Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Profesora: Felícitas Espino Vivanco Fecha: 17 al 21 de agosto del 2020 AÑO Y SECCIÓN: 4TO “A” Y “B” Autora de las diaposit...
PROYECTO: TÚ ERES AUTOR-AUTORA “COMPRENDEMOS Y ELABORAMOS UNA INFOGRAFÍA SOBRE LA IMPORTANCIA DEL BIENESTAR EMOCIONAL” Te ...
AÑO DE LA UNIVERSALIZACIÓN DE LA SALUD PROYECTO: TÚ ERES AUTOR-AUTORA SALUDO E INDICACIONES ¡Bienvenido! ¡Bienvenida! a es...
Lee el texto de Paula, a lo mejor también te sientes así Responde en tu cuaderno:
¿Alguna vez has elaborado una infografía? Te doy modelos de ella
Continúa leyendo Conociendo las emociones
Recuerdas sus partes Solo lee esta parte Si puedes copia los 5 elementos porque he visto que la mayoría presenta infografí...
Ahora te invito a leer el siguiente texto sobre bienestar emocional que te podrá inspirar y será útil para la planificació...
Continúa leyendo
Más allá de que sepamos o no usar programas de diseño en nuestra computadora, vas a tener la oportunidad de elaborar una i...
Planifica tu infografía sobre la lectura: ¿Cómo nos podemos cuidar el bienestar emocional de los niños y niñas y adolescen...
RETROALIEMNTACIÓN: COMPETENCIA: Lee y escribe diversos tipos de texto PROPÓSITO DE LA ACTIVIDAD: Comprendemos y planificam...
Lista de cotejo Sobre la escritura de mi infografía: Sí No ¿Se aprecian claramente las cinco partes de mi infografía? Títu...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Semana 20 comprendemos_y_escribimos_sobre_el_4_to_bienestar_emocional_pdf

58 views

Published on

Contiene actividades basadas en Aprendo en casa de Cuarto de secundaria "Comprendemos y elaboramos una infografía sobre la importancia del bienestar emocional"

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Semana 20 comprendemos_y_escribimos_sobre_el_4_to_bienestar_emocional_pdf

  1. 1. Profesora: Felícitas Espino Vivanco Fecha: 17 al 21 de agosto del 2020 AÑO Y SECCIÓN: 4TO “A” Y “B” Autora de las diapositivas: Felicitas Espino basada en Actividades de Aprendo en casa AÑO DE LA UNIVERSALIZACIÓN DE LA SALUD PROYECTO: TÚ ERES AUTOR-AUTORA “COMPRENDEMOS Y ELABORAMOS UNA INFOGRAFÍA SOBRE LA IMPORTANCIA DEL BIENESTAR EMOCIONAL” Foto extraído de internet
  2. 2. PROYECTO: TÚ ERES AUTOR-AUTORA “COMPRENDEMOS Y ELABORAMOS UNA INFOGRAFÍA SOBRE LA IMPORTANCIA DEL BIENESTAR EMOCIONAL” Te recuerdo las normas de convivencia: ✓ Participar activamente en el desarrollo de las clases ✓ Respetar las opiniones de los participantes ✓ Entregar las actividades propuestas completas en la fecha programada. ✓ Solo compartir temas académicos ✓ Reenviar las actividades mejoradas de acuerdo a recomendaciones dadas por tu profesora. ✓ Colocar los nombres y apellidos en cada página de las actividades y la semana trabajada. Imagen extraída de internet.
  3. 3. AÑO DE LA UNIVERSALIZACIÓN DE LA SALUD PROYECTO: TÚ ERES AUTOR-AUTORA SALUDO E INDICACIONES ¡Bienvenido! ¡Bienvenida! a esta emocionante aventura de ser autor o autora de tu propia infografía sobre la importancia del bienestar emocional. La actividad consta de dos partes: 1era parte propósito: En la primera actividad identificarás y comprenderás la importancia del bienestar emocional para tener una vida saludable 2da parte propósito: Tu reto será conocer la infografía y seleccionar la adecuada al propósito de tu texto. “PLANIFICAMOS, REVISAMOS Y ESCRIBIMOS UN TEXTO EXPOSITIVO SOBRE LA VALORACIÓN DE LA DIVERSIDAD Imagen sacada de internet
  4. 4. Lee el texto de Paula, a lo mejor también te sientes así Responde en tu cuaderno:
  5. 5. ¿Alguna vez has elaborado una infografía? Te doy modelos de ella
  6. 6. Continúa leyendo Conociendo las emociones
  7. 7. Recuerdas sus partes Solo lee esta parte Si puedes copia los 5 elementos porque he visto que la mayoría presenta infografías incompletas
  8. 8. Ahora te invito a leer el siguiente texto sobre bienestar emocional que te podrá inspirar y será útil para la planificación y elaboración de la primera versión de tu infografía:
  9. 9. Continúa leyendo
  10. 10. Más allá de que sepamos o no usar programas de diseño en nuestra computadora, vas a tener la oportunidad de elaborar una infografía utilizando el material que tengas a la mano: una computadora, hojas, colores, cartulinas, plumones, revistas viejas, etc., tú pones los límites. Mira me inspiré e hice una
  11. 11. Planifica tu infografía sobre la lectura: ¿Cómo nos podemos cuidar el bienestar emocional de los niños y niñas y adolescentes 1. Colocar el título de la Semana 20 2. Leer la situación de Paula 3. Responder las cuatro preguntas de la situación de Paula 4. Leer y observar las tres infografía 5. Copiar las partes de una infografía: Título, bajada, cuerpo (texto, gráfico e imágenes), fuente y créditos. Solo los nombres 6. Leer el texto Conociendo las emociones 7. Leer el texto “Covid-19, niños y adolescentes”, en espacial la parte ¿Cómo podemos cuidar el bienestar emocional de los niños/as y adolescentes. Apuntar las ideas claves en el cuaderno 8. Elaboras tu primer borrador de infografía en papel bonf A4 sobre lo leído. 9. La lista de cotejo no es necesario que lo copies, pero sí tenlo en cuenta porque de acuerdo a ese instrumento se te evaluará. 10.Completa las preguntas de retroalimentación
  12. 12. RETROALIEMNTACIÓN: COMPETENCIA: Lee y escribe diversos tipos de texto PROPÓSITO DE LA ACTIVIDAD: Comprendemos y planificamos una infografía sobre la importancia del bienestar emocional. Descripción de tu tarea Retroalimentación 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. . . 1.¿Qué es lo primero que hiciste para responder exitosamente las preguntas formuladas? 2. ¿Cómo recabaste información? 3. ¿Qué reflexión deseabas transmitir sobre la importancia del bienestar emocional? 5. ¿Qué efecto tuvo tu 1era versión de infografía en tus familiares? ¿Qué sintieron? ¿Qué entendieron? Aunnoentiende Entiende,peronoexplica Entiendeysipuedeexplicar
  13. 13. Lista de cotejo Sobre la escritura de mi infografía: Sí No ¿Se aprecian claramente las cinco partes de mi infografía? Título, bajada, cuerpo, fuente y créditos. ¿Logré comunicar en mi infografía Cómo podemos cuidar el bienestar emocional de los niños/as y adolescentes? ¿El registro de mi texto expositivo fue formal en todo momento? ¿Logré que mi texto discontinuo, infografía, responda al propósito que planteé en la planificación? Mi infografía combina texto e imagen con colores llamativos Las frases son breves y que complementan la imagen

×