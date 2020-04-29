Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
RECRUIT MENT AND SELECTI ON FENI SETIANINGSIH (6019210097) PSIKOLOGI INDUSTRI DAN ORGANISASI
APA ITU RECRUITM ENT? Rekrutmen adalah proses menarik individu secara tepat waktu, dalam jumlah yang cukup, dan dengan kua...
DAPAT DITARIK DARI SUMBER LUAR, JIKA TIDAK ADA INIKUALIF IKASI  Sekolah Menengah dan Sekolah Kejuruan Organisasi yang ped...
 Sekolah Tinggi dan Universitas Perguruan tinggi dan universitas mewakili sumber rekrutmen utama untuk potensi profesiona...
 Mantan karyawan Pada suatu waktu, ketika karyawan berhenti, manajer dan rekan kerja mereka cenderung memandang mereka se...
 Penganggur Pengangguran sering menyediakan sumber rekrutmen yang berharga. Pelamar yang memenuhi syarat bergabung dengan...
 Pekerja Mandiri Pekerja wiraswasta juga dapat menjadi sumber potensial yang baik. Orang-orang ini mungkin benarpengusaha...
KAPAN PEWAWANCARA MEMPEROLEH INFORMASI TENTANG KANDIDAT YANG AKAN MEMUNGKINKAN PREDIKSI TENTANG SEBERAPA BAIK MEREKA AKAN ...
Di pusat penilaian, kandidat melakukan sejumlah latihan yang mensimulasikan tugas-tugas merekaakan melakukan pekerjaan yan...
 Pertimbangan Awal Menyadari kekurangan alat seleksi lain, banyak perusahaan telah menambahkan tes seleksiproses perekrut...
 Keuntungan dan Kerugian Tes Seleksi Penelitian menunjukkan bahwa tes khusus dapat menjadi cara yang andal dan akurat unt...
BAGAIMA NA PROSES RECRUITM ENT? Seringkali, rekrutmen dimulai ketika seorang manajer memulai suatu daftar permintaan karya...
 Metode rekrutmen adalah cara khusus yang digunakan untuk menarik karyawan potensial ketegas, seperti perekrutan online.M...
REFRENSI R. Wayne Mondy and Joseph J. Martocchio Human Resource Management. –14th ed. Armstrong, Michael. Handbook of Huma...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Recruitment and selection

20 views

Published on

Psikologi Industri dan Organisasi (Recruitment and selection)
Universitas Pancasila
Feni setianingsih (6019210097)

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Recruitment and selection

  1. 1. RECRUIT MENT AND SELECTI ON FENI SETIANINGSIH (6019210097) PSIKOLOGI INDUSTRI DAN ORGANISASI
  2. 2. APA ITU RECRUITM ENT? Rekrutmen adalah proses menarik individu secara tepat waktu, dalam jumlah yang cukup, dan dengan kualifikasi yang sesuai untuk melamar pekerjaan dengan organisasi. Perusahaan kemudian dapat memilih pelamar yang memiliki kualifikasi yang paling terkait dengan deskripsi pekerjaan. Menemukan cara yang tepat untuk mendorong kandidat yang memenuhi syarat untuk melamar pekerjaan adalah sangat penting, karena biaya perekrutan bisa mahal. Dengan demikian, program perekrutan yang berfungsi dengan baik dapat memiliki dampak besar pada garis bawah perusahaan.
  3. 3. DAPAT DITARIK DARI SUMBER LUAR, JIKA TIDAK ADA INIKUALIF IKASI  Sekolah Menengah dan Sekolah Kejuruan Organisasi yang peduli dengan merekrut pegawai administrasi dan karyawan entry level lainnya sering bergantungsekolah menengah dan sekolah kejuruan. Banyak dari lembaga-lembaga ini memiliki program pelatihan yang luar biasauntuk keterampilan kerja tertentu, seperti perbaikan peralatan rumah dan mekanik mesin kecil. Beberapaperusahaan bekerja dengan sekolah untuk memastikan pasokan individu yang terlatih dengan pekerjaan tertentu secara konstanketerampilan. Di beberapa daerah, perusahaan bahkan meminjamkan karyawan ke sekolah untuk membantu program pelatihan.  Community Colleges Banyak community college yang peka terhadap kebutuhan pekerjaan spesifik dalam tenaga kerja lokal merekapasar dan pascasarjana siswa yang sangat dicari dengan keterampilan berharga. Biasanya,nity college memiliki program dua tahun yang dirancang untuk pendidikan dan persiapan terminal untuk program gelar universitas empat tahun. Banyak community college juga memiliki sekolah menengahprogram manajemen dikombinasikan dengan pelatihan untuk perdagangan tertentu. Komunitas Teknis SowelaPerguruan tinggi yang berlokasi di Lake Charles, Louisiana, memiliki program kuliner yang sangat dikenal yang dikenalnasional. Pusat karir sering menyediakan tempat bagi pengusaha untuk menghubungi siswa, dengan demikian memfasilitasiitating proses rekrutmen.
