LA HISTORIA DE UN BARRIO, ES LA HISTORIA DE UN PUEBLO

historJ ¶1 Un pb AUSPICIO Y PATROCINIO METRO DE SANTIAGO PRESENTACION Centro de Desarrollo Social y Cultural INVESTIGAGION...
arcacultural PRODUCCIONES SPA 1MIENTOS Santiago Gonzalez LarraIn, Rector Universidad Central de Chile Ricardo Napadensky B...
NANTO 43 2 S er parte de un lugar no es solo tener presencia fIsica. Ser parte de un lugar es también participar, dialogar...
Realizado en el recinto de Ia Univeridad Central Sr. Francisco Jaume Rueda, Arquitecto Muralista, académico Facultad de Ar...
IA V4WN(ON % UN?OSO PAISAJES NARRATIVOS BARRIO ALMAGRO PIEZAS BREVES "Construir una obra implica Ia invenciOn de un proces...
-Aravena, P. Patrimonlo, memoria e historicidad. 2003. Centro de Estudios Miguel Enriquez. -Arias, 0. 1976. La prensa obre...
r3Ct1LA NANTO mTo F n mayo de 2018 un grupo de estudiantes de Ia Universidad Central de Chile (Ucen) que Ilevaban un tiemp...
NAA1WOS 4O MMA&90 E V$N!U14A4!ION !ON aMEThO Facultad de Ciencias de Ia Educación Facultad de Arquitectura, Urbanismo y Pa...
$NWLWUN as constantes transformaciones que experimenta Ia ciudad con el paso del tiempo provocan una coexistencia entre di...
maoen 2 Primeros mapas de los primeros trazados imagen 3 Llegada del presidente Prieto a Ia Pampilla. Pintura de Juan Maur...
como bienes del pasado "tal cual fueron" sin atendor a las transformaciones que inevitablemente sufren do acuerdo a los di...
magen 106 Plaza Almagro vista desde Ia esquina de Nataniel Cox con Iriés de Aguilera. 1960 aprox. imagen 109 Jóvenes diste...
macien 6 Antiguo "Camino del Inca" 12 magen 100 Andamiaje de Ia obra de IgleSia de los Sacramentinos. magen 101 ConstruccO...
imagen 98 Fiesta Spandex a) interior del Teatro Esmera)da, magen 99 Cine Arte Normandie, ubicado en Tarapacá 1181 32j AsI ...
DO*A 95 JAVI!IA PINArOICtOmcA imagen 96 Andrés Perez junta al elenco de Ia compañIa Gran Circa Teatro, imagen 97 Afiche pr...
imagen 22 IIustraciOn de Exequiel Fontecilla. 1972. Podemos notar como as construcciones levantadas durante el siglo XIX s...
magen 28 San Diego aI IIegar a Tarapacá. 1920. Archivo fotográfico Lucas de Modernidad imagen 29 Palacio Oousiño Ilnea de ...
magen 76 Chingana. imagen 77 Manuel Rojas. UTU Bohemia y Esparcimiento El primer precedente del sector como una zona bohem...
consolidarse desde 1950 en adelante, siendo hasta hay una particularidad del barrio.(Imagen 36) Par Ia demés, gran parte d...
Hector Cuovos 7 MAS FELIZ QUE LA CRESTA... irnagen 70 Socios del Sindicato de Ia ConstrucciOn, Excavadores y Alcantariller...
Patra tenia 18 año. leid; nadaba en l "scolar". No ala nOV10. Pertenecia a Ia uventud del P. C, ,Ue,4"tho 348,4"$4, V !343...
magen 60 - 61 DemoliciOn en los ochenta para dar paso al Parque Almagro y Ia apertura de Santa IsabeL magen 49 Cite Serran...
Libro que se sumerge en la historia del Barrio Matta Norte - Parque Almagro y San Diego, en el marco del Concurso del "Mural Estación de Metro Parque Almagro."

LA HISTORIA DE UN BARRIO, ES LA HISTORIA DE UN PUEBLO

  1. 1. historJ ¶1 Un pb AUSPICIO Y PATROCINIO METRO DE SANTIAGO PRESENTACION Centro de Desarrollo Social y Cultural INVESTIGAGION HISTORICA: NICOLAS IGNACIO ARRANO MORENO MURALISTA: RODRIGO SOTO CARMONA UNIVERSIDAD CENTRAL INDEPENDENCIA• PLURALISMO COMPROMISO
  2. 2. arcacultural PRODUCCIONES SPA 1MIENTOS Santiago Gonzalez LarraIn, Rector Universidad Central de Chile Ricardo Napadensky Bauza, Presidente Junta Directiva Christian Nicolal Orellana Decano Facultad de Ingenieria y Arquitectura Carola Brito Castro Directora Escuela de Arquitectura y Paisaje Anamarla Lisboa Casassas, ex Decana Facultad de Arquitectura, Urbanismo y Paisaje Pablo Flores Salazar, ex Secretario de Facultad Arquitectura, Urbanismo y Paisaje Uwe Rohwedder Gremler, Director Carrera de Arquitectura y Arquitectura del Paisaje Hilda Jorquera Santander, Secretaria Escuela de Arquitectura y Paisaje Claudia Contreras Aguila, Directora VinculaciOn con el Medio Santiago Flores Rojas, Jefe Administrativo Edificios VKI y Centro Deportivo Sebastian de Ia Fuente Cienfuegos, Coordinador de vincu!ación con el media, Escuela de Arquitectura y Paisaje. Nicolás lgnacio Arraño Moreno: lnvestigación histOrica y redacciOn Felipe Aranguiz Muñoz: Coordinador General del Proyecto Camila Soto Carmona: Coordinadora de ProducciOn Quenne Aitken: Diseño de catalogo DirecciOn y producciOn Catalogo: ARCACULTURAL Producciones • Nacimiento del Proyecto Pdginas 2 - 3 • La invención de an proceso POginas 4 - 5 • Nacimiento del Proyecto Página6 Centro de Desarrollo Social y Cultural Rukán Página7 Los Oberoles Página 7 Colaboradores Página 7 • lntroducción Páginas 8-10 • Historia del Barrio Almagro Páginasll -16 • TradiciOn Centenaria Páginas 17-20 • Un siglo de lucha y resistencia Páginas 21 - 27 • Cultura Páginas 28 - 32 • Sitios imborrables Paginas 33 - 35 • Conclusion Páginas 36 - 37 • Paisajes Narrativos Barrio Almagro Páginas 38 - 39 • Fuentes y recursos bibliográficos Páginas 40 - 41
  3. 3. NANTO 43 2 S er parte de un lugar no es solo tener presencia fIsica. Ser parte de un lugar es también participar, dialogar, sumar, hacer, comprometerse. Desde esa perspectiva y validada 01el sello socioambiental que caracterizaba el accionar de Ia Facultad de Arquitectura de Ia Universidad Central, Urbanismo y Paisaje es que ésta estableciO como parte de sus objetivos del año 2017 transformarse en un actor participativo del Barrio Almagro, vinculándose con vecinos, comunidades e instituciones püblicas y privadas, en miras a establecer lineamientos de acción que permitieran mejorar y fortalecer el desarrollo del sector, Siendo Ia universidad con sus campus, el centro de extensiOn, el polideportivo, el espacio Tendal y el futuro edificio institucional, el actor más gravitante del entorno del Parque Almagro, Ia Facultad asume al parque como espacio activo de los estudiantes, entendiéndolo parte del campus universitario. For consiguiente, y en conjunto con Ia llustre Municipalidad de Santiago, Ia Facultad desarrolla el plan maestro del Parque Almagro, con una propuesta que busca recuperar ese pulmOn verde de Ia ciudad y que es ejecutada por un equipo de profesores de las escuelas de Arquitectura y de Arquitectura del Paisaje y entregado en su version final en septiembre de 2018. El Mural En formaarel rstando el acceso a Ia nuevä estãción Parque Almagro de LInea 3 vinculada al parqUe y siendo d gran impacto en el sector, Ia relaciOn con Metro de Santiago se concreta a través de Ia CorporaciOn Cultural MetroArte, entidad que tiene por objetivo fomentar y acercar el arte a Ia ciudadanla mediante Ia incorporaciOn de arte pOblico en cada una de sus estaciones. Dicha CorporaciOn propone a Ia universidad asumir Ia ejecución del mural para Ia estaciOn Parque Almagro, tarea que Ia Facultad de Arquitectura, Urbanismo y Paisaje impulsa, gestiona y coordina desde el primer dIa. La universidad asume el compromiso y durante el primer semestre de 2018 llama a un concurso interno para Ia ejecuciOn de un mural de 39 x 4,80 m, quo debIa representar el contexto, carácter y Ia historia del barrio que circunda Ia futura estación Parque Almagro. El concurso convocó finalmente a 13 equipos, integrados estudiantes, académicos, egresados de Ia universidad y artistas visuales. Un jurado conformado por: Sr. Carlos Maillet, Director de Patrimonio de Ia Ilustre Municipalidad de Santiago Sr. Javier Pinto, Director CorporaciOn Cultural MetroArte Sra. Mariana HenrIquez, Arquitecta Metro do Santiago Sr. Sergio Hernández, Director Espacio Cultural Diana Sr. Jorge Pizarro, representante AsociaciOn Libreros San Diego Sr. Ricardo Napadensky, Presidente Junta Directiva Universidad Central de Chile Sr. Santiago Gonzalez, Rector Universidad Central de Chile
  4. 4. Realizado en el recinto de Ia Univeridad Central Sr. Francisco Jaume Rueda, Arquitecto Muralista, académico Facultad de Arquitectura, Urbanismo y Paisaje, seleccionaron as ties obras finalistas. Coma metodologla del concurso, y siguiendo el espIritu de Ia CorporaciOn Cultural MetroArte, Ia universidad establece una modalidad participativa, convocando a los habitantes del sector a parlicipar par voto directo, asI coma par redes sociales, recogiendo asi el sentir y Ia opiniOn de las comunidades, residentes, péblico en general y usuarios de las redes sociales, de modo qua todos ellos pudiesen sentirse identificados con Ia obra ganadora. Esta votaciOn se realizO par vato directo con a exposiciOn de las propuestas gráficas seleccionadas en Ia Plaza de los Libreros y el Espacia Diana y a través de las redes sociales. El prayecto ganador, elegido par Ia comunidad, corresponde a Ia obra presentada par el Centro de Desarrollo Social y Cultural RUKAN, con una prapuasta que racoge Ia impronta del lugar, sus habitantas, su historia, su arquitectura, instituciones, patrimania. El mural fue ejacutado en el campus Vicente Kovacevic I. de Ia univarsidad, par el artista Rodriga Soto Carmona y su equipo, contando también con Ia parlicipaciOn da estudiantes de Ia casa de estudios. Los paneles en los cualas se trabaja invaden el hall central, haciéndose parte del paisaje del edificia, provacando además el compromisa espontánea de alumnos, académicos y administrativas, qua tuvieron Ia opartunidad de disfrutar el avance de Ia abra. La propuesta de RUKAN entiende también uno de los objetivas establecidos en el concurso, an cuanta a que Ia ejecución del mural dabla ser un espacia que posibilitara el ancuentro, e incorpara en su prapuasta distintas actividades y acciones, que complemantan y comprametan aün más a Ia comunidad. Uno de elba es Ia publicación da este texto, qua racoge Ia historia del barrio. El vIncula con RUKAN ha permitido extender a acción en el barrio y cumplir asI el objetivo trazada par Ia Facultad de Arquitectura, Urbanismo y Paisaja. La DirecciOn de VinculaciOn con el Media sa sums a esta iniciativa y sus prayectas asumen tambiOn Ia genaraciOn de nuavos vInculos con a comunidad inmediata, concratando accianas qua van a antragar conocimientos, herramientas y apoyo a los habitantes del Barrio Almagro. La Universidad Central de Chile, haca a travOs del mural un gran aporte a Ia comunidad al antregar una obra artIstica participativa qua se abra a Ia intagraciOn, inclusiOn y encuantra; un instrumanto da convarsaciOn, colaboraciOn y trabajo colectivo, qua genera un vmncula importanta con los habitantas del lugar y qua valida al compromiso y arraigo qua Ia Univarsidad tiana respacto al Barrio Abmagro. Anamarla Lisboa Casassas Ex decana de Facultad da Arqu/tactura, Urban/smo y Pa/sale. Facultad de logan/arIa y Arqu/tactura. Un/vers/dad Central. 342
  5. 5. IA V4WN(ON % UN?OSO PAISAJES NARRATIVOS BARRIO ALMAGRO PIEZAS BREVES "Construir una obra implica Ia invenciOn de un proceso para ser mostrado. En ese proceso, toda imagen adquiere el valor de un acto". (1) El mural como campo de investigación El mural como práctica espacial, politica y social El mural como forma de trabajo Elmural como práctica relacional El mural como práctica creativa El mural come planificación El mural come matriz El mural come forma de hacer y no como una cosa que se hace El colectivo como agente mediador (2) Como equipo que crea puentes entre conceptos, ideas e implementaciones Un equipo que sitta su campo de acción en aquellos fenómenos relacionados con el arte, el territorio, Ia comunidad y Ia educación El colectivo como autor, agente y productor; como ar1ista, activista y articulador El colectivo como agente relacional cuyas implicancias actüan sobre territorios püblicos, sociales, politicos, efimeros, educativos, edificatorios, artisticos, ecológicos, biodiversos (1)-Imagen: Nicolás Bourriaud, 2006. (2)-Los Oberoles (3)-Monumento a Pedro Aguirre Cerda, Lorenzo Berg, 1961. Escultura püblica donde se cruza el mapa geográfico y el mapa politico de chile. El Plan Brunner para el Eje cIvico situaba el edificio del congreso Nacional coma remate, en contrapunto al Palacio de La Moneda. El monumento, entre estos 2 edificios, se constituirla coma centre simbólico de Ia naciOn, un hermoso vacIo inconcluso de piedras, agua y metal. "El monumento de Lorenzo Berg es el ünico monumento cIvico de chile, Devolverle el range con que tue concebido es un deber'. (RadI Zurita, 2014) -Rojas, M. 2016. A pie por Chile. Santiago. Catalonia. -Salazar, C. El Teatro Roma: DIas imperiales en Ia calle San Diego. En Ilnea: <https://urbatorium.blogspot.com/2018/11/el-teatro-roma-dias- imperiales-de-lahtml> -Stehberg R. y Sotomayor G. Mapocho lncaico. 2012. Boletin del Museo Nacional de Historia Natural. 61. -Thayer Ojeda, L. 1904. Santiago de Chile: origen del nombre de sus calles. Santiago. Imprenta de Guillermo E. Miranda. -Vicuña Mackenna, B. 1872. La transformación de Santiago: Notas e indicaciones. Santiago. Imprenta de Ia librerla del Mercurio. -Vila, W. 2014. La urbanización obrera en Santiago Sur, 1905-1925: De arrabal decimonónico a periferia proletaria. Tesis para optar al grado de Doctor en Arquitectura y Estudios Urbanos. Santiago. Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile. -Zañartu, S. 1975. Santiago: Calles viejas. Santiago. Editorial Gabriela Mistral - Vicuña Mackenna, B. 1902. Una peregrinación a través de las calles de Ia ciudad de Santiago. Santiago Vila, W & Hidalgo, G. 2015. Calles -que fueron- caminos. lntensificación de Ia trama de calles al sur de Ia Alameda en Santiago de Chile hasta fines del siglo XIX. Historia. 48. 4 41
