Is A Counterattack The Best Defense? Competitive Dynamics Through Acquisitions Thomas Keil, Tomi Laamanen and Rita G. McGr...
Pleasanton, BEA Systems, Hyperion, Sun Microsystems Inc. in Santa Clara, and more than a dozen smaller companies d Concent...
for a response. They reasoned that an acquisitive response would require “a substantial amount of time and resources to co...
Acquisition of a competitor by an existing competitor The effect of one existing competitor acquiring another is less clea...
executing the acquisitions, which may lead to an incomplete assessment of the targets, a weaker strategic ﬁt, and ultimate...
posed by increased competitive pressure by trying to solidify the ﬁrm’s intra-segment position in its own segment would be...
sales in our sample. The ﬁgure resembles the classic S-curve, indicating that the industry went through a phase of intense...
Table 1. Descriptive statistics Mean S.D. Min Max (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) (13) (14) (15) (16) (...
16 Intrasegment pressure * focal ﬁrm outside segment acquisitions 0.002 0.010 0.000 0.200 0.11 (0.00) À0.01 (0.23) 0.44 (0...
We used a cross-sectional, time-series regression speciﬁcation using Stata’s XTSCC module, which helps address many of the...
Table 2. XTSCC Regression analyses Variables (1) ROA (2) ROA (3) ROA (4) ROA (5) ROA (6) ROA (7) ROA Sales 0.0663** (0.021...
Table 2 (continued) Variables (1) ROA (2) ROA (3) ROA (4) ROA (5) ROA (6) ROA (7) ROA Outside segment pressure * focal ﬁrm...
Figure 2. The interaction between the intra-segment pressure and focal-firm acquisitive response Figure 3. Interaction bet...
Discussion Our results make several contributions to strategy research. First and foremost, our study is among the ﬁrst to...
obvious areas of overlap in explaining acquisitions as strategic actions, these two literatures have developed mostly inde...
strategies. With the exception of a relatively small literature on merger waves (Yang and Hyland, 2006; Shleifer and Vishn...
Skema Business School, Nice, France. We also would like to thank the participants in these presen- tations for their valua...
Focal firm acquisitive response To capture the focal ﬁrm’s response to competitive pressure, we focused on the ﬁrm’s own a...
ﬁrms in a segment (Sharma and Kesner, 1996). Segments with a high level of seller concentration are dominated by a few lar...
Chen, M.J., Miller, D., 1994. Competitive attack, retaliation and performance e an expectancy-valence frame- work. Strateg...
Porter, M.E., 1980. Competitive Strategy: Techniques for Analyzing Industries and Competitors. The Free Press, New York. R...
  1. 1. Is A Counterattack The Best Defense? Competitive Dynamics Through Acquisitions Thomas Keil, Tomi Laamanen and Rita G. McGrath How do acquisitions of competitors by new entrants or by other existing competitors affect a firm’s performance, and how should a firm respond to such competitive actions? Acquisition research argues that because acquisitions cause consolidation, which can lead to collusive synergies, acquisitions by rivals will lead to decreased competitive intensity. In contrast, competitive dynamics research regards acquisitions as competitive moves that are difficult to match, and can have negative effects on a firm’s performance. Based on an analysis of 1316 public software firms in the United States during 1980-2005, our findings are consistent with the prediction of the competitive dynamics research, that acquisitions of rivals in a firm’s product segment negatively affect firm performance. Contrary to the competitive dynamics research, however, we find that matching the move with one’s own acquisition has a further negative effect on firm performance. A focal firm’s acquisition in another segment is the only response to an acquisition by a new entrant that has a positive effect. Thus, our results suggest that the optimal response strategies depend on the source of the competitive pressure, and that an acquisitive response may not be the best response strategy. Ó 2013 Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved. Introduction Many ﬁrms use acquisitions to execute their competitive strategies. In particular, software ﬁrms, such as Oracle, Microsoft, SAP, and Symantec, have attracted much media attention because of the acqui- sition programs they have used to expand and defend their market positions: “Redwood City-based Oracle (NASDAQ: ORCL) has rolled like Juggernaut’s carriage over a host of rival companies in the last dozen years. Larry Ellison’s database giant bought PeopleSoft in Long Range Planning 46 (2013) 195e215 http://www.elsevier.com/locate/lrp 0024-6301/$ - see front matter Ó 2013 Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.lrp.2013.03.002
  2. 2. Pleasanton, BEA Systems, Hyperion, Sun Microsystems Inc. in Santa Clara, and more than a dozen smaller companies d Concentra, Net OS, Relsys, Steltor, Sleepycat, Innobase, Virtual Iron. Scarcely a month, or sometimes even a week, goes by without a press announcement from Oracle that it has bought another business.” San Francisco Business Times, Steven E.F. Brown, March 16, 2010. However, what are the effects of these acquisitions on rivals? How should a ﬁrm respond to an acquisition in its industry by a new entrant or by one of its existing rivals? While there is an extensive body of research on acquirer performance and the performance of individual acqui- sitions, there is scant research on the effects of acquisitions on rivals (Fosfuri and Giarratana, 2009). The limited research that exists suggests that acquisitions by rivals should lead to decreased competitive intensity and higher performance by the remaining ﬁrms. The core argu- ment of this research is that because acquisitions tend to cause consolidation, acquisitions by rivals will lead to decreased competitive intensity. Competitive dynamics research, on the other hand, regards acquisitions as competitive moves that are difﬁcult to match due to their imple- mentation difﬁculties, and are therefore likely to have negative effects on rivals (Chen et al., 1992). In this paper, we examine how acquisitions by new entrants and by existing rivals affect the ﬁnancial performance of the remaining ﬁrms in an industry segment based on an analysis of 1316 small and medium sized public software ﬁrms in the United States during 1980-2005. Our ﬁndings provide support for the prediction of the competitive dynamics research that ac- quisitions carried out by rivals in a ﬁrm’s product segment negatively affect the ﬁrm’s performance. Moreover, we examine the effectiveness of three alternative domain defense strategies: 1) not engaging in acquisitive countermoves; 2) strengthening one’s own position through an acquisition in the segment; and 3) using acquisitions to expand to other product segments. Two main empirical ﬁndings emerge from this analysis. First, we ﬁnd that engaging in acquisitive countermoves is generally negatively related to ﬁrm performance. Instead of imitating the competitor by engaging in an acquisition of its own, a ﬁrm should develop a more innovative response, and try to beneﬁt from the fact that its competitor may be slowed down because of different acquisition integration initiatives. Second, we ﬁnd that of the different acquisitive responses, acquisitions in new product segments are better strategic responses than intra-segment acquisitions, which are aimed at fortifying one’s existing position. Consistent with prior research on multiple point competition, acquisitions in new segments would seem to be good responses when a new entrant enters a ﬁrm’s product market segment. Our results make several contributions to strategy research. Our study is one of the ﬁrst to bridge the acquisition and competitive dynamics research streams. Although many studies on competitive dynamics have referred to acquisitions as a competitive move, to our knowledge, our research is the ﬁrst to study the performance implications of competitors’ acquisitions. We show that the perfor- mance effects of acquisition strategies are contingent on the competitive situation in a ﬁrm’s oper- ating environment. We also contribute to an improved understanding of the action-reaction dynamics by showing how the optimal responses to the competitive actions of existing rivals and new entrants differ. Next, we provide a brief theory review and the reasoning behind our hy- potheses before discussing our sample and results. Theory and hypotheses The idea that acquisitions are seen as competitive moves is not new. For example, Chen, Smith, and Grimm included acquisitions among the sixteen competitive moves they studied to understand the effects of competitive action characteristics on competitive responses. They argued that acquisitions are particularly good competitive actions from the perspective of an attacker because they are difﬁcult to respond to given the high resource requirements 196 Is A Counterattack The Best Defense?