  4. 4.  Sekolah Tinggi dan Universitas Perguruan tinggi dan universitas mewakili sumber rekrutmen utama untuk potensi profesional, teknologikal, dan karyawan manajemen. Direktur penempatan, staf pengajar, dan administrator dapat membantuke organisasi dalam pencarian mereka untuk rekrutmen. Membangun hubungan dengan anggota fakultas adalahpenting karena sebagian besar profesor sangat menyadari kinerja akademik dan siswa merekakemampuan. Karena perekrutan di kampus saling menguntungkan, baik pengusaha maupun universitasharus mengambil langkah-langkah untuk mengembangkan dan mempertahankan hubungan yang erat. Adalah penting bahwa perusahaan tahusekolah dan sekolah tahu perusahaan.  Pesaing di Pasar Tenaga Kerja Ketika diperlukan pengalaman baru-baru ini, pesaing dan perusahaan lain dalam industri atau geo yang samaarea grafik mungkin merupakan sumber rekrutmen yang paling penting. Nama lain untuk perekrutan aktifkaryawan dari pesaing disebut perburuan liar . Diperkirakan perburuan liar dapat terjadiuntuk 30 persen dari pergerakan dalam persalinan. Bahkan, pelamar yang paling berkualitas seringdatang langsung dari pesaing di pasar tenaga kerja yang sama. Pesaing dan perusahaan lain berfungsi sebagaisumber rekrutmen eksternal untuk talenta berkualitas tinggi. Bahkan organisasi yang memiliki kebijakanpromosi dari dalam sesekali mencari di tempat lain untuk mengisi posisi. Misalnya dengan cepat memperluas industri gas serpih telah menemukan dirinya putus asa untuk bakat teknik berpengalaman sebagaipermintaan dengan cepat melebihi pasokan. Banyak perusahaan dalam industri itu terpaksa memikatinsinyur berpengalaman jauh dari spesialis teknik lainnya dengan gaji sangat tinggi.
  5. 5.  Mantan karyawan Pada suatu waktu, ketika karyawan berhenti, manajer dan rekan kerja mereka cenderung memandang mereka sebagaisetia dan tidak tahu berterima kasih, dan mereka "dihukum" dengan kebijakan tidak ada pengembalian. Sikap yang umum adalahbahwa jika Anda meninggalkan perusahaan Anda, Anda tidak menghargai apa yang telah dilakukan perusahaan untuk Anda. Itu hari-hari berlalu dan seringkali "selamat tinggal" mungkin tidak selamanya. Padahal menurut survei terbaru, hanya11 persen profesional sumber daya manusia (SDM) mengatakan bahwa mereka tidak akan menggunakan kembali pekerjaan yang berangkat jika mereka ingin kembali. Pekerja muda saat ini lebih cenderung untuk berganti pekerjaan dan kemudiankembali ke mantan majikan daripada rekan-rekan mereka yang memasuki angkatan kerja 20 atau 30 tahunlalu, dan majikan yang cerdas berusaha mendapatkan mantan karyawan terbaik mereka untuk kembali. The bumerang efekmungkin terjadi karena ada ikatan yang kuat dengan rekan kerja sebelumnya atau pekerjaan baru tidakapa yang diinginkan karyawan. Van Alstyne, manajer SDM untuk Staffing Plus, yang berbasis di Haverford,Pennsylvania, mengatakan, “Jika karyawan berangkat dengan baik, kontak harus dijagaupaya jaringan proaktif oleh perusahaan. Itu membuat pintu tetap terbuka untuk karyawan yang baik kembali."
