Ohb rio doenças do mergulho

Doenças de mergulho

Ohb rio doenças do mergulho

  1. 1. 01/09/2017 OHB-Rio | Doenças do Mergulho http://www.ohb-rio.med.br/project10.html 1/5 Doenças do Mergulho e de Ambientes Pressurizados As Doenças do Mergulho e de Ambientes Pressurizados Os ambientes pressurizados podem causar vários tipos de doenças: Barotraumas É a causa mais freqüente de lesões e de desquali cação para o mergulho e para o trabalho em ambientes pressurizados. São causados por obstruções à livre movimentação do ar nos espaços aéreos do organismo, particularmente nas cavidades aéreas cranianas*. Podem levar à lesões graves, permanentes e incapacitantes. Barotraumas Timpânicos *Cavidades aéreas cranianas OHB-Rio Medicina Hiperbárica Ltda "Saúde em primeiro lugar sempre!” OXIGENOTERAPIA HIPERBÁRICA MEDICINA SUBAQUÁTICA CONVÊNIOS CONTATO
  2. 2. 01/09/2017 OHB-Rio | Doenças do Mergulho http://www.ohb-rio.med.br/project10.html 2/5 Embolia Traumática Pelo Ar É a doença mais grave e de evolução mais reservada que pode acometer mergulhadores. Pode evoluir muito rapidamente para dé cits neurológicos, motores ou intelectuais importantes e permanentes ou para o óbito. Exige tratamento agressivo com recompressão e drenagem torácica o mais rapidamente possível. Pode se apresentar de forma indistinguível da Doença Descompressiva tipo II (forma neurológica central). Doenças Descompressivas São as mais freqüentes nas atividades de mergulho e em trabalhos em ambientes pressurizados. Podem se apresentar basicamente em duas formas: Tipo I: manifestações dolorosas articulares associadas à impotência funcional ou manifestações dermatológicas como prurido, eritema, etc., entre outros sintomas periféricos. Tipo II: manifestações cárdio-pulmonares como tosse intensa, dispnéia, arritmias cardíacas, infarto agudo do miocárdio e parada cárdio-respiratória; ou manifestações neurológicas, periféricas ou centrais, que podem ir de distúrbios de comportamento e sonolência à hemiparesia, hemiplegia, paraplegia, incontinência urinária e fecal e ao coma super cial ou profundo. Na realidade há uma grande quantidade de sinais e sintomas documentados, decorrentes de doenças descompressivas. A Embolia Traumática pelo Ar (ETA) e as Doenças Descompressivas formam o grupo cujo tratamento básico é a recompressão terapêutica, através de protocolos especiais conhecidos como tabelas de tratamento. A Embolia Traumática pelo Ar (ETA) é a doença mais grave e de evolução mais reservada que pode acometer mergulhadores. Pode evoluir muito rapidamente para dé cits neurológicos, motores ou intelectuais importantes e permanentes ou para o óbito. Exige tratamento agressivo (recompressão) o mais rapidamente possível. Pode se apresentar de forma indistinguível da Doença Descompressiva tipo II (forma neurológica central). Embolia Traumática Pelo Ar Doença Descompressiva da Pele (Cutis Marmorata)
  3. 3. 01/09/2017 OHB-Rio | Doenças do Mergulho http://www.ohb-rio.med.br/project10.html 3/5 Narcose Pelo Nitrogênio Uma ocorrência freqüente que faz parte da história e do folclore do mergulho. Teoricamente, pode ser prevista pela equação de Meyer-Overton, desenvolvida em 1899 e que estima a potência narcótica de um gás inerte, em decorrência de sua taxa de solubilidade óleo/água e de sua pressão parcial. Em geral, à partir de 6 atmosferas, ou seja 50 metros de profundidade, o nitrogênio exerce um efeito narcótico, produzindo a "embriaguez das profundidades", tornando o mergulho potencialmente letal devido à desorientação e perda da capacidade de reação lógica e de julgamento que provoca. Hipotermia No mar, a temperatura é frequentemente muito mais baixa do que a temperatura corporal, e quanto mais profundo é o mergulho, maior essa diferença. O uso de vestimentas especiais é necessário e constitui item de segurança. Podem ser de nidas como roupas secas porque mantêm o mergulhador sem contato direto com a água em quase toda a superfície corporal; roupas úmidas porque mantêm uma camada de água entre a pele e a face interna da