Profesora: Felícitas Espino Vivanco Fecha: 3 al 7 de agosto del 2020 AÑO Y SECCIÓN: 3ERO "A"
AÑO DE LA UNIVERSALIZACIÓN DE LA SALUD PROYECTO: TÚ ERES AUTOR-AUTORA SALUDO E INDICACIONES ¡Bienvenido! ¡Bienvenida! a es...
¿Qué es diversidad cultural? ✓ La diversidad cultural de nuestro país se manifiesta en muchos aspectos de nuestra vida cot...
Lee nuevamente el texto de la situación que te presentamos para esta experiencia y responde: Te presento la ruta a seguir ...
Verifica, ¿las predicciones que hiciste en tu hipótesis fueron acertadas?, ¿se confirmaron? 3. Ahora, leeremos deteniéndon...
▪ En esta actividad deberás dar tu opinión sobre el texto leído y aproximarte a las respuestas de las preguntas planteadas...
✓ Lee ¿Qué es la diversidad cultural?
▪ Lee la síntesis del texto múltiple y responde las siguientes preguntas: 1. Esta es una de las preguntas que se presentan...
LISTA DE COTEJO INDIVIDUAL: CRITERIOS Sí No Identifica los subtemas de cada párrafo leído sobre La diversidad cultural Ide...
LISTA DE COTEJO INDIVIDUAL: COMPETENCIA: Leer y escribir diversos tipos de texto PROPÓSITO DE LA ACTIVIDAD: Reflexionar, v...
PROYECTO: TÚ ERES AUTOR-AUTORA "REFLEXIONAMOS, VALORAMOS Y SINTETIZAMOS INFORMACIÓN SOBRE LA IDENTIDAD CULTURAL".

  1. 1. Profesora: Felícitas Espino Vivanco Fecha: 3 al 7 de agosto del 2020 AÑO Y SECCIÓN: 3ERO “A” Autora de las diapositivas: Felicitas Espino. PROYECTO: TÚ ERES AUTOR-AUTORA “REFLEXIONAMOS, VALORAMOS Y SINTETIZAMOS INFORMACIÓN SOBRE LA IDENTIDAD CULTURAL”.
  2. 2. AÑO DE LA UNIVERSALIZACIÓN DE LA SALUD PROYECTO: TÚ ERES AUTOR-AUTORA SALUDO E INDICACIONES ¡Bienvenido! ¡Bienvenida! a esta emocionante aventura de ser autor o autora de tu propio texto donde reflexiones, valores y sintetices información sobre identidad cultural La actividad consta de dos partes: 1era parte propósito: Identificarás la información relevante del texto y reflexionarás sobre la diversidad cultural. 2da parte propósito: Tu reto será sintetizar y valorar la información del texto sobre diversidad cultural. “REFLEXIONAMOS, VALORAMOS Y SINTETIZAMOS INFORMACIÓN SOBRE LA IDENTIDAD CULTURAL”.
  3. 3. ¿Qué es diversidad cultural? ✓ La diversidad cultural de nuestro país se manifiesta en muchos aspectos de nuestra vida cotidiana y en la vivencia particular de nuestras localidades. ✓ Esa diversidad se ve representada en nuestras danzas, comidas, festividades, saberes, incluso se refleja en las opciones que cada uno toma en función a sus creencias y cultura, ¿cómo construir relaciones de valoración mutua? ✓ ¡La diversidad es nuestra riqueza! ¿QUÉ HAREMOS?
  4. 4. Lee nuevamente el texto de la situación que te presentamos para esta experiencia y responde: Te presento la ruta a seguir para lograr el reto propuesto: Antes de leer el texto: “¿Qué es diversidad cultural?” 1. Vamos a formular hipótesis sobre la lectura. Responde: ¿De qué tratará el texto? 2. Realizamos una lectura a todo el texto. Esta lectura también nos permite hacer una primera verificación sobre las hipótesis que habíamos formulado en la lectura de inspección.
