Why Optimize the Angular Application?
Features of the Angular CLI App features

Angular training explains importance of optimizing apps

  1. 1. Angular Training explains importance of Optimizing Apps
  2. 2. Why Optimize the Angular Application? • With the evolution of new technologies, websites are developed in such a way that they give an engaging experience to the customer. • However, such websites may load slowly resulting in customers leaving the site. Therefore, developers have to optimize Angular applications which are taught to them in Angular certification Training.
  3. 3. Features of the Angular CLI App features • Angular certification training would tell you that angular CLI app have inbuilt features which can do all the required optimization for the site. • Lazy Loading • Lazy loading is the feature that allows you to release the difficulty of routers and components. In order to avoid dealing with huge chunk of files, this feature enables developers to split these files into multiple files. Later, only when the specific router is triggered ,it loads the JavaScript components. Learn more about lazy loading in the anguar certification training • Ahead-of-Time Compilation (AOT) • In the second feature Ahead-of-Time Compilation (AOT), this compiler will convert your typescript code into a polished JavaScript code. This process is done before running the code. It optimize and condenses the entire structure of the code. This process will be elaborated on in the Angular certification training. • When the angular application are done with these processes, developers should concentrate on the speed next.
  4. 4. Options to optimize the applications taught in Angular Training • The third option given in Angular certification Training is Leveraging Browser Caching. Leveraging” browser caching is a cache mechanism that works between server and user browser. • Once the site gets loaded , then complete data of the site (HTML/CSS/js/images/PHP) will be stored locally • Developers can determine how the local data would interact with the site instead of data being retrieved from the server all the time. Another option would be where the browser cache could be leveraged by setting up the time limit to release the stored data. • When the time period is up, it will release the local data to free up the space . This is favorable in increasing the speed while users navigate through the page.
  5. 5. • Allow Gzip Compression • • The final option given in Angular certification Training is Gzip Compression.When the end users try to load the site, it will take a very long time. To avoid this problem, this particular technique helps to condense all the bigger size to smaller size for swifter loading. • • https://technobridge.in/

