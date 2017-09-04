Mantenimiento de software Integrantes : Villalba Fernando, González Javier, Grudzinski Santiago
sistema operativo característicasParticiones Unused Section Space 1 Diferencia entre configuración avanzada y personalizad...
Funciones del Sistema operativo • El sistema operativo es capaz de desempeñarse en varias funciones: • Gestionar la CPU: S...
Estructura de almacenamiento de datos La memoria es un área de almacenamiento común a los procesadores y dispositivos, don...
Administración de Almacenamiento secundario Dado que la memoria RAM es volátil y pequeña para todos los datos y programas ...
¿Que es una partición? • Una partición de disco, en mantenimiento, es el nombre genérico que recibe cada división presente...
Es recomendable hacer particiones en el disco duro? • Cada vez un mayor número de voces comentan que la partición de disco...
Ventajas y desventajas • La principal ventaja de una partición de disco es que así podemos aprovechar al máximo el espacio...
Características que se debe controlar ala hora de hacer un mantenimiento de software • La fase es cuando obed se hecha uno...
Software propietario • Dentro de los software propietarios podemos clasificarlos en • Estándar: el producto apunta a un me...
A la hora de instalar debemos tener en cuenta : • Verificación de la compatibilidad: Se debe comprobar si se cumplen los r...
• Una configuración personalizada es la definida especialmente por el usuario, esta es guardada generalmente en un archivo...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

mantenimiento de software

5 views

Published on

Integrantes : Villalba Fernando Gonzalez Javier Grudzinski Santiago

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
5
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

