Ferdy dwiansyah 4520210027 tugas 14

MANAGING RELATIONSHIPS MORE EFFECTIVELY Ferdy Dwiansyah 4520210027
Untuk mengembangkan kesadaran model konseptual yang dapat memberikan pandangan holistik interaksi sosial dan memfasilitasi...
—Dale Carnegie “You can make more friends in two months by becoming interested in other people than you can in two years b...
Keterampilan interpersonal mengacu pada sifat perilaku tersebut dan didefinisikan sebagai perilaku yang diarahkan pada tuj...
From Micro Skills To A More Macro Perspective Salah satu faktor ini adalah cara responden mendefinisikan situasi dan peran...
Role Theory Cara orang menafsirkan situasi dan memandang orang lain akan mempengaruhi bagaimana mereka akan berperilaku te...
Teori Peran Cara orang menafsirkan situasi dan memandang orang lain akan mempengaruhi bagaimana mereka akan berperilaku te...
Transaction al Analysis Analisis transaksional memberikan model yang berguna untuk memahami sifat dari hubungan antarpriba...
Model konseptual ini memberikan dasar untuk memahami mengapa beberapa perilaku yang diarahkan pada tujuan mungkin kurang b...
Hargie et al. (1994) melaporkan bahwa ada banyak riset dalam pengajaran yang menunjukkan bahwa kemampuan guru untuk memper...
Kebutuhan Antar Pribadi Schutz (1958) mengemukakan gagasan bahwa kebutuhan orang-orang yang terlibat dalam interaksi sosia...
Inklusi pada kebutuhan untuk bersama orang-orang atau menyendiri, untuk memiliki kontak yang cukup untuk menghindari kesep...
Kontrol Pada proses pengambilan keputusan antara orang dan area kekuasaan, pengaruh dan otoritas. Ini melibatkan kebutuhan...
Kasih Sayang Pada perasaan emosional pribadi yang dekat seperti cinta dan benci. Ini melibatkan kebutuhan untuk menghindar...
Kompetensi interpersonal melibatkan kemampuan untuk memahami sifat interaksi sosial, untuk dapat membaca perilaku, dan ber...
Interpersonal Skills at Work by John Hayes SUMBER
Thanks!
  1. 1. MANAGING RELATIONSHIPS MORE EFFECTIVELY Ferdy Dwiansyah 4520210027
  2. 2. Untuk mengembangkan kesadaran model konseptual yang dapat memberikan pandangan holistik interaksi sosial dan memfasilitasi pembacaan perilaku dan konstruksi tindakan yang akan membawa hasil yang diinginkan. Learning Objective
  3. 3. —Dale Carnegie “You can make more friends in two months by becoming interested in other people than you can in two years by trying to get other people interested in you.”
  4. 4. Keterampilan interpersonal mengacu pada sifat perilaku tersebut dan didefinisikan sebagai perilaku yang diarahkan pada tujuan yang digunakan dalam interaksi tatap muka yang efektif dalam mewujudkan keadaan yang diinginkan. Managing Relationships More Effectively
  5. 5. From Micro Skills To A More Macro Perspective Salah satu faktor ini adalah cara responden mendefinisikan situasi dan peran pewawancara. Dalam wawancara seleksi, pelamar kerja kemungkinan akan menerima hak pewawancara untuk mengajukan pertanyaan dan merasa berkewajiban untuk memberikan jawaban yang sesuai. Ini mungkin tidak terjadi jika pertanyaan yang sama diajukan oleh seorang pengumpul tiket di kereta api.
  6. 6. Role Theory Cara orang menafsirkan situasi dan memandang orang lain akan mempengaruhi bagaimana mereka akan berperilaku terhadap orang yang mereka temui. Ini juga akan mempengaruhi bagaimana mereka mengharapkan orang lain untuk berperilaku terhadap mereka. Misalnya, cara seorang karyawan baru berperilaku terhadap seseorang yang dia temui untuk pertama kali akan bergantung pada apakah orang tersebut dianggap sebagai bos, kolega, atau bawahan.