  3. 3. for a response. They reasoned that an acquisitive response would require “a substantial amount of time and resources to coordinate various stakeholders and to restructure the or- ganization” (Chen et al., 1992). Similarly, when introducing the concept of “competitive pressure systems” to describe the situation in which a ﬁrm enters another ﬁrm’s home territory, D’Aveni (2002) analyzed how Vodafone’s acquisitions increased the pressure on British Telecom, France Telecom and Deutsche Telecom, which had traditionally enjoyed incumbent’s advantages in their home markets. D’Aveni also noted that Microsoft’s acquisition strategy in 1998 and 1999 similarly pressured Sun’s Solaris Unix operating system. In addition, in his book Competitive Strategy, Porter discusses the use of acquisitions as a platform for entering a new industry and the shift- ing nature of industry rivalry if a new ﬁrm introduces “a very different personality” into the industry, such as in the cases of Philip Morris’s acquisition of Miller Beer, and Procter & Gamble’s acquisition of Charmin Paper Company (Porter, 1980). Thus, while prior research widely acknowledges that acquisitions by incumbents or new entrants may change the dy- namics of an industry, their precise effect on rivals’ performance and the potential responses that these rivals can take are less well understood. We proceed by developing hypotheses based upon these relationships. Acquisition of a competitor by a new entrant The most common arguments relating to the effects of acquisitions on the intensity of competition relate to the entry of new players into an industry and the disruption of the established competitive balance. We build on these arguments and hypothesize here that a new entry through acquisitions has negative performance consequences for the established players for two main reasons. First, the acquisition of an established competitor by a new entrant is often performed by a larger ﬁrm that has already been successful in another industry segment and is now expanding its scope to other industry segments. The new entrant is likely to have superior ﬁnancial resources and scale, which it can use to enhance the competitive position of the acquired ﬁrm. For example, in the soft- ware industry, the entries of Microsoft, Oracle and Google into new segments have represented ma- jor disruptions in the affected segments; e.g., Microsoft’s entry into the media player segment put major pressure on Real Networks. Second, a new entrant in the software industry may beneﬁt from complementarities between its own offering and the offering of the acquired ﬁrm. For example, Microsoft has been able to bundle the software of some of its acquired companies into its product offerings so well that it has even been accused of using its de facto monopoly position in the software industry to unfairly conquer new segments. In addition, the extensive research on the drivers of ﬁrm performance in the software industry by Tanriverdi and Lee noted the importance of complementarities and software bundling on ﬁrm performance (Tanriverdi and Lee, 2008). But, countervailing mechanisms need to be acknowledged, too. New entrants may face serious hurdles in entering new segments. A new entrant may not be entirely familiar with the speciﬁc busi- ness logic of the new segment that it enters. Moreover, because the software industry is highly knowledge-intensive, an acquisition could also cause a major loss of talent because of the stress and anxiety it causes. Acknowledging these effects associated with the acquisitive entry of a new entrant, the end result of an acquisitive entry is that the number of ﬁrms in a segment is not affected, but one of the ﬁrms now has a ﬁnancially stronger owner that has growth ambitions in the industry segment and is potentially able to create synergies across its product portfolio. Therefore, we conclude by hypoth- esizing that the competitive effects of an acquisitive entry by a new entrant are predominantly nega- tive for established ﬁrms: Hypothesis 1a: Acquisitions of firms competing in the same product segment by new entrants from other product segments are negatively related to a firm’s performance. Long Range Planning, vol 46 2013 197
  4. 4. Acquisition of a competitor by an existing competitor The effect of one existing competitor acquiring another is less clear than the effect of a new entrant. There is some evidence that the effect of two rivals merging may even be positive for a ﬁrm. For example, Song and Walkling found increases in the stock prices of competitors when their rivals merged (Song and Walkling, 2000), and attributed that outcome to a higher likelihood that the re- maining ﬁrms would be acquired. Similarly, Shahrur found positive abnormal returns to rivals, suppliers, and corporate customers of merging ﬁrms (Shahrur, 2005). Finally, Clougherty and Duso also found that rivals experience positive abnormal returns at the merger announcement date (Clougherty and Duso, 2009). There have been different speculations about the explanation for these positive stock market re- actions. They could be driven by the increasing acquisition likelihood of a ﬁrm. For example, when Google announced the acquisition of Motorola’s mobile phone operations, Nokia’s stock price surged almost 20% because of acquisition expectations associated with Nokia. The positive stock price reactions could also be driven by the prospects of reduced competition due to consolidation. Moreover, it is also possible that the acquisition disrupts or even paralyzes both the acquiring and the acquired ﬁrms, weakening their joint position in the market. There is an extensive body of research on the challenges involved in the acquisition processes. In particular, the post-merger integration process has been found to be difﬁcult for acquirers to com- plete (Vaara, 2003; Larsson and Finkelstein, 1999; Birkinshaw et al., 2000), and there are many ex- amples of previously highly competitive ﬁrms that have become passive after an acquisition because the integration processes have consumed their capacity. Such integration may be particularly difﬁ- cult when the acquirer is an existing segment incumbent that has to achieve synergies from tight integration and cuts in the workforce. Thus, while mergers of existing rivals are also likely to lead to scale and scope beneﬁts for the acquirer, the competition-reducing effects of consolidation and the potential integration challenges for the acquirer are likely to result in a net effect that ben- eﬁts a focal ﬁrm. Hypothesis 1b: Acquisitions of firms competing in the same product segment by other same-segment competitors are positively related to a firm’s performance. Alternative responses to the acquisition: refraining from acquisitions Next, we will hypothesize the effects of different responses to an acquisitive attack. According to the competitive dynamics literature, not responding to a competitive attack can be regarded as a sign of weakness. For example, Karnani and Wernerfelt have argued that the appropriate response by an airline to a price cut by another airline would be to match the cut for the same routes in which the original cut occurred (Karnani and Wernerfelt). The more recent competitive dynamics literature also follows this line of reasoning. For example, Ferrier, Smith and Grimm have shown that slow, non-aggressive and simple competitive responses by market leaders led to market erosion and “dethronement” of the incumbent ﬁrms when they were being attacked by new entrants (Ferrier et al., 1999). But, such reasoning ignores the possibility that ﬁrms may face constraints in their response strategies because of, for example, resource limi- tations. While for large incumbents, a response through acquisitions may not pose problems, the relatively small software ﬁrms we focus on in the empirical part of this study may face resource constraints that make any response through acquisition highly risky. The extant research on mergers and acquisitions provides further arguments against an acquisi- tion response to acquisitions by new entrants and existing competitors. Research on merger waves suggests that refraining from acquisitions as a response to competitive pressure from acquisitions may be a superior strategy. For example, McNamara et al. have found that late movers in merger waves experience signiﬁcantly lower performance than early movers (McNamara et al., 2008). Late movers may have fewer options for acquisition targets and may suffer from time pressure in 198 Is A Counterattack The Best Defense?
