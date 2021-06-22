Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Tecnología Educativa Autor : Félix Fernando Velázquez Zárate. Módulo : Informática Aplicada a la Educación. Universidad Au...
Definición de Tecnología Educativa Se denomina tecnología educativa al conjunto de conocimientos, aplicaciones y dispositi...
Tecnología Educativa Ventajas ● Ayuda a mejorar la eficiencia y la productividad en el aula. ● Fomenta el desarrollo, la c...
Características de la Tecnología Educativa 1. La tecnología educativa supera lo que podría denominarse tecnología de la in...
Principales tendencias en la tecnología en la educación Gamification: Es un término que ha ganado popularidad en la era di...
¿Qué cambios ha traído la tecnología en la educación? Hace algunos años los estudiantes sólo podían acceder a la educación...
Ejemplo de uso de la Tecnología Educativa Pizarra digital interactiva : La pizarra digital interactiva es una herramienta ...
Tabletas : Las tabletas son pequeños dispositivos que se caracteriza por tener un tamaño intermedio entre el portátil y el...
Computadoras personales : son las primeras herramientas que llegaron al aula después del cañón, la televisión, el vídeo… A...
Software específico de aplicaciones online o actividades online : con la llegada de las nuevas tecnologías también nos ha ...
Webgrafía https://definicion.de/tecnologia-educativa/ https://www.utel.edu.mx/blog/estudia-en-linea/tecnologia-educativa/ ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Technology
33 views
Jun. 22, 2021

Tecnologia educativa

Presentación que detalla a las diferentes herramientas que nos brinda las TIC para el desarrollos de clases virtuales.

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(5/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(5/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(3/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(2/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4/5)
Free
Island of the Lost: An Extraordinary Story of Survival at the Edge of the World JOAN DRUETT
(4/5)
Free
The Innovators: How a Group of Hackers, Geniuses, and Geeks Created the Digital Revolution Walter Isaacson
(4/5)
Free
Bike Snob: Systematically & Mercilessly Realigning the World of Cycling BikeSnobNYC
(3/5)
Free
Ninety Percent of Everything: Inside Shipping, the Invisible Industry That Puts Clothes on Your Back, Gas in Your Car, and Food on Your Plate Rose George
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Einstein's Fridge: How the Difference Between Hot and Cold Explains the Universe Paul Sen
(4.5/5)
Free
If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future Jill Lepore
(4.5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Daniel Susskind
(4.5/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free
Digital Renaissance: What Data and Economics Tell Us about the Future of Popular Culture Joel Waldfogel
(3.5/5)
Free
Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now Jaron Lanier
(4/5)
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
(4/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P. Williams
(4/5)
Free
Grunt: The Curious Science of Humans at War Mary Roach
(4/5)
Free
Console Wars: Sega, Nintendo, and the Battle That Defined a Generation Blake J. Harris
(4/5)
Free
Batavia's Graveyard: The True Story of the Mad Heretic Who Led History's Bloodiest Mutiny Mike Dash
(4.5/5)
Free
Lands of Lost Borders: A Journey of the Silk Road Kate Harris
(4/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tecnologia educativa