  7. 7. Teori Peran Cara orang menafsirkan situasi dan memandang orang lain akan mempengaruhi bagaimana mereka akan berperilaku terhadap orang-orang yang mereka temui. Itu juga akan mempengaruhi bagaimana mereka mengharapkan orang lain untuk berperilaku terhadap mereka. Peran orang lain juga akan mempengaruhi bagaimana dia mengharapkanmereka berperilaku sebagai balasannya.
  8. 8. Transaction al Analysis Analisis transaksional memberikan model yang berguna untuk memahami sifat dari hubungan antarpribadi. Ini dipelopori oleh Eric Berne (1964: 72), dan menawarkan teori kepribadian yang dapat digunakan untuk menganalisis sifat hubungan interpersonal atau 'transaksi'. Ketika orang memulai transaksi dengan orang lain mereka melakukannya dari salah satu negara ego. Mereka juga menunjuk transaksi menuju keadaan ego tertentu dari orang lain.
  9. 9. Model konseptual ini memberikan dasar untuk memahami mengapa beberapa perilaku yang diarahkan pada tujuan mungkin kurang berhasil daripada yang lain atau mengapa hubungan dengan individu tertentu mungkin lebih memuaskan daripada hubungan dengan orang lain. Model-model ini menyarankan serangkaian pertanyaan diagnostik dan strategi tindakan yang menawarkan dasar untuk mengelola hubungan secara lebih efektif. Keterampilan interpersonal mengacu pada sifat perilaku tersebut dan didefinisikan sebagai perilaku yang diarahkan pada tujuan yang digunakan dalam interaksi tatap muka yang efektif dalam mewujudkan keadaan yang diinginkan.
  10. 10. Hargie et al. (1994) melaporkan bahwa ada banyak riset dalam pengajaran yang menunjukkan bahwa kemampuan guru untuk mempersiapkan, menyusun, menyusun dan menyusun fakta dan gagasan secara berurutan dengan koherensi logis maksimum berhubungan secara positif dengan pencapaian murid. Structuring The Presentation
  11. 11. Kebutuhan Antar Pribadi Schutz (1958) mengemukakan gagasan bahwa kebutuhan orang-orang yang terlibat dalam interaksi sosial dapat menjadi penentu penting kualitas hubungan. Dia memusatkan perhatian pada tiga kebutuhan interpersonal dasar: inklusi, kontrol dan kasih sayang.
  13. 13. Inklusi pada kebutuhan untuk bersama orang-orang atau menyendiri, untuk memiliki kontak yang cukup untuk menghindari kesepian dan kesendirian yang cukup untuk menghindari keterikatan dan menikmati kesendirian.
  14. 14. Kontrol Pada proses pengambilan keputusan antara orang dan area kekuasaan, pengaruh dan otoritas. Ini melibatkan kebutuhan untuk mencapai cukup pengaruh untuk dapat mengontrol hasil penting dan untuk dapat melepaskan kendali yang cukup untuk dapat bersandar pada orang lain
  15. 15. Kasih Sayang Pada perasaan emosional pribadi yang dekat seperti cinta dan benci. Ini melibatkan kebutuhan untuk menghindari terjerumus dalam keterikatan emosional dan kebutuhan untuk menghindarimemiliki terlalu sedikit kasih sayang dan kehidupan.
  16. 16. Kompetensi interpersonal melibatkan kemampuan untuk memahami sifat interaksi sosial, untuk dapat membaca perilaku, dan bertindak dengan cara yang membawa hasil yang diinginkan. Buku ini memberikan struktur yang jelas dan gambaran komprehensif tentang keterampilan interpersonal yang penting untuk fungsi yang efektif dalam lingkungan bisnis. Beberapa kerangka konseptual luas yang menawarkan cara berpikir yang berbeda tentang interaksi sosial yang disajikan. SUMMARY
  17. 17. Interpersonal Skills at Work by John Hayes SUMBER
  18. 18. Thanks!

