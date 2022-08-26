odonto agosto azul.pptx

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 26, 2022
Aug. 26, 2022
slides apresentacao agosto azul saude bucal

slides apresentacao agosto azul saude bucal

  1. 1. ALGUEM JÁ OUVIU FALAR QUE SAUDE COMECA PELA BOCA?
  2. 2. A BOCA NOSSA PORTA DE ENTRADA: Para saúde e para a doença !!!
  3. 3. É DIFÍCIL CUIDAR DA HIGIENE BUCAL? Mas quantas vezes por dia precisa usar???
  4. 4. SEU SORRISO DEPENDE SÓ DE VOCÊ!!
  5. 5. QUAIS DOENÇAS POSSO TER: Cárie:
  6. 6. FATORES DETERMINANTES DA CÁRIE: HOSPEDEIRO TEMPO DIETA MICRORGANISMOS CÁRIE
  7. 7. ABCESSO
  8. 8. DOENÇA PERIODONTAL
  9. 9. CANDIDÍASE
  10. 10. HERPES
  11. 11. HPV
  12. 12. CÂNCER DE BOCA
  13. 13. PRINCIPAIS CAUSAS DE CADA DOENÇA: Carie = Falta de higiene TRATAMENTO = ir ao dentista Abcesso bucal = Consequência da carie Tratamento: drenagem + trat. Canal ou exodontia + antibiótico
  14. 14. PRINCIPAIS CAUSAS DE CADA DOENÇA: Doença periodontal = Falta de higiene TRATAMENTO: R.A.R e limpeza profissional Candidíase = beijo + falta de higiene TRATAMENTO: antifúngico
  15. 15. PRINCIPAIS CAUSAS DE CADA DOENÇA: Câncer de boca: - Tabagismo - Álcoolismo - Trauma - exposição excessiva ao sol - Falta de higiene bucal - Tratamento: cirúrgico/ quimioterapico
  16. 16. PRINCIPAIS CAUSAS DE CADA DOENÇA: HPV = Beijo / sexo oral Tratamento : cirúrgico/ crioterápico/ antiviral Herpes = beijo/ sexo oral Tratamento - antiviral
  17. 17. MUITO OBRIGADO