  6. 6. -Aravena, P. Patrimonlo, memoria e historicidad. 2003. Centro de Estudios Miguel Enriquez. -Arias, 0. 1976. La prensa obrera en Chile, 1900-1930. Chillán. Colección: Convenio Cultural CUT-U N°1. -Astroza-León, M. HITO URBANO 2: "El Café de Los Inmortales". Grupo de Estudios José Domingo Gómez Rojas. -Ayala Cordero, I. 2012. Redes de prostitución y cotidianidad del lupanar. El oficio de prostituta desde el testimonio de Maria Espinoza Cabezas (Santiago de Chile, 1908). En: Primer Taller para el Estudlo de Ia Justicia en Chile. Las fuentes: aproximaciones Metodologicas. Nuevo Mundo Mundos Nuevos. 12. -Brugmann restauradores. Rojas Torrejón, M & Imas BrUgmann, F. Un Sacre Coeur en pleno Santiago. En linea: < http://brugmannrestauradores. blogspot.com/2012/04/un-sacre-coeur-en-pleno-santiago.html> -Bustamante, P. & Moyano, R. 2016. Santiago una ciudad con pasado incaico: Orientaciones orográfico-astronómicas y un posible sistema de ceques en los andes del Collasuyu. Xama. 29 -Cerda, C. 2019, Abril. Entrevista realizada por Arraño, N. Santiago. -Chamorro, R. Blog Eje San Diego. En linea: <http://eje-san-diego.blogspot.com/> -Criado-Boado, F. & Barreiro, D. 2013.El Patrimonio era otra cosa. Estudios Atacameños. 45. -De Ramón, A. 2018. Santiago de Chile (1541 -1991): Historia de una Sociedad Urbana. 2da ed. Santiago. Catalonia. -DIaz Eterovic, R. 2017. El Ojo del Alma. Santiago. LOM. -Forray, R.; Figueroa, C & Hidalgo, R. 2013. De camino del Inca a Gran Avenida. ARQ. 85. -Garcés, M. 2003. Crisis social y motines populares en el 1900. Santiago. Editorial LOM. -Guzmán Sinkovich, P. 2002, octubre. Identidad Judia en Chile, Le Monde Diplomatique Chile. -Hernández, L. 2018, Diciembre. Entrevista realizada por Arraño, N. Santiago. -Ibarra M, Bonomo U, Ramirez C. 2014. El patrimonio como objeto de estudio interdisciplinario: Reflexiones desde Ia educación formal chilena. Polis, 13 (39) -Kay, R. 2015. Lorenzo Berg/Un origen. Santiago. Consejo de Monumentos Nacionales. -Laborde, M. 2016, agosto. Entrevista publicada en El Mercurio. Santiago. -Malhue, J. 2018, Diciembre. Entrevista realizada por Arraño, N. Santiago. -Mansilla, L. 1985. Ejercicio del Regreso: Retorno y muerte de Hector Cuevas. Revista Araucaria de Chile. 32. -Municipalidad de Santiago, Dirección de Obras Municipales. 2015. Santiago Sur: Formación y consolidación de Ia periferia. -Rodriguez, J. 1993. Evolución de Ia Población del Gran Santiago: Tendencias, perspectivas y consecuencias. Notas de Población. Revista Latinoamericana de DemografIa. 58. ACL+U El colectivo como trabajo autogenerado y práctica emergente El barrio como escena El barrio como geografla, ciudad y humanidades El barrio como territorio de (mites ditusos: Serrano, Tarapacá, Dieciocho y Avenida Maffa El barrio como calle como parque como ciudad El barrio como tipologla: monumento°, jardIn4, museo5 , mural La escuela como intuicIón La historia del barrio es Ia historia del pueblo Trabajadores, comerciantes, artesanos, estudiantes, imprenteros, vecinos, libreros, niños, extranjeros, bicicleteros, teatreros bohemios, polIticos, sindicatos, oficinistas Incas, colonos, republicanos El arte como espacio de pensamiento° La universidad como un campo proclive para Ia generación de ideas El proyecto como educación El acto como comunidad Sebastian de Ia Fuente Cienfuegos Coordinador de Vinculación coo el Medio Escuela de Arquitectura y Paisaje Universidad Central de Chile (4)-JardIn Biodiverso Espacio Tendal: Espacio de co-creación comunitaria, que permite el aprendizaje continuo; un modelo participativo de jardmn que sirve coma laboratorio de experimentación y aprendizaje al aire libre; un espacio de interacción entre Ia comunidad universitaria y Ia sociedad, donde se complementa: investigación, docencia y vinculación académica con el medio, asociada al reconocimiento, valoraciOn y conservaciOn de Ia biodiversidad en zonas urbanas, (2018) (5)-Museo errante de los niños: obra de creación colectiva: niños de quinto básico de Ia Escuela 5antiago de Ohile, piensan y representan el barrio desde una escala latinoamericana: los Ilmites de mi barrio son los Ilmites del continente. AsI, cada nina (muchos migrantes) mapearon sus viajes a santiago y eligieron un objeto (de Ia memoria) traldo en sus bolsos desde sus palses de origen. El conjunto arma una colecciOn de objetos y relatos que se mueve en una maleta de cuero. (6)-,Qué es el arte contemporáneo? -La mismo de siempre. El abe no ha cambiado. Todo se inventó en las cavernas: habla pintura, escultura, grabado, performance, cine. . la sombra. Fijate lo que no ha cambiado que desde entonces nos preguntamos qué es el abe. La misma pregunta se a planteaban los clásicos griegos. El abe es un espaclo de pensamiento que nos genera preguntas." (Ferrán Barenblit, 2019) 5
  7. 7. r3Ct1LA NANTO mTo F n mayo de 2018 un grupo de estudiantes de Ia Universidad Central de Chile (Ucen) que Ilevaban un tiempo participando de iniciativas en el territorlo, nos invitan a distintos actores del Barrio Almagro a converger en un grupo, a propOsito del concurso convocado por Corporación Cultural MetroArte y Ia propia Universidad para realizar el mural que se emplazaria de torma permanente en a estaciOn Parque Almagro de LInea 3. Nuestro objetivo tue plasmar en Ia obra, a auténtica riqueza histórica y patrimonial del Barrio. Es asI como se contorma un equipo multidisciplinario compuesto por: -Oscar Gonzalez, académico de Ia Facultad de Derecho Ucen -Nicolás AlarcOn Molina, estudiante de Ia Facultad de Derecho Ucen -Diego Avila Molina, estudiante de Ia Facultad de Ciencias Sociales Ucen -Kevin Ortiz Valdés, estudiante de Ia Facultad de Comunicaciones Ucen -Jenniter Tapia -Rodriguez, egresada de a Facultad de Derecho Ucen -Diego Cepeda Acevedo, egresado de Ia Facultad de Derecho Ucen -Paz ChacOn Farlas, egresada de Ia Facultad de Ciencias Sociales Ucen -Rodrigo Soto Carmona, artista y miembro del Colectivo Los Oberoles -Nicolás Arraño Moreno, estudiante de Licenciatura en Historia de Ia Universidad de Chile -Marcela Gonzalez Nüñez, Dirigenta social y del Centro de Desarrollo Social y Cultural Rukán -Alvaro San MartIn Valdés, Dirigente del Centro de Desarrollo Social y Cultural Rukán -Felipe Aránguiz Muñoz, Dirigente vecinal de Ia Junta de Vecinos Almirante Blanco Encalada y Presidente del Centro de Desarrollo Social y Cultural Rukán La obra, que resultO ganadora por decision popular, es truto de un arduo proceso de investigaciOn histórica y vinculaciOn con diferentes actores. Logramos construir un relato del barrio a través de una exhaustiva revision de tuentes y recopilaciOn de testimonios, contando con Ia participación de vecinos, locatarios, comerciantes, trabajadores, estudiantes y sujetos que han hecho de este barrio parte de su vida. MUSW 12ANT 1 I.OS NIOS Mapa colectivo "Siguiendo las huellas de ml identidad" Objetos de a Memoria "El mapeo colectivo nos permitiO realizar el recorndo que tuvimos que hacer desde nuestros lugares de nacimiento junto con nuestros objetos de importancia hacia un nuevo espacio comün: Chile. Entregando de esta forma un nuevo significado a cada una de las cosas que trajimos, como parte importante de nuestras vidas, las cuales se transformaron en personas, famillares, amigos, recuerdos, tiempos y espacios ünicos para nosotros. Lo anterior nos permitió construiry entender,, Quién soy? ,De dónde provengo? ,Qué me forma? ,Cómo me voy transformando con el paso del tiempo?, donde cada uno de mis companeros y companeras, procedente de los distintos palses de Latinoamérica, se reconoció en el otro y otra a través de sus memorias y relatos. En conclusion podemos señalar que Ia construcción de nuestras identidades individuales permitió Ia formaciOn de una IDENTIDAD COLEC TI VA como grupo curso, juntándonos desde nuestras semejanzas.' como niños y niñas con sueños, emociones, recuerdos y culturas, nacidos y nacidas en un mismo territorio ilamado Latinoamérica." Relato construido por los niños, niñas y protesora del quinto básico del ESCUELA CIUDAD DE SANTIAGO DE CHILE. El trabajo considera Ia elaboraciOn de un conjunto de relatos y paisajes sobre el Barrio Almagro, poniendo en dialogo a niños y estudiantes universitarios en un territorio comün. Esta primera actividad apunta a Ia creaciOn de un MUSEO ERRANTE donde cada niño mapea y cuenta Ia historia de su viaje a travOs de un "OBJETO DE LA MEMORIA" que trajo consigo en su bolso cuando IlegO a Chile, el cual en conjunto con los objetos de sus companeras y companeros de cursos constituyen una colecciOn Ia cual tue expuesta en el MUSEO DE LA EDUCACION LUCILA GODOY ALCAYAGA de Ia UNIVERSIDAD CENTRAL. 6 39
  8. 8. NAA1WOS 4O MMA&90 E V$N!U14A4!ION !ON aMEThO Facultad de Ciencias de Ia Educación Facultad de Arquitectura, Urbanismo y Paisaje El proyecto "Paisajes Narrativos del Barrio Almagro" buscO establecer un vinculo con los distintos actores del Barrio. Este vInculo se reflejó en un trabajo conjunto de profesores, estudiantes Ucen, Ia Escuela Ciudad de Santiago de Chile y Ia Junta de Vecinos Almirante Blanco Encalada, comparliendo experiencias con distintas asignaturas con elfin de construir un imaginario visual colectivo, utilizando metodologlas activas, con elfin de propiciar una retroalimentaciOn entre los Estudiantes de las Facultades FAUP y FACED, Ia comunidad escolar y los vecinos organizados del Barrio. El objetivo principal de esta experiencia fue Ia de establecer un diálogo entre Ia Universidad, el entorno que Ia rodea y los colegios, aportando desde Ia Academia un sOlido compromiso con el conocimiento, Ia solidaridad y el respeto por nuestro patrimonio circundante, desde Ia mirada altamente heterogénea de Ia escuela con Ia que trabajamos y de los vecinos (Centro Cultural Rukán, Libreros de San Diego, etc). Por su parte se pretendiO conectar el contenido del curriculum escolar nacional 'Desarrollo de Ia creatividad por medio del desarrollo de trabajos y proyectos artIsticos centrados en el arte en el espacio püblico" desde una mirada crItica y profunda, aportando Ia visiOn de Ia Pedagogla y Ia Arquitectura desde Ia formaciOn profesional, además de introducir distintas posibilidades narrativas y poéticas, con elfin de elaborar una bitácora creativa personal y colectiva, orientada desde una práctica artIstica y multisensorial a Ia ciudad, al espacio püblico, y a su contexto social y cultural. Por su parte un grupo de estudiantes del Taller de Arquitectura IV realizaron una intervenciOn temporal en el Monumento a Pedro Aguirre Cerda, aportando 3 mapas barriales sobre el entorno construido, Ia historia del Barrio y sus actores. Centro de Desarrollo Social y Cultural Rukan Con una historia con más de 10 años de existencia, a partir de nuestra fundación, nuestro principal objetivo ha side fomentar los procesos de integraciOn social e incrementar Ia conciencia cultural, brindando espacios de participaciOn comunitaria, en los que se expresen Ia diversidad cultural, etaria y socioeconOmica de nuestro barrio, Ia cual evaluamos como el rasgo más sobresaliente de Santiago Centro. Fruto de esta vocaciOn, hemos establecido relaciones de valor con distintas instituciones, organizaciones sociales, sindicales, estudiantiles y territoriales de Ia comuna, con intereses similares de poder entregar lo mejor de sI, para los habitantes de nuestros barrios. Aspiramos a que el espIritu en nuestras acciones, aporten a Ia construcción de una comuna capaz de conocer su historia, respetar su multiculturalidad y asociar Ia diversidad que nos enriquece. En este contexto, cuando los estudiantes de Ia Universidad Central nos invitaron a ser participes de Ia iniciativa del concurso, no dudamos en realizar los esfuerzos necesarios para lograr el objetivo de plasmar Ia historia de nuestro Barrio en el mural realizado por el muralista Rodrigo Soto Carmona y dejar escrito un poco de ello en este excelente libro de nuestro querido amigo Nicolas Arraño, el cual dejamos a disposiciOn de nuestra comunidad y que esperamos se pueda seguir construyendo. Sin duda, Ia invitación a participar de este mural fue parte de este proceso de construcciOn de lazos con nuestra comunidad, lo que nos ha permitido ser un interlocutor válido, pars contar Ia historia de nuestro barrio, de nuestro pasado y presente, para seguir construyendo el futuro de nuestro barrio. Los Oberoles Colectivo Muralista en esencia y multidisciplinario en trabajo y obras, equipo unido y en constante movimiento, con una base sólida de coordinación y dirección a cargo de Felipe Holding, Rodrigo Soto (Jochi) y Jorge Peña y Lillo. For este camino comunitario y matizado de aventuras, han participado de manera activa multiples artistas visuales, cantoras, docentes, etc., que han realizado trabajos de comunicaciOn visual, talleres de Muralismo y Arte Püblico, ponencias y un nutrido desarrollo de murales a nivel latinoamericano, cuyo principal objetivo es transmitir cultura de raIz, intentar recuperar las identidades, re-conocernos como actores conscientes de Ia memoria e historia que nos ha tocado vivir, sin perder Ia perspectiva humana, caminando de Ia mano a una fuerte moral solidaria relacionadas con los quehaceres de las comunidades de manera transversal. Colaboradores: -Javier Pinto Pica, Director de a CorporaciOn Cultural MetroArte. -César Cerda AlbarracIn, Doctor en Historia. -Luis Hernández Silva, socio del Sindicato de Ia ConstrucciOn, Excavadores y Alcantarilleros. -Sergio Troncoso Cisternas, socio del Sindicato de Ia ConstrucciOn, Excavadores y Alcantarilleros. -Jorge Maihue, librero y dirigente de Ia Agrupación de Desarrollo y Defensa Plaza Carlos Pezoa Véliz. -Tabatha Portales Portales 38 S 7