  5. 5. executing the acquisitions, which may lead to an incomplete assessment of the targets, a weaker strategic ﬁt, and ultimately inferior strategic choices. Thus, refraining from imitating competitors’ moves and building on one’s own unique strengths may be a better option. For example, Ericsson’s purchase of Marconi triggered a wave of mergers and acquisitions, which led to the creation of Alcatel-Lucent, Nokia Siemens Networks, and the eventual acquisition of large parts of Nortel’s business by Ericsson as well. One key player in the telecommunications network industry, however, remained outside of the scale-driven merger and acquisition dynamism. Huawei successfully adopted a low-cost innovator strategy to win market share from the others as they were completing the acquisition integration processes. Huawei’s CEO commented on the situation: “In 2006, mergers and acquisitions of telecom equipment vendors were on the rise and the whole industry took on a new pattern. However, the large number of M&As and even ups and downs of enterprises in history have proved that scale is not an absolute factor in success. In the future, only vendors capable of continuous innovation who can understand and focus on customers’ real requirements and create long-term value and potential growth for customers through excellent operation and delivery can succeed in the market.” Huawei, 2006 Annual Report. The acquisition of Tele Atlas, a navigation mapmaker, by TomTom, a navigation system devel- opment company, represents another illustrative example. An offer of two billion euros by Tom- Tom triggered a sequence of events in which Garmin, a competing navigation system development company, outbid TomTom’s offer, and Nokia moved quickly to acquire Navteq, a competitor of Tele Atlas. TomTom raised its bid, and eventually TomTom and Nokia were success- ful in acquiring Tele Atlas and NAVTEQ, respectively. Garmin and Google, which were also depen- dent on the map developers, had to go for an alternative strategy. Garmin made a cooperative agreement with NAVTEQ, and Nokia and Google developed their own maps. These strategies turned out to be more successful than the multibillion euro acquisitions TomTom and Nokia engaged in (Keil and Laamanen, 2011). Consistent with this reasoning, we conclude that while engaging in acquisitions as part of a ﬁrm’s competitive tactics may be perceived as a sign of strength, it may also cause challenges associated with imitating a competitor’s strategy (Baum et al., 2000). Additionally, the ﬁrm may be positioned as a late-mover in an industry merger bandwagon with non-optimal, highly priced acquisition tar- gets (McNamara et al., 2008). Considering these factors, we hypothesize the following: Hypothesis 2: Refraining from acquisitions, despite acquisitions by existing competitors and new entrants, is positively related to a focal firm’s performance. Alternative responses to the acquisition: acquisitive response While our main argument is that not responding to an acquisitive attack by a competitor with another acquisition would be the preferred option, the effectiveness of that response may depend on the type of attack. In particular, we argue that intra-segment acquisitions in one’s own software segment are related negatively, and acquisitions in other segments are related positively, to a soft- ware ﬁrm’s performance. Next, we will explain why we expect such different outcomes. Intra-segment acquisitions Threat rigidity theory predicts that ﬁrms respond to external threats by strengthening their commitment to existing actions (Chattopadhyay et al., 2001; Staw et al., 1981; George et al., 2006). Acquisitions within the focal ﬁrm’s segment can be understood as an increased commitment to withstanding and fending off competition in one’s own segment. Thus, responding to the threat Long Range Planning, vol 46 2013 199
  6. 6. posed by increased competitive pressure by trying to solidify the ﬁrm’s intra-segment position in its own segment would be the response predicted by threat rigidity theory. However, strengthening one’s own position may not be a sufﬁcient response. Rivals that attack through acquisitions will have ﬁrst-mover advantage to choose the most optimal acquisition tar- gets, while the responding ﬁrm has a more limited choice (McNamara et al., 2008). Moreover, with new entrants, the fortiﬁcation strategy may be ineffective because of the asymmetric resource positions that the new entrants possess (Miller, 2003). Such advantages cannot be pre-empted solely by moves that occur within a segment. Hypothesis 3a: Engaging in intra-segment acquisitions as a response to competitive pressure through acquisitions is negatively related to firm performance. Inter-segment acquisitions A third alternative for a ﬁrm’s response to an acquisitive attack would be to expand outside of its segment. While such a diversiﬁcation strategy carries its own performance risks, it may provide distinct beneﬁts compared with an intra-segment response. When being attacked by an intra-segment compet- itor, expansion to other segments may decrease the dependence of the focal ﬁrm on revenues from the attacked segment. This result would be consistent with the “defensive diversiﬁcation” hypothesis and the recent emphasis on “Blue Ocean” strategies as a response to intensive competition (Hopkins, 1991). Similarly, according to the research on multi-point competition (Chen, 1996; Karnani and Wernerfelt, 1985; Gimeno and Woo, 1996; Haveman and Nonnemaker, 2000), the optimal response to the market entry of a ﬁrm that builds on its strengths in other segments would be to enter the core market segment of the competitor. This response would threaten the attacker. If it attacks a focal ﬁrm’s segment, the focal ﬁrm could retaliate in full in the attacker’s own core segment. According to the basic premise of multi-point competition research, this type of threat should reduce the aggressiveness of the attacker’s competitive attack because it becomes vulnerable to a counterattack in its core business (Karnani and Wernerfelt, 1985). For the counterattack to work, the threat of retaliation in the attacker’s home market has to be credible (Chen and Miller, 1994). Acquisitions represent such major commitments that they would qualify as concrete signals to competitors regarding the credibility of the threat. Therefore, we expect that responding to inter-segment acquisitions with inter-segment acquisitions would create a mutual forbearance equilibrium, which results in positive performance beneﬁts for the acquirer. Thus, we hypothesize the following: Hypothesis 3b: Engaging in inter-segment acquisitions in response to competitive pressure through acquisitions is positively related to a focal firm’s performance. Methods Sample We chose the U.S. software industry as our empirical setting. The software industry is an interesting study target because it is a fast-moving industry with a high level of competition and frequent ac- quisitions (Young et al., 1996; Young et al., 2000). We focus on public, small and medium-sized software ﬁrms with a maximum of 100 million USD in sales included in the Compustat database (see the Appendix for a detailed discussion of sample selection). We then complemented this initial sample with acquisition data from the Thomson SDC Mergers and Acquisitions database. Combining the Compustat data with the acquisition data from the Thomson SDC Mergers and Ac- quisitions database produced a sample of 1316 companies, for which we were able to collect the information necessary for our analyses. During the time period of our study, the software industry had developed from its early stages to maturity. Figure 1 below shows the trends in the number of ﬁrms and the aggregate industry level 200 Is A Counterattack The Best Defense?
