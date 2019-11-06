Successfully reported this slideshow.
15/10/2019 - DEV-PP #15  The Conference Monitoramento Ativo Marcelo Santoro
Importância do Monitoramento - Indicativos de saúde do serviço/sistema monitorado - Manutenções preventivas e não corretiv...
Legal… Mas o que podemos monitorar ??? Qualquer coisa… que possamos imaginar !!!
Exemplos Espaço em Disco (HD) Consumo de Memória RAM Carga do Processador Logs Críticos Customização através de Scripts - ...
Vamos ao que interessa !!! - Instalação limpa do Debian10 Instalar o “curl" -> apt-get install curl curl -sSL https://get....
Criando os Containers - MySQL 5.7 docker run -d -p 0.0.0.0:3306:3306 --restart always -e TIMEZONE=America/Sao_Paulo   -v /...
Criando os Containers - Zabbix Server docker run -p 0.0.0.0:10051:10051 --restart always --name zabbix   -e DB_SERVER_HOST...
Criando os Containers - Zabbix Web Interface docker run -p 0.0.0.0:80:80 --restart always --name zabbixweb —link zabbix --...
Criando os Containers - Grafana docker run -d --name grafana -p 0.0.0.0:3000:3000 --restart always -e “GF_INSTALL_PLUGINS=...
Veriﬁcando os Containers
Acessando o Zabbix Admin zabbix
Acessando o Zabbix
Templates do Zabbix
UserParameters - Zabbix-Agent
Integração - Zabbix + UserParameters do Agent - Aba Hosts Clicar no host do próprio Servidor Zabbix Clicar no Create Appli...
Muitos passos… mas um resultado ﬁnal muito interessante
Equipamentos Monitorados no Zabbix + Grafana
Sistema Monitorado no Zabbix + Grafana
Nginx + MySQL
Monitoramento Agregado
Obrigado !!! Marcelo Santoro marcelo@marcelosantoro.com.br (18) 99764-8657
  1. 1. 15/10/2019 - DEV-PP #15  The Conference Monitoramento Ativo Marcelo Santoro
  2. 2. Importância do Monitoramento - Indicativos de saúde do serviço/sistema monitorado - Manutenções preventivas e não corretivas - Segurança - Economia: Financeira, Tempo - Ajuda a Reunir Provas - Acesso de forma Fácil e rápida - Flexibilidade e Customização
  3. 3. Legal… Mas o que podemos monitorar ??? Qualquer coisa… que possamos imaginar !!!
  4. 4. Exemplos Espaço em Disco (HD) Consumo de Memória RAM Carga do Processador Logs Críticos Customização através de Scripts - Python, ShellScript… |  |  |  |  | Roteadores Equipamentos de Energia Salas, Datacenters, Portas
  5. 5. Vamos ao que interessa !!! - Instalação limpa do Debian10 Instalar o “curl" -> apt-get install curl curl -sSL https://get.docker.com/ | sh - Instalar o Docker (Parte mais difícil) :) - Instalar o Zabbix Agent apt-get install zabbix-agent (Scripts Customizáveis)
  6. 6. Criando os Containers - MySQL 5.7 docker run -d -p 0.0.0.0:3306:3306 --restart always -e TIMEZONE=America/Sao_Paulo   -v /var/lib/mysql:/var/lib/mysql   -v /var/log/mysql:/var/log/mysql   -v /var/sock/mysqld:/var/sock/mysqld   -e MYSQL_ROOT_PASSWORD=SUASENHASUPERSEGURA   -e MYSQL_GENERAL_LOG=1   -e MYSQL_SOCKET_DIR=/var/sock/mysqld/   —name mysql5_7 cytopia/mysql-5.7
  7. 7. Criando os Containers - Zabbix Server docker run -p 0.0.0.0:10051:10051 --restart always --name zabbix   -e DB_SERVER_HOST="mysql5_7"   -e MYSQL_USER="root"   -e MYSQL_PASSWORD="SUASENHASUPERSEGURA"   -v /usr/lib/zabbix/alertscripts/:/usr/lib/zabbix/alertscripts/   -v /usr/lib/zabbix/externalscripts/:/usr/lib/zabbix/externalscripts/   —link mysql5_7 -d zabbix/zabbix-server-mysql:alpine-4.2.7 docker exec -ti zabbix sh -c "/sbin/apk update; /sbin/apk add curl; apk add py-setuptools; easy_install-2.7 pip; pip install pymongo py-zabbix"
  8. 8. Criando os Containers - Zabbix Web Interface docker run -p 0.0.0.0:80:80 --restart always --name zabbixweb —link zabbix --link mysql5_7 -e DB_SERVER_HOST="mysql5_7" -e MYSQL_USER="root" -e MYSQL_PASSWORD=“SUASENHASUPERSEGURA" -e ZBX_SERVER_HOST="zabbix" -e PHP_TZ="America/Sao_Paulo" -d zabbix/zabbix-web-nginx-mysql:alpine-4.2.7
  9. 9. Criando os Containers - Grafana docker run -d --name grafana -p 0.0.0.0:3000:3000 --restart always -e “GF_INSTALL_PLUGINS=grafana-simple-json-datasource, alexanderzobnin-zabbix-app" -v /var/lib/grafana:/var/lib/grafana grafana/grafana:6.4.1
  10. 10. Veriﬁcando os Containers
  11. 11. Acessando o Zabbix Admin zabbix
  12. 12. Acessando o Zabbix
  13. 13. Templates do Zabbix
  14. 14. UserParameters - Zabbix-Agent
  15. 15. Integração - Zabbix + UserParameters do Agent - Aba Hosts Clicar no host do próprio Servidor Zabbix Clicar no Create Application Clicar no Item Clicar no Create Item
  16. 16. Muitos passos… mas um resultado ﬁnal muito interessante
  17. 17. Equipamentos Monitorados no Zabbix + Grafana
  18. 18. Sistema Monitorado no Zabbix + Grafana
  19. 19. Nginx + MySQL
  20. 20. Monitoramento Agregado
  21. 21. Obrigado !!! Marcelo Santoro marcelo@marcelosantoro.com.br (18) 99764-8657

