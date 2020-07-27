Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PEPITO BA BE BI BO BU Ba Be Bi Bo Bu ba be bi bo bu ba be bi bo bu B
PEPITO CA CO CU Ca Co Cu ca co cu ca co cu C
PEPITO DA DE DI DO DU Da De Di Do Du da de di do du da de di do du D
PEPITO FA FE FI FO FU Fa Fe Fi Fo Fu fa fe fi fo fu fa fe fi fo fu F
PEPITO GA GO GU Ga Go Gu ga go gu ga go gu G
PEPITO HA HE HI HO HU Ha He Hi Ho Hu ha he hi ho hu ha he hi ho hu H
PEPITO JA JE JI JO JU Ja Je Ji Jo Ju ja je ji jo ju ja je ji jo ju J
PEPITO KA KE KI KO KU Ka Ke Ki Ko Ku ka ke ki ko ku ka ke ki ko ku K
PEPITO LA LE LI LO LU La Le Li Lo Lu la le li lo lu la le li lo lu L
PEPITO MA ME MI MO MU Ma Me Mi Mo Mu ma me mi mo mu ma me mi mo mu M
PEPITO NA NE NI NO NU Na Ne Ni No Nu na ne ni no nu na ne ni no nu N
PEPITO PA PE PI PO PU Pa Pe Pi Po Pu pa pe pi po pu pa pe pi po pu P
PEPITO RA RE RI RO RU Ra Re Ri Ro Ru ra re ri ro ru ra re ri ro ru R
PEPITO SA SE SI SO SU Sa Se Si So Su sa se si so su sa se si so su S
PEPITO TA TE TI TO TU Ta Te Ti To Tu ta te ti to tu ta te ti to tu T
PEPITO VA VE VI VO VU Va Ve Vi Vo Vu va ve vi vo vu va ve vi vo vu V
PEPITO WA WE WI WO WU Wa We Wi Wo Wu wa we wi wo wu wa we wi wo wu W WALESCA
PEPITO XA XE XI XO XU Xa Xe Xi Xo Xu xa xe xi xo xu xa xe xi xo xu X
PEPITO ZA ZE ZI ZO ZU Za Ze Zi Zo Zu za ze zi zo zu za ze zi zo zu Z
PEPITO Produzido por www.PEPITOATIVIDADES.blogspot.com Imagens WhimsyClips Proibida a distribui��o em grupos nas redes soc...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ativdades silabário Corujinhas

15 views

Published on

Pepito Atividades
Silabário Corujinhas
Educação Infantil

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ativdades silabário Corujinhas

  1. 1. PEPITO BA BE BI BO BU Ba Be Bi Bo Bu ba be bi bo bu ba be bi bo bu B
  2. 2. PEPITO CA CO CU Ca Co Cu ca co cu ca co cu C
  3. 3. PEPITO DA DE DI DO DU Da De Di Do Du da de di do du da de di do du D
  4. 4. PEPITO FA FE FI FO FU Fa Fe Fi Fo Fu fa fe fi fo fu fa fe fi fo fu F
  5. 5. PEPITO GA GO GU Ga Go Gu ga go gu ga go gu G
  6. 6. PEPITO HA HE HI HO HU Ha He Hi Ho Hu ha he hi ho hu ha he hi ho hu H
  7. 7. PEPITO JA JE JI JO JU Ja Je Ji Jo Ju ja je ji jo ju ja je ji jo ju J
  8. 8. PEPITO KA KE KI KO KU Ka Ke Ki Ko Ku ka ke ki ko ku ka ke ki ko ku K
  9. 9. PEPITO LA LE LI LO LU La Le Li Lo Lu la le li lo lu la le li lo lu L
  10. 10. PEPITO MA ME MI MO MU Ma Me Mi Mo Mu ma me mi mo mu ma me mi mo mu M
  11. 11. PEPITO NA NE NI NO NU Na Ne Ni No Nu na ne ni no nu na ne ni no nu N
  12. 12. PEPITO PA PE PI PO PU Pa Pe Pi Po Pu pa pe pi po pu pa pe pi po pu P
  13. 13. PEPITO RA RE RI RO RU Ra Re Ri Ro Ru ra re ri ro ru ra re ri ro ru R
  14. 14. PEPITO SA SE SI SO SU Sa Se Si So Su sa se si so su sa se si so su S
  15. 15. PEPITO TA TE TI TO TU Ta Te Ti To Tu ta te ti to tu ta te ti to tu T
  16. 16. PEPITO VA VE VI VO VU Va Ve Vi Vo Vu va ve vi vo vu va ve vi vo vu V
  17. 17. PEPITO WA WE WI WO WU Wa We Wi Wo Wu wa we wi wo wu wa we wi wo wu W WALESCA
  18. 18. PEPITO XA XE XI XO XU Xa Xe Xi Xo Xu xa xe xi xo xu xa xe xi xo xu X
  19. 19. PEPITO ZA ZE ZI ZO ZU Za Ze Zi Zo Zu za ze zi zo zu za ze zi zo zu Z
  20. 20. PEPITO Produzido por www.PEPITOATIVIDADES.blogspot.com Imagens WhimsyClips Proibida a distribui��o em grupos nas redes sociais

×