“¡Quien no ha visto esta parte del mundo no sabrá nunca para qué ha nacido!” Escribía el poeta romano Giuseppe Gioachino B...
A pesar de haber nacido en la Toscana, Miguel Ángel residió en la Ciudad Eterna unos 50 años. Medio siglo al servicio del ...
La gran sinfonía del Barroco se abre con Gian Lorenzo Bernini, y es Roma el mejor museo para entender la genialidad de est...
Giacomo Casanova visitó y residió en Roma en varias ocasiones. Es precisamente en esta ciudad en donde en 1760 fue nombrad...
Actualmente, el edificio es una de las memorias que nos recuerdan la presencia inglesa en Roma, pues es la sede de la casa...
Keats no regresó jamás a su Londres natal. El que fue uno de los poetas más lúcidos y relevantes del romanticismo inglés, ...
Miembro de una familia proveniente de Siena, Scipione Borghese se ganó los favores de su tío el Papa, hasta el punto que e...
También el pintor y, sobre todo, escultor veneciano Antonio Canova decidió trasladarse a Roma en el año 1779. En 1803 adqu...
El americano Samuel Finley Morse, inventor del telégrafo y del conocido código que lleva su nombre, también resultó ser un...
En plaza de la Minerva 69, lo que es hoy el hotel Minerva, una placa nos recuerda que el escritor francés apasionado de It...
Cuando el 23 de diciembre de 1655, Cristina de Suecia entró con solemnidad por la Puerta del Popolo, quedaba claro que Rom...
“Dame tú, Roma, a cambio de mis penas, tanto como dejé para tenerte”. En el número 20 de la via di Monserrato vivió, a fin...
HABITANTES DE ROMA FOTOGRAFÍAS Y TEXTO © WWW.GUIATURISTICODEROMA.COM #VISITAROMA
Un paseo por Roma a través de aquellas personas que residieron, visitaron o cambiaron de forma significativa la Ciudad Eterna

  2. 2. “¡Quien no ha visto esta parte del mundo no sabrá nunca para qué ha nacido!” Escribía el poeta romano Giuseppe Gioachino Belli. Han sido muchos los visitantes que desde la antigüedad y desde varias partes del mundo decidieron acercarse a Roma, o incluso mudarse definitivamente, para contagiarse del arte y la energía que fluye por las calles de esta ciudad.
  3. 3. A pesar de haber nacido en la Toscana, Miguel Ángel residió en la Ciudad Eterna unos 50 años. Medio siglo al servicio del Papa y al servicio de la ciudad que lo vio crecer como escultor, pintor y arquitecto. El genio florentino vivió en una casa que se encontraba en la desaparecida Piazza Macel de’ Corvi y que hoy estaría cerca de la Plaza Venecia. Fue allí donde murió a los 89 años de edad. Sin embargo, la demora fue posteriormente destruida y en su lugar puede verse una placa. Miguel Ángel murió el 18 de febrero de 1564. Su cuerpo fue transportado a la cercana Iglesia de los Santos Apóstoles, pues la intención era al parecer aquella de enterrarlo en Roma. Sin embargo, los florentinos se adelantaron y esa misma noche se apoderaron de su cuerpo y lo llevaron de vuelta a Florencia. Miguel Ángel fue finalmente inhumado en la Santa Croce de Florencia, pero en Roma quedaron la Piedad, las pinturas de las capillas Sixtina y Paolina, el Moisés o la Plaza del Campidoglio.
  4. 4. La gran sinfonía del Barroco se abre con Gian Lorenzo Bernini, y es Roma el mejor museo para entender la genialidad de este artista fuera de serie. Bernini dejó en la ciudad eterna buena parte de su talento. Suyos son monumentos como la Plaza de San Pedro, la Fuente de los cuatro ríos en Plaza Navona y numerosas iglesias, palacios, pinturas y esculturas, como las que se encuentran en la Galleria Borghese. Uno de los palacios en donde vivió Gian Lorenzo se encuentra en Via della Mercede 11, muy cerca de la conocida Plaza de España. Es en el piso inferior en donde se encontraba su estudio, mientras que el primero servía de habitación privada para él y su numerosa familia. Fue allí donde el artista falleció en 1680, a la edad de 82 años. Actualmente, un busto del 1898 esculpido por Ettore Ferrari y una inscripción puesta sobre el edificio del número 12 de la misma calle indican (erróneamente) que fue allí donde vivió y murió Bernini. En realidad, en este edificio contiguo, Bernini y sus colaboradores tenían tan sólo un depósito de esculturas. De hecho fue aquí en donde permanecieron hasta el siglo XVIII la famosa pareja de ángeles que había realizado para el puente de Castel Sant’Angelo y que uno de sus herederos más tarde donó a la cercana iglesia de Sant’Andrea delle Frate.
