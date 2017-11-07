En 1939, un observador de la delegación diplomática británica en Copenhague escri- bía en un informe a propósito de los da...
poder de la Corona danesa, en cuyas manos continúan con excepción de Islandia, que en 1944 se declaró indepen- diente. Riv...
una constitución democrática que cristali- zó en la Constitución del Reino de Dina- marca del 5 de junio de 1849. El resul...
gracias a la labor de la resistencia durante la guerra, y por ello fue invitada a unirse a los miembros fundadores de la O...
Historia dinamarca

Dinamarca

  1. 1. En 1939, un observador de la delegación diplomática británica en Copenhague escri- bía en un informe a propósito de los dane- ses: «Apenas unas décadas de prosperidad material y el ministerio de un Gobierno paternalista parecen haber minado el espíri- tu de una raza vikinga que tiene en su haber 1.500 años de independiente y vigo- rosa historia». Las palabras del funcionario nos presentan su visión de la historia de Dinamarca y de cómo los daneses habían pasado de ser unos robustos y libres vikin- gos a convertirse en un pueblo sensiblero y servil. También hacen referencia a las raíces del problema: la prosperidad material y un gobierno demasiado proteccionista. No hay razón para considerar esta declaración como otra cosa que la precipi- tada valoración de un diplomático preocu- pado, pero lo cierto es que pone el dedo en la llaga al señalar dos de los rasgos que caracterizaron a la sociedad danesa de la primera mitad del siglo XX, la creciente prosperidad económica y el desarrollo del estado de bienestar. La Prehistoria Algunos restos de poblados de cazadores constituyen las huellas más antiguas de asentamientos humanos que se conservan en Dinamarca y se remontan aproximada- mente al año 12.500 a.C., final de la últi- ma glaciación. Hasta el Neolítico, hacia el 3900 a.C., no surgió una sociedad agraria propiamente dicha, y de la existencia de aldeas no se tiene noticia hasta algunos siglos antes del nacimiento de Cristo. Habrá que esperar hasta la Edad del Hierro germánica, 400-750, para encontrar autén- ticas ciudades como, por ejemplo, Ribe. Hacia el año 700 d.C. se puso en mar- cha la unificación del Reino bajo un poder centralizado. A medida que el reino de los francos se iba debilitando, fue des- arrollándose un poder real estable que, aunque apenas se extendía por todo el territorio danés, logró defenderse de las invasiones enemigas que llegaban del sur. La unificación definitiva del Reino culmi- nó con el hijo de Gorm el Viejo, Harald I Diente Azul, muerto en 987 y nombrado en una de las piedras rúnicas de Jelling, donde por vez primera aparece la palabra Dinamarca. Las piedras de Jelling se con- sideran a menudo la fe de bautismo de Dinamarca. El Período Vikingo A lo largo de la era vikinga, 800-1100, se fue consolidando un fuerte poder real, del que son testimonio un gran número de for- tificaciones circulares de impresionantes dimensiones levantadas en emplazamientos estratégicos. Uno de los rasgos más caracte- rísticos de este período fueron las constan- tes incursiones que, en torno al siglo XI, desembocaron en la conquista de Inglaterra y llevaron a los devastadores vikingos a lugares tan remotos como Irlanda, el norte de Francia y Rusia. Aunque las naves vikingas regresaban a su patria cargadas con ricos botines de guerra, los reyes daneses no lograron jamás que sus conquistas se materializaran en un imperio duradero. El asesinato de Canuto IV el Santo en 1086 supuso el debilita- miento del poder real, uno de los secretos de las victoriosas expediciones vikingas. El cristianismo Simultáneamente tuvo lugar la llegada del cristianismo a Dinamarca. Hacia el año 965 fue bautizado Harald I Diente Azul y la nueva fe echó raíces muy rápidamente. El país fue dotado de un clero encargado de velar por la expansión de la fe cristiana. En los siglos posteriores, la Iglesia católica consolidó su influencia; se construyeron muchos templos y la sociedad agraria danesa, que ya contaba con casi 700.000 miembros y se regía de acuerdo con nor- mas sociales cristianas, quedó dividida en cuatro estamentos: el poderoso clero; una nobleza laica de grandes terratenientes, que además constituían el eje central de la defensa del Reino; el pueblo llano, que crecía a la par que las ciudades; y, por últi- mo, un nutridísimo campesinado. La Unión de Kalmar La epidemia de peste negra de 1350 supu- so para Dinamarca la pérdida de una gran parte de la población, lo que trajo consigo grandes transformaciones económicas y sociales. El mayor acontecimiento político de este período se produjo en 1397 con la proclamación de la Unión de Kalmar, que reunió a Dinamarca, Noruega y Suecia en una unión personal bajo el reinado de la danesa Margrete I. La Unión se mantuvo hasta 1523, año en que Suecia, durante el reinado de Gustavo I Vasa, la abandonó. La alianza entre Dinamarca y Noruega continuó hasta 1814. Después de esta fecha, Groenlandia, Islandia y las Islas Feroe, posesiones en el Atlántico Norte que en su origen fueron noruegas, quedaron en NOVIEMBRE 2003 HISTORIA Datos sobre Dinamarca Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores de Dinamarca La mayor de las piedras de Jelling, legado de Harald I Diente Azul († 987). La piedra está deco- rada con una representación de Cristo, y su ins- cripción rúnica proclama que fue Harald I Diente Azul quien unificó el reino de Dinamarca y con- virtió a los daneses al cristianismo. En primer término aparece la piedra menor, erigida por Gorm el Viejo para su esposa, la reina Thyra. Foto: Wedigo Ferchland.
