Drivers y nuevas tecnologias

Drivers y Nuevas tecnologías Integrantes: falcón Norkis Segundo semestre informática REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MI...
¿Qué es un driver?  Un Driver o controlador, es un pequeño programa informático, que permite al sistema operativo interac...
Actualización de los controladores  Para realizar una actualización de los drivers, con la finalidad de mejorar su rendim...
 Una vez hecho esto, nos aparecerá en la pantalla la ventana de propiedades del sistema, elegimos la pestaña Hardware y p...
 Al elegir esta opción, se desplegará una segunda pantalla que nos mostrará todos los dispositivos que tenemos instalados...
 Luego, nos aparecerá una nueva ventana que nos preguntará si deseamos instalar el driver automáticamente o desde una ubi...
Opción 2 si no se actualizan los drivers  Si no contamos con el controlador, existen diferentes programas que nos permite...
Nuevas tecnologías robótica Entre ellas se encuentran es Una ciencia que tiene como función que todo el desarrollo practic...
