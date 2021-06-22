Successfully reported this slideshow.
Profesora: Felícitas Espino Vivanco Fecha: Del 21 de junio al 23 de julio del 2021 ACTIVIDAD: Presentación de la 4ta exper...
“AÑO DEL BICENTENARIO DEL PERÚ: 200 AÑOS DE INDEPENDENCIA” 1B: “Reflexionamos sobre los ideales de la independencia” Fecha...
“AÑO DEL BICENTENARIO DEL PERÚ: 200 AÑOS DE INDEPENDENCIA” Actividad 3A:Reflexionamos sobre el derecho de expresarnos haci...
RETO Asumamos nuestro rol como agentes de cambio y preguntémonos: ¿Cómo podemos generar la valoración de nuestro pasado y ...
“AÑO DEL BICENTENARIO DEL PERÚ: 200 AÑOS DE INDEPENDENCIA” Actividad 1B: “Reflexionamos sobre los ideales de la independen...
“AÑO DEL BICENTENARIO DEL PERÚ: 200 AÑOS DE INDEPENDENCIA” Actividad 1B: “Reflexionamos sobre los ideales de la independen...
“AÑO DEL BICENTENARIO DEL PERÚ: 200 AÑOS DE INDEPENDENCIA” 1B: “Reflexionamos sobre los ideales de la independencia” Ahora...
Reflexiones sobre la independencia ¿Cuáles fueron los ideales de la independencia?
APLICAMOS LA TÉCNICA DEL RASTREO Que consiste en subrayar la palabra que más se repite ¿Sobre qué trata el texto? Sobre lo...
TEMA Indica el asunto del texto y puede expresarse a través de una frase breve. Todos los textos presentan un tema. ¿Cómo ...
La independencia debe ser entendida en el contexto de una lucha por la libertad entre una nación todavía en fase de formac...
LAS IDEAS PRINCIPALES La independencia debe ser entendida en el contexto de una lucha por la libertad entre una nación tod...
Ahora tú 1. Separa en párrafos el texto 2. Extrae la idea principal de cada párrafo. Arma tu idea central
Extraído de MINEDU (2019) Comprensión lectota 1 Cuaderno de trabajo para 1 ° de secundaria. 3. era edición .Lima, Perú: Am...
Tomemos en cuenta que... Realizamos la inspección global de un texto para establecer nuestras predicciones o hipótesis sob...
“AÑO DEL BICENTENARIO DEL PERÚ: 200 AÑOS DE INDEPENDENCIA” 1B: “Reflexionamos sobre los ideales de la independencia” Los i...
“AÑO DEL BICENTENARIO DEL PERÚ: 200 AÑOS DE INDEPENDENCIA” 1B: “Reflexionamos sobre los ideales de la independencia” Infor...
“AÑO DEL BICENTENARIO DEL PERÚ: 200 AÑOS DE INDEPENDENCIA” Tomado de Aprendo en casa MINEDU
“AÑO DEL BICENTENARIO DEL PERÚ: 200 AÑOS DE INDEPENDENCIA” Tomado de Aprendo en casa MINEDU
1. Según los textos leídos “¿Cuáles fueron lo ideales de independencia? Y “Educación para el Bicentenario” ¿Qué ideas llam...
Contiene estrategias de Aprendo en casa para Segundo de secundaria de la Actividad 1B: "Reflexionamos sobre los ideales de la independencia", se le ha añadido imágenes.

  1. 1. Profesora: Felícitas Espino Vivanco Fecha: Del 21 de junio al 23 de julio del 2021 ACTIVIDAD: Presentación de la 4ta experiencia aprendizaje Imagen extraída de internet “AÑO DEL BICENTENARIO DEL PERÚ: 200 AÑOS DE INDEPENDENCIA” 1B: “Reflexionamos sobre los ideales de la independencia” AÑO Y SECCIÓN: 2DO “A”
  2. 2. “AÑO DEL BICENTENARIO DEL PERÚ: 200 AÑOS DE INDEPENDENCIA” 1B: “Reflexionamos sobre los ideales de la independencia” Fecha: 21 de junio al 23 de julio 2021 ¡Bienvenido! ¡Bienvenida! a esta emocionante aventura de vivir esta Cuarta experiencia de aprendizaje sobre conmemorar nuestro bicentenario de nuestra independencia En comunicación consta de 6 actividades: 1A. Presentamos nuestra 4ta experiencia de aprendizaje integrada 1B. Reflexionamos sobre los ideales de la independencia. 9A. Planificamos la narración de un día común en el Perú que anhelamos. 9B. Conocemos y comprendemos cómo es un cuento, elementos, estructura e intención y monólogo. 9.C. Revisamos y reescribimos la narración de un día común en el Perú que anhelamos. 10A: Compartimos nuestra narración a través de un monólogo 10.B. Nos damos recomendaciones para mejorar nuestro monólogo. Imagen extraída de internet SALUDO E INDICACIONES
  3. 3. “AÑO DEL BICENTENARIO DEL PERÚ: 200 AÑOS DE INDEPENDENCIA” Actividad 3A:Reflexionamos sobre el derecho de expresarnos haciendo uso de una lengua Actividad 1A: Fecha:21 de junio al 23 de julio Propósitos: Lee diferentes tipos de textos en su lengua materna. Escribe diversos tipos de texto en su lengua materna. Se comunica oralmente en su lengua materna. Áreas involucradas: DPCC, comunicación, matemática, CCSS y CT Evidencias: Lectura de los textos, Tema, idea principal por párrafo e intención de la autora, cuestionario. Dibujo extraído de internet Enfoques transversales: ✓ Enfoque de derechos ✓ Enfoque inclusivo o de atención a la diversidad. ✓ Enfoque orientado al bien común ✓ Enfoque de igualdad de género.