  2. 2. poder de la Corona danesa, en cuyas manos continúan con excepción de Islandia, que en 1944 se declaró indepen- diente. Rivalidad con Suecia La ruptura de relaciones con la Iglesia de Roma en 1536, tras tres años de guerra civil, convirtió a la Iglesia católica danesa en una Iglesia nacional luterana. De este modo, Dinamarca se unía al bando pro- testante en las prolongadas guerras de reli- gión que asolaron Europa hasta 1648. De puertas adentro la nueva Iglesia nacional se convertía en un instrumento al servicio de un poder estatal enormemente fortale- cido que se proponía disciplinar ideológi- ca y moralmente a la población. El período que comprende los años entre 1560 y 1720 se caracterizó por la enconada rivalidad con la vecina Suecia por la hegemonía en el Báltico. Hasta ese momento, la posición dominante había correspondido siempre a Dinamarca, lo que quedaba reflejado de manera simbóli- ca en el cobro del impuesto del Oresund, que no fue abolido hasta 1857. Esta rivali- dad desencadenó seis guerras entre ambos reinos (1563-1570, 1611-1613, 1643- 1645, 1657-1660, 1675-1679 y 1709- 1720). Tras la desafortunada participación (1625-1629) de Christian IV en la Guerra delos Treinta Años y el subsiguiente debi- litamiento danés, el conflicto se convirtió para Dinamarca en una lucha a vida o muerte durante la que estuvo a punto de ser absorbida por el gran imperio báltico sueco. Sólo la intervención de los Países Bajos e Inglaterra le evitó tal destino, pero a costa de renunciar en 1658 a todas las provincias de Escania al este del Oresund. El reino perdió así una tercera parte de su extensión y la población se redujo de 800.000 a 600.000 habitantes. El absolutismo La catástrofe desembocó en una crisis política que se tradujo en el cambio del sistema de gobierno del país en 1660- 1661. Mediante una acción similar a un golpe de Estado, una monarquía heredita- ria vino a reemplazar a la antigua monar- quía electiva dominada por la nobleza. El nuevo monarca heredero Frederik III y sus sucesores consiguieron poder absoluto. La ilimitada autoridad real quedó con- signada en la Ley Real de 1665, plenamen- te vigente hasta que en 1848 se puso fin al absolutismo y en 1849 se aprobó una constitución democrática. A la Ley Real vino a sumarse en 1683 un código común para todo el Reino, la Ley Danesa de Christian V. Dinamarca se convirtió, en la medida en que esto fue posible, en un estado en el que reinaba el orden bajo el paternalista gobierno del monarca absolu- tista. Reformas agrarias y guerras contra Inglaterra La mayor empresa del absolutismo fueron las grandes reformas agrarias que se lleva- ron a cabo a finales del siglo XVIII, impul- sadas por el deseo de lograr una mayor efectividad de la producción agraria y apro- vechar al máximo el auge económico del momento. Las reformas suponían la con- versión de un sistema de explotación con- dicionado por la naturaleza en un sistema de explotación condicionado por el mer- cado. Con la disolución de los antiguos terre- nos comunales, las parcelas pasaron a ma- nos de las fincas agrarias. Al mismo tiem- po, era frecuente que las casas de labor se trasladaran al campo, con lo que también fue desapareciendo la antiquísima comu- nidad de aldeas. Las reformas dieron lugar a la aparición de una nueva clase de hacendados independientes que, en el siglo posterior, sería la principal impulsora de las escuelas superiores populares y el cooperati- vismo. Estos propietarios se agruparon políticamente desde finales del siglo XIX en el Partido Liberal (Venstre), que en 1901 subió al poder. El conflicto entre Napoleón y el resto de Europa supuso un problema insoluble para Dinamarca. Por miedo a las posibles consecuencias, el gobierno danés se resistía a tomar partido, lo que desembocó en los ataques de la flota inglesa a Copenhague de 1801 y 1807 y en el embargo de la armada danesa. Además, la pérdida de Noruega en 1814 se tradujo en la reduc- ción de la antigua doble monarquía que, de extenderse desde Cabo Norte hasta el Elba, pasaba ahora a limitarse al territorio actual de Dinamarca