  1. 1. Tecnología Educativa Autor : Félix Fernando Velázquez Zárate. Módulo : Informática Aplicada a la Educación. Universidad Autonoma de Asuncion. Año : 2021
  2. 2. Definición de Tecnología Educativa Se denomina tecnología educativa al conjunto de conocimientos, aplicaciones y dispositivos que permiten la aplicación de las herramientas tecnológicas en el ámbito de la educación. Dicho de otro modo: se trata de la solución de problemas educativos mediante el uso de la tecnología de la información. Esto es posible gracias al uso de recursos técnicos, como computadoras (ordenadores), televisores, celulares, etc. La tecnología educativa no es nueva: hace varias décadas que se aplica en las escuelas y los centros educativos en general. Cuando un docente proyecta un documental o utiliza una pantalla para exhibir presentaciones antes sus alumnos, está aprovechando la tecnología educativa. El método se potenció, de todas formas, a partir del auge de la informática y del mundo digital.
  3. 3. Tecnología Educativa Ventajas ● Ayuda a mejorar la eficiencia y la productividad en el aula. ● Fomenta el desarrollo, la creatividad debido a que ofrece herramientas que permiten a los alumnos interactuar con la información y generar contenidos. Desventajas ● Pueden crear distracciones al tener la posibilidad de acceder con tanta facilidad a información, contenido y redes sociales. ● Causan dependencia tecnológica se han integrado tanto en la vida de las personas que muchas veces puede crear dependencia, lo que significa que se siente la necesidad de estar siempre conectado.
  4. 4. Características de la Tecnología Educativa 1. La tecnología educativa supera lo que podría denominarse tecnología de la instrucción. 2. El maximalismo (tecnología educativa igual a didáctica) y el minimalismo (tecnología educativa igual a medios audiovisuales) han acompañado el devenir de la tecnología educativa. 3. La tecnología educativa debe ser una forma de humanismo, superando la clásica oposición entre valores tecnológicos y humanistas. 4. La tecnología educativa se encuentra entre la cacharrería educativa (uso de los medios) y el diseño instructivo. 5. La tecnología educativa debe compaginar la teoría y la práctica, interesándose por lo aplicable y la resolución de problemas, pero con sólidas fundamentaciones conceptuales.
  5. 5. Principales tendencias en la tecnología en la educación Gamification: Es un término que ha ganado popularidad en la era digital y que se define como: el uso de mecánicas de juego en entornos no recreativos, es decir, que a través de sistemas de puntuación-retribución-objetivo el alumno es incentivado para jugar y seguir adelante en la obtención de sus propósitos. Aprendizaje invertido. Permite que los alumnos conozcan el material didáctico antes de la sesión y el tiempo en clase se enfoque a la discusión y resolución de problemas con compañeros. Este modelo se ha enriquecido gracias al material que ofrecen los ambientes digitales. Ambientes digitales. Como docente es fundamental rediseñar las clases según el nuevo canal a utilizar (Blogs, open class, ebooks, entre otros), pero también es pertinente fomentar el uso de estos en las actividades de los alumnos, permitiéndoles comprender y desarrollar nuevas habilidades.
  6. 6. ¿Qué cambios ha traído la tecnología en la educación? Hace algunos años los estudiantes sólo podían acceder a la educación de manera presencial. Contaban con grandes cantidades de libros y cuadernos, buscar información de manera manual era mucho más demorado. La información en papel era indispensable. La tecnología trajo consigo la posibilidad de estudiar en línea, lo que simplifica el acceso a la educación en cuanto a lugar y hora, encontrar información es mucho más sencillo y se puede acceder a enormes bases de datos rápidamente. Hoy en día las personas pueden acceder a la información desde cualquier dispositivo inteligente e incluso presenciar conferencias a través de videollamadas. La creación de proyectos es mucho más sencilla, pues la tecnología trajo herramientas nuevas que suplantan el papel. En resumen, la tecnología en la educación ha hecho que aprender sea más fácil, cómodo e incluso asequible. La era digital no se detiene, por lo que es importante que docentes y especialistas se encuentren al tanto de las nuevas tecnologías para así poder preparar a sus alumnos.
  7. 7. Ejemplo de uso de la Tecnología Educativa Pizarra digital interactiva : La pizarra digital interactiva es una herramienta formada por un ordenador, un proyector y una pantalla que permite ser controlada por un puntero. Existen diferentes tipos de pizarra aunque la más utilizada es la que estamos presentando aquí, está surgiendo otra, la pizarra digital interactiva táctil. Se diferencia de la anterior en que nos permite controlar la pantalla con nuestros dedos. La pizarra digital nos permite realizar muchísimas actividades dentro del aula. A continuación os vamos a explicar las más frecuentes de forma breve: ● Podemos proyectar cualquier información que provenga del portátil ya que la pizarra se convierte en un gran monitor en el que podemos oír y ver de forma ampliada los contenidos de éste. Entre esos contenidos los más comunes suelen ser: programas generales y educativos, vídeos, música, páginas web, presentaciones, documentos, etc. Además, se puede interactuar con ellos de la misma manera que lo haríamos con el ordenador sin pizarra digital.
  8. 8. Tabletas : Las tabletas son pequeños dispositivos que se caracteriza por tener un tamaño intermedio entre el portátil y el teléfono móvil. Algunos centros los han incorporado para trabajar con él en algunas asignaturas debido a su diseño, más ligero e intuitivo que los portátiles. Por otro lado, tampoco necesitan complementos ni accesorios lo que a diferencia del portátil hace que los centros se ahorren dinero. Las funciones de esta herramienta son las mismas que las de cualquier dispositivo. La diferencia está en la interactividad mediante la pantalla, que se puede manejar con un lápiz electromagnético. Para aquellos alumnos que tengan alguna discapacidad visual, puede ser una herramienta muy útil, ya que puede trabajar sobre ella pudiendo adaptar de esta forma las letras y el entorno del dispositivo a sus necesidades e incluso si lo requiere utilizar los programas que existen para este tipo de discapacidad.
  9. 9. Computadoras personales : son las primeras herramientas que llegaron al aula después del cañón, la televisión, el vídeo… Al igual que las demás herramientas, permite el trabajo tanto individual como en grupo y motiva a los estudiantes de forma excelente en las actividades que realizan en él. Por otro lado, es un buen complemento de aprendizaje para que los niños interioricen lo que han aprendido sobre cualquier tema en concreto o incluso para ampliarlo si así lo prefieren. Por ser un instrumento lúdico, los niños no saben distinguir si están jugando o trabajando con el ordenador, pero jueguen o trabajen, lo que sí es cierto es que aprenden a utilizarlo y adquieren nuevos conocimientos, de modo que en las escuelas se dispone cada vez de más programas y aplicaciones pedagógicas de alta calidad para ofrecerles.
  10. 10. Software específico de aplicaciones online o actividades online : con la llegada de las nuevas tecnologías también nos ha sido posible utilizar diferentes programas, plataformas educativas o páginas en las que existen actividades de tipo online que podemos utilizar para trabajar las diferentes áreas de conocimiento. De esta forma podemos hacer que el aprendizaje de aquellas asignaturas que puedan resultar más aburridas o difíciles de entender se conviertan en algo muy divertido. Aunque siempre se recomienda que este tipo de actividades se utilicen una vez que se les ha explicado el contenido principal, algunos profesores ya las están incorporando también en el momento de la explicación para captar la atención de los discentes. Por otro lado, también se pueden utilizar como apoyo a los deberes que se les manda a los niños en formato papel. En muchas ocasiones, nuestros alumnos adquirirán mejor el aprendizaje si manejan algún dispositivo para realizar este tipo de actividades por ser más interactivo y dinámico el procedimiento.
  11. 11. Webgrafía https://definicion.de/tecnologia-educativa/ https://www.utel.edu.mx/blog/estudia-en-linea/tecnologia-educativa/ https://rockcontent.com/es/blog/tecnologia-en-la-educacion/ https://www.lifeder.com/ejemplos-tics-educacion/

×