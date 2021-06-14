Successfully reported this slideshow.
Un camino de esperanzas y decepciones Autor: Federico L. Bruzone (2021). Esta obra está bajo una Licencia Creative Commons...
Apuntes sobre peronismo Antes de abordar el período de rotunda hegemonía peronista que se abre a partir de 1989, correspon...
La flagelación, pegan a un niño en el barrio Los Perales (2011). Cuadro del artista plástico Daniel Santoro. En esta obra,...
La primera derrota La derrota en las elecciones del 30 de octubre de 1983 fue una experiencia nueva y amarga para un peron...
Viernes 28 de octubre de 1983. En el acto de cierre de campaña del PJ, Herminio Iglesias quema un ataúd con los símbolos d...
La renovación peronista Cafiero, De la Sota, Menem, Duhalde, Manzano, Grosso, “Cacho” Álvarez, Bárbaro y otros líderes asu...
Tapa de la Revista Jotapé, del genial y delirante Enrique Breccia, anticipando la victoria del caudillo riojano, imaginado...
La estabilización económica La expectativa de la victoria de Menem desató la corrida que llevó a la hiperinflación de febr...
Tapa de la revista Humor Registrado, alusiva al escándalo Swiftgate, determinante del reemplazo de Erman González por Domi...
La Convertibilidad La devaluación del tipo de cambio provocada por la inflación y la reducción del consumo interno que tra...
Domingo Felipe Cavallo, Presidente del Banco Central, junto a Dagnino Pastore, ministro de Economía del gobierno de facto ...
La Revolución Productiva La reaparición del crédito accesible y el aumento del poder de compra de los salarios produjo un ...
La represa de Yacyretá, “monumento a la corrupción”. Su construcción, iniciada en 1983 y largo tiempo inconclusa, dio pie ...
Relaciones carnales Luego de la gestión del sociólogo Dante Caputo al frente de la Cancillería, Menem emplazó a dos econom...
10 de febrero de 1995. Los miembros de la icónica banda de rock británica The Rolling Stones son invitados a la Residencia...
Las privatizaciones Ya en septiembre de 1989 se puso en marcha la privatización de ENTel. Tras el fracaso del paro de los ...
María Julia Alsogaray, Secretaria de Recursos Naturales y Ambiente Humano e interventora de la telefónica estatal ENTEL. E...
El fin del estado militar En octubre de 1989, una tanda de decretos presidenciales indulta a unos casi 300 procesados, ent...
El joven neuquino Omar Carrasco, hijo de padres obreros, se incorporó al grupo de Artillería 161 de Zapala el 3 de marzo d...
Los atentados El 17 de marzo de 1992, un coche-bomba detonó delante de la sede de la embajada de Israel en Argentina. El 1...
Ilustración elaborado por Kitsch para Infojus Noticias.
La Constitución del ‘94 El proyecto de reforma constitucional tenía sus antecedentes en un estudio promovido por el presid...
La jura tuvo lugar el 24 de agosto de 1994 en el Palacio San José de Entre Ríos. Se destaca la curiosidad de la Biblia: el...
Desempleo y pobreza A la salida de la hiperinflación, la pobreza y el desempleo se redujeron considerablemente, para luego...
Las puebladas de Cutral Có y Plaza Huincul, de 1996 y 1997, fueron unas de las primeras instancias del corte de rutas (“pi...
Personalismo, auge y caída Menem gobernó empleando 545 decretos de necesidad y urgencia, los cuales, aunque avalados por l...
El 3 de noviembre de 1995 se produjeron una serie de explosiones en la Fábrica Militar Río Tercero. Pericias posteriores d...
La victoria de la Alianza La oposición se constituía por el FREPASO, unión de partidos de centro-izquierda que incluía al ...
Fernando de la Rúa, antiguo delfín de Ricardo Balbín, senador tres veces por la Capital Federal, rival de Raúl Alfonsín. “...
El abismo De la Rúa había prometido, frente a las propuestas devaluatorias de Duhalde, mantener la Convertibilidad. Contra...
El intermezzo duhaldista Al renunciar De la Rúa y en ausencia del vicepresidente, se activó la Ley de Acefalía, convocándo...
26 de junio de 2002, Puente Avellaneda. El comisario Franchiotti, herido en el cuello por militantes del MTD, prepara un b...
Epílogo Las elecciones de 2003 enfrentaron a cinco candidatos variopintos en un contexto de general descrédito de la clase...
