de los datos o de la que nos resulte mas sencilla. Cuando se desea conocer la magnitud de la velocidad final que alcanzara un móvil cuando parte del reposo, tendremos que en esa circunstancia la velocidad inicial es cero y las dos ecuaciones anteriores se reducen a las siguientes expresiones: 1. Vf = at 2. V²f= 2 ad
  14. 14. Investigación 1: 1.- Estudio del movimiento en caída libre. 2.- Determinación del valor de g (constante de gravedad)
  15. 15. Bibliografía •Apuntes de Física IPN – Prof. Eduardo Alfaro Miranda •Física Conceptual – Paul G. Hewitt

