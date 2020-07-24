Cuide bem dos seus rins.pptx

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cuide bem dos seus rins
  1. 1. A insuﬁciência renal crônica, também chamada de doença renal crônica, é a perda lenta do funcionamento dos rins, cuja principal função é distribuir nutrientes e vitaminas e remover os resíduos e o excesso de água do organismo.
  2. 2. ⚫ A insuﬁciência renal crônica ocorre quando uma doença ou outra condição de saúde prejudica a função renal, causando danos aos rins – que tendem a agravar-se ao longo de vários meses e até mesmo anos.
  3. 3. ⚫ Diabetes dos tipos 1 e 2 ⚫ Hipertensão ⚫ Doença do rim policístico e outras doenças congênitas que afetam os rins ⚫ Lesão ou trauma aos rins ⚫ Uso excessivo de analgésicos e outros medicamentos ⚫ Uso de algumas substâncias químicas tóxicas ⚫ Problemas nas artérias dos rins Doenças e condições que geralmente causam a doença renal crônica
  4. 4. ⚫ A insuﬁciência renal crônica leva a um acúmulo de líquidos e resíduos no organismo. Essa doença afeta a maioria dos sistemas e funções do corpo, inclusive a produção de glóbulos vermelhos, o controle da pressão arterial, a quantidade de vitamina D e a saúde dos ossos. Cuide bem dos seus rins
  5. 5. ⚫ Os fatores que podem aumentar o risco de uma pessoa desenvolver insuﬁciência renal crônica incluem: ⚫ Diabetes ⚫ Hipertensão ⚫ Doenças cardíacas ⚫ Fumo ⚫ Obesidade ⚫ Colesterol alto ⚫ Ter histórico familiar de doença renal ⚫ Ter 65 anos de idade ou mais
  6. 6. ⚫ Os primeiros sintomas da insuﬁciência renal crônica, em geral, também ocorrem com frequência em outras doenças e podem ser os únicos sinais da insuﬁciência renal até que ela esteja em estágio avançado. ⚫ Os sintomas podem incluir: ⚫ Mal-estar geral e fadiga ⚫ Coceira generalizada (prurido) e pele seca ⚫ Dores de cabeça ⚫ Perda de peso não intencional ⚫ Perda de apetite ⚫ Náuseas
  7. 7. ⚫ Outros sintomas podem aparecer, principalmente quando o funcionamento dos rins piora, incluem: ⚫ Pele anormalmente clara ou escura ⚫ Dor nos ossos ⚫ Sonolência ⚫ Diﬁculdade de concentração e raciocínio ⚫ Dormência nas mãos, pés e outras áreas do corpo ⚫ Cãibras ⚫ Mau hálito ⚫ Fácil aparição de hematomas, hemorragia ou sangue nas fezes ⚫ Sede excessiva ⚫ Baixo nível de interesse sexual e impotência ⚫ Interrupção do período menstrual ⚫ Distúrbios do sono, como insônia e outros ⚫ Inchaço de mãos e pernas (edema) ⚫ Vômitos, normalmente pela manhã
  8. 8. ⚫ Níveis de creatinina ⚫ BUN (nitrogênio ureico no sangue) ⚫ Depuração de creatinina ⚫ Veja as substâncias cujos níveis essa doença costuma prejudicar: ⚫ Potássio ⚫ Sódio ⚫ Fósforo ⚫ Cálcio ⚫ Magnésio ⚫ Eletrólitos
  9. 9. ⚫ Tomograﬁa computadorizada abdominal ⚫ Ressonância magnética abdominal ⚫ Ultrassom abdominal ⚫ Ultrassom renal