  1. 1. Un camino de esperanzas y decepciones Autor: Federico L. Bruzone (2021). Esta obra está bajo una Licencia Creative Commons Atribución-NoComercial-SinDerivadas 4.0 Internacional
  2. 2. Apuntes sobre peronismo Antes de abordar el período de rotunda hegemonía peronista que se abre a partir de 1989, corresponde referirnos brevemente al carácter de este movimiento. El peronismo se remonta a la Revolución de 1943, iniciada como un golpe militar pro-Eje que prontamente cosechó una serie de apoyos civiles entre los marginados por el régimen del fraude que le había precedido (1930-43), y que encontró una ideología propia en el sindicalismo, al que Juan Domingo Perón comenzó a cultivar desde el Estado. El peronismo original de 1946- 55 fue un régimen corporativista, basado en el apoyo del Ejército, la Iglesia y los sindicatos, de origen democrático y tendencias totalitarias. Luego el peronismo evolucionaría, y de aquellos apoyos solo restaría firme el del movimiento obrero organizado, columna vertebral del peronismo, y que le dio su impronta típica: combativa, mordaz, hedonista, anti-intelectual y plebeya. El peronismo ha cultivado un capital emocional de contenido mítico, del que participaron un 60-70% de los argentinos en vida de Perón, y del que muchos aún participan. Y ha cosechado odios igualmente potentes…
  3. 3. La flagelación, pegan a un niño en el barrio Los Perales (2011). Cuadro del artista plástico Daniel Santoro. En esta obra, este talentoso y desmedido intérprete del peronismo pone en escena los aspectos emotivos, hedónicos pero también autoritarios, del peronismo.
  4. 4. La primera derrota La derrota en las elecciones del 30 de octubre de 1983 fue una experiencia nueva y amarga para un peronismo acostumbrado a los triunfos electorales. El peronismo había llegado a las elecciones internamente dividido, como dividida estaba la central sindical desde los años del Proceso, con un sector apoyado por la combativa CGT- Brasil (liderada por Saúl Ubaldini) y otro por la dialoguista CGT-Azopardo (liderada por Jorge Triaca). La fórmula Ítalo Luder-Deolindo Bittel era impulsada por el líder metalúrgico Lorenzo Miguel, pero la candidatura de Antonio Cafiero a gobernador de Buenos Aires fue usurpada por Herminio Iglesias, turbulento caudillo de Avellaneda, a fuerza de blandir pistolas en el Congreso Provincial del PJ. El recuerdo del tercer peronismo, el escaso atractivo de los candidatos y un discurso agresivo, poco seductor para las clases medias, determinaron el fracaso electoral.
  5. 5. Viernes 28 de octubre de 1983. En el acto de cierre de campaña del PJ, Herminio Iglesias quema un ataúd con los símbolos de la UCR. La botella de Coca-Cola simboliza la supuesta sumisión del candidato radical a la multinacional norteamericana.
  6. 6. La renovación peronista Cafiero, De la Sota, Menem, Duhalde, Manzano, Grosso, “Cacho” Álvarez, Bárbaro y otros líderes asumieron la derrota y plantearon la necesidad de un nuevo peronismo, institucionalizado, intelectual, menos autoritario y menos ligado al sindicalismo. En las elecciones legislativas de 1985 presentaron una lista propia, superando ampliamente al peronismo ortodoxo (reconciliado con el montonerismo por vía de Vicente Saadi). Las elecciones de 1987 significaron la consolidación del Movimiento Renovador, con Cafiero electo gobernador de la provincia de Buenos Aires y presidente del Congreso Nacional del PJ. Pero en las internas partidarias de 1988, Menem y Duhalde, ahora volcados a la ortodoxia, enfrentaron a Cafiero y De la Sota, consagrándose por un acotado margen. Capitalizando la frustración popular con el manejo de la economía del gobierno radical, la fórmula peronista se impuso en las elecciones de 1989 sobre la radical de Angeloz-Casella.
  7. 7. Tapa de la Revista Jotapé, del genial y delirante Enrique Breccia, anticipando la victoria del caudillo riojano, imaginado como un conductor impoluto de unas masas gozosas, brutalizadas y sexualizadas. Los enemigos radicales aparecen como gorilas sodomizados y postrados, identificados como la antipatria.