mantenimiento de software

  1. 1. Mantenimiento de software Integrantes : Villalba Fernando, González Javier, Grudzinski Santiago
  2. 2. sistema operativo característicasParticiones Unused Section Space 1 Diferencia entre configuración avanzada y personalizada Unused Section Space 2 Unused Section Space 3 distribución masiva en software propietario Que debemos tener en cuenta al instalar recursos ,configuracio nes en el s.o
  3. 3. Funciones del Sistema operativo • El sistema operativo es capaz de desempeñarse en varias funciones: • Gestionar la CPU: Se encarga de administrar la CPU que va a estar repartida entre todos los procesos que se estén ejecutando. • Gestionar la RAM: Para asignar el espacio de memoria a cada aplicación y a cada usuario, en caso de ser necesario. Cuando esta memoria se hace insuficiente, se crea una memoria virtual, de mayor capacidad, pero como está en el almacenamiento secundario (disco duro), es más lenta. • Gestionar el I/O: El sistema operativo crea un control unificado de los programas a los dispositivos, a través de drivers. • Gestionar los procesos: Se encarga de que las aplicaciones se ejecuten sin ningún problema, asignándoles los recursos que sean necesarios para que estas funcionen. Si una de ellas no responde, se procede a matar el proceso. • Gestionar los permisos: Garantiza que los recursos sean sólamente utilizados por programas y usuarios que tengan las autorizaciones que les correspondan. • Gestionar los archivos: Lectura y escritura en el sistema de archivos, y los permisos de acceso a ellos. • Gestionar información: El sistema operativo proporciona información, que posteriormente será utilizada a modo de diagnóstico del funcionamiento correcto del computador. • Fuente :http://wiki.inf.utfsm.cl/index.php?title=%C2%BFQu%C3%A9_es_un_sistema_operativo%3F.%C2%BFCuale s_son_sus_funciones%3F
  4. 4. Estructura de almacenamiento de datos La memoria es un área de almacenamiento común a los procesadores y dispositivos, donde se almacenan programas, datos, etc. El sistema deberá administrar el lugar libre y ocupado, y será el encargado de las siguientes tareas: • Mantener que partes de la memoria están siendo usadas, y por quien. • Decidir cuales procesos serán cargados a memoria cuando exista espacio de memoria disponible, pero no suficiente para todos los procesos que deseamos. • Asignar y quitar espacio de memoria según sea necesario.
  5. 5. Administración de Almacenamiento secundario Dado que la memoria RAM es volátil y pequeña para todos los datos y programas que se precisan guardar, se utilizan discos para guardar la mayoría de la información. El sistema operativo será el responsable de: • • Administrar el espacio libre • • Asignar la información a un determinado lugar • • Algoritmos de planificación de disco (estos algoritmos deciden quien utiliza un • determinado recurso del disco cuando hay competencia por él) • Fuente: https://www.fing.edu.uy/tecnoinf/mvd/cursos/so/material/teo/so03-estructura_sist_oper.pdf
  6. 6. ¿Que es una partición? • Una partición de disco, en mantenimiento, es el nombre genérico que recibe cada división presente en una sola unidad física de almacenamiento de datos. Toda partición tiene su propio sistema de archivos (formato); generalmente, casi cualquier sistema operativo interpreta, utiliza y manipula cada partición como un disco físico independiente, a pesar de que dichas particiones estén en un solo disco físico.
  7. 7. Es recomendable hacer particiones en el disco duro? • Cada vez un mayor número de voces comentan que la partición de disco tiene muchas desventajas que generalmente no se suelen comentar. Esto está haciendo que se empiece a cuestionar más y más el uso de las particiones del disco. Con eso en mente os presentamos algunas de las ventajas y desventajas de hacer particiones de disco. De tal forma que podáis tener una imagen mucho más completa de lo que supone hacer particiones del disco.
  8. 8. Ventajas y desventajas • La principal ventaja de una partición de disco es que así podemos aprovechar al máximo el espacio disponible. Es un método eficiente. Otras ventajas a tener en cuenta son poder hacer una configuración dual boot. Nos permite combinar sistemas operativos y además es algo que podemos hacer sin perder apenas rendimiento. Y si hubiera algún problema como un virus, nuestros archivos no correrían peligro en ciertos tipos de particiones (combinando sistemas operativos). También hay particiones en las que se pueden combinar sistemas de archivo. Con un formato para cada uno. Y sin inconveniente alguno • Si nos pasamos a las desventajas, que las hay, la principal es que si almacenamos nuestras copias de seguridad en una partición, van a estar expuestas al mismo riesgo que el resto de archivos. Por lo que si hay un problema, también repercute en las copias de seguridad. Y eso es algo que ningún usuario desea. También, hay que destacar que una partición del disco no mejora la velocidad o el rendimiento del mismo en ningún momento. Por último, es importante tener cuidado con las configuraciones en algunos tipos de particiones. Hay una probabilidad de perder todos tus datos si no se instala en el disco correcto. • Fuente: https://www.profesionalreview.com/2017/05/31/recomendable-particiones-disco- duro/