  9. 9. $NWLWUN as constantes transformaciones que experimenta Ia ciudad con el paso del tiempo provocan una coexistencia entre diferentes formas de concebir tal espacio en distintas épocas, variando de acuerdo a los intereses y necesidades que en su momento motivan a los grupos humanos a Ia construcciOn y expansiOn del tejido urbano. Esto, conduce inevitablemente a una confrontaciOn entre lo ya construido y lo que está por construirse, muchas veces a costa de Ia destrucción de un concepto de espacio que parece quedar obsoleto para Ia ciudad del presente y el futuro. Entonces, Ia mutaciOn de a urbe resulta un fenOmeno ambivalente, pues si bien el crecimiento y remodelaciOn de Ia ciudad puede significar un avance para a calidad de vida de quienes a habitan con miras al futuro; también es .cierto que implica el deterioro y reemplazo de patrimonio que bajo los intereses que rigen el actual paradigma de ciudad no ha sido reconocido como tal. (Imagen 1) En multiples lugares de Santiago, durante los ültimos años, se ha hecho notar un auge en las labores de rescate patrimonial motivadas por Ia necesidad de responder ante una concepciOn de ciudad que, bajo Ia forma de grandes proyectos inmobiliarios y comerciales, pasan a Ilevar el valor histOrico de los barrios, intimidando Ia armonla de su entorno y de quienes alilviven. En cierta medida, se podrIa decir que Ia arremetida inmobiliaria ha agudizado un proceso de valorizaciOn de sitios, bienes u objetos por parte de las comunidades e instituciones, lo que se conoce como patrimonializaciOn1. Asi, frente a Ia posibilidad de destrucciOn de sus barrios, desde los sujetos crece con fuerza el interés por salvaguardarlos y reivindicarlos como sitios en los que se ha dado vida a gran parte de nuestra historia. Yungay, Franklin, Italia, Repüblica, Maffa Sur, La Victoria, Villa Francia son algunos de los barrios y poblaciones que rescatando sus diferentes caracteristicas e historias han logrado reconocer su patrimonio, haciendo de él un capital cultural que los identifica y distingue del resto de Ia ciudad. Por otro ado, Ia mayorIa de las incursiones de Ia historiografla urbana sobre Santiago suelen poner énfasis en Ia ciudad construida entre Ia Alameda y el Rio Mapocho, esto es, el Casco HistOrico, cuyos antecedentes urbanos se remontan al centro administrativo incásico alli emplazado. Hacia el node, Ia atenciOn es puesta en el sector conocido como Ia Chimba 1 Criado-Boado, F & Barreiro, D. 2013.EI Patrimonlo era otra cosa. Estudios Atacameños. 45:6, Metro que aprecien el mural "La Historia del Barrio es Ia Historiadel Pueblo", elgranvalorhistOricoypatrimonialdel Barrio Almagro, que es resultado precisamente de aquella convergencia entre los multiples sujetos que dan vida al barrio desde su conformaciOn. AsI, con sus cambios y continuidades, el carácter de encuentro entre distintos actores y actividades en el barrio se mantiene hasta nuestros dias, siendo potenciado por los fenOmenos paulatinos de gentrificaciOn, invasiOn inmobiliaria o Ia Ilegada del metro que hoy le dan un nuevo aire. Estos desafios actuales a los que se enfrenta el barrio surten distintos efectos en éI. Por un lado, implica el descarte lugares, sitios, bienes u objetos que ya no son tenidos en cuenta para Ia proyecciOn de Ia ciudad, siendo reemplazados por otros nuevos elementos. Sin embargo, este mismo recambio urbano promovido por los planes reguladores, el mercado inmobiliario y los grandes proyectos viales genera en sectores de Ia comunidad Ia necesidad de rescatar lo que para su criterio no debiese ser consumido por el feroz avance urbano, y por el contrario, debiera ser valorado y preservado. Por otro lado, el constante cambio de Ia ciudad empuja a Ia comunidad barrial a un aggiornamento, en que los locales familiares, los viejos oficios, negocios y vecinos se adaptan a los nuevos patrones culturales, modas y fenOmenos que acontecen en Ia ciudad y sociedad, sin perder por ello Ia esencia histOrica y patrimonial que identifica al barrio. Entonces, podemos hablar no solo de un choque entre tradiciOn y renovaciOn, sino también de su convivencia. Tras este recorrido por los antecedentes, Ia conformaciOn y consolidaciOn del Barrio Almagro hemos podido constatar Ia presencia histOrica de larga data de las actividades y caracterIsticas, que persistiendo hasta Ia actualidad, lo dotan de una identidad particular. Por ello, lo expuesto en Ia presente publicaciOn debe ser entendido como un paso para Ia valoraciOn del patrimonio barrial y como un incentivo para rellenar los vacIos existentes en el relato histOrico de nuestra ciudad. Entonces, el Ilamado es a sistematizar las historias barriales y a apreciar las historias cotidianas, rescatando Ia capacidad transformadora de los sujetos en sus distintos ámbitos de acciOn, siendo uno de ellos el barrio en que se desenvuelven, viven, estudian, trabajan o se realizan social, polItica y culturalmente. 8 37
  10. 10. maoen 2 Primeros mapas de los primeros trazados imagen 3 Llegada del presidente Prieto a Ia Pampilla. Pintura de Juan Mauricio Rugendas. 1837 El ejercicio realizado en las anteriores páginas, en el que recorrimos los antecedentes, Ia formación y evolución del Barrio Almagro; deja en evidencia a pasiOn con que los sujetos dan curso a Ia Historia en los espacios que construyen sus vidas, construyendo también con ello Ia Historia de su entorno y de sus territorios. De esta forma, hemos dado cuenta de Ia riqueza patrimonial e histórica de un barrio en que se han desarrollado grandes acontecimientos de nuestra historia nacional y que ha Ilegado a ser epicentro de una fuerte actividad económica, politica y cultural, que si bien, variando su intensidad y forma de acuerdo a las diferentes épocas, han persistido y se mantienen hasta hoy. Este seguimiento histOrico de las actividades fundamentales que han dado vida a! barrio que circunda Ia estaciOn de Metro Parque Almagro, nos ha permitido identiticar hitos, personajes y lugares que de Ia mano del artista Rodrigo Soto Carmona y el Colectivo Los Oberoles, son plasmados en el mural "La Historia del Barrio es Ia Historia del Pueblo", que pasa a formar parte de las cerca de más de 40 obras que componen Ia colecciOn MetroArte, De esta manera, en Ia obra podemos observar un relato coherente de Ia conformación y desarrollo del barrio a través de sitios y rostros tanto comunes como emblemáticos que han configurado su identidad. Escogiendo distintos momentos históricos no solo hemos dado cuenta de Ia evolución del barrio en los Ctimos dos siglos, sino que tam bién han sido reflejados los procesos y sucesos atravesados por todo un pals, siendo posible revisar a través de a historia del barrio los quiebres y continuidades en las identidades tanto nacionales, como barriales. En ese sentido y a modo de ejemplo, es evidente Ia ruptura histórica que significa el Golpe de Estado, alterando radicalmente las dinámicas que operaban en el barrio hasta aquel fatldico 11 de septiembre de 1973. Durante Ia dictadura, Ia actividad polltica pasa a Ia absoluta clandestinidad, y quienes son perseguidos por el regimen arriesgan prisión, exilio, muerte y desaparición El mundo de Ia cultura es censurado, Ia libre expresión artIstica nexistente y a vida nocturna prohibida; mientras que el modelo neoliberal impuesto a sangre y fuego y el cambio de sentido de Ia calle San Diego perjudican notoriamente al pequeno y med iano comercio del barrio. No obstante, el em bate represivo durante los 17 años más oscuros de nuestra historia no tue capaz de borrar del barrio ciertos rasgos fundamentales de su identidad con un arraigo histórico bastante profundo. AsI será como en sus propios bares, locales, teatros y calles cargados de una rica tradición politica, cultural y comercial, renacerá el movimiento sindical tras el golpe de estado, se realizarán las primeras manifestaciones püblicas contra Ia dictadura, resurgirá Ia escena musical que hizo frente a Ia censura y persistirá un pequeno y med iano comercio alejado de las Iógicas de consumo del gran marketing. Hemos cumplido además, con aventurarnos en escribir Ia historia de un territorio escasamente considerado en Ia construcción del relato histórico de Santiago, opacado tal vez por Ia potencia patrimonial material e inmaterial de los barrios que lo rodean, que son los que más han Ilamado Ia atenciOn tanto de investigadores como de las polfticas püblicas en materias como promoción del comercio, turismo, vialidad, urbanismo y gestión patrimonial (el Casco Histórico por el norte, Barrio Matadero o Franklin por el sur, Barrio Dieciocho o Repüblica por el Poniente). Pero gracias a Ia exhaustiva labor de investigación histórica y Ia colaboración de vecinos, trabajadores, estudiantes, comerciantes, inmigrantes y artistas del barrio en este proceso, podemos exponer a los lectores de Ia presente publicación o al ojo de los usuarios del (actual Recoleta, Independencia) (Imagen 2) donde durante Ia Colonia acostumbraba a arrancharse Ia plebe sin autorización alguna del Cabildo, sentando un precedente que llama Ia atención a quienes dedican su estudio a! asentamiento urbano de los sectores más empobrecidos de Ia sociedad. Mientras tanto, en cuanto a Ia expansion urbana hacia el sur de Ia Alameda, el interés investigativo suele dirigirse a los barrios nacidos en Ia ribera del Zanjón de Ia Aguada, lo que se explica por Ia instalación en 1847 del Matadero Püblico, que da vida al sector y lo nutre de una cultura popular particularmente atractiva, aunque no exenta de miseria y una cruda pobreza. )Imagen 3) Será bajo estos dos paradigmas urbanos, en que el sector de Matadero y el Zanjón de Ia Aguada conforman Ia periferia barbara, y eI Casco Histórico el centro decente, que se articulará en gran parte el relato sobre el crecimiento de Santiago hacia el sur, lo que, debido a Ia riqueza en registros, archivos y estudios, ha permitido reconstruir sus respectivas evoluciones barriales en perspectiva histórica. Sin embargo, pocas han sido las exploraciones enfocadas a recuperar Ia historia del aparente vaclo que se encontraba entre estas dos ciudades: aquel recorrido obligado para ir y volver del Casco Histórico y el Matadero, cuya principal arteria de conexión es a calle San Diego y al alero de Ia cual surgirla el sector que hoy conocemos como Barrio Almagro. Es por ello que a iniciativa de Metro de Santiago y Universidad Central de realizar un mural en Ia estaciOn Parque Almagro rescatando Ia esencia de su entomb, requiere necesariamente proponernos una reconstrucciOn de Ia historia del barrio y sus habitantes, a fin de reconocer a riqueza patrimonial, material e inmaterial, que nos interesa plasmar en Ia obra. De esta manera, el presente trabajo nace de Ia necesidad de reconocer y potenciar el valor patrimonial de un barrio que suele ser invisibilizado en Ia construcción del relato histórico de nuestra ciudad. No obstante, Ia propia categorla de patrimonio es aün materia de discusiOn en las méltiples disciplinas dedicadas a su estudio. En Chile, si bien este puede ser declarado de forma oficial por parte de diversas instituciones como Ia UNESCO (Patrimonio Mundial); por eI Estado a través del Consejo de Monumentos Nacionales; o por las Municipalidades bajo Ia forma de Inmuebles de Conservación Histórica1 y Zonas de Conservación Histórica, los estudios actuales apuntan a comprender el patrimonio de una manera mucho más amplia, ya que al ser entendido como una construcción social, se asume que su valoración varIa de acuerdo los avances y retrocesos que los grupos humanos atraviesan en el curso histórico, implicando que Ia significaciOn que le otorgan a ciertos objetos sea dinámica. Vale decir, el concepto de patrimonio se encuentra en constante cambio y construcción y no requiere de un reconocimiento de tipo institucional para configurarse como ta12. Reconocida Ia amplitud del concepto, resulta necesario identificar de manera clara el tipo de patrimonio que Ia presente obra busca reivindicar. Esto es Qué patrimonio pretendemos rescatar con Ia realización de un mural en Ia Estación Parque Almagro? Y más relevante aün c Con qué fin?. Partiendo por señalar lo que no se encuentra entre las metas de Ia presente obra, corresponde precisar que no pretende recuperar aquel patrimonio que se muestra 1 Iberia M, Bonomo U, Ramirez C. 2014. El patrimonlo como objeto de estudlo interdisciplinarlo: Reflexiones desde Ia educaciOn formal chilena. Polls, 13 (39): 3. 2 Ibid.