y los ducados alema- nes. La democracia y la cuestión de Schleswig Con la aparición y desarrollo de los movi- mientos nacionalistas, la posición de los ducados con respecto al poder real se con- virtió en una cuestión de capital impor- tancia durante todo este período y hasta 1864. Cerca de la tercera parte de la pobla- ción de Dinamarca era alemana. Holstein y Lauenburg eran miembros de la Confede- ración Germánica, mientras que Schleswig estaba dividido. La decisiva cuestión de la filiación de Schleswig se agudizó cuando en 1848 los habitantes de procedencia y cultura alemana de los ducados de Schles- wig y Holstein exigieron una constitución libre y la adhesión del primero a la Con- federación. Al mismo tiempo, círculos liberales de Copenhague exigían una cons- titución democrática para todo el Reino y la incorporación de Schleswig, hecho que, sin embargo, contravenía el antiguo com- promiso de unión permanente de los ducados. Esto provocó una insurrección de los ducados, al mismo tiempo que Frederik VII se declaraba rey constitucional en Copenhague y abría con ello las puertas a 2 Cesiones territoriales entre 1600 y 1800. Illustración: Danmarks Nationalleksikon.
  3. 3. una constitución democrática que cristali- zó en la Constitución del Reino de Dina- marca del 5 de junio de 1849. El resulta- do fue la Guerra de los Tres Años (1848- 1851), que terminó con una victoria danesa en la medida en que los ducados, gracias a la mediación de las grandes potencias, continuaron formando parte del Estado danés, aunque el problema de fondo seguía sin resolverse de manera satisfactoria. La cesión de los ducados En 1863, el Parlamento danés aprobó la Constitución de Noviembre, que en realidad dejaba fuera del Reino a Holstein y Lauen- burg e incorporaba en su lugar a Schles- wig, hecho que constituía una clara viola- ción de los acuerdos alcanzados y que llevó al prusiano Otto von Bismarck a declarar la guerra a Dinamarca en nombre de la Confederación Germánica. El resul- tado fue la humillante derrota danesa de 1864 y la cesión de los tres ducados. Con ello Dinamarca perdía una vez más un ter- cio de su territorio y de su población, ade- más de dejar a cerca de 200.000 daneses al sur de la nueva frontera. No regresarían a su país hasta el referéndum de 1920. La esperanza del resurgimiento Con la pérdida de los ducados, el territo- rio danés se redujo a la menor extensión de su historia. A partir de este punto, el país emprendió la tarea de lograr un resur- gimiento nacional cuyo lema fue ganar dentro todo lo que se había perdido fuera. El cultivo del páramo cobró fuerza y, con la ayuda del cooperativismo, la agricultura experimentó una reconversión a gran esca- la pasando de la producción vegetal a la animal. También se impulsó la industriali- zación, de la que surgió una auténtica clase obrera que pobló las ciudades. En 1884, se eligieron los primeros representantes de la Socialdemocracia (Socialdemokratiet) en el Folketing –el Parlamento danés–. El núme- ro de escaños obtenidos por este partido fue aumentando elecciones tras elecciones. En 1905, el Partido Radical (Det Radikale Venstre) se escindió del Partido Liberal (Venstre) y se constituyó como grupo independiente en el que se agluti- naban, sobre todo, intelectuales urbanos y pequeños agricultores. Quedaba así confi- gurado el modelo que dominaría la políti- ca danesa hasta 1973, caracterizado por ser un sistema en el que ningún partido podía alcanzar la mayoría parlamentaria, con lo que la necesidad de llegar a acuer- dos se convertía en la condición básica de toda la política. La actitud de consenso derivada de ello continúa siendo uno de los principales rasgos de la cultura política de Dinamarca. Neutralidad y ocupación Como resultado de la precavida posición neutral que adoptó tras su derrota contra Alemania en 1864, Dinamarca decidió no intervenir en la Primera Guerra Mundial, con lo que la economía danesa resultó muy beneficiada por la coyuntura bélica. Cuando Hitler se hizo con el poder en Alemania en 1933, Dinamarca se mantuvo en la misma línea esperando