  8. 8. La estabilización económica La expectativa de la victoria de Menem desató la corrida que llevó a la hiperinflación de febrero de 1989. El 8 de julio se produjo la entrega anticipada del mando. Menem encargó a un equipo de la transnacional Bung & Born la aplicación del “Plan BB”. Roig falleció tras una semana de asumir; le sucedió Rapanelli, ejecutivo de la misma empresa. Este giro al mercado alivió temporalmente la inflación. Se promulgaron las leyes de Emergencia Económica y Reforma del Estado, que suspendían subsidios, autorizaban despidos en el Estado y alentaban las privatizaciones. Pero un segundo brote hiperinflacionario, en diciembre, provocó el recambio del ministro por Erman González. Este forzaría el canje de plazos fijos por bonos a largo plazo (Plan Bonex) reduciendo así en un 60% la base monetaria y provocando una fuerte recesión. Pronto fue reemplazado por Domingo Felipe Cavallo, creador de la Ley de Convertibilidad, entrada en vigencia el 1 de abril de 1991.
  9. 9. Tapa de la revista Humor Registrado, alusiva al escándalo Swiftgate, determinante del reemplazo de Erman González por Domingo Cavallo, hasta entonces Ministro de Relaciones Exteriores y Comercio Internacional. Guillermo Nielsen, ejecutivo de la empresa norteamericana Swift- Armour, fue quién denunciara un pedido de coimas ante la Embajada de aquel país.
  10. 10. La Convertibilidad La devaluación del tipo de cambio provocada por la inflación y la reducción del consumo interno que trajera la recesión habían contribuido al superávit comercial, mejorando todo a lo largo de 1990 la situación de reservas. Con la Ley de Convertibilidad, se fijaba el cambio en 10.000 australes por dólar, y se establecía la obligación del Banco Central de garantir el total de la masa monetaria con sus reservas, recuperando el BCRA, a partir de 1992, su total autonomía. La inflación descendería fuertemente a partir de 1992 (en que se adoptó el peso como signo monetario) mientras que el crédito se abarataba y salario real aumentaba fuertemente. El consumo y la inversión crecieron un 50% en 1990-1994, mientras que la reforma tributaria permitió alcanzar el equilibrio fiscal, lo cual condujo a la exitosa renegociación de la deuda externa (por vía del Plan Brady).
  11. 11. Domingo Felipe Cavallo, Presidente del Banco Central, junto a Dagnino Pastore, ministro de Economía del gobierno de facto de Reynaldo Bignone. Se atribuyó erróneamente a Cavallo la “estatización de la deuda externa privada”, tanto en la literatura académica como en la causa judicial a cargo del fiscal Delgado y el juez Martínez de Giorgi. En realidad, la circular A 229, que alteraba la tasa del régimen de seguros de cambio, y luego la circular A 251, que estipulaba el pago de dichos seguros, fueron firmadas por su sucesor en el BCRA. González del Solar.
  12. 12. La Revolución Productiva La reaparición del crédito accesible y el aumento del poder de compra de los salarios produjo un fuerte aumento consumo interno. Con la desregulación del comercio externo y la baja de los aranceles, se dio una fuerte alza de las importaciones, para consumo interno y también de bienes de capital. Ello se tradujo en una impresionante mejora de la productividad en todos los sectores, pero especialmente en el agropecuario. Se dio igualmente un notable crecimiento de las exportaciones, especialmente industriales (con destino sobre todo a países del Mercosur). Una reforma fiscal que concentró la recaudación en el IVA y el impuesto a las ganancias, junto con una modernización de las aduanas, ayudó a eliminar el déficit fiscal. Se trataba de un ciclo altamente virtuoso, aunque con la contracara de un grave aumento de la desocupación (18,4% en 1995).
  13. 13. La represa de Yacyretá, “monumento a la corrupción”. Su construcción, iniciada en 1983 y largo tiempo inconclusa, dio pie a una trama de sobreprecios y sobornos en el manejo de la obra pública que anticipaba los escándalos de la era Kirchner. Con todo, las inversiones en infraestructura y modernización durante la era Menem fueron mayormente privadas.