  11. 11. como bienes del pasado "tal cual fueron" sin atendor a las transformaciones que inevitablemente sufren do acuerdo a los distintos interoses y significaciones do as sociedades en el transcurso del tiempo. Tampoco os nuestro objetivo rescatar aquel patrimonio cuya preservaciOn está motivada por un fin meramente turIstico-comercial quo consorva sitios y objotos sogün los intoroses do un morcado bajo constanto cambio, manipulaciOn y espoculación1. Más bien, so trata do roconocor al Barrio Almagro, sus habitantos y recurrentes como portadores do un patrimonio vivo e intangible. AsI, a tarea do rocopilar Ia historia del Barrio Almagro y Ia labor do Rodrigo Soto Carmona do plasmarla on un Mural, constituyon un aporto al roscato del patrimonio quo no solo da a conocor Ia historia do los sitios y lugaros quo hasta hoy subsiston y puodon sor visitados en ol sector (patrimonio material), sino quo también oxpono a ojos do los usuarios del Metro do Santiago quo aprocion Ia obra, aquel patrimonio quo los rodea, poro quo a simple vista resulta difIcil do roconocer; aquella cotidianoidad, tradiciones, oficios quo han dado vida al barrio duranto más do don años y quo configuran su osoncia (patrimonio 1 Aravena, P. Patrimonio, memoria e historicidad. 2003. Centro de Estudios Miguel Enriquez. Fag. 1. inmatorial). Do esta manora, so dostacará al barrio como esconario do tros actividados quo han ovolucionado y prevalocido a lo largo do los años. Estas son, Ia actividad comorcial, politica y cultural, quo, con sus rospoctivos hitos y vostigios, forman parto do su impronta y dotan do contonido a Ia obra. No obstanto, enfatizaromos en quo su porsistoncia on el tiompo os moramonte obra do los sujotos quo con su aporto lo han hocho posiblo, puos finalmonte son ellos quienos dan cuorda a los procosos histOricos y constituyon el patrimonio real do los pueblos. Aquellos hombros y mujores quo son capacos do construir o dostruir; do mantoner o altorar su entorno, sus barrios y su historia. El mural "La Historia del Barrio os Ia Historia do un Puoblo" y Ia rocopilaciOn histOrica quo lo nutre, a su voz quo rescatan el ogen y consolidaciOn do un sector quo hasta ahora no ha sido atondido do forma exclusiva por Ia historiografla ni por las politicas do protocción patrimonial, es una invitaciOn abierta a los sujotos que habitan y transitan el Barrio Almagro a identificarso como parte do un barrio con una gran riquoza histOrica y patrimonial, a reconocorso en cada rostro dibujado, y por sobre todo, a sontirse protagonistas activos de Ia historia. RincOn de los canallas En plena Dictadura militar comienza a funcionar do forma clandestina en calle San Diego ol mItico "RincOn de los canallas", adoptando oste nombro en alusión a los dichos del dictador en quo catalogaba do canallas a aquellos quo habian votado por Ia opciOn "no" on el fraudulonto plebiscito do 1980 para validar Ia nueva GonstituciOn del pals. Do osta forma, el bolicho pasa a ser un centro do reuniOn para los opositores al regimen durante los toques do queda, quienes para capear los Organos reprosivos deblan utilizar una contraseña para ingresar. El constante hostigamiento por parte del regimen conduce a Ia clausura del local el año 1983. No obstanto, vuolve a abrir moses después gracias al apoyo do sus clientes, amigos y companeros. Hoy en dia so ubica on calle Tarapacá y constituyo una do las más tradicionales picadas populares do Ia ciudad, caracterizándose por sus paredes repletas do mensajos do quienos por ahI han pasado. Monumento a Recabarren CorrIa el año 1966 cuando on Ia ontonces Plaza Almagro so instala esta obra do bronco do 55,5 centimetros de alto a través do Ia cual el oscultor y promio Nacional do ado Samuel Roman rindiO Homonajo al padre del sindicalismo chileno, Luis Emilio Recabarren. Si bien no so sabe con exactitud el motivo por el quo el busto so emplazO en osta plaza, podomos asociarlo al involucramiento del homenajoado con el barrio a principios del siglo XX, cuando dirigiO el poriódico La Roforma, activo desde junio do 1906 hasta agosto do 1908y cuya odiciOn era responsabilidad do Ia impronta del mismo nombro ubicadaArturo Prat 485. Asimismo, fue director del periOdico La Democracia, editado en Serrano 73. Si bien osta ültima imprenta so encontraba fuera del barrio que estudiamos, so ubica a tan solo seis cuadras do donde está Ia escultura. Tras ol golpo do Estado do soptiombro do 1973, Ia escultura fue romovida y protogida por personas quo arriesgaron su vida con tal do ovitar su destrucciOn, como pasO por ejomplo con eI busto do Ernesto "Che" Guovara en San Miguel, quo terminó siendo fusilado por militares. (Imagenes 112 a Ia 115) AsI a obra do Roman so mantuvo oculta durante gran parto do Ia dictadura hasta quo en los ochenta os hallada en total estado do abandono al interior del Parquo O'higgins. Entonces, miombros del Sindicato do Ia ConstrucciOn, Excavadores y Alcantarilleros, en conjunto con otros dirigontes socialos, realizan Ia gestiOn para traer do vuelta el busto al Parque Almagro, lo quo so consagro on una coromonia quo agrupo a cientos do personas ol año 1985, erigiéndose como un simbolo do Ia rearticulaciOn sindical durante dictadura. imagen 112 Al centro del espejo de agua, logra apreciarse el busto de Recabarren. imagen 113 ReinstalaciOn de Ia escultura en 1985. imagen 114 Acto realizado en 1985 donde vuelve a su sitio original Ia obra de Samuel Roman. 10 35
  12. 12. magen 106 Plaza Almagro vista desde Ia esquina de Nataniel Cox con Iriés de Aguilera. 1960 aprox. imagen 109 Jóvenes distendiéndose en el actual Parque Almagro. imagen 110 Escultura de Diego de Almagro. irnagen 111 Escultura de Pedro Aguirre Cerda, obra de Galvarino Ponce. imagen 107 Nataniel Ccx con Mensia de los Nidos. 1960 aprox. imagen 100 Plaza Almagro en 1960 aprox. imagen 4 La fundaciOn de Santiago. OIeo de Pedro Lira. 1858 irnagen 5 Uno de los primeros levantamientos aéreos de Ia zona estudiada migrantes de sectores rurales. Es par esto, que gran impresiOn causaba en el panorama urbano de Ia época el contraste generado entre los ostentosos palacios ubicados en lo que hay conocemos coma Barrio Dieciocho y los rancherios y callejones que daban vida al humilde barrio Lacunza. A lo largo del siglo XX, el sector mantuvo su esencia marcadamente popular, convirliéndose en uno de los pocos barrios del centro civico de Ia ciudad donde era notoria a situaciOn de miseria en que vivian las capas más empobrecidas de Ia sociedad chilena. cver imagen 1) No obstante, en Lacunza se desarrolló una activa y alegre vida barrial, con niños jugando en las calles y fraternas relaciones vecinales. Por otro ado, son recurrentes los relatos que asocian a Lacunza coma un sector que debia transitado con mucha cautela por Ia recurrencia de delitos comunes, no obstante hay quienes indican que estos, si bien ocurrIan esporádicamente, no eran lo que caracterizaba realmente al barrio, que terminO siendo estigmatizado par ello. Finalmente, Ia evoluciOn de Ia ciudad llevO a Ia desapariciOn absoluta de este pequeno barrio popular. Con motivo de Ia apertura de Santa Isabel y Ia construccián del Parque Almagro durante Ia década de los ochenta se echarán abajo las decenas de viviendas de Lacunza y se eliminarán sus pasajes. Asi, todo lo ahI vivido son hoy nostálgicos recuerdos que forman parle de Ia Historia del Barrio Almagro. Parque Almagro Ya desde Ia colonia el sitio ocupado por el Parque Almagro reunla personas en torno al comercio campesino popular, sirviendo como plaza para Ia compra y yenta de frutas, verduras y animales. En 1848 adquiere Ia condiciOn de mercado formal de San Diego, lo que permitiá una habilitaciOn de espacio más propicia para el comercio, que incluyO el levantamiento de galeria y bebederos. Con Ia realizaciOn del Plan Urbano de Karl Brunner desde 1939 se piensa el lugar como una plaza de encuentro que emplazado al final del Eje Bulnes serla el remate del Centro Civico por el sur. (Imagenes de Ia 106 a Ia 110) En 1982 comienzan las obras para Ia expansiOn de Ia plaza, que creciendo hacia el poniente, pasa a converUrse en el Parque Almagro. Final del Paseo Bulnes cobijando Ia inconclusa obra de Lorenzo Berg en homenaje a Pedro Aguirre Cerda. )Imagen 111) 4iSTOS V APO A.LMA&1O "La Calle Antes que Ia Ciudad": Antecedentes del Barrio hasta el S. XIX.1 P ara atender a Ia configuraciOn y consolidaciOn del Barrio Almagro -el que comprenderemos como el sector que va entre calles Serrano y Dieciocho de oriente a poniente; y de Tarapacá a Avenida Matta de node a sur- hemos resuelto en primera instancia, recopilar Ia informaciOn que precede a su urbanizaciOn. Para ello, debemos remontarnos a los origenes de Santiago como 4) Si bien no corresponde extenderse demasiado en este capitulo, ya que en el periodo atendido el barrio como tal no existe, creemos necesario precisar el estado y caracteristicas del sector durante en Ia etapa prehispánica y Ia colonia, pues ya desde entonces es posible advertir que cumple dos funciones para el poblado asentado en eI valle del Mapocho, que trascenderán los vaivenes del tiempo y que aün hoy son parte de Ia impronta del barrio: por un lado, se constituye como Ia arteria que conecta con las regiones ubicadas al sur; y por otro es escenario de un activo tráfico comercial. A pesar de que Ia historiografla tradicional se empeñaba en situar Ia conformación de Ia ciudad a partir del 12 de febrero de 1541, fecha en que las huestes de Pedro de Valdivia arribaron al valle del Mapocho y proclamaron Ia fundaciOn de Santiago de Nueva Extremadura; investigaciones (Imagen 5) realizadas en los ültimos años han confirmado Ia preexistencia de un centro administrativo del Tawantinsuyu de considerables caracteristicas, sobre el cual Valdivia, sacando provecho de su infraestructura, asentO Ia nueva ciudad. 1 Titulo inspirado en el articulo de Ricardo chamorro ensuBlogEje San Diego. En linea: <hop:!! e)e-san-diego.blogspot.com/2012!05/pmero-fue-Ia-calle-y-despueS-la.htmI> Tanto los estudios de Bustamante y Moyano1; coma los de Stehberg y Sotomayor2, vinieron a revolucionar Ia historia de Ia conquista y urbanizaciOn temprana del valle del Mapocho, pues pusieron fin a Ia larga discusiOn acerca de las caracterIsticas del asentamiento inca previo a Ia conquista, descartando que se haya tratado de una ocupación débil, tardla e incompleta, coma algunos autores p1anteaban3. Con evidencia histOrica y arqueolOgica, lograron corroborar su hipOtesis de Ia existencia de un centro urbana erigido baja los patrones de asentamiento principal inca, que al igual que Cuzco, se emplazaba entre dos esteros y contaba con plaza; red vial; edificios administrativos; sistema de canalizaciOn; centros ceremoniales y chacras4. De esta forma, se hace insostenible atribuir a Valdivia eI mérito de fundar Ia ciudad con gran sentido estratégico entre dos brazos 1 Bustamante P &Moyano, R. 2016. Santiago una ciudad con pasado incaico: Onentaciones orografico-astronómicas y un posible sistema de ceques en los andes del collasuyu. xama. 29: 177-190. 2 StehbergA. y SotomayorG. Mapocho Incaico. 2012. Boletin del Museo Nacional de Histona Natural. 61: 85-149. 3 BustamanteP. & Moyano, A. Op. cit. Pág. 178. 4 StehbergA. & Sotomayor, G. Op. Oit. Pág. 102.
