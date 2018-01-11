Resumenes de-la-unidad-1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDADNACIONALDECHIMBORAZO FACULTADDECIENCIASDELAEDUCACIÓN,HUMANASYTECNOLOGÍAS CARRERADEPSICOLOGÍAEDUCATIVAORIENTACIÓ...
GRUPO 1 TEMA: INTRODUCCIÒN AL CURRÌCULO PROCESO DESCRIPCION LOS COMPAÑEROSEL MOMENTO DE LA EXPLICACION NOSDIERON A CONOCER...
GRUPO 2 SURGIMIENTO DE LA PROPUESTA CURRICULAR PROCESO DESCRIPCION LA CLASE FUE MUY AMENA Y ENTRETENIDA YA QUE LOS CHISCOS...
DISEÑAR UN CURRÍCULO TENDRÁ QUE IR PRIMERAMENTE A TRES FUENTES: -LOS ESTUDIANTES -LA SOCIEDAD -LOS REQUISITOS DEL CONTENID...
PROCESO DESCRIPCION EN ESTA EXPOSICION LOS CHICOSNOS DIERON DATOSCLAROS Y PRECISOS DE LA TRANSFORMACION QUE TUVO LA EDUCAC...
PROCESO DESCRIPCION LA CLASE FUE INTERSANTE YA QUE NOS HABLARON ACERCA DE LA EDUCACION DESDE LA INDUSTRIALIZACION. LO APRE...
PROCESO DESCRIPCION LA CLASE FUE MUY AMENA Y ENTRETENIDA YA QUE LOS CHISCOSNOSHICIERON INTERACTUAR CON LOS TEMAS REFERENTE...
PROCESO DESCRIPCION LOS COMPAÑEROSEL MOMENTO DE LA EXPLICACION NOSDIERON A CONOCERSOBRE LOS ORIGENESDEL CURRICULO SIENDOCL...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDADNACIONALDECHIMBORAZO FACULTADDECIENCIASDELAEDUCACIÓN,HUMANASYTECNOLOGÍAS CARRERADEPSICOLOGÍAEDUCATIVAORIENTACIÓNVOCACIONALY FAMILIAR RESUMENESDELAUNIDAD1 ESTUDIANTE:FERNANDAGARCÍA CUARTO“A”
  2. 2. GRUPO 1 TEMA: INTRODUCCIÒN AL CURRÌCULO PROCESO DESCRIPCION LOS COMPAÑEROSEL MOMENTO DE LA EXPLICACION NOSDIERON A CONOCERSOBRE LOS ORIGENESDEL CURRICULO SIENDOCLAROSY PRESCISOS EN SU INFORMACIÓN LO APRENDIDO EL NACIMIENTODEL SISTEMA EDUCATIVOHA IDO EVOLUCIONANDODEBIDOA LA TRANSFORMACION SOCIAL QUE LLEVA A DESTRUIR LA ESTRUCTURA INTERNA DEL MUNDO FEUDAL. TAMBIEN UN IMPORTANTE PRECULSOR FUE DOLL YA QUE EL DEFENDIO LA ESCUELA PÙBLICA
  3. 3. GRUPO 2 SURGIMIENTO DE LA PROPUESTA CURRICULAR PROCESO DESCRIPCION LA CLASE FUE MUY AMENA Y ENTRETENIDA YA QUE LOS CHISCOSNOSHICIERON INTERACTUAR CON LOS TEMAS REFERENTES QUE SE ESTABA ESTUDIANDO. LO APRENDIDO HILDA TABA SOSTIENE “QUE TODO CURRÍCULO DEBE COMPRENDER UNA DECLARACIÓN DE FINALIDADES Y DE OBJETIVOS ESPECÍFICOS. RALPH TYLER TODA PERSONA QUE TIENE QUE
  4. 4. DISEÑAR UN CURRÍCULO TENDRÁ QUE IR PRIMERAMENTE A TRES FUENTES: -LOS ESTUDIANTES -LA SOCIEDAD -LOS REQUISITOS DEL CONTENIDO GRUPO 3 EL MOVIMIENTO EN PRO DE LA ESCUELA PÚBLICA EN ESTADOS UNIDOS
  5. 5. PROCESO DESCRIPCION EN ESTA EXPOSICION LOS CHICOSNOS DIERON DATOSCLAROS Y PRECISOS DE LA TRANSFORMACION QUE TUVO LA EDUCACION. LO APRENDIDO REFORMADORES CENTRISTAS , MAESTROS DE PRIMARIA, PRINCIPIOS DE LA EDUCACION LAS INSTITUCIONES DE LOS NEGROS TAMBIEN FUE OBJETO DE DISCUCION GRUPO 4 GENESIS DE UNA PEDAGOGIA HACIA UNA SOCIEDAD INDUSTRIAL
  6. 6. PROCESO DESCRIPCION LA CLASE FUE INTERSANTE YA QUE NOS HABLARON ACERCA DE LA EDUCACION DESDE LA INDUSTRIALIZACION. LO APRENDIDO APORTES A LA EDUCACIÓN PRINCIPIOSDEL TAYLORISMO:EL TAYLORISMO ES UN MÉTODO DE ORGANIZACIÓN INDUSTRIAL RELACIONADOCON LA PRODUCCIÓN EN CADENA, QUE TIENE EL PROPÓSITO DE INCREMENTARLA PRODUCTIVIDADY EL CONTROLDE LOS TIEMPOS DE PRODUCCIÓN GRUPO 5 DISEÑO CURRICULAR
  7. 7. PROCESO DESCRIPCION LA CLASE FUE MUY AMENA Y ENTRETENIDA YA QUE LOS CHISCOSNOSHICIERON INTERACTUAR CON LOS TEMAS REFERENTES QUE SE ESTABA ESTUDIANDO. LO APRENDIDO EL DISEÑO CURRICULAR HACE REFERENCIA A UN PROCESO QUE PERMITE ORGANIZAR Y DESARROLLAR UNPLAN EDUCATIVO. A TRAVÉS DE ESTA ESTRUCTURACIÓN SE BUSCA SATISFACER LAS NECESIDADES FORMATIVAS DE LOS ESTUDIANTES. GRUPO 6 ESCUELA Y OPERATORIA DEL CURRICULUM
  8. 8. PROCESO DESCRIPCION LOS COMPAÑEROSEL MOMENTO DE LA EXPLICACION NOSDIERON A CONOCERSOBRE LOS ORIGENESDEL CURRICULO SIENDOCLAROSY PRESCISOS EN SU INFORMACIÓN LO APRENDIDO LA ESCUELA CIENTIFICA DEFINE AL CURRICULO COMO UN CAMBIO TOTAL DE ESTIMULOS QUE ORIENTAN AL ALUMNO A NUEVOS CAMBIOS EN SU MANERA DE PENSAR Y VALORAR LOS OBJETIVOS SEGÚN SUS ASPIRACIONES.