  7. 7. sales in our sample. The ﬁgure resembles the classic S-curve, indicating that the industry went through a phase of intense sales growth, gradually maturing during the early 2000s. In terms of the number of existing ﬁrms in each year of observation, the ﬁgures are even more striking, because 1998 would seem to have started a major shakeout in the industry. This shakeout caused the pop- ulation of ﬁrms to drop from 1028 ﬁrms to 432 ﬁrms, representing a decline of nearly 60% in the number of active ﬁrms in the industry. Variables To measure our dependent variable, ﬁrm proﬁtability, we chose to use return-on-assets (ROA). ROA is a standard measure of ﬁnancial performance in strategy research (Baliga et al., 1996; Ray et al., 2004) (see the Appendix for a detailed discussion of the dependent variable). To measure the intra-segment acquisition pressure, we ﬁrst calculated three-year rolling averages of the number of acquisitions by ﬁrms in a given segment that targeted other ﬁrms in the same segment, and divided this average of intra-segment activity by the three-year rolling average number of ﬁrms in the sector. To measure the competitive pressure exerted by new entrants from outside the focal ﬁrm’s segment, outside segment pressure, we calculated the number of transactions in which ﬁrms in a given segment became targets of ﬁrms from other segments and industries, following the same logic as intra-segment activity. To capture the focal ﬁrm’s response to competitive pressure, we created several variables. We created a dummy variable, focal ﬁrm acquisitive response, to capture whether a focal ﬁrm completed acquisitions during the current and two preceding years. To make a more ﬁne-grained distinction between intra- and inter-segment acquisitions, we created two count variables. Focal ﬁrm intra- segment acquisitions is the focal ﬁrm’s three-year average number of acquisitions of ﬁrms within the same segment. Focal ﬁrm outside segment acquisitions captures the focal ﬁrm’s acquisition activ- ities outside of its core segment. As control variables, we included segment proﬁtability, seller con- centration, segment density, focal ﬁrm size, focal ﬁrm segment market share, focal ﬁrm number of segments, and time ﬁxed effects. Results Table 1 presents the descriptive statistics and correlations for the variables used in the analyses. The correlations between the independent and control variables were low to moderate, indicating no signs of multicollinearity. Figure 1. The development of sales revenue by our sample firms Long Range Planning, vol 46 2013 201
  8. 8. Table 1. Descriptive statistics Mean S.D. Min Max (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) (13) (14) (15) (16) (17) 1 Sales 2.958 1.111 0.000 4.613 1.00 2 Marketshare 0.021 0.070 0.000 1.000 0.15 (0.00) 1.00 3 Number segments 1.246 0.645 1.000 7.000 0.19 (0.00) À0.04 (0.00) 1.00 4 Segment ROA À0.345 0.893 À18.402 3.722 0.02 (0.04) 0.04 (0.00) À0.04 (0.00) 1.00 5 Seller concentration 0.656 0.182 0.194 1.000 À0.08 (0.00) 0.21 (0.00) À0.07 (0.00) À0.01 (0.43) 1.00 6 Segment density 74.279 68.966 2.000 250.000 0.01 (0.26) À0.27 (0.00) 0.03 (0.01) À0.00 (0.76) 0.00 (0.69) 1.00 7 Intrasegment pressure 0.013 0.016 0.000 0.200 0.08 (0.00) À0.11 (0.00) 0.13 (0.00) À0.19 (0.00) 0.01 (0.56) 0.05 (0.00) 1.00 8 Outside segment pressure 0.035 0.031 0.000 0.250 0.11 (0.00) À0.02 (0.05) 0.16 (0.00) À0.15 (0.00) À0.00 (0.71) À0.04 (0.00) 0.30 (0.00) 1.00 9 Acquisitive response 0.123 0.329 0.000 1.000 0.19 (0.00) À0.03 (0.00) 0.75 (0.00) À0.02 (0.03) À0.09 (0.00) 0.02 (0.13) 0.10 (0.00) 0.11 (0.00) 1.00 10 Intrasegment pressure * acquisitive response 0.002 0.009 0.000 0.133 0.13 (0.00) À0.04 (0.00) 0.50 (0.00) À0.08 (0.00) À0.02 (0.16) 0.01 (0.22) 0.37 (0.00) 0.13 (0.00) 0.65 (0.00) 1.00 11 Outside segment pressure * acquisitive response 0.006 0.019 0.000 0.250 0.16 (0.00) À0.01 (0.26) 0.62 (0.00) À0.04 (0.00) À0.04 (0.00) À0.02 (0.04) 0.13 (0.00) 0.32 (0.00) 0.79 (0.00) 0.62 (0.00) 1.00 12 Focal ﬁrm intrasegment acquisitions 0.043 0.195 0.000 7.500 0.11 (0.00) À0.03 (0.01) 0.47 (0.00) À0.03 (0.01) À0.08 (0.00) 0.01 (0.33) 0.10 (0.00) 0.09 (0.00) 0.60 (0.00) 0.47 (0.00) 0.50 (0.00) 1.00 13 Focal ﬁrm outside segment acquisitions 0.041 0.178 0.000 4.000 0.11 (0.00) À0.01 (0.39) 0.61 (0.00) À0.02 (0.12) À0.04 (0.00) 0.03 (0.02) 0.05 (0.00) 0.08 (0.00) 0.53 (0.00) 0.33 (0.00) 0.42 (0.00) 0.18 (0.00) 1.00 14 Intrasegment pressure * focal ﬁrm intrasegment acquisitions 0.001 0.006 0.000 0.200 0.07 (0.00) À0.02 (0.04) 0.30 (0.00) À0.06 (0.00) À0.02 (0.03) À0.01 (0.27) 0.22 (0.00) 0.08 (0.00) 0.38 (0.00) 0.58 (0.00) 0.35 (0.00) 0.78 (0.00) 0.11 (0.00) 1.00 15 Outside segment pressure * focal ﬁrm intrasegment acquisitions 0.001 0.004 0.000 0.121 0.07 (0.00) À0.03 (0.01) 0.45 (0.00) À0.05 (0.00) 0.00 (0.80) 0.03 (0.00) 0.23 (0.00) 0.10 (0.00) 0.37 (0.00) 0.56 (0.00) 0.36 (0.00) 0.16 (0.00) 0.69 (0.00) 0.20 (0.00) 1.00 202IsACounterattackTheBestDefense?
  9. 9. 16 Intrasegment pressure * focal ﬁrm outside segment acquisitions 0.002 0.010 0.000 0.200 0.11 (0.00) À0.01 (0.23) 0.44 (0.00) À0.03 (0.00) À0.04 (0.00) À0.02 (0.08) 0.12 (0.00) 0.20 (0.00) 0.55 (0.00) 0.48 (0.00) 0.66 (0.00) 0.85 (0.00) 0.17 (0.00) 0.72 (0.00) 0.17 (0.00) 1.00 17 Outside segment pressure * focal ﬁrm outside segment acquisitions 0.001 0.008 0.000 0.333 0.08 (0.00) À0.00 (0.88) 0.45 (0.00) À0.01 (0.30) 0.01 (0.48) 0.00 (0.85) 0.04 (0.00) 0.18 (0.00) 0.36 (0.00) 0.23 (0.00) 0.48 (0.00) 0.13 (0.00) 0.74 (0.00) 0.07 (0.00) 0.51 (0.00) 0.19 (0.00) 1.00 LongRangePlanning,vol462013203
  10. 10. We used a cross-sectional, time-series regression speciﬁcation using Stata’s XTSCC module, which helps address many of the most common econometric issues present in panel data such as ours. Table 2 summarizes the results of the XTSCC panel regression models. In the ﬁrst step, summarized in Model 1, we ran the baseline model, which consisted only of the control variables. We found signiﬁcant positive coefﬁcients for Sales (p < 0.01) and Segment Density (p < 0.01), which suggested that larger ﬁrms and ﬁrms in larger segments are more proﬁtable. Models 2-7 contain the hypotheses tests. Model 7 is the full model. However, given the large number of interaction terms and resulting multicollinearity, we interpreted the results based on the partial models. In Hypothesis 1a, we predicted that acquisitions performed by new entrants from outside the segments would create competitive pressure, which reduces ﬁrm proﬁtability; and, in Hypothesis 1b, we predicted that for intra-segment acquisitions, the effect would be the opposite due to the potential competition-reducing effects of consolidation. In Models 2 and 3, we introduced these effects into our regression model. As shown in the regression model, we ﬁnd a statistically signiﬁcant negative coefﬁcient for both intra-segment acquisition activity (p < 0.05) and inter-segment acquisition activity (p < 0.01). This supports our Hypothesis 1a, but contradicts Hypothesis 1b. Although the negative effect of intra-segment acquisitions is weaker than that for new entrants, it is statistically signiﬁcant and the opposite result of what we hypothesized. In Hypothesis 2, we predicted that the ﬁrms that refrain from acquisitive responses exhibit superior performance. In Model 4, we included the variable indicating an acquisitive response by a focal company and interaction terms with the two forms of competitive pressure. We found a negative direct effect (p < 0.01) and a negative interaction effect with the intra- segment pressure (p < 0.05), suggesting that not responding to intra-segment pressure is indeed a superior strategy to responding. The positive interaction term with the outside segment pres- sure (p < 0.01) suggests that responding to new entrants via acquisitions of one’s own is supe- rior to not responding. To further support this interpretation, we followed the standard methodology for interpreting moderators, as outlined by (Cohen and Cohen, 1983). As for the ﬁrst step, we set ﬁrm acquisitive response (the moderating variable) to 0. All of the other variables were set to their mean values. For these values, we then plotted the ROA for different levels of competitive pressure from inter-segment acquisitions. Next, we set the ﬁrm acquisitive response to 1 and again plotted the ROA for different levels of competitive pressure from inter- segment acquisitions. The interaction plots are depicted in Figures 2 and 3. Taken together, we ﬁnd partial support for Hypothesis 2. Next, we divided the focal ﬁrm’s acquisitive responses into intra- and inter-segment responses, and examined the performance effects of responding through different types of acquisitive re- sponses. Hypothesis 3a predicted that a response through intra-segment acquisitions would be negatively related to focal ﬁrm performance. In Model 5, we found a signiﬁcant negative direct effect of focal ﬁrm intra-segment acquisitions (p < 0.05) and a signiﬁcant negative interaction term with the intra-segment pressure variable (p < 0.01), which partially supports our hypoth- esis. Contrary to our expectation, we found an almost signiﬁcant positive effect for the interaction term with the outside-segment pressure variable (p < 0.1). Plotting these effects using the Aiken and West methodology (see Figures 4 and 5) further supports the interpretation of partial support. Hypothesis 3b predicted that a response through outside-segment acquisitions would be posi- tively related to focal ﬁrm performance. Again, in Model 6, we found partial support for this hy- pothesis. Focal ﬁrm outside segment acquisitions were negatively related to performance (p < 0.001), and the interaction term with the intra-segment pressure was negative and signiﬁcant (p < 0.01). In line with our prediction, the interaction term with the outside segment pressure was positive and signiﬁcant (p < 0.01). The partial support for the hypothesis can also be observed in the plot of the effects (see Figures 6 and 7). 204 Is A Counterattack The Best Defense?
