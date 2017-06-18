Batgirl edição14
Batgirl edição14
Batgirl edição14
Batgirl edição14
Batgirl edição14
Batgirl edição14
Batgirl edição14
Batgirl edição14
Batgirl edição14
Batgirl edição14
Batgirl edição14
Batgirl edição14
Batgirl edição14
Batgirl edição14
Batgirl edição14
Batgirl edição14
Batgirl edição14
Batgirl edição14
Batgirl edição14
Batgirl edição14
Batgirl edição14
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Batgirl edição14

19 views

Published on

Barbara Gordon está de volta como Batgirl! E ela vai ter uma Nova Gotham com novos vilões bem como segredos obscuros do seu passado. Escrita por Gail Simone diretamente de Aves de Rapina!

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
19
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

×