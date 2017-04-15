7 ZONAS FACIAIS DE PERIGO Kely De Carli Marlene Latrônico
  1. 1. 7 ZONAS FACIAIS DE PERIGO Kely De Carli Marlene Latrônico
  2. 2. DESCRIÇÕES: • As 7 zonas de perigo são áreas de terminações nervosas de dois dos 12 pares de nervos cranianos (Nervo Facial e Nervo Trigemeo) e de um dos oito pares de nervos cervicais do Plexo Cervical (Nervo Grande Auricular): Plexo Cercical Nervo Facial Nervo Trigêmeo
  3. 3. Plexo Cervical Nervo Grande Auricular NERVOS CERVICAIS
  4. 4. Plexo Cervical Nervo Grande Auricular NERVOS CERVICAIS
  5. 5. Nervo Trigêmeo Nervo Facial NERVOS CRANIANOS
  6. 6. NERVOS CRANIANOS: • O NERVO FACIAL se divide em 5 ramos, sendo que 3 são zonas de perigo: Nervo Facial Cervical Temporal Marginal Mandibular Zigomático Bucal
  7. 7. CARACTERÍSTICAS Nervo Trigêmeo Oftálmico Mandibular Maxilar
  8. 8. CARACTERÍSTICAS Nervo Trigêmeo Oftálmico Supraorbital Mandibular Mentual Maxilar Infraorbital
  9. 9. CARACTERÍSTICA DE CADA ZONA
  10. 10. 1 - RAMO AURICULAR Localização • 6,5 cm abaixo do canal auditivo externo Efeito • Parestesia dos dois terços inferiores da orelha, malar e região cervical adjacentes
  11. 11. O ramo temporal direito do nervo facial, resultando na correspondente paralisia do músculo frontal direito. 2 - RAMO TEMPORAL Localização • Abaixo de linha traçada 0,5cm abaixo do tragus a 2cm abaixo da linha do supercílio lateralmente Efeito • Paralisia do frontal
  12. 12. Tentativa de mostrar os dentes inferiores. O lábio inferior direito cobre os dentes inferiores e não pode ser tracionado. 3 - RAMO MARGINAL MANDIBULAR Localização • Parte média da mandíbula 2cm atrás da comissura oral Efeito • Paralisia do lábio inferior
  13. 13. 4 - RAMO ZIGOMÁTICO E BUCAL Localização • Triângulo formado pela eminência malar e borda posterior do ângulo da mandíbula e comissura oral Efeito • Paralisia do lábio superior e da bochecha
  14. 14. 5 - RAMO SUPRAORBITÁRIO Localização • Rebordo orbitário superior acima da linha médio pupilar; • É definida por um círculo com 1,5 cm de raio traçado ao redor do forame supraorbitário. Efeito • Parestesia da fronte, da pálpebra superior, do dorso do nariz, do couro cabeludo
  15. 15. 6 - RAMO INFRAORBITRÁRIO Localização • 1cm abaixo do rebordo orbitário inferior abaixo da parte média da pupila • É descrita por um círculo com 1,5 cm de raio ao redor do forame infra-orbitário Efeito • Resulta em hipoestesia da pálpebra inferior, da bochecha, da parte lateral do nariz e do lábio superior; • Parestesia da parte lateral do nariz, bochecha, lábio superior e pálpebra inferior
  16. 16. 7 - MENTUAL Localização • Parte média da mandíbula abaixo do segundo pré-molar • É descrita por um círculo com 1,5 cm de raio ao redor do forame mentoniano. Efeito • Parestesia do lábio inferior e do queixo
  17. 17. Obrigada