  5. 5. Verifica, ¿las predicciones que hiciste en tu hipótesis fueron acertadas?, ¿se confirmaron? 3. Ahora, leeremos deteniéndonos párrafo por párrafo, esto te permitirá identificar los subtemas y las ideas principales de cada uno de ellos. ➢ Verifica, ¿las predicciones que hiciste en tu hipótesis fueron acertadas?, ¿se confirmaron? ➢ Escribe el subtema del texto que te presenta cada párrafo, ayúdate con la pregunta: ¿De qué trata el párrafo? ➢ Para reconocer la idea principal, pregúntate: ¿Qué es lo más importante que el autor me está diciendo sobre el tema? Para identificar las ideas principales podemos aplicar las macrorreglas: supresión, generalización y construcción. Con base en el análisis de cada uno de los párrafos, podremos construir la idea principal de todo nuestro texto. ¿Cuál es el tema? ¿Cuáles son los subtemas y las ideas principales del texto? Elabora tu respuesta utilizando un organizador.
  6. 6. ▪ En esta actividad deberás dar tu opinión sobre el texto leído y aproximarte a las respuestas de las preguntas planteadas en la situación significativa. ▪ Para ello, deberás realizar una síntesis del texto utilizando los insumos previos. ✓ DESAFÍO PARA SEGUIR APRENDIENDO EN CASA ▪ Con la información que tienes en tu organizador elabora la síntesis del texto. Has realizado la lectura global y luego la lectura por párrafos, además, tienes toda la información en el organizador que elaboraste. Ten en cuenta lo siguiente: ▪ “La síntesis consiste en reducir el contenido de un texto, de tal manera que expresemos solo la información fundamental de la lectura, utilizando nuestras propias palabras”. Asegúrate de no cambiar el sentido de la información. Por lo general, en la síntesis se mantiene la secuencia que el autor ha utilizado en la presentación de las ideas en el texto original, aunque también puedes reordenar la información.
  7. 7. ✓ Lee ¿Qué es la diversidad cultural?
  8. 8. ▪ Lee la síntesis del texto múltiple y responde las siguientes preguntas: 1. Esta es una de las preguntas que se presentan en la situación significativa: ¿De qué modo podemos construir relaciones basadas en el respeto, el diálogo y la valoración mutua, entre cada una/o de nosotras/os en este país, a partir de nuestra diversidad? 2. Sobre esta pregunta, ¿crees que el texto aporta respuestas?, ¿por qué? Sustenta. 3. ¿Crees que la lectura de este tema “Diversidad cultural” es importante? ¿Por qué? 4. ¿Has tenido alguna dificultad para comprender los textos? 5. ¿Qué medidas tomarás para seguir mejorando? ▪ Recuerda primero coloca el título en tu cuaderno: ▪ Formula tus hipótesis sobre la lectura. ▪ Responde: ¿De qué tratará el texto? ▪ Verifica tu hipótesis planteada ▪ Ubica los subtemas e ideas principales por cada párrafo. ▪ Elabora tu organizador visual sintetizando información. ▪ Responde las preguntas planteadas ▪ Completa la retroalimentación ▪ Responde en tu lista de cotejo
  9. 9. LISTA DE COTEJO INDIVIDUAL: CRITERIOS Sí No Identifica los subtemas de cada párrafo leído sobre La diversidad cultural Identifica la idea principal de cada párrafo leído sobre La diversidad cultural Ordena y jerarquiza las ideas en torno al tema La diversidad cultural, y las desarrolla para ampliar o precisar la información a través de una síntesis. Establece diversas relaciones lógicas entre las ideas mediante el uso preciso de varios tipos de referentes, conectores y otros marcadores textuales en su síntesis. Incorpora un vocabulario pertinente y preciso en su síntesis. Emplea un registro adecuado para su síntesis. Utiliza diversas fuentes de información (textos leídos e información investigada)
  10. 10. LISTA DE COTEJO INDIVIDUAL: COMPETENCIA: Leer y escribir diversos tipos de texto PROPÓSITO DE LA ACTIVIDAD: Reflexionar, valorar y sintetizar información sobre la diversidad cultural. Descripción de tu tarea Retroalimentación 1. 2. 3. 4. 1.¿Qué es lo primero que hiciste para sintetizar información sobre la identidad cultural? 2. ¿Cómo recabaste información? 3. ¿Qué efecto tuvo tu síntesis en tu familia? 4. ¿Crees que tu familia acepta la diversidad? ¿Por qué? Aunnoentiende Entiende,peronoexplica Entiendeysipuedeexplicar

×