  14. 14. Relaciones carnales Luego de la gestión del sociólogo Dante Caputo al frente de la Cancillería, Menem emplazó a dos economistas, Domingo Cavallo y Guido Di Tella, en dicha cartera. Mejorar las relaciones con Washington era una prioridad, a fin de poder renegociar la deuda externa. Ya en octubre de 1989 y febrero de 1990 se suscribieron los Acuerdos de paz de Madrid con Gran Bretaña. Entre septiembre de 1990 y agosto de 1991 se enviaba un contingente argentino al escenario de la Guerra del Golfo. En septiembre de 1991 se abandonaba al Movimiento de Países No Alineados. En octubre de 1993 la Armada Argentina participaba del bloqueo a Haití. Las relaciones con los países vecinos igualmente se reforzaron: el 26 de marzo de 1991 se firmaba el Tratado de Asunción, que establecía el Mercado Común del Sur (Mercosur). Culminada la 8ª ronda del Acuerdo General sobre Aranceles Aduaneros y Comercio (GATT), en 1995 se adhirió a la OMC.
  15. 15. 10 de febrero de 1995. Los miembros de la icónica banda de rock británica The Rolling Stones son invitados a la Residencia de Olivos, en ocasión de su primera visita a la Argentina (el día anterior habían debutado en el Estadio River Plate). La recepción, indudablemente un acto de campaña de Menem, representaba la inserción de la Argentina a la cultura global.
  16. 16. Las privatizaciones Ya en septiembre de 1989 se puso en marcha la privatización de ENTel. Tras el fracaso del paro de los telefónicos de septiembre y el decreto del 17 de octubre de 1990, restringiendo el derecho de huelga de los empleados públicos, toda resistencia obrera se quiebra. A lo largo de la gestión Menem se iniciaron, en orden cronológico, las privatizaciones de ENTel, Aerolíneas Argentinas, Ferrocarriles Argentinos, YPF, SEGBA, Gas del Estado, Obras Sanitarias de la Nación, el servicio postal ENCOTESA, junto a muchos otros entes, incluyendo a puertos, aeropuertos, autopistas, subterráneos, astilleros, medios y el Banco Hipotecario Nacional. En 1993 se introdujo la participación privada (AFJPs) al sistema de seguro previsional; en 1995 se introdujeron las aseguradoras privadas del riesgo laboral (ARTs)
  17. 17. María Julia Alsogaray, Secretaria de Recursos Naturales y Ambiente Humano e interventora de la telefónica estatal ENTEL. Encargada de la privatización de ese ente público, resultó luego condenada por diversos hechos de corrupción, entre los cuales el más recordado fue haber firmado un cheque por 9 millones de pesos a un proveedor del grupo Pérez Companc, cuando correspondía haber abonado 900.000.
  18. 18. El fin del estado militar En octubre de 1989, una tanda de decretos presidenciales indulta a unos casi 300 procesados, entre jefes militares, subversivos y carapintadas, en diciembre de 1990, otra tanda decretal indultó a una serie de condenados, incluyendo al líder de Montoneros Mario Firmenich y los jefes de las dos primeras Juntas de Comandantes. El coronel Seineldín, indultado en la primera tanda, protagoniza en diciembre de 1990 el último y fallido alzamiento militar en democracia. Bajo presión norteamericana, en 1991 se cancela el proyecto misilístico Cóndor, prenda del apoyo de la Fuerza Aérea a la gestión Alfonsín; en 1996 se cerró el astillero Domecq García, donde la Armada y el gobierno radical alentaron el proyecto de un submarino nuclear. En agosto de 1994, la muerte luego de tormentos disciplinarios sufrida por el conscripto Omar Carrasco determinó la suspensión del Servicio Militar Obligatorio.
  19. 19. El joven neuquino Omar Carrasco, hijo de padres obreros, se incorporó al grupo de Artillería 161 de Zapala el 3 de marzo de 1994 y desapareció tres días después. Quince días más tarde su cadáver fue encontrado en terrenos del cuartel, con signos de haber sido ocultado. Sólo fueron condenados los autores inmediatos de su muerte.
  20. 20. Los atentados El 17 de marzo de 1992, un coche-bomba detonó delante de la sede de la embajada de Israel en Argentina. El 18 de julio de 1994, otro vehículo destruyó el edificio del centro comunitario judío AMIA. En la prensa libanesa, se adjudicaron los atentados, respectivamente, Jihad Islámica y Ansar Allah, ligadas ambas a Hezbollah. El primero buscaría vengar al secretario general de Hezbollah, abatido por las fuerzas armadas israelíes un mes antes; el segundo probablemente buscaba descarrilar las conversaciones de paz árabe-israelíes. La investigación sobre el primer atentado finalizó en 1999. El juez de la causa AMIA, hasta su destitución en 2003, Juan José Galeano, en connivencia con los fiscales Mullen y Barbaccia, personal de la SIDE y el director de la DAIA, Rubén Beraja, buscó orientar la investigación incriminando a oficiales de la Policía Bonaerense, en el marco de la puja interna entre el Presidente y el gobernador Eduardo Duhalde.