roupa, para conservar a temperatura; e roupas que recebem aquecimento com água morna à partir da superfície. A hipotermia pode provocar arritmias cardíacas severas e parada cardíaca. Intoxicação por Gases No mergulho profundo (Mergulho Saturado) e no trabalho em ambientes pressurizados, o controle da qualidade do ar respirado e de sua composição, é freqüentemente feito à partir da superfície e aceita uma margem de erro muito pequena. A hipóxia, a intoxicação ou o envenenamento dos trabalhadores devido à falhas neste controle, têm feito vítimas em todo o mundo. Os agentes causais mais comuns são o próprio oxigênio, o nitrogênio, o monóxido e o dióxido de carbono e a poluição (contaminação) dos gases “respirados” pelos mergulhadores. Síndrome Neurológica das Altas Pressões (SNAP) É um fenômeno atribuído tanto à um efeito direto das altas pressões hidrostáticas quanto à ventilação (respiração) do gás hélio sob altas pressões, como ocorre no mergulho à grandes profundidades. Este tipo de mergulho é de nido como mergulho de saturação e se realiza à partir de 50 metros em diante, quando, devido ao efeito narcótico do nitrogênio, já referido, os mergulhadores respiram uma mistura de gases, sem nitrogênio, composto de hélio e oxigênio chamada, Heliox. A síndrome se manifesta por sonolência, tonteira, náuseas, e tremores generalizados com descontrole dos movimentos nos. É oportuno lembrar que: A expressão mergulho de saturação se deve ao fato de que, respirando uma mistura de gases por um longo tempo e sob uma pressão progressivamente elevada até um limite pré-determinado, o mergulhador chegará à uma situação na qual a quantidade de gás dissolvido em seu sangue será igual ou estará em equilíbrio com a quantidade também dissolvida em seus tecidos (células). Nesse ponto dizemos que o mergulhador está saturado*. O gás hélio, sendo menos denso que o ar, produz ao ser respirado, uma vibração diferente das cordas vocais, resultando na folclórica "voz do Pato Donald" do mergulhador. Narcose Pelo Nitrogênio
  4. 4. 01/09/2017 OHB-Rio | Doenças do Mergulho http://www.ohb-rio.med.br/project10.html 4/5 Osteonecrose É uma doença degenerativa, silenciosa e incapacitante, que acomete principalmente mergulhadores de saturação ou que já tenham sofrido episódios de Doenças Descompressivas. Tem sido atribuída tanto a intoxicação por oxigênio quanto a intoxicação por hélio e tambem as embolias aéreas, gordurosas e até à fenômenos osmóticos. Ocorre uma destruição e necrose asséptica em áreas especí cas de ossos longos dos membros e superfícies articulares, especialmente no fêmur, articulação da bacia, úmero, articulação do ombro e na tíbia, sendo necessário afastar o mergulhador de nitivamente da atividade pro ssional quando a doença é constatada. Apagamento É provavelmente a causa mais freqüente de morte em mergulhadores amadores e pro ssionais adeptos do mergulho em apnéia (desequipado). Antes de iniciar o mergulho, muitos mergulhadores tem o hábito de hiperventilar repetidamente, na perigosa ilusão de aumentar a quantidade de oxigênio no sangue e com isso prolongar o tempo de fundo. Tudo o que conseguem na verdade é diminuir a tensão parcial do gás carbônico no sangue, retardando o sinal de alerta ativador do centro respiratório, que é o próprio CO . Quando mergulhados, a pressão parcial do oxigênio na circulação cerebral será su ciente para manter a lucidez por algum tempo, mas a pressão parcial do CO , excessivamente baixa devido à hiperventilação inicial, levará mais tempo para atingir o nível necessário para "acordar" o centro respiratório e provocar nos mergulhadores a necessidade de respirar outra vez. Enquanto isso suas reservas de oxigênio no sangue terão sido consumidas e quando eles iniciarem a subida, com a consequente redução da pressão ambiente, não terão oxigênio su ciente para atingir acordados a superfície. *Grá cos da pressão dos gases nos tecidos e no sangue. Osteonecrose Ressonância nuclear magnética de osteonecrose asséptica de cabeça de fêmur esquerdo 2 2 Apagamento