  13. 13. macien 6 Antiguo "Camino del Inca" 12 magen 100 Andamiaje de Ia obra de IgleSia de los Sacramentinos. magen 101 ConstruccOn de Ia Iglesa, año 1923. magen 102' lijerales de Ia obra, a interior de a Iglesia. imagen 103 Laicos y sacerdotes en una terraza do Ia Iglesia, aün en construcción, irnagen 104 La mItica micro "Matadero- Palma" circulando por calle Arturo Prat, 33 del rio y a los pies del cerro Huelén; y al Alarife Pedro de Gamboa, trazar las calles y cuadras1. A partir de las citas de Gerónimo de Vivar, los autores indican que las intenciones inIciales del conquistador al momento de su partida de Cuzco "son claras en el sentido que ba habitar/ocupar un pueblo preexistente"2 Este centro urbano, se habria comunicado con el resto del imperio por el sistema de rutas conocido como Qhapacfan o Camino del ,(lmagen 6) que de acuerdo a las indagaciones sobre arqueoastronomIa y geografia sagrada inca estaba compuesto de Node a Sur por las actuales calles Independencia, Bandera y San Diego3. De esta forma, el primer antecedente a a historia del sector a estudiar, lo constituye el camino del inca (actual San Diego) que por ahl cruzaba y cuya función era Ia de conectar con los centros ceremoniales incas ubicados al sur del Mapocho. )lmagen 7) Ya en Ia Colonia, esta arteria se consolida como Ia salida al sur de Santiago por donde iban y volvian las tropas militares de sus excursiones hacia Arauco y pasa a ser Ilamada "Camino Central" o "Camino Real del Sur". Desde entonces, es posible apreciar una fuerte actividad comercial en el sector, pues por aill entraba Ia mercaderla rural que los labradores Ilegaban a ofrecer a Ia ciudad y a su vez sallan los productos Ilevados por los mismos a las provincias de "arriba"4. Este constante 1 Bustamante P. & Moyano, R. Op. Cit. P9g. 179. 2 Stehberg, A. &Sotomayor, G. Op. Cit. P9g. 105. 3 Bustamante P & Moyano, A. Op. Cit. 4 Asi se denominaban a las regiones al sur de Santiago. tráfico mercantil hizo de esta zona un punto de encuentro entre el incipiente mundo urbano y el rural, cuyo paisaje habitual lo constitulan las carretas, yuntas de bueyes y mulas cargadas con productos traldos por un campesinado itinerante que acostumbraba a descansar de su viaje y ofrecer sus productos en Ia explanada habilitada para ello, ubicada en lo que hoy es Parque Almagro1 )lmagenes8, 9,10, 11, 1213y 14) Tal y como plantea Waldo Vila, el sector "se convirtió asi en una alternativa al comercio instalado desde Ia fundación de Ia ciudad en los portales de Ia plaza de Armas, primer centro de abasto colonial.2" El sector sur de Ia Canada (actual Alameda) se caracterizó durante este periodo por una fuerte actividad de Ia orden franciscana, cuya presencia se extendla hasta el Conventillo, emplazado aproximadamente en lo que hoy es calle Coquimbo. En tanto, por el oriente contaban con el convento San Francisco y al poniente con a Iglesia de San Diego, erigida en Ia esquina de Ia Canada con el Camino Central a mediados del siglo X1113, que justamente da nombre a Ia calle actual y cuya torre, segün relata Sady Zañartu, daba a Ia casa habitación de Don Andrés de Toro Hjdalgo.)ma5fhS) Este afamado escribano, maestre de campo y cultivador de cáñamo era durante el siglo XVIII propietario de prácticamente todo el sector aledaño a calle San Diego, a Ia vez que dueño de gran parte de a provincia de Aconcagua. Luego de fallecer, 1 Forray, R.; Figueroa, C & Hidalgo, H. 2013. De camino del Inca a Gran Avenida. ARO. 85: 37, 2 Vile, W. 2014. La urbanizaciOn obrera en Santiago Sur, 1905-1925: De arrabal decimonOnico a periferia proletaria. Teals pare optar al grado de Doctor en Arquitectura y Estudios Urbanos. Santiago. Pontiticia Universidad CatOlica de Chile. P9g. 57-58. 3 Perez VillalOn, B. Elvira. 2015. La trama del Convento, San Francisco y el desarrollo de Ia ciudad al sur de Ia Alameda. En: Municipalidad de Santiago, DirecciOn de Obras Municipales. Santiago Sur: FormaciOn y consolidaciOn de Is periferia. Pág. 63. smos %MWA1S Los Lugares Embtemáticos del Barrio Almagro Iglesia de los Sacramenfinos La orden de los sacramentinos Ilega al pals en 1908 por pedido de doña Maria Luisa Lecaros Vicuña de Marchant, connotada dama de Ia aristocracia local que llegó a financiar Ia construcción del futuro templo de Ia congregación. Es asi, como para 1912 se da pie a Ia obra tras Ia bendición apostólica enviada por el Papa Plo X desde Ia Santa Sede y Ia bendición de Ia primera piedra de Ia cripta en una ceremonia con Ia presencia de autoridades eclesiásticas y Ia propia Maria Luisa Lecaros1. El encargado de dirigir Ia obra fue el arquitecto Ricardo Larrain Bravo, a quien se le encomendó Ia tarea de emular La Iglesia del Sagrado CorazOn de Paris, de estilo neobizantino. De esta forma, Ia obra entre 1912 y 1920 estuvo destinada a Ia construcción de Ia cripta, y de 1920 a 1934 a Ia edificaciOn del templo. Construida sobre Ia 1 Brugmsnn restauradores. Roes Torreján, M & Imas BrUgmann, F Un Sacre Coeur en pleno Santiago. demolición de inmuebles que habian albergado imprentas obreras (véase apartado sobre actividad politica en el barrio), La Iglesia de los Sacramentinos se convertiria en Ia primera edificación en hormigón armado del pals y será tam bién el templo más alto en su momento, constituyéndose en un hito arquitectónico y urbano de considerables caracteristicas hasta nuestros dlas, dando inicio, desde el oriente, al Parque Almagro. (lmágenes 100, a Ia 105) Poblaciôn Lacunza Poco sabemos sobre el quefuera uno de los tradicionales barrios populares de Santiago Centro durante el siglo pasado, lo que se explica por su desaparición total con motivo de Ia apertura de Ia calle Santa Isabel y Ia construcción del Parque Almagro (1982-1983). La población Lacunza, estructurada en torno a Ia calle del mismo nombre comprendia prácticamente todo lo que actualmente es el Parque Almagro, vale decir, to que va de Mensia de los Nidos a Santa Isabel entre Nataniel Cox y San lgnacio. Su construcción se estima hacia finales del siglo XIX y las viviendas, de fachada continua y construida con materiales más bien precarios, atbergaron a grupos populares fundamentalmente 101
  14. 14. imagen 98 Fiesta Spandex a) interior del Teatro Esmera)da, magen 99 Cine Arte Normandie, ubicado en Tarapacá 1181 32j AsI también, en el año 1991 el Club Social y Deporlivo Cob-Cob adquirió el Teatro Caupo!icán via remate, pasando a Ilamarse desde 1993 Teatro Monumental. Como propiedad de Ia institución civil y deportiva más grande del pais, el teatro albergO grandes espectáculos que consagrarian Ia apertura cultural y el retorno de Ia efervescencia musical, que se plasmó en Ia popularidad del rock en el chile pos dictadura. AsI, pasaron bandas de talla mundial como Iron Maiden, Alice Cooper, Bob Dylan, Cannibal Corpse, Motorhead, La Polla Records, entre otros. Un gran hito tue también Ia realización de Ia segunda edición del Monster of Rocks en eb año 1995, certamen cuyo recuerdo queda marcado por eb hébito del pébbico de escupir a los artistas en eb escenario y Ia imagen de Mike Pafton (vocabista de Faith No More) abriendo Ia boca para recibirbos. Finabmente, ante Ia quiebra del club, el año 2004 el Teatro es rematado y pasa a las manos de José bgnacio y José Antonio Aravena, quienes retoman el nombre de Teatro Caupobicán y se mantienen como sus dueños hasta hoy. En 1992 se instaba en eb barrio eb Cine Arbe Normandie, (Imagen 99) configurando con eI Bar Las Tejas y los Teatros Caupobicán y Cariola los espacios que mantienen con vida el rubro de Ia entretenciOn hasta hoy en el barrio, sirviendo de plataforma para Ia difusión de Ia cubtura y las artes y de apoyo para los expositores de Ia escena artIstica nacional su viuda, sin hijos, repartió los terrenos a Ia Iglesia, que de Ia mano del provincial Ortiz de Zárate aprovechó de emplazar una nueva capibla del socorrido San Diego una cuadra hacia eb oriente, abriendo paso a una nueva cable que se bbamó San Diego Ia Nueva (actual Arturo Prat)1. Entonces, durante Ia cobonia estarán ubicadas en eb sector las quintas de Ia abta sociedad cuyas casas residenciales se encontraban en eb Casco HistOrico de Santiago. Tab es eb caso de Ia famibia Ugarte, dueños de una vasta propiedad ab poniente de San Diego, en Ia que a principios del sigbo XVIII se abrió Ia cable de Ugarte, nombre que sutriO variaciones producto de Ia mala pronunciación, pasando a conocerse como Dugarb:e primero, y luego como Duarte (actual Lord Cochrane). En Ia misma propiedad, los Ugarte contaban con una callejueba de excbusivo uso familiar que Ilevaba por nombre Calbejón de Ugarte y que posteriormente dana paso a Ia actual cable San Ignacio.2 Es a partir de las posteriores subdivisiones de este tipo de propiedades y de las chacras franciscanas, que Armando de Ramón estima que ya por 1790, en las actuales cables Natanieb Cox, San Diego y Arturo Prat; entre Tarapacá y Santa Isabel, era habitual Ia presencia de rancherios levantados por propietarios que adquirIan dichos sitios en dominio.3 1 Zanartu, S. 1975. Santiago: Calles viejas. Santiago. Editorial Gabriela Miatral. Pág. 95-96 & Thayer Ojeda, L. 1904. Santiago de Chile: origen del nombre he aua calles. Santiago. Imprenta he Guillermo E. Miranda. P4g. 41. 2 Ibid. P4g. 42. 3 De RamOn, A. 2018. Santiago he Chile (1541-1991): Hiatoria he una Sociedad Urbana. 2da ed. Santiago. Catalonia. P4g. 90 y 96. Pero a pesar del constante flujo de personas y productos en torno ab eje San Diego y su mercado, durante eb periodo colonial aün no es posibbe apreciar un desarrobbo urbano considerable en el sector, y si bien Ia ciudad formal se encontraba debimitada ab sur por La Canada, como señaba De Ramón, distinto es eb caso si nos remitimos "sOlo a Ia expansion de los arrababes, es decir, Ia vecindad de los pobres"1, pues como advertimos, más abbá de este bimite se emplazaban rancherIos, conviviendo con órdenes rebigiosas y grandes quintas de Ia aristocracia. Un poco más al oriente, será en eb barrio San Isidro, nacido a partir del asentamiento de sectores popubares en torno a Ia Iglesia del mismo nombre, eb que comenzará eb crecimiento meridional de Ia ciudad y como veremos, su gradual expansion hacia eb poniente durante eb sigbo XIX permitirá Ia urbanizaciOn del sector que compete a Ia presente investigaciOn. Vemos entonces que los editicios bevantados por las órdenes rebigiosas constituyen un hito que permite Ia articubación de espacio urbano, posibilitando a su abrededor eb estabbecimiento de grupos segregados del espacio empbazado entre eI Rio Mapocho y La Canada, reservado para Ia elite de Ia época.2 De estaforma, el bimite sur de Ia ciudad, fijado iniciabmente en La Canada (actual Alameda) se ira desplazando fundamentabmente a partir de a expansion del Barrio San bsidro y de a proyección de las cables que se iran trazando en dirección Norte-Sur, tales como Duarte o Ugarte (Lord Cochrane), Callejón de Ugarte (San Ignaclo), Cable Angosta (Serrano), San Diego La Nueva (Arturo Prat) y Ia fuerte actividad del eje San Diego, que ya atianzado como via de comunicaciOn y ruta comercial, propiciará eb paulatino desarrobbo urbano del sector. 1 Ibid. - 2 Véaae Vila, W. Op. Cit. P4g. 56-70, imagen 15 Capi(la del Socorrido San Diego, erigida en La Canada (actual Alameda) con San Diego (a Nueva (actual Arturo Prat)