  21. 21. Ilustración elaborado por Kitsch para Infojus Noticias.
  22. 22. La Constitución del ‘94 El proyecto de reforma constitucional tenía sus antecedentes en un estudio promovido por el presidente Alfonsín, publicado en 1986. En verdad, Alfonsín, a la sazón presidente del Comité Nacional de la UCR, se oponía a la reforma, pero no así varios gobernadores y miembros de su partido; por otro lado, desde el menemismo se intentaba lograr la reforma (con vistas a habilitar la reelección) tanto por vía del referendo como por la interpretación del artículo 30 de la Constitución Nacional. El líder radical entonces negoció con Menem el llamado Pacto de Olivos, comprometiendo el apoyo de su bloque a cambio de asegurarse: la reducción del mandato de presidente y senadores, elección presidencial directa y por doble vuelta, la autonomización de la Capital Federal, la introducción del senador por la minoría, la creación de la figura del Jefe de Gabinete. Durante la discusión se aprobaron, además: la otorgación de jerarquía constitucional a pactos y tratados, la creación del Consejo de la Magistratura, Auditoría General de la Nación, Ministerio Público. Muchos puntos de la reforma se han demorado en entrar en vigencia.
  23. 23. La jura tuvo lugar el 24 de agosto de 1994 en el Palacio San José de Entre Ríos. Se destaca la curiosidad de la Biblia: el nuevo texto constitucional había suprimido el requisito del catolicismo para el presidente, confesión a la que por otra parte Menem no pertenecía © El Litoral
  24. 24. Desempleo y pobreza A la salida de la hiperinflación, la pobreza y el desempleo se redujeron considerablemente, para luego crecer sin cese bajo hasta 1994, en que sobrevino una brusca devaluación en México: la adopción de medidas de austeridad llevó a una primera recesión, con grave daño del tejido social. Pronto, no obstante, gracias a las medidas de flexibilización laboral y el apoyo financiero externo, le siguió una fuerte recuperación, basada ahora en inversión y exportaciones. Fue la mejor época de la Convertibilidad: a mediados de 1998 estallaría la crisis terminal del modelo. A la crisis financiera asiática del año anterior se sumaban el default de Rusia, una caída en los precios de las commodities y, sobre todo, la devaluación en el Brasil, principal socio comercial de la Argentina: desde entonces, el desempleo y la pobreza no pararían de crecer.
  25. 25. Las puebladas de Cutral Có y Plaza Huincul, de 1996 y 1997, fueron unas de las primeras instancias del corte de rutas (“piquete”) como modo de protesta. Estas protestas sumaban, a los reclamos tradicionales de sindicalistas y de la clase media, la presencia del elemento nuevo de los desocupados organizados.
  26. 26. Personalismo, auge y caída Menem gobernó empleando 545 decretos de necesidad y urgencia, los cuales, aunque avalados por la Corte Suprema en 1990 y por la reforma constitucional del ’94, usurpaban para el Poder Ejecutivo la facultad legislativa. De manera menos oficiosa, sus asesores controlaron el nombramiento de jueces federales y camaristas, utilizando a los servicios de inteligencia y elementos adictos en a justicia para encubrir los delitos de aliados y perseguir a oponentes. Obtuvo una victoria por el 50% en 1995 gracias al temor del público a una nueva crisis económica: sabiéndose firme, en julio de 1996 despediría a Domingo Cavallo, hacedor de la Convertibilidad y denunciador de Alfredo Yabrán, turbio empresario ligado al menemismo. Al anunciar su búsqueda de una reelección, en 1997, se puso en contra a la mayor parte del PJ, ahora comandado por Eduardo Duhalde y perdió las elecciones legislativas de ese año, en un clima de mayor estabilidad económica. Menem intentó recuperar sus apoyos con un relajamiento de la disciplina fiscal, pero aún así los legisladores del PJ lograron bloquear todas sus iniciativas.
  27. 27. El 3 de noviembre de 1995 se produjeron una serie de explosiones en la Fábrica Militar Río Tercero. Pericias posteriores determinaron habían sido intencionales, parte del encubrimiento a las operatorias de ventas ilegales de armas en que miembros de las FFAA y funcionarios de gobierno se habían visto involucrados. Murieron 7 personas.
