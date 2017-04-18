Presentación Rcomander

Fernando Rodríguez Martín
1º Abrimos Rcomander
2º Empezamos importamos el archivo Excel
3º Le damos nombre al archivo y a los huecos sin rellenar
4º Importamos el archivo
5º Visualizamos el conjunto de datos
6º Tras esto creamos una nueva variable
7º Volvemos a visualizar los datos
8º Finalmente modificamos una variable en dicotómica
9º Creamos las dos variables: alto riesgo y bajo riesgo
10º Visualizamos que haya aparecido esta variable dicotómica
×