  15. 15. DO*A 95 JAVI!IA PINArOICtOmcA imagen 96 Andrés Perez junta al elenco de Ia compañIa Gran Circa Teatro, imagen 97 Afiche promocional de una Fiesta Spandex a realizarse en el Teatro Esmeralda, Conformación y Consolidación del Barrio, S. XIX. D urante el siglo XIX serán varios los factores que posibilitarán Ia gradual urbanización del sector hasta su consolidaciOn como un barrio con historicidad propia, que respondiendo a Ia realidad del pals, será escenario de los distintos hitos y procesos que atraviesa toda Ia sociedad chilena. En los primeros años de vida republicana Ia actividad comercial de Ia zona se vio reforzada, pues en 1828 el Cabildo de Santiago compra a Manuel Blanco Encalada los terrenos que hoy configuran Avenida Maffa, con el objetivo de levantar allI una feria semanal de animales conocida como Ia "Alameda de los Monos". A su vez, se emplazará unas seis cuadras al sur de Ia Canada, entre las calles San Diego y Santa Rosa, un paseo destinado a Ia realizaciOn de paradas militares, carreras de caballos y al recreo de los santiaguinos conocido como Ia Pampilla", (Imagen 16) que en 1842 se traslada a Campo de Marle, actual Parque O'Higgins1. Estos dos sitios, vendrIan a consolidar el area como escenario de una activa vida social, donde se daba el encuentro entre campesinos, artistas callejeros y citadinos. Por otro lado, en 1847 se inaugura el Matadero Püblico en las orillas del ZanjOn de Ia Aguada lo que impulsa un fuede desarrollo urbano en lo que hoy es Barrio 17, 18,19, 20y21) Esto, sumado a Ia formalizaciOn del mercado San Diego como mercado oficial de abastos en 1848 (hoy Parque Almagro) favoreciO un flujo constante entre el Centro Civico y el Matadero, brindando mayor dinamismo al sector y a Ia calle San Diego en parlicular, quo consagrándose como arteria que conecta estos focos comerciales con el casco histOrico de Ia ciudad, se copa de tiendas de abarrotes, cocinerias, bares y talleres orientados fundamentalmente a un püblico popular2. 1 De Ramon, A. Op. Cit. Fag. 102. 2 Vila, Waldo. 2015. Origenes del poblamiento del sector y extension de Ia trama urbana. En: Municipalidad de Santiago, DirecciOn de Obras Municipales. Santiago Sur: Formación y consolidación de Ia periferia. FOg. 84 En Ia misma década de los sesenta alcanzarán su auge los locales que iluminaban Ia noche capitalina, para desaparecer como eI resto de Ia vida bohemia tras el golpe de Estado de 1973, que impuso eI toque de queda y IlevO a Ia desapariciOn a Ia actividad nocturna de diversiOn y esparcimiento. Además, los tradicionales cines del sector comienzan a atravesar por un gradual deterioro, pues se yen incapaces de competir con las grandes cadenas cinematográficas que Ilegan a partir de Ia apertura comercial del pals que impuso Ia polltica neoliberal. No obstante, seria tam bién en estos espacios donde se retomaria Ia actividad cultural y se Iibrará Ia resistencia musical a Ia dictadura, ya que si bien Ia vida nocturna no puede desarrollarse, el teatro Roma acogerá en sus salas, bajo total cautela, a los referentes de Ia Nueva Canción Chilena que aün permanecian en el pals; al MIR, que durante un par de anos realizaba ahi el aniversario de su fundación y una ceremonia conmemorativa por Ia caida del Che Guevara; y a artistas del folclore chileno como Margot Loyola, Jorge Yáñez y Tito Fernández que celebraron los cinco meses de Ia primera pena abierta en Santiago luego del golpe, Ia pena "Dona Javiera", fundada hacia mediados de 1975,1 (Imagen 95) Ya en los ochenta, el Teatro Roma fue vend ido y se trasladó a sus dependencias el bar "Las Tejas", icOnico boliche popular chileno. Habrá que esperar al retorno a Ia democracia para Ia reactivación absoluta de los circuitos culturales. Es asI como a principios de los noventa las tablas nuevamente serlan protagonistas en el barrio con Ia instalaciOn en el Teatro Esmeralda de Ia compania Gran Circo Teatro a cargo del reconocido director Andrés Perez, responsable de Ia renovaciOn del teatro chileno con obras emblemáticas como "La Negra Ester", "Popol Vuh", entre otras. (Imagen 96) Paralelamente en el mismo Esmeralda resurge el espiritu bohemio en lo que se IIamaránIasfiestasSpandex, dondelajuventud, después de 17 años privados de vida nocturna, experimentO su destape cultural. (lmOgenes 97 y 98) 1 Salazar, C. El Teatro Roma: Dies impeales en Ia calle San Diego. En linea: <https://urbatorium. blogspotcom/2018/11/el-teatro-roma-dias-imperiales-de-Ia.html> imagen 16 Llegada del Presidente Prieto a Ia Pampilla. Pintura de Juan Mauricio Rugendas. 1837 imagen 18 Entrada del Matadero POblico, 143
  16. 16. imagen 22 IIustraciOn de Exequiel Fontecilla. 1972. Podemos notar como as construcciones levantadas durante el siglo XIX so mantuvieron sin mayor intervenciOn hasta bien entrado el siglo >0<. imagen 23 Rancherlos levantados durante el siglo XIX en calle Galvez (actual Zenteno) en 1967. imagen 24 casa Central de Ia Universidad de Chile. Construida entre 1863 y1872, se emplaza en Alameda entre San Diego y Arturo Prat. imagen 90 Labores de traslado de rocas desde Ia cordillera. magen 91 Instalación de un dolmen en Plaza Almagro. imagen 93 Plaza Almagro, año 1971. imagen 94 Plaza de Almagro, año 1964. Se aprecia Ia escultura realizada por Galvarino Ponce, quien reemplazO a Berg en Ia etapa final del proyecto. imagen 89 Lorenzo Berg Salvo. imagen 92 Lorenzo Berg esculpiendo el rostro de Pedro Aguirre Cerda en una de las rocas, Entre 1961 y 1964, Ia Plaza Almagro tue testigo de lo que podrIamos considerar como uno de los grandes hitos de Ia escena artIstica mundial. Con el objetivo de rendir homenaje a Ia gestián del Presidente Pedro Aguirre Cerda (1938-1941) el escultor Lorenzo Berg (Imagen 89) llevó adelante una gran obra que no tue entendida ni apreciada por Ia sociedad del momento. Antes de que el movimiento Land Art hiciera su apariciOn a principios de los 70, Berg tue capaz de plasmar en su obra los principios de aquella corriente, rindiendo un homenaje a Pedro Aguirre Cerda sin hacer una alusión explIcita a su figura, sino más bien mostrando de manera abstracta los principales ejes de su gestión en 7 grandes rocas extraldas de Ia profunda montana que sobre un espejo de agua eran coronadas con una llama de cobre en su centro. La radicalidad de Ia apuesta valió el desprecio por parte de Ia comisión del Ministerio de Obras Püblicas a cargo de su ejecuciOn, por lo que finalmente Berg es removido del proyecto. No obstante, su trascendencia es de tal magnitud que Ia posiciona como el primer precedente del movimiento Land-Art en el mundo1. (Imagenes de Ia 90a Ia 94) 1 En 2015Ronald Kay nde un "homenaje al homenaje" de Lorenzo Berg, rescatando Ia proeza material que implico Ia ejecuciOn de Ia obra y reivindicando su carácter vanguardista en Ia publicacián "Lorenzo Berg / Un origen". Una iniciativa importante en el tránsito hacia Ia urbanizaciOn del sector, lo constituirá Ia apertura del canal San Miguel al costado de Ia actual Avenidal 0 de Julio, cuyo curso de agua no sOlo abastecerá a los nuevos hitos urbanos que ran expandiendo Ia ciudad hacia el sur como el Campo de Marte (1842); Ia Penitenciarla (1843); Club HIpico (1869), sino que también posibilitará loteos y parcelaciones que darán paso a Ia expansiOn del barrio San Isidro hacia el poniente, Ilegando hasta calle COndor1. Este asentamiento de los sectores populares alrededor del Canal San Miguel, repleta Ia zona de conventillos y viviendas precarias, lo que alerta a Ia autoridades Ia época, que por 1848 decretan Ia Ordenanza sobre Ranchos con el tin de prohibir las construcciones de este tipo. Ello obligO a mejorar Ia calidad de construcciones entre Ia Alameda y el Canal San Miguel, pero relegO a los más empobrecidos a trasladarse con sus ranchos hacia el sur. De esta manera, como bien indica el historiador Waldo Vila, "alrededor de 1850, todo este sector se habIa transtormado en Ia primera periteria sur de Ia ciudad, y por lo mismo a ambos costados del canal San Miguel se convirtieron en residencia de los más pobres de Santiago"2. AsI, desde mediados del siglo XIX el sector comienza a alejarse del paisaje colonial y a consolidarse como zona habitacional, en Ia que se desarrollará una activa vida social. Los vaclos existentes desde Ia Alameda hasta Matadero empiezan a repletarse ya no solo de ranchos irregulares, tiendas y posadas en tunciOn del tránsito permanente por San Diego, sine también de viviendas, que Si bien de notoria precariedad, )Imágenes 22 y 23) permiten su integraciOn al espacio urbano de Santiago. Este proceso se ye retorzado 1 Vila, W. Op. Cit. Pág. 134. 2 Ibid. por distintos fenOmenos que acontecen en Ia realidad nacional por entonces, como el gradual aumento de Ia migraciOn campo-ciudad que hizo crecer Ia poblaciOn de Santiago de 40.000 a 130.000 personas entre 1840 y 18751, lo que copará sus calles de un campesinado que deja sus tierras en busca de un nueva vida en Ia urbe. Además, el sector se volverá caracterIstico per Ia alta presencia de estudiantes chilenos y extranjeros, que por Ia cercanla con Ia Casa Central de Ia Universidad de Chile (1872), encontraban alojamiento en pensiones a su 24) Los alrededores del Canal San Miguel comenzaran a cambiar aceleradamente desde 1872 en adelante, cuando a pesar de Ia precariedad del panorama y de no responder a los mismos patrones urbanos que el Casco HistOrico, el Intendente de Santiago, Benjamin Vicuna Mackenna, incluye al sector al interior de Ia "ciudad prop/a", cuyos márgenes quedaban delimitados por el Camino de Cintura (Imagen 25) que comprendla las actuales Avenida Vicuna Mackenna por el oriente; Matucana y ExposiciOn por el poniente; Mapocho al norte y Avenida Maffa por el sur. De esta torma, eI crecimiento que ira experimentando Ia zona estará tuertemente condicionado por el protagonismo que adquiere Av. Matta para Ia ciudad, lo que permitirá un mayor interés institucional en su entorno. Asi, será beneticiado con distintas polIticas urbanas que implicarán avances en cuantoa intraestructura vial y transporte. Ejemplo de ello es Ia implementaciOn, de una 1 Rodriguez, J. 1993. Evolución de Ia Población del Gran Santiago: Tendencies, perspectives y consecuencias. Notes de PobleciOn. Revista Letinoametcana de DemografIa. 58: 98-100.