  28. 28. La victoria de la Alianza La oposición se constituía por el FREPASO, unión de partidos de centro-izquierda que incluía al Grupo de los 8, una disidencia izquierdista dentro del peronismo, la cual en las elecciones de 1995 capitalizó el descontento opositor con la UCR a raíz del Pacto de Olivos, y la propia UCR. En 1997 ambas se unieron para formar la coalición Alianza, ganadora en las elecciones de aquel año. En una primaria abierta, en 1998, el radical Fernando de la Rúa, a la sazón primer Jefe de Gobierno Porteño, derrotó a la frepasista Fernández Meijide. Ya entonces Iglesia, sindicalismo (CTA y la MTA de Hugo Moyano), medios y sectores empresarios se encolumnaban contra Menem. En 1999, el peronismo asistió a las urnas debilitado por la escisión de Domingo Cavallo y la falta de apoyo presidencial a la fórmula Duhalde-Ortega. La Alianza, con la fórmula De la Rúa-Álvarez, se impuso por el 48%, aunque sin obtener la Provincia de Buenos Aires.
  29. 29. Fernando de la Rúa, antiguo delfín de Ricardo Balbín, senador tres veces por la Capital Federal, rival de Raúl Alfonsín. “Un hombre bueno que no estuvo a la altura de las circunstancias”, definición atribuída a su último Jefe de Gabinete, Chrystian Colombo.
  30. 30. El abismo De la Rúa había prometido, frente a las propuestas devaluatorias de Duhalde, mantener la Convertibilidad. Contra ello obstaba el creciente endeudamiento del sector público: las provincias eran responsables del 40% de los gastos públicos, los costos del servicio de la deuda externa llegaban al 13% y la seguridad social estaba desfinanciada en un 40%. Se buscó apaciguar la fuga de capitales con medidas de austeridad, búsqueda de crédito externo y canjes de la deuda, pero en vano. La corrida al peso, desde principos de 2001, trajo una disminución de la oferta de dinero, provocando la recesión. La Alianza demostró su fragilidad política ante la deserción de Carlos Álvarez en octubre de 2000 y la derrota electoral ante el peronismo un año más tarde. La decisión de restringir el retiro de efectivo de las cuentas bancarias provocó una serie de protestas que culminaron con la renuncia del presidente Fernando de la Rúa el 21 de diciembre de 2001.
  31. 31. El intermezzo duhaldista Al renunciar De la Rúa y en ausencia del vicepresidente, se activó la Ley de Acefalía, convocándose ambas cámaras del Congreso para elegir juntas a un nuevo presidente. Después de tres interinatos poco lucidos, la elección cayó en Eduardo Duhalde, el 2 de enero de 2002. Bajo la gestión del Ministro de Economía Remes Lenicov, que duró hasta el 27 de abril, se liberó la cotización del peso, se congelaron las tarifas, se licuaron las deudas privadas en dólares y se impusieron retenciones a las exportaciones. Su sucesor, Lavagna, creó un plan de conversión de ahorros a bonos en dólares y negoció con el FMI la salida del default en que había entrado la Argentina en diciembre de 2001. La devaluación coincidía con un alza de los precios de las commodities, iniciando un ciclo de fuerte crecimiento que duraría hasta 2008.
  32. 32. 26 de junio de 2002, Puente Avellaneda. El comisario Franchiotti, herido en el cuello por militantes del MTD, prepara un brutal desquite. El asesinato de Kosteki y Santillán deterioró gravemente la imagen pública del gobierno de Duhalde. Foto: Martín Lucesole.
  33. 33. Epílogo Las elecciones de 2003 enfrentaron a cinco candidatos variopintos en un contexto de general descrédito de la clase política. El candidato del gobierno, Néstor Kirchner, se impuso en una segunda vuelta inconclusa ante el rechazo que su rival, Menem, generaba en la sociedad. La era K que se iniciaba haría de la década de los ’90 la pieza central de su relato ideológico, supeditando a ella la discutida saga de los ’70, ahora leída como preludio a la “ofensiva neoliberal” del menemismo. A la hedonista superficialidad de la “pizza con champagne” y el turbulento “capitalismo de amigos” privatizador del menemato – como a la Rusia de Yeltsin siguió la de Putin – le sucedería un período de agresiva ideologización del discurso público y de disciplinamiento de los actores económicos concentrados desde el Estado, en que la ayuda social, los subsidios y el empleo público, reduciendo la conflictividad, cimentarían una nueva hegemonía política.