  9. 9. Características que se debe controlar ala hora de hacer un mantenimiento de software • La fase es cuando obed se hecha unos tiro mantenimiento de software involucra cambios al software para corregir defectos encontrados durante su uso o la adición de nueva funcionalidad mejorando la usabilidad y aplicabilidad del software. • El mantenimiento del software involucra diferentes técnicas específicas. Una técnica es el rebana miento estático, la cual es usada para identificar todo el código de programa que puede modificar alguna variable. Es generalmente útil en la re fabricación del código del programa y fue específicamente útil en asegurar conformidad para el problema del año 2000. • La fase de mantenimiento de software es una parte explícita del modelo en cascada del proceso de desarrollo de software el cual fue desarrollado durante el movimiento de programación estructurada en computadores. El otro gran modelo, el Desarrollo en espiral desarrollado durante el movimiento de ingeniería de software orientada a objeto no hace una mención explícita de la fase de mantenimiento. Sin embargo, esta actividad es notable, considerando el hecho de que dos tercios del coste del tiempo de vida de un sistema de software involucran mantenimiento (Page-Jones pg 31). • En un ambiente formal de desarrollo de software, la organización o equipo de desarrollo tendrán algún mecanismo para documentar y rastrear defectos y deficiencias. El Software tan igual como la mayoría de otros productos, es típicamente lanzado con un conjunto conocido de defectos y deficiencias. El software es lanzado con esos defectos conocidos porque la organización de desarrollo en las utilidades y el valor del software en un determinado nivel de calidad compensa el impacto de los defectos y deficiencias conocidas. • Las deficiencias conocidas son normalmente documentadas en una carta de consideraciones operacionales o notas de publicación (release notes) es así que los usuarios del software serán capaces de trabajar evitando las deficiencias conocidas y conocerán cuándo el uso del software sería inadecuado para tareas específicas. • Con el lanzamiento del software (software release), otros defectos y deficiencias no documentados serán descubiertas por los usuarios del software. Tan pronto como estos defectos sean reportados a la organización de desarrollo, serán ingresados en el sistema de rastreo de defectos. • Las personas involucradas en la fase de mantenimiento de software esperan trabajar en estos defectos conocidos, ubicarlos y preparar un nuevo lanzamiento del software, conocido como un lanzamiento de mantenimiento, el cual resolverá los temas pendientes • Fuente : https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mantenimiento_de_software
  10. 10. Software propietario • Dentro de los software propietarios podemos clasificarlos en • Estándar: el producto apunta a un mercado masivo, donde la empresa centraliza el esfuerzo y recursos en desarrollar un numero de funcionalidades tal que cubran las necesidades del nicho de clientes apuntado, sino con los requerimientos comunes. No produce cambios a pedidos particulares . El cliente/usuario debe adaptarse al producto, como nosotros nos adaptamos ha una nueva versión de Word o Access • Fuente: http://es.calameo.com/read/0015875066f8eae172f26
  11. 11. A la hora de instalar debemos tener en cuenta : • Verificación de la compatibilidad: Se debe comprobar si se cumplen los requisitos para la instalación en cuanto a hardware y software. A veces es necesario desinstalar versiones antiguas del mismo software. • Verificación de la integridad: Se verifica que el paquete de software es el original, esto se hace para evitar la instalación de programas maliciosos. • Creación de los directorios requeridos: Para mantener el orden en el directorio cada sistema operativo puede tener un estándar para la instalación de ciertos archivos en ciertos directorios. Ver por ejemplo Linux Standard Base. • Creación de los usuarios requeridos: Para deslindar responsabilidades y tareas se pueden o deben usar diferentes usuarios para diferentes paquetes de software. • Concesión de los derechos requeridos: Para ordenar el sistema y limitar daños en caso necesario, se le conceden a los usuarios solo el mínimo necesario de derechos. • Copia, desempaque y decompresión de los archivos desde el paquete de software: Para ahorrar Ancho de banda y tiempo en la transmisión por internet o espacio de Disco duro, los paquetes vienen empacados y comprimidos. • Archivos principales, sean de fuente o binarios. • Archivos de datos, por ejemplo datos, imágenes, modelos, documentos XML-Dokumente, etc. • Documentación • Archivos de configuración • Bibliotecas • Enlaces duros o enlaces simbólico a otros archivos • Compilación y enlace con la bibliotecas requeridas: En algunos casos no se puede evitar el complicado paso de la compilación y enlace que a su vez tiene severos requerimientos de software al sistema. El enlace con bibliotecas requeridas puede ser un problema si en su instalación no se acataron los estándares establecidos. • Configuración: Por medio de archivos de configuración se le da a conocer al software con que parámetros debe trabajar. Por ejemplo, los nombres de las personas que pueden usar el software, como verificar su clave de ingreso, la ruta donde se encuentran los archivos con datos o la dirección de nuestro proveedor de correo electrónico. Para sistemas complejos se debe desarrollar el Software Configuration Management. • Definir las variables de entorno requeridas: Algunos comportamientos del software solo pueden ser determinados por medio de estas variables. Esto es parte de la configuración, aunque es más dinámica. • Registro ante el dueño de la marca: Para el Software comercial a veces el desarrollador de software exige el registro de la instalación si se desea su servicio Fuente: . https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Instalaci%C3%B3n_de_software
  12. 12. • Una configuración personalizada es la definida especialmente por el usuario, esta es guardada generalmente en un archivo o en una base de datos, puede estar cifrada para que solo se pueda modificar por el programa a configurar, o puede ser texto plano para que también se pueda modificar sin depender del programa

×