www.asdesarrollo.org ¡Lider en Generación de Oportunidades! FINANCIAMIENTO e INVERSIÓN
¿Qué es una inversión? Es la acción de desembolsar dinero para adquirir bienes y/o valores, con el fin de obtener ganan- c...
¿Qué es un financiamiento? Son los fondos necesarios para desarrollar una ac- tividad, un plan concreto, un proyecto espec...
¿Quiénes pueden tener un financiamiento en ASDESARROLLO? gestionemprendedora.asdesarrollo.org Auto empleados Microempresas...
¿Quiénes forman la familia de ASDESARROLLO? gestionemprendedora.asdesarrollo.org Manufactura Artesanías Servicios Comercio...
gestionemprendedora.asdesarrollo.org Créditos Personales: Educación Salud Vivienda Pago de pasivos Otros ➡ ➡ ➡ ➡ ➡ También...
gestionemprendedora.asdesarrollo.org Compra de bienes inmuebles, construir su local comercial, prestar un servicio, o para...
¿A quiénes NO apoya ASDESARROLLO? gestionemprendedora.asdesarrollo.org Cantinas Expendios de Licor Bares Venta de Ropa Ame...
gestionemprendedora.asdesarrollo.org Fiduciaria. Prendaria. Hipotecaria. Hipoteca Compra Venta. Hipoteca de Derechos Pose...
¡Consecuencias al incumplir con sus pagos! gestionemprendedora.asdesarrollo.org Se hace un mal record en la Institución, e...
Financiamiento e Inversión - Asdesarrollo

  2. 2. ¿Qué es una inversión? Es la acción de desembolsar dinero para adquirir bienes y/o valores, con el fin de obtener ganan- cias o utilidades. Trabajar inteligentemente el dinero, para generar utilidades y mejorar la calidad de vida del empre- sario, su familia y la de sus trabajadores. gestionemprendedora.asdesarrollo.org ➡ ⬇
  3. 3. ¿Qué es un financiamiento? Son los fondos necesarios para desarrollar una ac- tividad, un plan concreto, un proyecto específico. gestionemprendedora.asdesarrollo.org Es el dinero que en calidad de préstamo se utiliza para realizar un proyecto. “ASDESARROLLO quiere que usted utilice correctamente su FINANCIAMIENTO” ➡ ➡
  4. 4. ¿Quiénes pueden tener un financiamiento en ASDESARROLLO? gestionemprendedora.asdesarrollo.org Auto empleados Microempresas Pequeñas empresas Medianas empresas Empleados Jóvenes emprendedores ➡ ➡ ➡ ➡ ➡ ➡
  5. 5. ¿Quiénes forman la familia de ASDESARROLLO? gestionemprendedora.asdesarrollo.org Manufactura Artesanías Servicios Comercio Agropecuario Agroindustria Mixto ➡ ➡ ➡ ➡ ➡ ➡ ➡ Empresarios y emprendedores dedicados a actividades productivas de:
  6. 6. gestionemprendedora.asdesarrollo.org Créditos Personales: Educación Salud Vivienda Pago de pasivos Otros ➡ ➡ ➡ ➡ ➡ También se apoya a empleados del Estado, la iniciativa privada y a jóvenes que quieran iniciar una actividad empresarial.
  7. 7. gestionemprendedora.asdesarrollo.org Compra de bienes inmuebles, construir su local comercial, prestar un servicio, o para la producción. Compra y/o reparación de maquinaria, equipo, herramienta, vehículos, y mobiliario. Capital de Trabajo. Comercio de mercadería selectiva. Pago de pasivos incurridos para financiamiento de la activi- dad empresarial. DESTINOS DEL FINANCIAMIENTO ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅
  8. 8. ¿A quiénes NO apoya ASDESARROLLO? gestionemprendedora.asdesarrollo.org Cantinas Expendios de Licor Bares Venta de Ropa Americana Auto hoteles Juegos de maquinitas. Piratería ❎ ❎ ❎ ❎ ❎ ❎ ❎
  9. 9. gestionemprendedora.asdesarrollo.org Fiduciaria. Prendaria. Hipotecaria. Hipoteca Compra Venta. Hipoteca de Derechos Posesorios. LAS GARANTÍAS PARA UN CRÉDITO PUEDEN SER: ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅
  10. 10. ¡Consecuencias al incumplir con sus pagos! gestionemprendedora.asdesarrollo.org Se hace un mal record en la Institución, es sujeto de cobro de interés moratorio, si cuenta con la tasa preferencial del 12% o 16% puede perder ese beneficio y le sube la tasa de interés al 20%. Se le inicia el cobro por la vía administrativa, con visitas y no- tas de cobro al deudor y fiadores con cargos a la cuenta. Si se agotan todas las vías administrativas se procede al cobro por la vía judicial y los gastos por honorarios y gastos adminis- trativos corren por cuenta del deudor. ⚠