  5. 5. Giacomo Casanova visitó y residió en Roma en varias ocasiones. Es precisamente en esta ciudad en donde en 1760 fue nombrado Caballero de la Orden de la Espuela de Oro. Este título se le confería a aquellos que, de algún modo, habían contribuido a difundir el mensaje de la iglesia católica, bien a través de las armas, las letras o sus acciones. No olvidemos que personajes como Tiziano, Mozart o Paganini pertenecieron a dicha orden. De hecho, Casanova en el 1744 trabajaba al servicio del cardenal Acquaviva, que cumplía la función de embajador de España. Por este motivo, ambos residieron en el Palacio de Plaza de España y que es aún sede de la Embajada de España de cara a la Santa Sede. Sin embargo, Casanova tuvo que abandonar dicha demora cuando se descubrió que en ella tenía escondida una muchacha que se había escapado de casa.
  6. 6. Actualmente, el edificio es una de las memorias que nos recuerdan la presencia inglesa en Roma, pues es la sede de la casa-museo de Keats y del poeta británico Percy Bysshe Shelley, marido de la conocida autora de Frankenstein, el cual residió en varias ciudades de Italia (incluido Roma) hasta el día de su muerte. Cuando en 1820 el poeta romántico John Keats se trasladó a Roma desde Londres, lo hizo escapando en vano del que ya se perfilaba como su destino, o quizás simplemente abrazando la idea de que su corta vida estaba llegando a su fin. De hecho, Keats murió en silencio a los pocos meses en su casa del número 26 de Plaza de España y con tan sólo 25 años. Era el año 1821.
  7. 7. Keats no regresó jamás a su Londres natal. El que fue uno de los poetas más lúcidos y relevantes del romanticismo inglés, acabó siendo enterrado en el cementerio de los “no católicos” que perecieron en Roma, a los pies de la pirámide Cestia. Su tumba no lleva su nombre, ni tampoco la fecha en que murió, sino un epitafio que nos recuerda que bajo esa lápida yace un hombre “cuyo nombre fue escrito en el agua”.
  8. 8. Miembro de una familia proveniente de Siena, Scipione Borghese se ganó los favores de su tío el Papa, hasta el punto que en 1605 lo nombró cardenal. En poco tiempo nuestro personaje se convirtió en uno de los mecenas y coleccionistas más importantes de Roma. Los Borghese contaban con varias propiedades en Roma, de entre las cuales destacaba la villa que el cardenal había mandado construir a principios del siglo XVII a las afueras de la ciudad y como lugar de recreo. La Galería Borghese era el edificio principal y contiene aún parte de la colección que Scipione y sus herederos reunieron a lo largo de sus años como mecenas. Se trata sin duda de uno de los museos más interesantes de Italia, ya que cuenta con obras de Bernini, Caravaggio, Rafael o Tiziano. A principios del siglo pasado, la familia decidió vender no sólo la galería con la colección de arte, sino también los jardines, por lo que ambos se pueden visitar hoy en día para recordar la gloria y el estilo de vida de los nobles de la Roma barroca.
  9. 9. También el pintor y, sobre todo, escultor veneciano Antonio Canova decidió trasladarse a Roma en el año 1779. En 1803 adquirió el estudio que todavía se conserva en Via delle Colonnette 27, para trabajar en el gran número de encargos a los que tenía que hacer frente. La fachada del edificio aún conserva fragmentos de esculturas antiguas, que demuestran su interés y el de sus colaboradores por el arte de inspiración clásica.
  10. 10. El americano Samuel Finley Morse, inventor del telégrafo y del conocido código que lleva su nombre, también resultó ser un pintor, célebre sobre todo en el ámbito del retrato. Atraído por la pintura, Morse vino a Roma y residió en la casa que aún se conserva en el n. 17 de Via dei Prefetti, entre 1830 y 1831. Durante ese periodo, el artista pudo conocer la ciudad a fondo, recorrer Italia y concluir varias de sus obras. La experiencia resultó positiva para nuestro hombre, aun siendo Roma la capital del catolicismo. Se sabe que Morse era un acérrimo protestante y se conocen varias anécdotas de su estancia en Roma, una de las cuales nos presenta a un Morse provocador e incapaz de quitarse el sombrero delante del Papa, como claro reflejo de sus preferencias religiosas. Samuel Morse tuvo que dejar Roma en 1831, a causa de los movimientos revolucionarios que afectaron a los Estados Pontificios. En 1832, y ya de camino a los EEUU, es cuando empezó a pensar en el concepto de un telégrafo basado en el electromagnetismo.