  11. 11. Table 2. XTSCC Regression analyses Variables (1) ROA (2) ROA (3) ROA (4) ROA (5) ROA (6) ROA (7) ROA Sales 0.0663** (0.0217) 0.0674** (0.0232) 0.0680** (0.0232) 0.0701** (0.0228) 0.0697** (0.0229) 0.0703** (0.0228) 0.0720** (0.0224) Marketshare À0.0641 (0.112) À0.0730 (0.138) À0.0633 (0.125) À0.0660 (0.123) À0.0663 (0.125) À0.0822 (0.127) À0.0821 (0.125) Number segments À0.0147 (0.0142) À0.0179 (0.0153) À0.0181 (0.0154) 0.0136 (0.0214) À0.00502 (0.0193) 0.0190þ (0.0111) 0.0387* (0.0161) Segment ROA 0.00974 (0.00868) 0.00833 (0.00830) 0.00843 (0.00871) 0.00738 (0.00835) 0.00762 (0.00836) 0.00686 (0.00812) 0.00698 (0.00816) Seller concentration 0.0247 (0.0293) 0.0202 (0.0282) 0.0110 (0.0275) 0.0137 (0.0272) 0.0143 (0.0308) 0.0107 (0.0289) 0.00813 (0.0305) Segment density 0.000498þ (0.000261) 0.000443þ (0.000241) 0.000503* (0.000233) 0.000478* (0.000224) 0.000461* (0.000217) 0.000443þ (0.000240) 0.000427þ (0.000226) Intrasegment pressure À0.516* (0.264) À0.252 (0.321) À0.542* (0.276) À0.458þ (0.298) À0.468þ (0.300) Outside segment pressure À0.642** (0.268) À0.796** (0.296) À0.604* (0.275) À0.676** (0.272) À0.625* (0.285) Acquisitive response À0.100*** (0.0263) Intrasegment pressure * acquisitive response À1.545* (0.821) Outside segment pressure * acquisitive response 1.037** (0.346) Focal ﬁrm intrasegment acquisitions À0.0857* (0.0500) À0.111* (0.0461) Focal ﬁrm outside segment acquisitions À4.981** (1.751) À4.084* (2.029) Intrasegment pressure * focal ﬁrm intrasegment acquisitions 1.558þ (1.041) 1.214 (1.004) (continued on next page) LongRangePlanning,vol462013205
  12. 12. Table 2 (continued) Variables (1) ROA (2) ROA (3) ROA (4) ROA (5) ROA (6) ROA (7) ROA Outside segment pressure * focal ﬁrm intrasegment acqusitions À0.222*** (0.0365) À0.236*** (0.0451) Intrasegment pressure * focal ﬁrm outside segment acquisitions À4.285** (1.838) À3.523* (2.104) Outside segment pressure * focal ﬁrm outside segment acquisitions 1.438** (0.576) 1.227* (0.585) Observations 7902 7092 7092 7092 7092 7092 7092 Number of groups 1316 1257 1257 1257 1257 1257 1257 F 292647 49281 38324 2657 26733 3280 8721 Within group R2 0.0831 0.0829 0.0836 0.0859 0.0861 0.0879 0.0903 Standard errors in parentheses, single-tailed tests, year dummies included but not reported here for space reasons.***p<0.001, **p<0.01, *p<0.05, þp<0.10. 206IsACounterattackTheBestDefense?
  13. 13. Figure 2. The interaction between the intra-segment pressure and focal-firm acquisitive response Figure 3. Interaction between outside segment pressure and focal firm acquisitive response Figure 4. The interaction between the intra-segment acquisition pressure and number of intra-segment acquisitions Long Range Planning, vol 46 2013 207
  14. 14. Discussion Our results make several contributions to strategy research. First and foremost, our study is among the ﬁrst to integrate literatures on acquisition behavior and competitive dynamics. Despite the Figure 5. The interaction between the outside segment acquisition pressure and number of intra-segment acquisitions Figure 6. The interaction between the intra-segment acquisition pressure and number of outside segment acquisitions Figure 7. The interaction between the outside segment acquisition pressure and number of outside segment acquisitions 208 Is A Counterattack The Best Defense?
  15. 15. obvious areas of overlap in explaining acquisitions as strategic actions, these two literatures have developed mostly independently. Based on our results, we suggest that further integration of these theories may be warranted, because neither theory alone is able to explain the empirical patterns we observe. Regarding our ﬁrst research question of the effects of acquisitions by new entrants and by segment incumbents on rivals, both the competitive dynamics literature and the acquisition liter- ature make relevant yet contradicting predictions. The work on competitive dynamics has focused on the dynamics of competitive action and reaction repertoires; the emergence of multiple point positions and mutual forbearance equilibria; and the effectiveness of the offensive and defensive actions (Ferrier et al., 1999; Gimeno and Woo, 1996; Gimeno and Woo, 1999; Ferrier, 2001). Competitive dynamics research views acquisitions as one element in the strategic action reper- toire and predicts that acquisitions should reduce the performance of rivals in an industry segment. Contrary to the logic of the competitive dynamics research, acquisition research tends to argue that the opposite effect (i.e., acquisitions enhance the performance of rivals in an industry segment) should be observed. Because acquisitions tend to cause consolidation, which has been argued to lead to collusive synergies (Chatterjee, 1986), acquisitions by rivals could in fact be expected to lead to the opposite outcome: decreased competitive intensity, higher prices, and higher margins for the remaining ﬁrms. Kim and Singal have found evidence supporting this line of reasoning in their study on acquisitions in the airline industry (Kim and Singal, 1993). Furthermore, consis- tent with this line of reasoning, Shahrur has found signiﬁcant positive abnormal stock market re- turns to rivals, suppliers, and corporate customers after the acquisition of a ﬁrm (Shahrur, 2005). Moreover, earlier research on the effects of acquisitions on rivals has found that there are abnormal returns to rivals after an acquisition (Song and Walkling, 2000). Thus, our results regarding the ﬁrst research question suggest that empirical patterns are mostly consistent with the arguments of the competitive dynamics literature. We ﬁnd that acquisitions by new entrants and by established rivals create competitive pressure on a medium-size incumbent and are therefore linked to lower ﬁnancial performance. For the second research question, regarding how a ﬁrm should respond to an acquisition in its industry by a new entrant or by one of its existing rivals, a different, more complex picture emerges. Again both literatures provide relevant predictions. In the competitive dynamics liter- ature, the dominant awareness, motivation and capability (AMC) framework suggests that competitive actions are driven by the competitors’ awareness of each other; the motivation to attack or respond to a competitor’s attack; and the capability to perform an offensive or a defensive competitive move (Yu and Cannella, 2007; Chen, 1996; Chen et al., 2007). The result- ing prediction from this framework is that not responding to a competitive attack can be re- garded as a sign of weakness and will lower performance. On the other hand, literature on acquisition waves (Yang and Hyland, 2006; Shleifer and Vishny, 2003; Harford, 2005; Moeller et al., 2005; McNamara et al., 2008; Amburgey and Miner, 1992) suggests that responding to other ﬁrms’ acquisitions may have negative effects on performance because early movers in such an acquisition wave have better acquisition targets from which to choose, putting late movers at a disadvantage. Our ﬁndings suggest that the optimal response strategies are more complex than what either literature alone would suggest. On the one hand, we ﬁnd that refraining from acquisitive responses to competitive pressure from intra-segment acquisitions is a superior strategy to an acquisitive response, providing some support for the predictions of acquisition research. On the other hand, we also ﬁnd that, in line with the competitive dynamics literature, responding to new entrants with acquisitions in one’s own segment is a superior strategy. Thus, we can conclude by arguing that the effects of acquisitive pressure depend on the source of this pressure and a ﬁrm’s response strategy. In addition to integrating literature on acquisitions and competitive dynamics, our results also make a distinct contribution to the literature on the performance effects of different acquisition Long Range Planning, vol 46 2013 209
