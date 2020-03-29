U3A1_ garcial_fernando

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LICENCIATURA EN RELACIONES COMERCIALES UNIDAD DE APRENDIZAJE: “ESTRATEGIA DE MERCADOTECNIA DIGITAL” PROFESORA: M. EN C. SO...
Una red social es una estructura social compuesta por un conjunto de usuarios (tales como individuos u organizaciones) que...
3 En mercadotecnia digital el uso de las redes sociales son el principal instrumento de comunicación entre el cliente y la...
Facebook Facebook es la red social más popular, versátil y completa. Su objetivo es conectar gente y crear relaciones de c...
MySpace MySpace es una red social que por medio de perfiles personalizados en donde se puede compartir y describir música,...
Blogger es una plataforma web y red social que permite crear un sitio web de forma gratuita donde se pueden realizar publi...
Fotolog FotoLog es una bitacora fotográfica, dónde los usuarios van subiendo sus fotos asociándolas a un día en concreto. ...
Wikipedia Wikipedia es una enciclopedia libre, políglota y editada de manera colaborativa. Su función es de una Wiki, pues...
ThinkFree ThinkFree plataforma web que permite crear, editar y publicar documentos en línea. Proporciona 1GM de almacenami...
Zoho Sheet Zoho Sheet es una plataforma en la nube que incluye todo tipo de aplicaciones ofimáticas como pueden ser editor...
Picasa Red social informática que permite localizar, ver y organizar todos los archivos gráficos almacenados en el ordenad...
Es un sitio web para compartir vídeos subidos por los usuarios a través de Internet, por tanto, es un servicio de alojamie...
SlideShare Es una aplicación web donde se pueden almacenar presentaciones de Power Point y Open Office.Convierte la presen...
Google es el motor de búsqueda más utilizado, con la finalidad de realizar la búsqueda de información, imágenes, videos, l...
Amazon Amazon, es una web social comercial, es decir, se dedica al comercio electrónico. A través de esta esta se puede co...
Yahoo! Se trata de un directorio web y servicios, principalmente el correo electrónico. Permite realizar búsquedas de info...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

