Life Lessons of a Throwaway Kid is the poignant memoir of former professional minor league baseball player, Cordell Farley. Born and raised in the small town of Blackstone, Virginia, Farley offers a glimpse into his life growing up as a foster kid, a secret not revealed to him until he was an adult, and the impact of emotional and sexual abuse on his self-esteem as a young boy coming of age. He would come to find refuge and healing in sports. Life Lessons of a Throwaway Kid is the story of triumph over adversity and how sometimes all that matters is going up to bat.

Click This Link To Download : http://bit.ly/2wlOIfx



Language : English