  6. 6.  Penganggur Pengangguran sering menyediakan sumber rekrutmen yang berharga. Pelamar yang memenuhi syarat bergabung dengan unem-gulungan pekerjaan setiap hari karena berbagai alasan. Perusahaan dapat mengurangi operasi mereka, keluar dari bisnis, atau bergabung dengan perusahaan lain, meninggalkan pekerja berkualitas tanpa pekerjaan. Karyawan juga dipecat terkadang hanya karena perbedaan kepribadian dengan bos mereka. Tidak jarang, karyawan menjadi frustrasi dengan pekerjaan mereka dan berhenti.  Personil militer Mempekerjakan mantan anggota layanan masuk akal bagi banyak pengusaha karena banyak darividual memiliki riwayat kerja yang terbukti dan fleksibel, termotivasi, dan bebas narkoba. General Electric(GE) menemukan persediaan bakat yang tak ada habisnya di perwira militer junior. Banyak yang lulusan AS akademi militer yang telah menghabiskan empat hingga lima tahun dalam pelayanan. Mereka ditemukan sulitbekerja, cerdas, dan intens; mereka memiliki pengalaman kepemimpinan dan fleksibel. Mereka cepat, terbiasa melapor untuk bekerja tepat waktu, dan tahu pentingnya penampilan profesional dan kehadiran.
  7. 7.  Pekerja Mandiri Pekerja wiraswasta juga dapat menjadi sumber potensial yang baik. Orang-orang ini mungkin benarpengusaha yang cerdik dan kreatif. Bagi banyak perusahaan, kualitas- kualitas ini penting untukdaya saing yang berkelanjutan. Individu semacam itu dapat menjadi sumber pelamar untuk nomor berapa punpekerjaan yang membutuhkan keahlian teknis, profesional, administratif, atau kewirausahaan dalam suatu perusahaan.  Mantan Pelanggar Beberapa organisasi merasa bermanfaat untuk mempekerjakan mantan pelaku kejahatan. Analisis terbaru olehProyek Hukum Ketenagakerjaan Nasional menunjukkan bahwa lebih dari satu dari empat orang dewasa AS memiliki penangkapanatau keyakinan yang akan muncul dalam pemeriksaan latar belakang kriminal rutin. Studi memperkirakan itu sebanyak 60 hingga 75 persen mantan pelanggar adalah penganggur. Banyak yang merupakan zat nir-kekerasanpelaku kekerasan yang dikurung karena undang-undang narkoba federal dan negara bagian. Statistik ini tidak mengejutkan-karena peningkatan penggunaan pemeriksaan latar belakang kriminal dalam proses kepegawaian,dan sebagian besar pemberi kerja menunjukkan bahwa mereka “mungkin” atau “pasti” tidak mau mempekerjakan seorangpemohon dengan catatan kriminal.
  8. 8. KAPAN PEWAWANCARA MEMPEROLEH INFORMASI TENTANG KANDIDAT YANG AKAN MEMUNGKINKAN PREDIKSI TENTANG SEBERAPA BAIK MEREKA AKAN MELAKUKAN PEKERJAAN? Pada saat keputusan seleksi yaitu wawancara Wawancara melibatkan diskusi tatap muka. Ketika itu adalah individu daripada wawancara panel, itu memberikan peluang terbaik untuk membangun kontak dekat - hubungan - antara pewawancara dan kandidat, sehingga memfasilitasi perolehan informasi yang diperlukan tentang kesesuaian kandidat dan seberapa baik dia akan masuk ke dalam organisasi. Seperti dijelaskan di bawah ini, wawancara harus disusun.
  9. 9. Di pusat penilaian, kandidat melakukan sejumlah latihan yang mensimulasikan tugas-tugas merekaakan melakukan pekerjaan yang mereka cari. Tes-tes pusat penilaian tipikal termasuk memiliki pelamarmenyelesaikan latihan dalam keranjang dan tampil dalam permainan manajemen , kelompok diskusi tanpa pemimpin, wawancara tiruan , dan simulasi lainnya. Latihan dalam keranjang tradisional telah menerimadorongan nologis dengan mengganti memo kertas dengan pesan e-mail, faks, tweet, atau suarasurat. Pusat penilaian mengukur keterampilan kandidat dalam memprioritaskan, mendelegasikan, dan mengambil keputusanmembuat. Penilai profesional yang mengevaluasi kinerja kandidat biasanya mengamatimereka jauh dari tempat kerja selama periode waktu tertentu, mungkin satu hari. Penilaidipilih biasanya manajer berpengalaman yang mungkin tidak hanya mengevaluasi kinerja tetapi jugaberpartisipasi dalam latihan.