  16. 16. strategies. With the exception of a relatively small literature on merger waves (Yang and Hyland, 2006; Shleifer and Vishny, 2003; Harford, 2005; Moeller et al., 2005; McNamara et al., 2008; Amburgey and Miner, 1992), most of the literature on mergers and acquisitions has paid relatively little attention to the competitive environment in which acquisitions occur. Our ﬁnding that the number of acquisitions a ﬁrm engages in interacts with the number of acquisitions occurring in the ﬁrm’s environment in affecting the ﬁrm’s performance is important. Our ﬁnding can be inter- preted as evidence that the performance effect of a ﬁrm’s acquisition strategy is contingent upon its ﬁt with the focal ﬁrm’s environment. Aggressive acquisition strategies may well be sensible in light of a new entry that can change the competitive dynamics in an industry but may be less successful otherwise. Implications for practice From a managerial point of view, our ﬁndings help answer the question of how a ﬁrm should respond to acquisitions in its segment. Rather than uniformly responding by launching acquisitions of its own, the ﬁrm might consider that the optimal strategy depends on the source of the compet- itive pressure. When under pressure from existing competitors, alternative strategies may be supe- rior to launching a counterattack through acquisitions. In some instances, the ﬁrm may seek to become acquired by a competitor or a new entrant to ensure its survival and gain help from a larger organization. In contrast, when under attack from a new entrant, acquisitions outside of the ﬁrm’s own segment would seem to be a viable defensive strategy. Limitations and future research Prior research on within-industry diversiﬁcation in the software industry has examined the com- plementary effects of related diversiﬁcation across operating system platforms and product markets (Tanriverdi and Lee, 2008). The main ﬁnding of this research has been that implementing only one type of diversiﬁcation reduces sales growth, whereas implementing both types of diversiﬁcation is positively related to both sales growth and market share. Our measures of inter-segment acquisi- tions corresponded to what would be regarded as product-market expansion; however, we did not separately control for the software platforms in which a focal company was developing its ap- plications. It is possible that the operating system platform choice plays a role in how much a ﬁrm is buffered from the competitive pressure of the entering ﬁrms. It could be, for example, that ﬁrms developing their applications solely on very specialized application platforms are not directly competing against software developers that are targeting some of the more mainstream operating system platforms. Thus, future research could examine the buffering effects of multi-platform strategies. An additional limitation concerns our empirical sample. We tested our arguments within a sam- ple of small and medium-sized ﬁrms in the US software industry. Because of the special nature of software, the dynamics of competition in the software industry are likely to be quite different than in other industries, and such differences could affect the relationships we studied. Similarly, large ﬁrms could be less affected by the competitive pressure created by acquisitions as they frequently compete not only in a large number of segments but in multiple industries and therefore may be able less affected by acquisitions in one segment. While we believe our results hold across a broad number of industries, given these limitations of our empirical study, future research should re-test the results in different industries and with large ﬁrm samples. Acknowledgements We would like to thank Editor Robert Grant and two anonymous reviewers of Long Range Plan- ning for their insightful comments. Earlier versions of this paper were presented at the Academy of Management Conference, the Annual Conference of the Strategic Management Society, and the 210 Is A Counterattack The Best Defense?
  17. 17. Skema Business School, Nice, France. We also would like to thank the participants in these presen- tations for their valuable feedback. We acknowledge the ﬁnancial support of Tekes e the Finnish Funding Agency for Technology and Innovation. Appendix A. Methodological appendix Dependent variable Because of our focus on the performance effects of multiple acquisitions in a ﬁrm’s environment and response strategies that also involved multiple acquisitions, we chose to measure ﬁrm perfor- mance using return-on-assets (ROA) rather than market returns over a few-day time window around a single acquisition, as is typical in research on individual acquisitions. ROA is a standard measure of ﬁnancial performance in strategy research (Baliga et al., 1996; Ray et al., 2004) that is particularly suitable for comparing ﬁrms within a single industry, such as the software industry in our study. We calculated our return-on-assets measure using yearly data from Compustat. To reduce the effect of extreme values on our regression results, we Winsorized the ROA values at the 2.5% and 97.5% level. For robustness, we reran the results with the dependent variable Winsorized at the 1%, 99%, 5% and 95% levels with almost unchanged results. As a robustness test, we reran our analyses with a second dependent variable, return-on-sales (ROS). ROS is less affected by changes in assets that often go along with acquisitions. These robustness analyses provided quali- tatively similar results to the results presented here. Independent variables We focused on competitive dynamics by studying the effect of acquisition activity within and across industry segments. In earlier studies, researchers have often drawn on industry segmentation data provided by industry analyst ﬁrms, such as Gartner or IDC (Tanriverdi and Lee, 2008; Stern and Henderson, 2004). In this study, we also used the IDC categorization as our starting point. However, when we compared it with the categorization provided in the Thomson SDC Mergers and Acquisitions database, we found it was not sufﬁciently ﬁne-grained for our purpose. Therefore, we decided to merge the IDC and SDC categorizations into a more balanced categorization of the software segments. Using these two databases provided us a deeper understanding of the segments of the ﬁrms in our sample. To validate this combined segmentation, three persons from our research team examined the websites or related historical archives of each of the ﬁrms in our sample and veriﬁed that the segment deﬁnitions corresponded to the combination of the IDC and SDC categorizations. Table A1 provides an overview of the segments and some example ﬁrms. Competitive pressure from intra-segment acquisition activity To measure the intra-segment pressure, we ﬁrst determined the yearly number of acquisitions by ﬁrms in a given segment that targets other ﬁrms in the same segment. This measure follows the tradition of competitive dynamics research, which frequently uses the number of competitive ac- tions (Young et al., 1996). Because the competitive pressure exerted by acquisitions undertaken by ﬁrms from the same sector is likely to have effects lasting beyond the present year, we calculated three-year rolling averages that included the focal year and the preceding two years. We then divided this average of intra-segment activity by the number of ﬁrms in the sector. For robustness, we also ran analyses with yearly counts and obtained qualitatively similar results. Competitive pressure from outside segment acquisition activity To measure the competitive pressure exerted by new entrants from outside the focal ﬁrm’s segment, we calculated the number of transactions in which ﬁrms in a given segment became targets of ﬁrms from other segments and industries. Using the same logic as intra-segment activity, we calculated three-year rolling averages and did robustness tests with yearly counts. Long Range Planning, vol 46 2013 211