U3A1_ garcial_fernando

30 views

Published on

Actividad sobre las redes sociales y su uso en mercadotecnia digital

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

U3A1_ garcial_fernando

  1. 1. LICENCIATURA EN RELACIONES COMERCIALES UNIDAD DE APRENDIZAJE: “ESTRATEGIA DE MERCADOTECNIA DIGITAL” PROFESORA: M. EN C. SONIA RAMÍREZ RAMÍREZ GRUPO: 4RX1 ACTIVIDAD NO.5 “REDES SOCIALES EN MERCADOTECNIA DIGITAL” PRESENTAN: • GARCÍA LÓPEZ FERNANDO FECHA DE ENTREGA: SÁBADO 28 DE MARZO DEL 2020 INSTITUTO POLITECNICO NACIONAL ESCUELA SUPERIOR DE COMERCIO Y ADMINISTRACIÓN UNIDAD TEPEPAN
  2. 2. Una red social es una estructura social compuesta por un conjunto de usuarios (tales como individuos u organizaciones) que están relacionados de acuerdo a algún criterio (relación profesional, amistad, parentesco, etc.). El tipo de conexión representable en una red social es una relación diádica o lazo interpersonal. En los últimos años se han convertido, en un fenómeno global, se expanden como sistemas abiertos en constante construcción de sí mismos, al igual que las personas que las utilizan. 2 ¿Qué son?
  3. 3. 3 En mercadotecnia digital el uso de las redes sociales son el principal instrumento de comunicación entre el cliente y la marca. Así es como cualquier consumidor, dispone de un altavoz para comunicarse con cualquier compañía importante y con gran parte del resto de sus clientes mediante el uso de esta vía. También cabe rescatar que a través de esta podemos llevar a cabo comercio electrónico, campañas de publicidad y promoción, entre otras. ¿Por qué son importantes en MDigital?
  4. 4. Facebook Facebook es la red social más popular, versátil y completa. Su objetivo es conectar gente y crear relaciones de comunicación. Dentro de ella se puede informarse, divertirse, debatir, compartir imágenes y videos, establecer conversaciones, entre otras. A las empresas les permite crear una mayor conexión con los consumidores, así como promocionar un servicio más amigable para incrementar la fidelización.
  5. 5. MySpace MySpace es una red social que por medio de perfiles personalizados en donde se puede compartir y describir música, vídeos, actividades cotidianas y amigos, redactar y enviar correo, cargar contenido visual, entre otras.
  6. 6. Blogger es una plataforma web y red social que permite crear un sitio web de forma gratuita donde se pueden realizar publicaciones de diferentes temas Y estas visualizarse en línea, las personas realizan publicaciones y estas están disponibles para la lectura o visualización.
  7. 7. Fotolog FotoLog es una bitacora fotográfica, dónde los usuarios van subiendo sus fotos asociándolas a un día en concreto. Por defecto, y si tienes una cuenta básica de FotoLog, puedes subir una foto al día. Además FotoLog es una comunidad, ya que puedes tener grupos de amigos, los cuales, a su vez, pueden comentar tus fotos. La finalidad es utilizarla como herramienta para mejorar el uso de los blogs, lectores, organizadores, recursos HTML, respaldar, etiquetar, buscar, difundir, entre otras.
  8. 8. Wikipedia Wikipedia es una enciclopedia libre, políglota y editada de manera colaborativa. Su función es de una Wiki, pues sirve para crear páginas web de forma rápida y eficaz, además ofrece gran libertad a los usuarios, incluso para aquellos usuarios que no tienen muchos conocimientos de informática ni programación, permite de forma muy sencilla incluir textos, hipertextos, documentos digitales, enlaces y demás.
  9. 9. ThinkFree ThinkFree plataforma web que permite crear, editar y publicar documentos en línea. Proporciona 1GM de almacenamiento en línea. Esto con la finalidad de facilitar la realización de proyectos, así como tener un almacenamiento de documentos accesible y a la mano en cualquier momento.
  10. 10. Zoho Sheet Zoho Sheet es una plataforma en la nube que incluye todo tipo de aplicaciones ofimáticas como pueden ser editor de textos, hoja de cálculo, editor de presentaciones, bases de datos, planificador de tareas, wikis, entre otras. Con la finalidad que puedas editarlas en cualquier momento y guardarla a través de su almacenador web.
  11. 11. Picasa Red social informática que permite localizar, ver y organizar todos los archivos gráficos almacenados en el ordenador. Permite la edición de fotografías: recortarlas, eliminar ojos rojos, etc. Permite crear collages y presentaciones de imágenes. Permite la carga en línea de las imágenes en los álbumes web.
  12. 12. Es un sitio web para compartir vídeos subidos por los usuarios a través de Internet, por tanto, es un servicio de alojamiento de vídeos . A través de esta red social de entretenimiento se puede encontrar una variedad de clips de películas, programas de televisión y vídeos musicales, así como contenidos amateur como videoblogs y YouTube Gaming.
  13. 13. SlideShare Es una aplicación web donde se pueden almacenar presentaciones de Power Point y Open Office.Convierte la presentación en “Flash” haciendo que se pueda ver desde cualquier dispositivo. Los archivos compatibles son los PowerPoint (ppt, pps, pot), Open Office (odp), y PDF
  14. 14. Google es el motor de búsqueda más utilizado, con la finalidad de realizar la búsqueda de información, imágenes, videos, lugares, personas entre otros. Asimismo, cuenta con diversas aplicaciones que ha desarrollado a causa de su crecimiento, y que facilitan las actividades cotidianas.
  15. 15. Amazon Amazon, es una web social comercial, es decir, se dedica al comercio electrónico. A través de esta esta se puede comercializar un sinfín de bienes: relojes, juguetes, alimentos, ropa, muebles, entre otros. Lo cual facilita el proceso de logística de diversas empresas.
  16. 16. Yahoo! Se trata de un directorio web y servicios, principalmente el correo electrónico. Permite realizar búsquedas de información, imágenes y vídeos. Además con su servicio de correo, se pueden crear comunicación corporativa y comercial.

×