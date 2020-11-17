Pae 2 fernanda bustos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
NOMBRE: MISHEL FERNANDA BUSTOS LÓPEZ DIMENSIONES DE DESARROLLO TRABAJO SOCIAL UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA DE AMBATO FACULTAD DE JU...
¿QUE SON LAS DIMENSIONES DE DESARROLLO? El incremento sostenido de la producción de bienes y servicios en un territorio de...
TIPOS DE DESARROLLO • Capacidad suficiente. • Niveles de productividad ECONÓMICA • Valores • Instituciones locales SOCIO C...
ELEMENTOS CLAVES PARA LAS ESTRATEGIAS TERRITORIO ECONOMÍA SOCIEDAD IDENTIDAD
TERRITORIO ES UN ENTORNO DONDE EXISTE RELACIONES SOCIALES Y ECONOMICAS. LA CULTURA Y RASGOS NO PUEDEN SER TRANSFERIBLES. L...
CREA ACTIVIDAD ES PRODUCTIV GENERA UNA ESTABILIDA D,CRECIMIE NTO Y MEJORAS CREA UN BIENESTAR DE LA POBLACION Y SE ENCUENTR...
Las personas se organizan en aspectos como religioso o educativo. Lucha permanente por el bienestar y calidad de vida. Pro...
IDENTIDAD Fortalec e una dualida d Orienta al desarroll o Palanca para generar un ingreso Reconoc er la historia colectiva
CARACTERÍS TICAS DEL DESARROLL OToma de decisiones e iniciativas. Persigue un desarrollo humano sostenible antes que un ...
ENTESDELDESARROLL LOCAL EL EMPRESARIO.- es aquel que combina los factores productivos. EL ESTADO.- conductor del desarroll...
EMPRESARIAL • Toma decisione s de innovació n tecnológi ca. Genera empleo Asume riesgo Factor dinámico Cambios tecnológico...
ESTADO AGENTE PROMOTOR • NIVELES DE GOBIERNO CENTRAL, REGIONAL Y FACILITAD OR CONDUCTOR (Pnund,20 05)
SOCIEDAD Organizació n de la poblaciónDistintos objetivosConstruye causa y efectoEstablecen una meta común (Pnund,2005)
ESTRATEGIAS DE DESARROLLO LOCAL Ayuda a avanzar hacia los objetivos deseados Es tratar de utilizar los factores internos ...
BIBLIOGRAFIA GRACIAS PERCY J. PAREDES VILLARREAL. (2009). DESARROLLO LOCAL: GESTIÓN, ESTRATEGÍAS, ELEMENTOS, CARACTERISTIC...
DESARROLLO LOCAL

  1. 1. NOMBRE: MISHEL FERNANDA BUSTOS LÓPEZ DIMENSIONES DE DESARROLLO TRABAJO SOCIAL UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA DE AMBATO FACULTAD DE JURISPRUDENCIA Y CIENCIAS SOCIALES TRABAJO SOCIAL- DESARROLLO LOCAL
  2. 2. ¿QUE SON LAS DIMENSIONES DE DESARROLLO? El incremento sostenido de la producción de bienes y servicios en un territorio determinado que tiene por efecto un aumento equitativo del bienestar de sus habitantes
  3. 3. TIPOS DE DESARROLLO • Capacidad suficiente. • Niveles de productividad ECONÓMICA • Valores • Instituciones locales SOCIO CULTURAL • Clima local estimulante • Modelos tradicionales de desarrollo Político administrativa
  4. 4. ELEMENTOS CLAVES PARA LAS ESTRATEGIAS TERRITORIO ECONOMÍA SOCIEDAD IDENTIDAD
  5. 5. TERRITORIO ES UN ENTORNO DONDE EXISTE RELACIONES SOCIALES Y ECONOMICAS. LA CULTURA Y RASGOS NO PUEDEN SER TRANSFERIBLES. LAS INSTITUCIONES PUBLICAS Y PRIVADAS REGULAN LA SOCIEDAD
  6. 6. CREA ACTIVIDAD ES PRODUCTIV GENERA UNA ESTABILIDA D,CRECIMIE NTO Y MEJORAS CREA UN BIENESTAR DE LA POBLACION Y SE ENCUENTRA RELACIONAD O ECONOMIA
  7. 7. Las personas se organizan en aspectos como religioso o educativo. Lucha permanente por el bienestar y calidad de vida. Procesos de interrelación entre los individuos SOCIEDAD
  8. 8. IDENTIDAD Fortalec e una dualida d Orienta al desarroll o Palanca para generar un ingreso Reconoc er la historia colectiva
  9. 9. CARACTERÍS TICAS DEL DESARROLL OToma de decisiones e iniciativas. Persigue un desarrollo humano sostenible antes que un crecimiento económico. La óptica local para incentivar la creación de empresas y la generación de empleo. Tiene como objetivo el desarrollo y la reestructuración del sistema productivo. Se toma cuenta que las economías locales están integradas en el sistema económico nacional e internacional La importancia de pensar global y actuar localmente. Apoyan la integración de las instituciones. Los recursos externos juegan un papel importante en la
  10. 10. ENTESDELDESARROLL LOCAL EL EMPRESARIO.- es aquel que combina los factores productivos. EL ESTADO.- conductor del desarrollo local, distintos niveles de gobierno. LA SOCIEDAD.- organización de la población, convivencia social pacifica y generan identidades.
  11. 11. EMPRESARIAL • Toma decisione s de innovació n tecnológi ca. Genera empleo Asume riesgo Factor dinámico Cambios tecnológicos (Pnund,200 5)
  12. 12. ESTADO AGENTE PROMOTOR • NIVELES DE GOBIERNO CENTRAL, REGIONAL Y FACILITAD OR CONDUCTOR (Pnund,20 05)
  13. 13. SOCIEDAD Organizació n de la poblaciónDistintos objetivosConstruye causa y efectoEstablecen una meta común (Pnund,2005)
  14. 14. ESTRATEGIAS DE DESARROLLO LOCAL Ayuda a avanzar hacia los objetivos deseados Es tratar de utilizar los factores internos y externos en el proceso de cambio estructural de la economía. Dispone de un conjunto de recursos (económicos, humanos, culturales, institucionales) CAMBIOS CONTINUOS DE LA TECNOLOGÍA, ECONOMÍA Y LA SOCIEDAD SON: - La innovación - La capacidad emprendedora - La calidad del capital humano - Flexibilidad del sistema productivo.