  18. 18. Focal firm acquisitive response To capture the focal ﬁrm’s response to competitive pressure, we focused on the ﬁrm’s own acqui- sition behavior. As a ﬁrst step, we a created dummy variable, focal ﬁrm acquisitive response, to cap- ture whether a focal ﬁrm carried out acquisitions during the current and two preceding years. The dummy variable took the value 1 if a focal ﬁrm had performed any acquisitions during this period and 0 otherwise. For robustness, we also ran analyses with a second speciﬁcation of the dummy variable that used yearly acquisition behavior and found qualitatively similar results. Focal firm intra-segment and outside-segment acquisitions To make a more ﬁne-grained distinction between intra- and inter-segment acquisitions, we created two count variables. Focal ﬁrm intra-segment acquisitions is the ﬁrm’s three-year average number of acquisitions of ﬁrms within the same segment. Focal ﬁrm outside segment acquisitions captures the focal ﬁrm’s acquisition activities outside of its core segment. This concept was measured through the ﬁrm’s three-year average number of acquisitions in which the target had its primary business in another segment of the software or other industry. For robustness, we also ran analyses with yearly data and found qualitatively similar results. Control variables We included several control variables on the segment and ﬁrm levels. On the segment level, we controlled for segment proﬁtability, seller concentration, and segment density. We measure segment proﬁtability as the average ROA of all of the ﬁrms in a segment. Firms in highly proﬁtable segments should exhibit higher levels of proﬁt, but at the same time, highly proﬁtable segments attract acqui- sitions from other segments, which leads to increased competitive pressure and declining proﬁts over time. We measured seller concentration by calculating the market share of the three largest Table A1. Industry segments in the software industry Segment # Firms Examples Business intelligence 55 Decision Systems Inc Business process management software 188 Computrac Inc Communications software and services 87 Microlog Corp Device software optimization 22 BSquare Corp Digital mapping software 4 Trafﬁc.com Inc Educational applications 25 Siboney Corp Engineering software 42 Softech Inc Entertainment software and services 19 Broadcaster Inc Financial software and services 76 Computer Research Inc Gaming software 35 Spinnaker Software Corp Graphics software 27 Acuity Imaging Inc Health-care software and services 89 Health Information Systems Information technology resource management software 29 Veronex Technologies Inc Information technology services 324 Sento Corp Internet marketing services 62 Epsilon Data Management Inc Internet platform 65 Homeseekers.com Inc Internet search engines 11 Mamma.com Inc Internet service provider 39 DME Interactive Holdings Inc Network management software 19 NetIQ Corp Network security software 42 Veridicom International Inc Operating systems software 9 Microware Systems Corp Storage management software 30 1mage Software Inc Travel software and services 6 Prism Group Inc Virtualization and remote access of applications 11 XcelleNet Inc 212 Is A Counterattack The Best Defense?
  19. 19. ﬁrms in a segment (Sharma and Kesner, 1996). Segments with a high level of seller concentration are dominated by a few large players that are likely to exhibit above-average proﬁtability. We measured segment density as the number of ﬁrms in a segment. Segments with higher densities are likely to exhibit higher levels of competition. On the ﬁrm level, wecontrolled for size,segmentmarketshare, and number of segments.Weexpected larger ﬁrms to show superior proﬁtability. We measured size as the logarithm of a ﬁrm’s sales in a given year. We measured the product market position of a ﬁrm by its market share in a given segment. We calculated the segment market share by taking a ﬁrm’s sales in a given year and dividing by the total segment sales in that year (Mata et al., 1995). Firms with a low market share can be viewed as marginal players more likely to be acquired during segment consolidation or forced to exit. Given the difﬁculty of ﬁnding reliable business segment information, we used proxy multi-segment positioning, by tracking the segment portfolio of the ﬁrms in our sample. To calculate our number of segments measure, we counted the number of unique segments that a ﬁrm had entered in previous years through acquisitions. Finally, in addition to segment and ﬁrm level controls, we controlled for time ﬁxed effects. To do so, we introduced year dummies in our regression models, although for space reasons these are not reported in the table we present. Econometric modeling As the ﬁrst step in our analysis, we ran random-effects panel regression models. However, stan- dard tests suggested that in addition to requiring a ﬁxed effects speciﬁcation, our data suffered from both heteroskedasticity and autocorrelation (Hausman, 1978; White, 1980; Wooldridge, 2002). We therefore decided to switch to a cross-sectional, time-series regression speciﬁcation using Stata’s XTSCC module (Hoechle, 2007). XTSCC has many advantages compared with a standard panel regression model. Most importantly, however, it allowed us to estimate ﬁxed-effects regression models with Driscoll and Kraay standard errors (Driscoll and Kraay, 1998; Driscoll and Kraay, 1995). While XTSCC is a new module in Stata, the Driscoll and Kraay standard errors have previ- ously been used (Hoechle and Schmid, 2009). The results with Driscoll and Kraay robust standard errors are consistent with the original, non- reported results of our random-effects panel regressions. To rule out a potential bias caused by mul- ticollinearity resulting from the interaction terms, we followed the advice of Aiken and West and Aguinis, and centered the independent predictor variables before computing the interaction terms (Aiken and West, 1991; Aguinis, 2003). To further test the robustness of our results, we estimated a second set of models (not reported here) in which the inverse Mills ratio was added to control for the potential endogeneity of the de- cision to engage in acquisitions. The main results were similar to the results reported here. References Aguinis, H., 2003. Regression Analysis for Categorical Moderators. Guilford Publications, New York. Aiken, L.S., West, S.G., 1991. Multiple Regression: Testing and Interpreting Interactions. Sage, Newbury Park, CA. Amburgey, T.L., Miner, A.S., 1992. Strategic momentum: the effects of repetitive, positional, and contextual momentum on merger activity. Strategic Management Journal 13 (5), 335e348. Baliga, B.R., Moyer, R.C., Rao, R.S., 1996. CEO duality and ﬁrm performance: what’s the fuss? Strategic Man- agement Journal 17 (1), 41e53. Baum, J.A.C., Li, S.X., Usher, J.M., 2000. Making the next move: how experiential and vicarious learning shape the locations of chains’ acquisitions. Administrative Science Quarterly 45 (4), 766e801. Birkinshaw, J., Bresman, H., Hakanson, L., 2000. Managing the post-acquisition integration process: how the human integration and task integration processes interact to foster value creation. Journal of Management Studies 37 (3), 395e425. Chatterjee, S., 1986. Types of synergy and economic value: the impact of acquisitions on merging and rival ﬁrms. Strategic Management Journal 7 (2), 119e139. Chattopadhyay, P., Glick, W.H., Huber, G.P., 2001. Organizational actions in response to threats and oppor- tunities. Academy of Management Journal 44 (5), 937e955. Long Range Planning, vol 46 2013 213
