Ar condicionado

tipos de ar condicionado

  1. 1. 1 JOSÉ AUGUSTO RAPCHAM Engenheiro Mecânico em Refrigeração e Ar Condicionado formado pela FEI - Faculdade de Engenharia Industrial Diretor Técnico da VHR e INDREL Empresa com 50 anos de mercado e mais de 30.000 obras e projetos executados. • SISTEMAS • APLICAÇÕES • PERFÍS • INSTALAÇÕES AR CONDICIONADO DEFINIÇÕES BÁSICAS Ar Condicionado: é uma máquina de fluxo de calor que tira calor de um local e desloca para outro Calor: é uma forma de energia Frio: é a ausência de calor Btu/h: British Thermical United TR: Tonelada de refrigeração. 1 TR = 12.000 Btu/h = 3.024 kcal/h DEFINIÇÕES BÁSICAS Conforto: A.B.H. = consolo, alívio; bem estar material, comodidade Conforto térmico: É a comodidade quanto a temperatura, umidade relativa, pureza do ar e ruído ambiente, tendo todos os parâmetros sob controle UR: relação existente entre o volume de “AR” e o volume de “ÁGUA” Temperatura Ar Retorno Tempo 20 15 10 Temperatura Ajustada: 23℃ (℃) Temperatura do ar de descarga Exemplo de funcionamento de uma unidade com inverter O que é o Controle INVERTER? É basicamente um mecanismo que controla a rotação do motor compressor do sistema de ar condicionado. Com este controle se consegue a ação proporcional do funcionamento do equipamento, sem os indesejáveis liga e desliga dos sistemas convencionais. Temperatura Ar Retorno Temperatura Ajustada: 23℃ Temperatura Do ar de descarga Tempo (℃) 20 15 10 ON Off ON ON Off Off Exemplo de funcionamento de uma unidade sem inverter
  2. 2. 2 PRINCÍPIO DE FUNCIONAMENTO        CIRCUITO BÁSICO DE REFRIGERAÇÃO compressor condensador evaporador dispositivo de expansão ar ar SISTEMAS • JANELA (convencional) • SPLIT • SELF CONTAINED (SPLITÃO) • WATER CHILLER • VRV / VRF AR CONDICIONADO TIPO CONVENCIONAL (JANELA) -É O SISTEMA MAIS SIMPLES E DESCOMPROMETIDO DE TODOS -CONTROLA EXCLUSIVAMENTE A TEMPERATURA -TEM COMO VANTAGEM SER COMPACTO E DE CUSTO INICIAL BAIXO GABINETE ÚNICO COMPRESSOR CONDENSADOR EVAPORADOR VÁLVULA DE EXPANSÃO AR AR EXTERNO INTERNO EXEMPLO DE RESIDÊNCIA COM INSTALAÇÃO DE AR DE JANELA AR CONDICIONADO TIPO SPLIT        UNIDADE EXTERNA UNIDADE INTERNA compressor condensador dispositivo de expansão evaporador arar
  3. 3. 3 TIPOS DE UNIDADES INTERNAS TETO APARENTE CASSETEPAREDE EMBUTIR UNIDADE EXTERNA AR CONDICIONADO TIPO SPLIT HI WALL UNIDADE INTERNA SPLIT TIPO HIGH WALL CAPACIDADES: DE 9.000 A 30.000 BTU/H UNIDADE EXTERNA HIGH WALL HIGH WALL
  4. 4. 4 CONDENSADORAS AR CONDICIONADO TIPO SPLIT TETO E DUTO EQUIPAMENTO SPLIT TETO TETO PISO Instalação Típica EQUIPAMENTO TIPO SPLIT PISO/TETO ANTES DO FORRO (REBAIXO) DEPOIS AR CONDICIONADO TIPO SPLIT CASSETE CASSETE
  5. 5. 5 EQUIPAMENTO TIPO SPLIT DUTO ・ Fácil instalação Tipo universal ・ Compacto ・ Silencioso ・ Estreito ・ Instalação flexivel ・ Possib. renovação de ar de 2 direções. ・ Alta pressão estática ・ Fácil instalação ・ Fácil manutenção Sistema Multi MULTI SPLIT AR CONDICIONADO TIPO SELF OU SPLITÃO        UNIDADE EXTERNA UNIDADE INTERNA compressor condensador Dispositivo de expansão evaporador arar AR CONDICIONADO TIPO SELF CONTAINED - SISTEMA MUITO UTILIZADO EM INSTALAÇÕES MÉDIAS/GRANDES - REQUER INFRA-ESTRUTURA MAIOR - CONTROLA TEMPERATURA E UMIDADE RELATIVA
  6. 6. 6 AR CONDICIONADO TIPO WATER CHILLER (ÁGUA GELADA)          água compressor condensador dispositivo de expansão água água água evaporador AR CONDICIONADO TIPO WATER CHILLER (EQUIPAMENTOS) FAN COIL CHILLER TORRE DE ARREFECIMENTO - SISTEMA QUE SE APLICA SOMENTE A GRANDES OBRAS - REQUER INFRA ESTRUTURA GRANDE - CONTROLA TEMPERATURA E UMIDADE RELATIVA - POSSIBILITA REMANEJAMENTO DE CAPACIDADE Sistema instalado para Resfriamento de Ar de 500 tr OBRA TÍPICA DE ÁGUA GELADA AR CONDICIONADO TIPO VRV OU VRF                UNIDADE EXTERNA UNIDADE INTERNA A UNIDADE INTERNA B UNIDADE INTERNA C compressor Condens. D.E. D.E. D.E. EV EV EV arar ar TIPOS DE UNIDADES INTERNAS - É O MAIS SOFISTICADO E COMPLETO DE TODOS OS SISTEMAS - REQUER POUCA INFRA ESTRUTURA - INSTALAÇÃO SIMPLES E FÁCIL (MENOR ÁREA NECESSÁRIA) - BAIXA MANUTENÇÃO E CONSUMO DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA - CUSTO INICIAL ELEVADO
  7. 7. 7 AR CONDICIONADO TIPO VRV KREMLIN COMPLEX, MOSCOW Chiller centrífugo e parafuso 1500TR US CAPITOL COMPLEX, WASHINGTON DC Centrífugas de multi-estágio 28.400TR OBRAS MUNDIAIS SHANGHAI SPORTS STADIUM Centrífugas de multi-estágio 2.400TR OBRAS MUNDIAIS PETRONAS TOWERS KUALA LUMPUR - MALAYSIA 30.000 TR Seis Centrífugas de Múltiplo Estágio OBRAS MUNDIAIS PENTAGON COMPLEX WASHINGTON - D.C. Dez Centrífugas de Múltiplo estágio 37.500 TR OBRAS MUNDIAIS
  8. 8. 8 OBRAS SEM QUALIDADE OBRAS SEM QUALIDADE OBRAS SEM QUALIDADE OBRAS SEM QUALIDADE Instalação incorreta Instalação incorreta
  9. 9. 9 Instalação incorreta