  17. 17. magen 28 San Diego aI IIegar a Tarapacá. 1920. Archivo fotográfico Lucas de Modernidad imagen 29 Palacio Oousiño Ilnea de tranvIa por Ia calle San Diego primero y luego por Arluro Prat, que conectará el centro de Santiago con el (lmagenes 2627 y 28) Otro fenómeno relevante para Ia configuraciOn urbana del sector estudiado, es el traslado de a zona residencial de Ia aristocracia local, que por primera vez abandona el Casco HistOrico para instalarse en lo que hoy conocemos como Barrio Dieciocho y Repüblica. Alil, construirán y ocuparán enormes mansiones que emulaban el estilo de los grandiosos palacios tranceses y que dotan al barrio de un rico patrimonlo arquitectónico que se mantiene hasta Ia actualidad. Esto llevará al Barrio Almagro a contigurarse espacialmente como Ia periteria de Ia nueva area de vivienda de Ia alta sociedad, cuyo ültimo vestigio hacia el oriente lo constituye el Palacio Gousino,)lma9 2O) construido entre 1870 y 1878 por orden de Luis Cousiño y su señora Isidora Goyenechea y que justamente marca el Ilmite entre los dos barrios, evidenciando el contraste existente2. 1 Vila, W. 2014. Op. Cit. Pág, 130. 2 El Palaclo Cousiño hoy as Monumento Nacional y funciona coma musea. El año 2017 fue reabierto tras 10 artos en que debieron realizarse obras de reconstrucciOn par los daños causados durante el terremoto. Para tines del siglo, el sector ya cumplia las caracteristicas de un barrio que conjugaba Ia presencia de clases populares, elementos de Ia clase media intelectual y comerciantes, a a vez que se constituIa como frontera entre el centro y periteria sur y como periteria del Barrio Dieciocho, donde residian grupos más pudientes. Ya durante el siglo XX, como veremos a continuación, esta atmóstera hará del Barrio Almagro un escenario en el cual se desarrollarán con gran tuerza y de torma simultánea Ia actividad poli'tica que permitirá Ia germinaciOn de multiples luchas sociales; Ia actividad cultural que agrupará a artistas y bohemios; y Ia actividad comercial, orientada tundamentalmente al püblico popular que transitaba por el barrio. Si bien es imposible disociar el desarrollo de una actividad con otra, si podemos distinguir un relato proplo en cada una de ellas, las que con sus respectivos personajes, hitos y sitios, han dotado al Barrio Almagro de una auténtica identidad y un rico valor patrimonial. Es por este ambiente bohemio que perdurO durante gran parte del siglo pasado, que no resulta extraño que muchos de los relatos de distintas generaciones literarias tuviesen lugar en el sector, como tampoco las constantes referencias a sus tabernas en las novelas negras1. Asi, eI barrio ira caracterizándose por reunir en sus calles, cites y boliches a distintos personeros del mundo de Ia cultura y las artes, muchos de ellos extranjeros, que intluenciados por diterentes corrientes y movimientos de sus tierras de origen, enriquecen el panorama cultural local, Ello promovió Ia paulatina apariciOn de centros de espectáculos en el sector, pues como señala Laborde, el barrio "curiosamente se transformó en un barrio de extranjeros, con una tuerte colonia de españoles, sobre todo vascos, además de ucranianos y palestinos. Ellos eran el püblico habitual del desaparecido teatro 1 Inclusa hasta Ia actualidad el escritar Ramdn Diaz Eterovich hace alusión al carácter bohemia del barrio cuanda el detective Heredia recarre "baliches, picadas, camederas, boItes y restaurantes que puede encantrar en Ia calle San Diego, de Ia Alameda hasta Matte". En: El Cia del Alma, Fag. 67. 79), Este teatro será todo un acontecimiento en Ia época, pues se convierte en el primer cine palacio del pals, siendo inaugurado en 1922 por el mismo presidente de Ia repüblica, Arturo Alessandri Palma. A este le seguirán el Teatro Goliseo, el Gaupolicán (1936), el Gariola (1948) y el Roma (1954), estableciéndose entonces los más imporl:antes teatros y cines del pals en el barrio. Entre los espectáculos más concurridos y recordados por los chilenos y chilenas, destacan el cachacascán, el boxeo, el circo aguilas humanas y los conciertos musicaIes.)lma9a?tttt7) Este cosmopolitismo latente en cada rincón del barrio, derivO no solo en Ia convivencia entre diterentes nacionalidades, idiomas, comidas y hábitos, sino tamblén como directa consecuencia de ello, en Ia coexistencia de diterentes religiones y credos. Esto se expresO en el levantamiento de iglesias y centros ceremoniales de las más diversas culturas., siendo Ia migración judla, en particular, Ia que más tuerte se hizo sentir con Ia edificaciOn de sinagogas en las calles Serrano, Arturo Prat y Av. Mafta. (Imagen 88) 1 Labarde, M. 2016, agosta. Entrevista publicada en El Mercuria. Santiago. magen 83 San Diego, año 1973. Logra divisarse el Teatro Roma y Caola, imagen 84 Fronts del Teatro Cariola. irnagen 85 - 86 Teatro Caupolicán, año 1951. Se anuncia el espectáculo del Cr00 Las Aguilas Humanas para a temporada 1951-1952, imagen 87 Teatro Caupolicán, año 2004 aprox. imagen 88 Sinagoga de Serrano con Tarapacá,
  18. 18. magen 76 Chingana. imagen 77 Manuel Rojas. UTU Bohemia y Esparcimiento El primer precedente del sector como una zona bohemia y dedicada a actividades de esparcimiento data del establecimiento de a Gran Casa de DiversiOn Popular en San Diego Ilegando al entonces Gamino de Cintura Sur (Av. Maffa), levantada en el marco de las politicas urbanas de Benjamin Vicuña Mackenna en su perlodo al mando de Ia Intendencia (1872-1875). En ella se concentraron todas las chinganas(Imagen76) ubicadas al sur de Ia ciudad, lo qua atrajo al incipiente barrio a los más caracterIsticos personajes de labohemlaylaf iesta popular. Como ya hemos mencionado, desde su conformación como sector residencial a principios del siglo >0<, el barrio agrupó a sectores inmigrantes, pequeña burguesla, artistas y poetas, lo qua hizo de él un foco de una activa vida cultural. Por ello, los cIrculos intelectuales y artIsticos se reunian con frecuencia en locales del sector, como en el cónico Café Los Inmortales, ubicado en San Diego con Av, Malta, que durante el siglo pasado frecuentaron poetas y literatos de Ia talla de Carlos Pezoa Véliz, José Domingo Gómez Rojas, los premios nacionales José Santos Gonzalez Vera y Manuel Rojas (Imagen77) y el "padre del teatro social chileno", Antonio Acevedo Hernández.1 Cabe mencionar que parte de estos hombres de las artes y letras Ilevaron una vida cargada de jarana, trasnoche y alcohol que hardn del barrio un punto de encuentro entre Ia bohemia y Ia poesla con el mundo popular, lo que explica el auge de sus cafés, restoranes, bares y cantinas, además de Ia aita presencia de prostIbulos en Ia extinta calle Ricardo Santa Cruz2. 1 HITO U1i'à: El Café de Los Inmortales" Por Maximiliano AstrosaLeOn. Grupo de Estudios José Domingo GOmez Rojas. 2 Ignaclo Ayala Cordero en su invesfigaciOn 'Redes de prostifuciön y cotidianidad del lupanar. El oficio de prostitute desde el fesfimonio de Maria Espinoza Cabezas (Santiago de Chile, 1908)" recoge el siguiente relato qua hace alusiOn a un prostibulo de Ia cafe mencionada: "me habrian dedo de palos como Ic hacian con otras nihas. A Juana Rosa Collin, que ahora está de prostitute en una case de calle Ricardo Santa Cruz, le hirferon las piernas a palos porque no le robO Ia plate a un caballero". TW1ThiÔN %$TNA1iAd El Comercio Popular en ei Barrio Almagro C oma ya vimos anteriormente, Ia vocaciOn comercial del sector que hoy conocemos como Barrio Almagro precede incluso a su integraciOn al espacio urbano de Santiago y, por Ia tanto, a su consolidaciOn coma barrio. Durante el siglo XX, prevalecerá el sello marcadamente comercial que caracteriza al barrio desde Ia colonia, pero esta vez serán los inmigrantes de distintas partes del globo que se asientan en sus calles los encargados de mantener esta centenaria tradiciOn, estableciendo tiendas del más variado comercio en lo largo y ancho de San Diego. En Ia primera década del siglo XX ya hay atisbos de una especializaciOn comercial producto de Ia inmigraciOn judeo-rusa, que escapando del complejo panorama politico de su pais, se establecen y dedican a Ia confecciOn y yenta de articulos de pieles. Con el pasar de los años, hombres y mujeres de todas las nacionalidades ofrecen sus productos a lo argo y ancho de San Diego. El escritor Manuel Rojas Sepélveda destaca el carácter cosmopolita y Ia multiplicidad de rubros de esta calle durante los años 30: "En sus negocios se encuentra gente de un sinnümero de naciones, y en sus primeras cuadras pr/ma Ia raza judla. Casi todos los riegocios de ventas de catres y colchonesmage0es3o,dl, 32y33 son de propiedad de hUbs de Palest/na, hombres de una nar/z sintéticamente judIa, de grandesademanesyha b/a ráp/daysonora. Hayespañoles agenc/eros y panaderos; italianos despacheros,' turcos vendedores de artIculos de paqueteria,' árabes esbeltos, con pequeñas tiendas de diverso giro,' muchas lenguas extranjeras se oyen al pasar delante de las puertas de los pequeños negoc/os de San Diego.1" Posteriormente será el campo del calzado el que se concentrará por Ia Calle San Diego entre Alonso de Ovalle y Santa Isabel, alcanzando su apogeo entre 1950 y 1980 (Imagenes l ' 35), a lo que se suma las tiendas especializadas en yenta de bicicletas que, si bien comienzan a instalarse a inicios de siglo, vienen a 1 Rojas, M. 2016. A pie par Chile. Santiago. Catalonia. Pág 27. Esta cite as rescatada por Ricardo Chsmorro en su Blogspot Eje Sen Diego.
  19. 19. consolidarse desde 1950 en adelante, siendo hasta hay una particularidad del barrio.(Imagen 36) Par Ia demés, gran parte del comercia del barria gira en tarna a! terminal de buses que aperaba a un castada de Ia Plaza Almagra, nutriéndase del fluja de pasajeras que partIan tadas las dIas a las regianes del sur del p i5 )Imaenes 37 y 38) AsI, canfiterlas, restaurantes y fuentes de sada gazan también del canstante mavimienta de 39 40 y 41) En 1973, Ia dictadura dotermina Ia expulsion do las camerciantos ambulante del sector de Ia Alameda, Ia quo Ileva a ostos a buscar nuevas destinos para establocer su negacia. Asi es coma algunos liegan a Ia explanada ubicada on San Diego can Inés do Aguilora, capanda Ia parto trasora do Ia Iglosia do las Sacramontinos do tiondas, carras y kiascas del más variado comercia quo paca a paca van a ir dejanda de lado sus distintas rubras para arientarse a Ia yenta de libros, to que el librero Jarge Malhue, expresidente de Ia AgrupaciOn Desarrollo y Defensa Plaza Carlos Pezaa Véliz, nas relata desde su prapia experiencia: "Ye vengo del centro. Trabajaba en otro rubro y en el aña 73 can Ia dictadura nos sacarana todos /as comerciantes del centro.Asi Ilegue ye aqul a esta plaza, quo no eraplaza, era un basural detrás do Ia iglesia, un sit/a er/azo nomas[...] La de las llbros se establece en el 78 cuando se construyeron las primeros locales quo fue una autoconstrucción. Ahi empezaron todos a cambiar AsI, el Barria Almagra, sus calles y teatras, serán trascendentales en Ia lucha cantra el regimen, sirvienda de platafarma para quienes desde Ia cultura, las artes y las diferentes tribunas enfrentaban al tirana y resultando fundamental en las midas de Ia gran mavilizaciOn sacial quo buscó poner fin a Ia dictadura durante los ochenta. Ya en democracia, tras veinte años de relativa calma en Ia que respecta a movimientos sociales convocantes, Ia irrupción del movimiento estudiantil del 2011 )Imagen 74) vendrIa a cuestionar con fuerza Ia naturaleza neoliberal el modelo económico-social chileno, rechazanda Ia concepciOn mercantil de Ia educación. Nuevamente el Parque Almagro serfs escenaria de multitudinarias marchas y Ia Universidad Central se convertirá en un sitia emblemático de resistencia estudiantil durante aquellas jornadas de protesta. Además, en los Cltimos años, mCltiples han sido las manifestaciones que el barrio ha presenciada, coma to fue en 2012 Ia masiva convocatoria en repudia al homenaje al dictador Augusta Pinochet realizado en el Teatro Caupolicán, a recientemente el acto conmemorativo par los 30 años del triunfo del NO en el plebiscito que puso fin a Ia dictadura cIvico-militar. )Imagen 75) De esta forma, el Barrio Almagro sigue hacienda Historia coma epicentro de lucha, reforzando su carácter de contra social, politico y ciudadano. imagen 37 Terminal de Buses 18 imagen 73 cueca sola en el Teatro caupolican. imagen 74 camila Vallejo, Presidenta de Ia FECH del año 2011, enunclaun discurso en el Parque Almagro al finalizar una multitudinaria marcha estudiantil.