  10. 10.  Pertimbangan Awal Menyadari kekurangan alat seleksi lain, banyak perusahaan telah menambahkan tes seleksiproses perekrutan mereka. Tes-tes ini menilai faktor-faktor seperti bakat, kepribadian, kemampuan, dan motivasi.karyawan potensial, yang memungkinkan manajer untuk memilih kandidat sesuai dengan keinginan merekacocok dengan posisi terbuka dan budaya perusahaan. Namun, tes saja tidak cukup untuk membuatevaluasi yang cukup dari seorang kandidat karena mereka bukan bukti bodoh. Perusahaan harus menggunakannyabersama dengan alat seleksi lain seperti cek referensi dan wawancara.
  11. 11.  Keuntungan dan Kerugian Tes Seleksi Penelitian menunjukkan bahwa tes khusus dapat menjadi cara yang andal dan akurat untuk memprediksi di-the-kinerja pekerjaan. 3 Organisasi menggunakan tes untuk mengidentifikasi sikap dan keterampilan terkait pekerjaan yang saling terkait.tampilan tidak bisa dikenali. Juga, biaya pengujian ketenagakerjaan kecil dibandingkan dengan akhirbiaya perekrutan. Mereka adalah cara yang lebih efisien untuk mendapatkan informasi yang menghasilkan kualifikasi yang lebih baikorang yang dipekerjakan.Kinerja pekerjaan tergantung pada kemampuan dan motivasi individu untuk melakukan pekerjaan itu. Pilihantes dapat secara akurat memprediksi kemampuan pelamar untuk melakukan pekerjaan, "bisa melakukan," tetapi mereka kurang berhasil dalam menunjukkan sejauh mana individu akan termotivasi untuk melakukannya, the"akan melakukan." Karyawan yang paling sukses cenderung memiliki dua kesamaan: mereka mengidentifikasi dengan tujuan perusahaan mereka, dan mereka sangat termotivasi. Karena satu dan lain alasan, beberapa karyawan mereka yang berpotensi besar sepertinya tidak pernah mencapainya. Faktor-faktor yang terkait dengan kesuksesan di pekerjaan begitubanyak dan kompleks bahwa seleksi mungkin selalu lebih merupakan seni daripada sains
  12. 12. BAGAIMA NA PROSES RECRUITM ENT? Seringkali, rekrutmen dimulai ketika seorang manajer memulai suatu daftar permintaan karyawan , dokumen yang menentukan jabatan, departemen, tanggal karyawan tersebutdibutuhkan untuk bekerja, dan detail lainnya. Dengan informasi ini, manajer dapat merujuk pada yang sesuaideskripsi pekerjaan untuk menentukan kualifikasi yang dibutuhkan orang yang direkrut.Langkah selanjutnya dalam proses rekrutmen adalah menentukan apakah karyawan yang memenuhi syarattersedia dalam perusahaan (sumber internal) atau jika perlu untuk melihat sumber eksternal, sepertisebagai perguruan tinggi, universitas, dan organisasi lainnya. Karena tingginya biaya perekrutan, organisasi negara perlu menggunakan sumber dan metode perekrutan paling produktif yang tersedia.
  13. 13.  Metode rekrutmen adalah cara khusus yang digunakan untuk menarik karyawan potensial ketegas, seperti perekrutan online.Mengidentifikasi sumber pelamar yang produktif dan menggunakan metode rekrutmen yang sesuaipenting untuk memaksimalkan efisiensi dan efektivitas perekrutan.  Sumber rekrutmen adalah tempat kandidat yang memenuhi syarat berada, seperti perguruan tinggi atau universitas pemantau. Ketika suatu perusahaan mengidentifikasi sumber kandidat, menggunakan metode yang tepat untuk menyelesaikan perekrutan internal atau eksternal tujuan perekrutan. Seorang kandidat menanggapi upaya perekrutan perusahaan dengan mengajukan prodata profesional dan pribadi pada aplikasi untuk pekerjaan atau resume, tergantung padakebijakan perusahaan
  14. 14. REFRENSI R. Wayne Mondy and Joseph J. Martocchio Human Resource Management. –14th ed. Armstrong, Michael. Handbook of Human Resource Management Practice. – 12th ed.

×