  20. 20. Chen, M.J., Miller, D., 1994. Competitive attack, retaliation and performance e an expectancy-valence frame- work. Strategic Management Journal 15 (2), 85e102. Chen, M.-J., Smith, K.G., Grimm, C.M., 1992. Action characteristics as predictors of competitive responses. Management Science 38 (3), 439e455. Chen, M.J., Su, K.H., Tsai, W.P., 2007. Competitive tension: the awareness-motivation-capability perspective. Academy of Management Journal 50 (1), 101e118. Chen, M.J., 1996. Competitor analysis and interﬁrm rivalry: toward a theoretical integration. Academy of Management Review 21 (1), 100e134. Clougherty, J.A., Duso, T., 2009. The impact of horizontal mergers on rivals: gains to being left outside a merger. Journal of Management Studies 46 (8), 1365e1395. Cohen, J., Cohen, P., 1983. Applied Multiple Regression/Correlation Analysis for the Behavioral Sciences. Lawrence Erbaum, Hillsdale, NJ. D’Aveni, R.A., 2002. Competitive pressure systems e mapping and managing multimarket contact. MIT Sloan Management Review 44 (1), 39e49. Driscoll Jr., J.P., Kraay, A., 1995. Spatial Correlations in Panel Data. SSRN. Driscoll, J.C., Kraay, A.C., 1998. Consistent covariance matrix estimation with spatially dependent panel data. Review of Economics and Statistics 80 (4), 549e560. Ferrier, W.J., Smith, K.G., Grimm, C.M., 1999. The role of competitive action in market share erosion and industry dethronement: a study of industry leaders and challengers. Academy of Management Journal 42 (4), 372e388. Ferrier, W.J., 2001. Navigating the competitive landscape: the drivers and consequences of competitive aggres- siveness. Academy of Management Journal 44 (4), 858e877. Fosfuri, A., Giarratana, M.S., 2009. Masters of war: Rivals’ product innovation and new advertising in mature product markets. Management Science 55 (2), 181e191. George, E., Chattopadhyay, P., Sitkin, S.B., Barden, J., 2006. Cognitive underpinnings of institutional persis- tence and change: a framing perspective. Academy of Management Review 31 (2), 347e365. Gimeno, J., Woo, C.Y., 1996. Hypercompetition in a multimarket environment: the role of strategic similarity and multimarket contact in competitive de-escalation. Organization Science 7 (3), 322e341. Gimeno, J., Woo, C.Y., 1999. Multimarket contact, economies of scope, and ﬁrm performance. Academy of Management Journal 42 (3), 239e259. Harford, J., 2005. What drives merger waves? Journal of Financial Economics 77 (3), 529e560. Hausman, J.A., 1978. Speciﬁcation tests in econometrics. Econometrica 46 (6), 1251e1271. Haveman, H.A., Nonnemaker, L., 2000. Competition in multiple geographic markets: the impact on growth and market entry. Administrative Science Quarterly 45 (2), 232e267. Hoechle, D., Schmid, M.M., 2009. Predicting and Explaining IPO Underperformance. SSRN. Hoechle, D., 2007. Robust standard errors for panel regressions with cross-sectional dependence. Stata Journal 7 (3), 281e312. Hopkins, H.D., 1991. Acquisition and divestiture as a response to competitive position and market-structure. Journal of Management Studies 28 (6), 665e677. Karnani, A., Wernerfelt, B., 1985. Multiple point competition. Strategic Management Journal 6 (1), 87e96. Keil, T., Laamanen, T., 2011. When rivals merge, think before you follow suit. Harvard Business Review 89 (12), 25e27. Kim, E.H., Singal, V., 1993. Mergers and market power: evidence from the airline industry. American Eco- nomic Review 83 (3), 549e569. Larsson, R., Finkelstein, S., 1999. Integrating strategic, organizational, and human resource perspectives on mergers and acquisitions: a case survey of synergy realization. Organization Science 10 (1), 1e26. Mata, J., Portugal, P., Guimaraes, P., 1995. The survival of new plants: start-up conditions and post-entry evo- lution. International Journal of Industrial Organization 13 (4), 459e481. McNamara, G.M., Haleblian, J., Dykes, B.J., 2008. The performance implications of participating in an acqui- sition wave: early mover advantages, bandwagon effects, and the moderating inﬂuence of industry charac- teristics and acquirer tactics. Academy of Management Journal 51 (1), 113e130. Miller, D., 2003. An asymmetry-based view of advantage: towards an attainable sustainability. Strategic Man- agement Journal 24 (10), 961e976. Moeller, S.B., Schlingemann, F.P., Stulz, R.M., 2005. Wealth destruction on a massive scale? A study of acquiring-ﬁrm returns in the recent merger wave. Journal of Finance 60 (2), 757e782. 214 Is A Counterattack The Best Defense?
  21. 21. Porter, M.E., 1980. Competitive Strategy: Techniques for Analyzing Industries and Competitors. The Free Press, New York. Ray, G., Barney, J.B., Muhanna, W.A., 2004. Capabilities, business processes, and competitive advantage: choosing the dependent variable in empirical tests of the resource-based view. Strategic Management Jour- nal 25 (1), 23e37. Shahrur, H., 2005. Industry structure and horizontal takeovers: analysis of wealth effects on rivals, suppliers, and corporate customers. Journal of Financial Economics 76 (1), 61e98. Sharma, A., Kesner, I.F., 1996. Diversifying entry: some ex ante explanations for postentry survival and growth. Academy of Management Journal 39 (3), 635e677. Shleifer, A., Vishny, R.W., 2003. Stock market driven acquisitions. Journal of Financial Economics 70 (3), 295e311. Song, M.H., Walkling, R.A., 2000. Abnormal returns to rivals of acquisition targets: a test of the “acquisition probability hypothesis”. Journal of Financial Economics 55 (2), 143e171. Staw, B.M., Sanderlands, L., Dutton, J., 1981. Threat rigidity effects in organizational behaviour: a multi-level analysis. Administrative Science Quarterly 26, 147e160. Stern, I., Henderson, A.D., 2004. Within-business diversiﬁcation in technology-intensive industries. Strategic Management Journal 25 (5), 487e505. Tanriverdi, H., Lee, C.-H., 2008. Within-industry diversiﬁcation and ﬁrm performance in the presence of network externalities: evidence from the software industry. Academy of Management Journal 51 (2), 381e397. Vaara, E., 2003. Post-acquisition integration as sensemaking: glimpses of ambiguity, confusion, hypocrisy, and politicization. Journal of Management Studies 40 (4), 859e894. White, H., 1980. A heteroskedasticity-consistent covariance matrix estimator and a direct test for heteroske- dasticity. Econometrica 48 (4), 817e838. Wooldridge, J.M., 2002. Econometric Analysis of Cross Section and Panel Data. MIT Press, Cambridge, MA. Yang, M., Hyland, M., 2006. Who do ﬁrms imitate? A multilevel approach to examining sources of imitation in the choice of mergers and acquisitions. Journal of Management 32 (3), 381e399. Young, G., Smith, K.G., Grimm, C.M., 1996. ‘Austrian’ and industrial organization perspectives on ﬁrm-level competitive activity and performance. Organization Science 7 (3), 243e254. Young, G., Smith, K.G., Grimm, C.M., Simon, D., 2000. Multimarket contact and resource dissimilarity: a competitive dynamics perspective. Journal of Management 26 (6), 1217e1236. Yu, T.Y., Cannella, A.A., 2007. Rivalry between multinational enterprises: an event history approach. Academy of Management Journal 50 (3), 665e686. Biographies Thomas Keil is Professor of International Management at University of Zurich in Switzerland. His research focuses on mergers and acquisitions, corporate entrepreneurship, and strategic renewal, and has been published in leading journals such as Harvard Business Review, MIT Sloan Management Review, Academy of Management Review, Strategic Management Journal, Organization Science, and Journal of Management. E-mail: thomas.keil@business.uzh.ch Tomi Laamanen is Professor of Strategic Management at the University of St. Gallen. His research focuses on strategic management with a special emphasis on mergers and acquisitions, strategy process, capability dynamics, manage- ment’s cognition, and competitive dynamics in networked industries. Laamanen’s work has appeared in leading journals, including Strategic Management Journal, Journal of Management, Journal of Management Studies and Research Policy. He is also an associate editor at the Strategic Management Journal. E-mail: Tomi.Laamanen@unisg.ch Rita McGrath, a professor at Columbia Business School in New York, is one of the world’s leading experts on strat- egy in highly uncertain and volatile environments. She works with both Global 1000 icons, and smaller but fast- growing organizations. McGrath has co-authored several books and articles in journals such as Harvard Business Review, MIT Sloan Management Review, Academy of Management Journal, Academy of Management Review, Stra- tegic Management Journal, and Organization Science. E-mail: rdm20@columbia.edu Long Range Planning, vol 46 2013 215