  20. 20. Hector Cuovos 7 MAS FELIZ QUE LA CRESTA... irnagen 70 Socios del Sindicato de Ia ConstrucciOn, Excavadores y Alcantarilleros. imagen 71 Nota informa Ia Ilegada del dirigente sindical Hector Cuevas a Chile tras años de exilio. imagen 72 Frontis de Serrano 444, RESENTE 1 Malhue, J. 2018, Diciembre. Entrevista realizada por Arraño, N. Santiago. Para formar Ia CUT cuando se retomó Ia central un/ca, tamb/én aqul se hic/eron var/as reun/ones para lograr el acuerdo de Ia central un/ca. Aqul Ilegaban/os estud/antes, se hacian ollas comunes, ilegaban los mineros en los años 80 marchando de Lota y estuv/eron en este lugar var/os dias, los pescadores tamb/én en los años 80 var/os dIas, sacos de dorm/i; el local ileno. Aqul se paraba Ia olla comün, nosotros en una oportunidad teniamos una olla comün por tres meses y aquI, ilegaban, 50, 60, 80 hasta 100 companeros a almoizar acá. Logramos que una empresa nos donara 50 iltros de leche todos los dias 1. .1 No habia pega, Ia cr/s/s del 82-83 fue grave, entonces aqul se formaban com/té de cesantes, se lograba ped/r pegas en las empresas por ahi y Ia olla comün permanente ahI 3 a 4 meses estuvimas can eso."1 A su vez, en esta sede se llevarán a cabo el velorio 1 Ibid. del trentista Raül Pellegrin, como del dirigente sindical camunista Hector "Laca" Cuevas, (Imagenes 70, 71 y 72) y se realizarán las gestiones para Ia reinstalaciOn del Monumento a Luis Emilia Recabarren en Plaza Almagra en 1985. Por episodios coma estas, por el papel dave en a lucha por el retorna a Ia democracia y par sus apartes al mavimienta sindical chileno es que a casona de Serrano 444 tue declarada en el año 2016 Monumento Nacianal. Volviendo al Barrio, será en el Teatro Caupolicán donde debutO el Canjunta FolclOrico de Ia AgrupaciOn de Familiares de Detenidos Desaparecidas, bailando par primera vez püblicamente Ia cueca sola el 8 de marzo de 1978 en un masiva acto convocado par as de mujeres a Coardinadora Nacional Sindical; (Imagen 73) y donde, en agasta de 1980 se realizará un gran acta püblico en oposiciOn a Ia dictadura, en visperas del plebiscito canvocada para aprabar a nueva ConstituciOn Politica. de rubro, yo como estaban los buses tenia en ese t/empo con fiterIa en m/ k/osco.,. de ahI camb/e a d/squerIa, los v/n/los que ilaman ahora, los long play usados, y asi empezaron a ser I/brerIas y como te cuento al final yo creo que Ia neces/dad h/zo que camb/áramos todos de rubro y nos fuéramos al 11bro1" De esta manera, en las ültimas décadas del S. XX, el barrio comienza a identificarse can el rubra de los Iibros usadas, Ia que tamblén se explica par el traslado de las librerlas y editariales que antes operaban en calle Bandera. A su vez san favarecidas can Ia habilitaciOn en 1979 de Ia PIa7a Carlas Pezaa Véliz coma espacia dedicado exclusivamente al gremia de libreras. (Imagenes 42,43, 44, 45 y 46) Sin embargo, durante dictadura el cambia de modelo ecanOmica impuesto a sangre y tuego posibilitO Ia apertura del pals a las productas impartados, en desmedro de pequeñas comerciantes y productores nacionales que se vieron invadidos par grandes casas de comercia. Par supuesto, esto impactO en el Barrio Almagra y su espiritu camercial popular, que se via desplazada par Ia"época de los malls". A ella se le suma el cambia de sentido de Ia calle San Diego, que segün el diagnOstico de urbanistas y el relato de vecinas del sector, disminuyO el tráfico de personas y Ia vitalidad del barrio, colaborando con el deteriaro y desapariciOn de gran cantidad de negocios que debieron bajar sus imagen 39 Bar Cola de Mono. Se encontraba ubicado en San Diego al llegar a Avda. Matta imageD 40 Bar Las Tejas. Se instalo durante los ochenta en as dependencias del antiguo Teatro Roma imageD 41 RincOn de los Canallas. Este boliche se instala en calle San Diego a iniclo de los ochenta. imageD 42 Vista de una libreria de "Libros usados". imagen 43 Luis "Paco" Rivano, mItico librero del banlo.
  21. 21. Patra tenia 18 año. leid; nadaba en l "scolar". No ala nOV10. Pertenecia a Ia uventud del P. C, ,Ue,4"tho 348,4"$4, V !3434443 4 4 337 44434. 4433, ,'i34474b1,. 343 1434430334 447343 034" 4 S434O p 34'. 74p4d 3444 4744 004"1'4" 4434" ,a,,0,374404 ,, 448J434b4 343 p,'.obio 34343 344 434 3 3347d 44 23 44 a enor 44 C44r7 730f 84 44333433 1034 4 mrte.., AOn asI, hay podemos ver sobrevivientes del sello comercial que ha caracterizado al Barrio Almagro incluso desde antes de que ahI Ilegase Ia urbe. Resistiendo décadas y hasta un siglo, distintos oticios y negocios se han traspasado de generación en generaciOn soportando las embestidas del tiempo y constituyéndose en patrimonlo histOrico del barrio. Pero par otra parte, también se han hecho notar los nuevos tiempos y asI coma antes Ilegaron palestinos, judlos, rusos, españoles e italianos, hoy son los migrantes de nuestra Latinoamérica y de oriente que establecen sus locales de comida china, peruana, colombiana y venezolana, a lo que se le suman las tiendas especializadas en tecnologIa, que agrupadas en torno al mall chino, iluminan as calles del barrio. AOn existe en este circuito comercial Ia esperanza de que los residentes de los nuevos edit icios y Ia Ilegada de Ia estación de Metro Parque Almagro puedan hacer resurgir Ia vitalidad de una añorada época de oro del barrio. (Imagen48) '' Ia sede Ia allanaron allá y quedaron 40 companeros presos, fueron todos torturados,.. Nos allanaban periódicamente, ten/amos milicos todos los dias en Ia puerta de Ia sede [.1cuando sacaron a los presos después nos al/anaron un par de veces más, nos robaron 150 si//as, varios escritorios, se Ilevaron todo. Los mi/ices cargaban los cam/ones y nosotros mirábamos de Ia esquina. Entonces decidimos ya que se die /a oportunidad de que permutáramos esta casa por /a de nosotros, asi, cambio a cambio" 1 Tras Ia total desarliculación de las organizaciones politicas y gremiales, esta sede darS cabida a quienes en Ia clandestinidad buscaban reactivarlas para primero resistir y capear los órganos represivos y luego, para regenerar el movimiento sindical y social qua hará frente a Ia dictadura. Justamente los trabajadores de Ia construcciOn fueron el primer gremio en desarrollar una asamblea püblica sindical en eI Teatro Caupolicán en 1975 . Luis nos narra aquellos años de represión, resistencia y lucha en Serrano 444: 1 Hernández, L. 2018, Diciembre. Entrevista realizada por Arrano, N. Santiago "Acá ten/amos un hote/ a/ frente, Ia D/NA pasaba permanentemente vigilando, porque aquI funcionaba Ia Con federación de Ia Construcción que se tuvo que venir acá [...] funcionaba el sindicato de gas fite aqui se formó /a coordinadora de pobladores, /aprimera coordinadora que se formó... var/as organ/zaciones, se formó aquI también una agrupación de jubilados que dirigIan un par de compañeros comunistas también. AquI coma te digo ten/amos milicos, var/as veces tuvimos milicos aquI a/Ianándonos, var/as veces ilevaron companeros detenidos [.1pero nunca decaImos, seguimos manteniendo esta casa, seguimos con esfuerzo con todo lo que ha significado mantenerla" De esta forma, durante Ia "crisis de Ia deuda" que afectó al pals desde 1982, Ia sede del sindicato sirvió de espacio en qua Ia gente pudo sobrellevar Ia grave situación económica y social sobre Ia base de Ia solidaridad y Ia organización. Junto con ello, Serrano 444 jugará un rol primordial en las 23 jornadas de protesta levantadas por el pueblo chileno exigiendo el fin de Ia dictadura, pues alll so generaron las primeras iniciativas para constituir las organizaciones sociales y gremiales que las convocaron y encabezaron: "AquI se iniciaron los primerospasospara formar el Comando Nacional de Trabajadores, las primeras conversaciones para formar los nOcleos para poder derrotar ladictadura se lograron aqui. 1 Ibid. magen 44 Plaza carlos Pezoa Véliz con Ia lglesia de los Sacramentinos de fondo imagen 46 Carlos Pezoa Véliz imagen 47 Mall Chino" magen 48 Obras del Metro para Ia estaciOn Parque Almagro magen 64 Eje CIvico proyectado por Karl Brunner y Roberto Humeres Solar, imagen 65 Salvador Allende enunciando un discurso en el Teatro Caupolicán con milicianos socialistas de londo, Año 1939, irnagen 66 Parlamentarios desfilan desde el Teatro Caupolicán hacia Plaza de Armas. imagen 67 Alejandro Parada, militante socialista hoy detenido desaparecido, marcha por calle San Diego con su camisa verde oliva. magen 68 Masacre de Plaza Bulnes. 28 de enero de 1946, imagen 69 El periódico informa del asesinato de Ramona Parra 25
  22. 22. magen 60 - 61 DemoliciOn en los ochenta para dar paso al Parque Almagro y Ia apertura de Santa IsabeL magen 49 Cite Serrano, ubicado en Serrano 360. Vista de paseS o "Cites" vigenteS. magen 52 Nines en Ia Plaza Almagro. 1960 aprox. lo que era el antiguo convento y actual Espacio Diana. Esto, vendrá a reforzar el carácter del barrio come centre neuralgico de Ia militancia polItica que per esos años comprometla a buena parte de Ia sociedad chilena. Alli se formO politicamente aquella juventud que acompañó el proceso de Ia Unidad Popular hasta su derribamiento y que tras ello, resiste en Ia clandestinidad los primeros años de dictadura. Precisamente César CerdaAlbarracmn, historiador e histOrico militante socialista, nos cuenta sobre el clima de aquellos grises dIas de septiembre de 1973 en Ia sede de Ia JS: 7Josotros ten/amos una escuela ahi yjustamente el dia 10 de septiembre me toco hacer clases a ml, me fui a Ia casa come a las 12, los companeros eran como 42 y dorm/an ahi [.,.] Al otro dIa llegué como a las 7 y media de Ia mañana, porque habia una mLsica que iba a tocar Radio Corporación que era golpe (tararea Ia canción,) "chucha" dUe, "golpe de estado". Rápidamente pa41 a tomar mi arma, las balas, pasar a dejar a Ursula donde su mama y me fui a Ia iS. LJegué en Ia camioneta roja y me puse a gritar "ya compañeros saquen las cosas", y pa' donde it imag/nate, "jcaminen al sur!", dUe al sur para que se alejaran de Ia Moneda y no estuvieran expuestos. Eran muchos los compañeros que no les hacla sent/do, que no ten/an idea, imaglnate lo terrible para uno, cuando te pregunta el compañero "pero qué hacemos camarada, ,qué hacemos?"1 De este modo, el Golpe de Estado puso fin a Ia intensa dinámica del barrio, pues conforme a Ia realidad del pals durante los oscuros años de dictadura, Ia actividad politica y cultural fue arrasada. Sin embargo, serán en sus calles cargadas de una rica historia de lucha donde se darán los primeros pasos desafiantes contra el regimen. Tras los constantes allanamientos realizados a su sede ubicada en Club Hipico, en 1974 el Sindicato de Trabajadores de a Construcción, Excavadores y Alcantarilleros decide permutar tal inmueble por el ubicado en Serrano 444, lo que nos relata Luis Hernández, socio del sindicato hace 55 años: 1 Cerda, C. 2019, Abril. Entrevista realizada por Arraño, N. Santiago. LP4 S%GW V Lk!44A V La Actividad Politica en el Barrio Almagro C on eI crecimiento de Ia ciudad hacia el sur de Ia Alameda a fines del siglo XIX, el Barrio Almagro comenzó a constituirse come zona residencial en que convergen universitarios que vivian en las pensiones al sur de Ia Casa Central de Ia Universidad de Chile, los inmigrantes del globo que instalaban sus talleres y tiendas comerciales en San Diego y las habitaciones obreras que comenzaban a aparecer en el entorno en torma de 49,50 Y 511 Esta convergencia entre diversos actores generará una exquisita convivencia de ideologlas, corrientes e imaginarios politicos, lo que será tierra tédil para Ia germinaciOn de organizaciones politicas populares y movimientos sociales. A comienzos del siglo XX es innegable Ia situación critica vivida por las capas mSs empobrecidas de Ia sociedad chilena. Es el perlodo de Ia CuestiOn Social, entendida, per una pade, como el deterioro en las condiciones de vida de las clases populares; y per otro, como Ia respuesta de esa clase atal situación, vale decir, su organización y politización1. En dicho escenario, el Barrio Almagro se configurO come lugar de encuentro entre artistas, poetas e intelectuales que enarbolarán las demandas de los cam pesinos y mineros que emigraban a Ia ciudad en busca de trabajo. Como señala Miguel Laborde Duronea, el barrio no seria Jnicamente 'un sector obrero, sine un rico enclave de convivencia entre sujetos populares con elementos de clase media y rincones de clase media acomodada2" (Imagen 521 Entonces, hablar del Barrio Almagro también es hablar de Ia historia de los movimientos politicos populares chilenos, pues ya desde inicios del siglo pasado, el sector se erige como escenario en que emergen los sujetos y agrupaciones politicas que vendrian a externalizar Ia cruda realidad de los sectores populares y a demandar cambios iGarcés, M. 2003. Criais social y motines popularea en el 1900. Santiago. Editorial LOM. Pdg 134. 2 Laborde, M. 2015. Un eapacio poblado be vocea. En:Municipalidad be Santiago, Diraccibn de Obraa Municipalea. Santiago Sur: Formación y conaolidación be Ia periteria. P9g. 70.

