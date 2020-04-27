Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Equinodermos -Mariana Torres -Valentina Herrera Noveno-tres
Equinodermos • Son un filo dentro de los invertebrados caracterizados por poseer una simetría secundaria pentarradial que ...
El dermatoesqueleto presenta pequeños orificios de los que salen apéndices que pueden terminar en ventosa. Dichos apéndice...
Algunas características • Los especialistas afirman que existen unas 7.000 especies de equinodermos en la actualidad, que ...
Algunas especies del grupo • * La estrella de mar puede tener cuatro, cinco, seis o más extremidades las cuales le sirven ...
• * El erizo de mar es una de las especies catalogadas dentro del filo Echinodermata, en el que se ubican aquellos animale...
Reproducción • La reproducción de los equinodermos puede ser tanto sexual como asexual. La asexual normalmente es por frag...
Clasificación de los equinodermos, ejemplos de algunas especies • Los equinodermos se dividen en dos subfilos, los Pelmato...
• Crinoideos • Los crinoideos, Crinoidea, se conocen popularmente como lirios de mar debido a su aspecto y a la ramificaci...
Gracias por su atención.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Equinodermos

35 views

Published on

Características de los Equinodermos

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Equinodermos

  1. 1. Equinodermos -Mariana Torres -Valentina Herrera Noveno-tres
  2. 2. Equinodermos • Son un filo dentro de los invertebrados caracterizados por poseer una simetría secundaria pentarradial que les otorga ese aspecto único en forma de estrella. Son el único gran filo no cordado dentro de la categoría de los deuteróstomos, por lo que comparten formación del ano y de la boca con los animales superiores. • Los equinodermos (Echinodermata) son animales metazoos marinos que presentan un dermatoesqueleto con gránulos calcáreos dispersos o placas calcáreas yuxtapuestas. En ocasiones, dichas placas cuentan con espinas. Por otra parte, los equinodermos se caracterizan por su simetría radiada pentagonal (un cuerpo con cinco regiones alrededor de un disco central).
  3. 3. El dermatoesqueleto presenta pequeños orificios de los que salen apéndices que pueden terminar en ventosa. Dichos apéndices se encuentran organizados en series radiales. Los equinoideos y los asteroideos disponen además de pedicelarios, que son estructuras en forma de pinza para eliminar las larvas que intentan adherirse sobre el cuerpo, atacar a las presas o defenderse de los depredadores.
  4. 4. Algunas características • Los especialistas afirman que existen unas 7.000 especies de equinodermos en la actualidad, que se suman a otras 13.000 ya extintas. Todas viven en el medio marino y son incapaces de subsistir en agua dulce o en la tierra. • Entre las particularidades de los equinodermos, cabe destacar que carecen de corazón, ya que el aparato circulatorio es abierto y los vasos sanguíneos se encuentran en conexión con senos o lagunas. • Los equinodermos tampoco cuentan con órganos excretores desarrollados; por el contrario, las sustancias se eliminan mediante el sistema vascular acuífero. • En cuanto a su capacidad de movilidad, la mayoría de los equinodermos pueden reptar y nadar gracias al movimiento de sus brazos. Por lo general, la movilidad es lenta y suave.
  5. 5. Algunas especies del grupo • * La estrella de mar puede tener cuatro, cinco, seis o más extremidades las cuales le sirven para desplazarse a través del agua. Posee la gran característica de regenerar aquellos fragmentos de su cuerpo que pueda llegar a perder.
  6. 6. • * El erizo de mar es una de las especies catalogadas dentro del filo Echinodermata, en el que se ubican aquellos animales de piel espinosa. Posee un cuerpo redondo que se encuentra atiborrado de espinas (al igual que el erizo terrestre); las mismas pueden llegar a medir hasta 20 cm dependiendo de la especie y puede ser sumamente dañina contra sus agresores. En la superficie inferior, el erizo tiene la boca y en la superior el ano. Se alimenta de algas, las cuales las extrae de las rocas valiéndose de su sistema de mandíbulas.
  7. 7. Reproducción • La reproducción de los equinodermos puede ser tanto sexual como asexual. La asexual normalmente es por fragmentación y generalmente se requiere que parte del disco central de la estrella esté en ambos fragmentos para que puedan dar lugar a un individuo completo. Sin embargo, en algunas especies con un solo brazo pueden presentar reproducción completa. La reproducción sexual consta normalmente de individuos de sexo separado y la fecundación suele ser externa. El desarrollo de los embriones es indirecto puesto que deben pasar por diversas etapas larvarias para llegar a formar el organismo adulto.
  8. 8. Clasificación de los equinodermos, ejemplos de algunas especies • Los equinodermos se dividen en dos subfilos, los Pelmatozoos que son inmóviles y los Eleutherozoos que son móviles. Los primeros constan de una clase, los Crinoideos, mientras que los móviles se agrupan en cuatro clases: Asteroideos, Ofiuroideos, Equinoideos y Holoturoideos.
  9. 9. • Crinoideos • Los crinoideos, Crinoidea, se conocen popularmente como lirios de mar debido a su aspecto y a la ramificación de sus brazos. • Asteroideos • Los asteroideos, Asteroidea, tienen un disco central y cinco brazos normalmente con el cuerpo aplanado. Se alimentan de otros invertebrados que habitan en zonas bentónicas. Son los conocidos normalmente como estrellas de mar. • Ofiuroideos • Las ofiuras, ofiuroideos (Ophiuroidea), cuentan también con cinco brazos, pero más delgados que las estrellas de mar y no están conectados entre sí. • Equinoideos • El grupo de los equinoideos, Echinoidea, son los conocidos como erizos de mar, tienen una morfología más voluminosa que las otras clases, en forma de globo y carecen de brazos. Se caracterizan por las espinas que cubren su cuerpo. • Holoturoideos • En este grupo, Holothuroidea, se incluyen los pepinos de mar, con un cuerpo alargado, sin brazos, aunque internamente mantienen sus órganos en múltiplos de cinco.
  10. 10. Gracias por su atención.

×