  11. 11. En plaza de la Minerva 69, lo que es hoy el hotel Minerva, una placa nos recuerda que el escritor francés apasionado de Italia Stendhal vivió allí entre 1834 y 1836. En 1831 había sido nombrado cónsul francés de los Estados Pontificios, lo que fue visto en Roma con aspereza por algunos, debido a su ateísmo y pensamiento demasiado liberal. Es por ello que en un principio tuvo que ser constantemente vigilado por temor a una posible participación en actos revolucionarios. Al principio vivió en la zona de Torre Argentina, mientras que más tarde se trasladó a via dei Cestari, y luego a una nueva casa en piazza della Minerva, en donde escribió la “Vie de Henry Brulard”. Sus últimos años romanos los transcurrió en otra residencia situada en via Condotti. En 1841 dejaba Italia para no volver más, pues falleció al año siguiente en Paris. Constantin, Mérimée o Dumas fueron algunos de los ilustres personajes con los que nuestro escritor tuvo contacto a lo largo de estos años en la Ciudad Eterna.
  12. 12. Cuando el 23 de diciembre de 1655, Cristina de Suecia entró con solemnidad por la Puerta del Popolo, quedaba claro que Roma se había ganado una reina. De espíritu rebelde e inconformista, Cristina fue educada como un príncipe y no tanto como una princesa y reinó del 1632 al 1654, fecha en la que abdicó. Se trata de unas personalidades más fascinantes que hubo en la Europa del siglo XVII y es una de las pocas mujeres que actualmente yacen en la Basílica de San Pedro. Su conversión del protestantismo al catolicismo no dejó indiferentes ni a sus súbditos ni tampoco al Papa Alejandro VII, que aceptó su presencia en Roma de buena gana. La llegada de Cristina a la ciudad fue vista como un gran triunfo y para ello se organizó una gran fiesta. Bernini llegó a diseñar el carro con el que marcharía la antigua reina o incluso hasta restaurar, por orden del Papa, la puerta de entrada a la ciudad. El día de Navidad, Cristina recibió en San Pedro todos los sacramentos de la mano del Papa, y fue en su honor por lo que añadió a su nombre aquellos de Alessandra Maria. Cristina Alejandra María vivió en un principio en el Palacio Farnesio, en donde organizaba periódicamente tertulias con los artistas, poetas y pensadores de la ciudad. En años sucesivos se estableció en el Palacio de la familia Riario en Trastevere, que es hoy el Palacio Corsini y la sede de una importante colección de arte. En dicho palacio, y desde 1663, se organizaron importantes reuniones y es donde dio inicio la que será una de academias de intelectuales más importantes de Italia: la Academia de la Arcadia. Esta promotora de las artes, la ciencia y la cultura falleció en 1689. El palacio en donde Cristina vivió durante treinta años en Roma, fue transformado radicalmente en años sucesivos, pero se decidió el conservar el dormitorio en el que la reina durmió hasta el día de su muerte. Una inscripción en italiano y sueco lo demuestran.
  13. 13. “Dame tú, Roma, a cambio de mis penas, tanto como dejé para tenerte”. En el número 20 de la via di Monserrato vivió, a finales de 1963, Rafael Alberti. Poco después, con el dinero que obtuvo del Premio Lenin por la Paz, Alberti se trasladó a su residencia definitiva, en via Garibaldi 88. Dicha casa aún se encuentra en el barrio de Trastevere y fue punto de encuentro de exiliados y disidentes de la España de Franco. No lejos de allí Alberti tenía su estudio, precisamente en vicolo del Bologna. Y al visitante curioso le gustará saber que todavía puede tomarse un café en Il Settimiano, tal y como lo hacia el poeta, mientras leía las páginas de algún periódico. Alberti dejo plasmada su particular visión de Roma en varios libros, el más interesante de los cuales es “Roma, peligro para caminantes”. En 1998 el escritor fue nombrado ciudadano de honor de Roma.