poder capear el temporal, pero resultó imposible. El 9 de abril de 1940, las tropas alemanas empren- dieron la «ocupación pacífica» de Dina- marca y el gobierno socialdemócrata-radical de Thorvald Stauning decidió ceder y comenzar una forzosa colaboración con las fuerzas de ocupación. Sin embargo, la resistencia popular con- tra la ocupación, apoyada por los ingleses, alcanzó tales dimensiones que, en agosto de 1943, hizo fracasar la política de cola- boración. El Gobierno se retiró y cesaron las actividades de la vida parlamentaria. La farsa de la ocupación pacífica tocó a su fin y el último año y medio de guerra estuvo caracterizado por una creciente resistencia armada contra los alemanes y por las siem- pre brutales medidas represivas de éstos. Al concluir la guerra, la resistencia contaba con cerca de 50.000 miembros. Alianza y bienestar A pesar de la ambigüedad de su postura, Dinamarca logró su reconocimiento de hecho como aliada del bloque occidental 3 Resumen histórico hacia 12.500 a.C. Llegada de los primeros cazadores 3900 BC Agricultura y ganadería 400-700 Primeros asentamientos urbanos 866-867 Loc vikingos conquistan York c.965 Llegada del cristianismo 1015-1034 Inglaterra bajo la hegemonía 1397-1523 Unión de Kalmar con Noruega y Suecia 1479 Fondación de la Universidad Copenhague 1536 La Reforma. Noruega se incorpora a Dinamarca 1660-1661 Instauración del absolutismo 1666 1917 Colonias danesas en el Caribe 1807 La flota inglesa bombardia Copenhague 1814 Noruega abandona la Unión 1848 Fin del absolutismo 1849 Primera constitución libre, la Constitución de Junio 1864 Pérdida de los ducados 1901 Instauración del parlamentarismo 1914-1918 Dinamarca se mantiene neutral durante la Primera Guerra Mondial 1915 Reforma constitucional, la mujer obtiene pleno derecho al vota 1920 El norte de Schleswig vota a favor de su reincoperación a Dinamarca 1940-1945 Ocupación alemana 1945 Dinamarca es miembro fundador de laONU 1949 Ingreso en la OTAN 1973 Miembro de la CEE 1993 Dinamarca ingresa en la Unión Europea
  4. 4. gracias a la labor de la resistencia durante la guerra, y por ello fue invitada a unirse a los miembros fundadores de la ONU en 1945. Al igual que Noruega, el país ingre- só en la OTAN en 1949, abandonando así de manera definitiva la neutralidad que tan importante había sido como elemento integrante de la política de seguridad danesa desde 1864. El Plan Marshall de 1948 dio pie a un considerable proceso de modernización del sector agrario danés y, a partir de mediados de los años cincuenta, se produjo el autén- tico despegue de la industrialización. En 1963, el valor de las exportaciones indus- triales sobrepasó por vez primera al valor de las exportaciones agrarias. Al mismo tiempo, comenzó a promulgarse sistemáti- camente una legislación propia de la socie- dad de bienestar, basada en el principio del derecho de todos los ciudadanos a recibir prestaciones sociales dentro de los marcos legales. Se creaba con ello el modelo danés de estado de bienestar basado en el sistema tributario y caracterizado por una red de garantía social consolidada y por una fuer- te presión fiscal. Una política en transformación Cependant, le début de la révolte des jeu- nes, en 1968, et les protestations croissan- tes des Danois contre la forte pression fis- cale entraînèrent l’effondrement de la structure traditionnelle des partis. Lors des élections dites «de la débâcle», en 1973, l’électorat des quatre anciens partis passa de 84 % à env. 58 % et une série de nouveaux partis protestataires, le Parti du Progrès (Fremskridtspartiet), le Parti des Démocrates centristes (Centrum- Demokraterne) et le Parti populaire chré- tien (Kristeligt Folkeparti), apparurent sur la scène parlementaire. Les élections législatives du 20 novem- bre 2001 ont apporté des changements parlementaires considérables. Pour la pre- mière fois depuis 1920, le Parti libéral a récolté plus de suffrages que la Social- Démocratie. En même temps, le Parti du Peuple danois, dont la politique d’immigration constitue un point essentiel du program- me politique, a connu un progrès remar- quable tandis que le Parti du Progrès et le Parti des Démocrates centristes ont perdu leurs sièges au Folketing. L’ancien gouvernement comprenant la Social-Démocratie et les Radicaux a démissionné, laissant le pouvoir à un gou- vernement dirigé par le Premier ministre libéral, Anders Fogh Rasmussen et com- posé du Parti libéral et du Parti populaire conservateur (Det Konservative Folkeparti). Le Parti du Progrès et le Parti des Chrétiens populaires font partie de la base parlementaire du nouveau gouvernement. Dinamarca y Europa A medida que se fue integrando en Europa, la economía danesa de la posgue- rra experimentó una creciente internacio- nalización. El país no participó en las negociaciones que entre 1957 y 1959 cul- minaron con la creación de la Comunidad Económica Europea (CEE), aunque sí ingresó en 1960 en la Unión Europea de Libre Comercio (EFTA) junto con Gran Bretaña, el principal mercado de exporta- ción del país. Dinamarca y Gran Bretaña no ingresaron en la CEE hasta 1973. Desde entonces, las relaciones con la CEE –desde 1993 UE– se han convertido en un asunto muy polémico para la política interior danesa que ha dividido a la pobla- ción en dos grupos prácticamente iguales. El referéndum de 1992 sobre el Tratado de Maastrich para una mayor integración dio la victoria a los partidarios del no por un escaso margen de votos; para lograr el consenso fue necesario realizar un nuevo referéndum después de que Dinamarca obtuviera ciertas exenciones. En el año 2000 se rechazó la adhesión a la moneda común europea, el euro, en otro referén- dum popular. En este aspecto –al igual que en otros–, los daneses se muestran como unos europeos algo indecisos. El legado histórico La forma y la extensión actuales de Dina- marca son el resultado de repetidas cesio- nes territoriales causadas por su expuesta situación en pleno acceso al Báltico. Hasta hace poco, los daneses eran un pueblo extraordinariamente homogéneo, hecho que puede achacarse a la paulatina pérdida de las zonas más marginales del Reino. Pero el alto grado de uniformidad y consenso que tradicionalmente ha caracte- rizado a la sociedad danesa guarda tam- bién una estrecha relación con muchos de los rasgos históricos expuestos, tales como la fuerte influencia de la Iglesia nacional luterana; la homogeneización de la pobla- ción durante el absolutismo; la tardía industrialización, que no originaría hasta mucho más adelante una clase baja urbana numerosa; y la escasa fortuna de las fuer- zas políticas a la hora de obtener la mayo- ría absoluta, que ha hecho de la coalición una premisa fundamental de la vida políti- ca danesa. Son éstas, y no la simple relaja- ción y holganza a las que se refería el diplomático inglés en 1939, las experien- cias históricas que han resultado decisivas para la formación del moderno carácter nacional danés. Knud J.V. Jespersen Catedrático de universidad, dr.phil Información aditional Página web oficial de Dinamarca www.denmark.dk Nationlmuseet (Museo Nacional) Ny Vestergade 10 DK-1471 Copenhague K (+45) 3313 4411 www.natmus.dk natmus@natmus.dk Tøjhuslmuseet (Museo del Arsenal) Frederiksholms Kanal 29 DK-1220 Copenhague K (+45) 3311 6037 www.thm.dk thm@thm.dk Det Nationlhistoriske Museum (Museo Nacional de Historia de Frederiksborg) Frederiksborg Slot DK-3400 Hillerød (+45) 4826 0439 www.frederiksborgmuseet.dk (en danés) frederiksborgmuseet@frederiksborgmuseet.dk Frilandsmuseet (Museo Histórico y Cultural de Arquitectura Rual al Aire Libre) Kongevejen 100 DK-2800 Copenhague K (+45) 3313 4411 www.frilandsmuseet.dk natmus@natmus.dk. 4 Historia Datos sobre Dinamarca. Publicado por el Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores de Dinamarca. Dirección: Asiatisk Plads 2, DK-1448 Copenhague K, Dinamarca. Teléfono: (+45) 3392 0000. Fax: (+45) 3254 0533. Correo electrónico: um@um.dk. Internet: www.um.dk. Edición: Flemming Axmark. Traducción: Blanca Ortiz. Diseño: Ole Jensen - ojdesign. Se autoriza la reproducción del texto con o sin indicación de la fuente. Publicado: Noviembre 2003. ISBN 87-7964-583-6

×