  4. 4. RETO Asumamos nuestro rol como agentes de cambio y preguntémonos: ¿Cómo podemos generar la valoración de nuestro pasado y la reflexión sobre la oportunidad de construir el país en el que anhelamos vivir?, un país donde las ciudadanas y ciudadanos ejercen sus derechos y cumplen sus deberes. PRODUCTO Narración de un día en el país que anhelamos, donde las ciudadanas y los ciudadanos ejercen sus derechos y cumplen sus deberes, entre ellos los referidos a la igualdad de oportunidades y al acceso a energía limpia.
  5. 5. “AÑO DEL BICENTENARIO DEL PERÚ: 200 AÑOS DE INDEPENDENCIA” Actividad 1B: “Reflexionamos sobre los ideales de la independencia” ¡Bienvenido! ¡Bienvenida! a esta emocionante aventura de vivir estas experiencias de aprendizaje sobre reflexionar, planificar, escribir y compartimos nuestra narración de un día en el país que anhelamos SALUDO E INDICACIONES ¡Hola! Este año celebraremos doscientos años de nuestra independencia, lo cual nos lleva a preguntarnos ¿qué anhelaban las peruanas y peruanos de 1821? Por ello, en esta actividad leeremos y reflexionaremos sobre los ideales de la independencia. A partir de ello, estableceremos lo que aún está pendiente de lograrse en nuestro país, para comprometernos en alcanzarlo. En la siguiente actividad, conocerás cómo los peruanos de la independencia asumieron la tarea de revalorar el Perú antiguo. ¿Qué opinas de esta frase? Recordando al poeta Machado “Caminante, no hay camino, se hace camino al andar”, pero de manera invertida: Hay camino, pero faltan caminantes “El camino a la conmemoración de nuestro Bicentenario está lleno de ciudadanos de a pie que, inspirados en Túpac Amaru, Micaela Bastidas, Mariano Melgar o José Olaya, desean un Perú cada vez más libre y unido”.
  6. 6. “AÑO DEL BICENTENARIO DEL PERÚ: 200 AÑOS DE INDEPENDENCIA” Actividad 1B: “Reflexionamos sobre los ideales de la independencia” ¿Cuál es nuestro punto de partida? Vuelve a leer la siguiente situación, punto de partida de esta experiencia de aprendizaje. María y sus amigos conversaban sobre el bicentenario de nuestra independencia nacional. —¡Son 200 años! —decía María, y para esta celebración teníamos la posibilidad de elegir entre dos caminos. El primero, pensar en el Bicentenario como una gran fiesta a celebrarse el 28 de julio del 2021 por las razones que hace 200 años nos fueron dadas. El segundo, entender este hito histórico como la gran oportunidad para construir juntas y juntos el país que queremos ser, con la seguridad de que hay mucho que celebrar y mucho también que reforzar y construir. Como país, hemos optado por el segundo camino; esto nos permitirá reflexionar y valorar los avances y logros obtenidos a partir de los aportes culturales, sociales, científicos y tecnológicos, para fortalecer nuestros derechos y deberes referidos a la igualdad de oportunidades y al acceso a energía limpia. Extraída de AeC Hito: Poste de piedra, por lo común labrada, que sirve para indicar la dirección o la distancia en los caminos o para delimitar terrenos
  7. 7. “AÑO DEL BICENTENARIO DEL PERÚ: 200 AÑOS DE INDEPENDENCIA” 1B: “Reflexionamos sobre los ideales de la independencia” Ahora, responde las siguientes preguntas: • ¿Por qué crees que se optó por el segundo camino para la celebración del Bicentenario? • ¿Será importante imaginar el país que queremos ser?, ¿por qué? Recuerda que hemos asumido el desafío de encontrar respuestas a la siguiente pregunta: ¿Cómo podemos generar la valoración de nuestro pasado y la reflexión sobre la oportunidad de construir el país en el que anhelamos vivir?, un país donde las ciudadanas y ciudadanos ejercen sus derechos y cumplen sus deberes.
  8. 8. Reflexiones sobre la independencia ¿Cuáles fueron los ideales de la independencia?
