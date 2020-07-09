Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ABANDONO DEL ADULTO MAYOR
INDIGENCIA DEL ADULTO MAYOR El abandono social es una realidad y su consecuencia es la ausencia del reconocimiento que tod...
FACTORES DESENCADENANTES  Carencia de familia  Rechazo familiar  Maltrato físico o mental  Carencia de recursos económ...
NECESIDADES PRINCIPALES  No proveer alimentos, ropa limpia, un lugar seguro, atención médica e higiene personal.  Privar...
FORMAS DE ABUSO o Abuso físico o Psicológico o emocional o Abuso financiero o Negligencia o Abandono
CONSECUENCIAS EN EL ADULTO MAYOR o Enfermedades físicas o Enfermedades psicológicas o Cambios de conducta o Pensamientos s...
Abandono del Adulto Mayor
Abandono del Adulto Mayor
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Abandono del Adulto Mayor

9 views

Published on

Características ante el abandono del adulto mayor

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Abandono del Adulto Mayor

  1. 1. ABANDONO DEL ADULTO MAYOR
  2. 2. INDIGENCIA DEL ADULTO MAYOR El abandono social es una realidad y su consecuencia es la ausencia del reconocimiento que todos los seres humanos necesitan para desarrollarse satisfactoriamente
  3. 3. FACTORES DESENCADENANTES  Carencia de familia  Rechazo familiar  Maltrato físico o mental  Carencia de recursos económicos
  4. 4. NECESIDADES PRINCIPALES  No proveer alimentos, ropa limpia, un lugar seguro, atención médica e higiene personal.  Privar a la persona de contacto social.  No impedir los daños físicos.  No prestar la supervisión adecuada.
  5. 5. FORMAS DE ABUSO o Abuso físico o Psicológico o emocional o Abuso financiero o Negligencia o Abandono
  6. 6. CONSECUENCIAS EN EL ADULTO MAYOR o Enfermedades físicas o Enfermedades psicológicas o Cambios de conducta o Pensamientos suicidas o Alejamiento

×