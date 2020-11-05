Successfully reported this slideshow.
VIRUS MARBURGO HERRAMIENTAS Y COMUNIDAD DIGITAL RETO 1 MARIA FERNANDA GALINDO CUÉLLAR VIRUS MARBURG
En 1975, fue hospitalizado en Johannesburgo, Sudáfrica, un varón australiano de 20 años El 8 de enero de 1980, enfermó en ...
 El virus toma su nombre de la ciudad alemana de Marburgo, donde fue aislado en 1967 tras una epidemia de fiebre hemorrág...
ESTRUCTURA DEL VIRUS  El virus de Marburgo presenta la estructura clásica de los filovirus. El virión presenta una morfol...
ANATOMIA PATOLÓGICA  Es común la presencia de necrosis focales de hígado, nódulos linfáticos, testículos, ovarios, pulmon...
MODALIDADES DE CONTAGIO  TRANSMISIÓN INTERHUMANA  Secreciones respiratorias  Saliva  Sangre  Orina  Heces
CLÍNICA  El periodo de incubación de la enfermedad es de alrededor de 3 a 9 días, pasados los cuales aparece una cefalea ...
 Hacia el tercer día aparece diarrea acuosa con dolor abdominal y calambres, náusea y vómito. La diarrea puede ser tambié...
TERAPIA  No existe terapia específica. Aunque en la actualidad no existen vacunas o terapias contra los virus del Ébola o...
Virus Marburgo
Virus Marburgo