  9. 9. APLICAMOS LA TÉCNICA DEL RASTREO Que consiste en subrayar la palabra que más se repite ¿Sobre qué trata el texto? Sobre los ideales de la independencia Ahora identificaremos la idea principal de cada párrafo Para luego identificar la idea central de todo el texto
  10. 10. TEMA Indica el asunto del texto y puede expresarse a través de una frase breve. Todos los textos presentan un tema. ¿Cómo se la identifica? Haciéndose la pregunta de qué trata el texto LA IDEA PRINCIPAL Es el enunciado más importante que el autor presenta para explicar el tema y se expresa a través de una oración. ¿Cómo se encuentra la idea principal? Haciéndose la pregunta ¿qué es lo más importante que se dice del tema?
  11. 11. La independencia debe ser entendida en el contexto de una lucha por la libertad entre una nación todavía en fase de formación y un poder imperial total. Muchos de nuestros compatriotas avizoraron una libertad estrechamente unida a la justicia, la igualdad e incluso al reparto de tierras y la prosperidad. Forjar la ciudadanía fue un ideal fundamental de la independencia hubo propuestas concretas para un Estado en construcción (Constitución política y sistema de justicia) Esta última es una reflexión IDEA PRINCIPAL ¿Qué es lo más importante que el autor me está diciendo en cada párrafo sobre este tema?
  12. 12. LAS IDEAS PRINCIPALES La independencia debe ser entendida en el contexto de una lucha por la libertad entre una nación todavía en fase de formación y un poder imperial total. Muchos de nuestros compatriotas avizoraron una libertad estrechamente unida a la justicia, la igualdad e incluso al reparto de tierras y la prosperidad. Forjar la ciudadanía fue un ideal fundamental de la independencia hubo propuestas concretas para un Estado en construcción (Constitución política y sistema de justicia) IDEA CENTRAL DEL TEXTO La independencia debe ser entendida en el contexto de una lucha de una nación en la fase de formación por alcanzar la libertad, la justicia, la igualdad, el reparto de tierras, prosperidad, ciudadanía, leyes y sistema de justicia.
  13. 13. Ahora tú 1. Separa en párrafos el texto 2. Extrae la idea principal de cada párrafo. Arma tu idea central
  14. 14. Extraído de MINEDU (2019) Comprensión lectota 1 Cuaderno de trabajo para 1 ° de secundaria. 3. era edición .Lima, Perú: Amauta Impresiones Comerciales S.A.C. pp.42-43
  15. 15. Tomemos en cuenta que... Realizamos la inspección global de un texto para establecer nuestras predicciones o hipótesis sobre el tema que se tratará en el texto, pues aún no lo hemos leído en detalle. Esto nos permitirá aproximarnos al texto apoyándonos en algunos de sus elementos que, en una mirada rápida, podemos ubicar. Ahora nos toca leer los textos. Para la lectura, tomemos en cuenta las siguientes recomendaciones: ✓ Elige uno de los textos. ✓ Al leer, subraya o marca aquellas palabras o frases que llamen tu atención. ✓ Toma apuntes y escribe aquellas ideas o preguntas que se te van ocurriendo a medida que vas leyendo. Al terminar de leer, completa la información que se requiere sobre el texto que has leído en el cuadro que te presentamos a continuación. Luego, realiza el mismo proceso con el otro texto. Leemos los textos
  16. 16. “AÑO DEL BICENTENARIO DEL PERÚ: 200 AÑOS DE INDEPENDENCIA” 1B: “Reflexionamos sobre los ideales de la independencia” Los ideales planteados para la indepen- dencia La independencia debe ser entendida en el contexto de una lucha de una nación en la fase de formación por alcanzar la libertad, la justicia, la igualdad, el reparto de tierras, prosperidad, ciudadanía, leyes y sistema de justicia. Este hecho la obligaba a romper una dependencia económica y política de casi trescientos años. Repensar lo que significó independizarse, para miles de peruanos, implica explorar el imaginario de pueblos y regiones
  17. 17. “AÑO DEL BICENTENARIO DEL PERÚ: 200 AÑOS DE INDEPENDENCIA” 1B: “Reflexionamos sobre los ideales de la independencia” Informar sobre los ideales de la independencia
  18. 18. “AÑO DEL BICENTENARIO DEL PERÚ: 200 AÑOS DE INDEPENDENCIA” Tomado de Aprendo en casa MINEDU
  19. 19. “AÑO DEL BICENTENARIO DEL PERÚ: 200 AÑOS DE INDEPENDENCIA” Tomado de Aprendo en casa MINEDU
  20. 20. 1. Según los textos leídos “¿Cuáles fueron lo ideales de independencia? Y “Educación para el Bicentenario” ¿Qué ideas llaman más tu atención?, escribe o extrae esas ideas por escrito y me dices ¿Por qué? 2. ¿Qué aprendimos hoy? 3. ¿Cómo lo aprendimos? ¿Qué pasos dimos para aprender? 4. ¿Qué ideales aun quedan por concretar a 200 años de haberse declarado la independencia? 5. Escribe tu compromiso con respecto al tema de hoy me comprometo a.. Ahora te invito a responder:

