Sales Tax Law of Pakistan

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Trainer: Fawad Hassan – ACA phavvad@gmail.com 0333-6036837 CFAP – 05 Advanced Taxation [Tax Year 2021] Sales Tax Sales tax...
2 Sales Tax Basic Structure Output Tax [S-2(20)] - Input Tax [S-2(14)] (60) 100 40 Sales tax payable Sales x Sales tax rat...
3 Tax Period [S-2(43)] means - period of 1 month OR - such other period as specified by FBR, in official gazzette, with ap...
4 Output Tax How to calculate? Time of Supply [S-2(44)] Rate of Sales Tax [S-3] Value of Supply [S-2(46)] Registered Perso...
5 Output Tax How to calculate? Registered Person [S-2(25)] means a person who: - is registered OR - is liable to be regist...
6 Output Tax How to calculate? Taxable Activity [S-2(35)] means any economic activity carried on by a person whether or no...
7 Output Tax How to calculate? Taxable Supplies [S-2(41)] Supply of taxable goods by other than goods exempt u/s 13 and in...
8 Output Tax How to calculate? Taxable Goods [S-2(39)] means all goods, other than those exempt u/s 13
9 Output Tax How to calculate? Exempt Goods [S-13] Goods mentioned in 6th Schedule Goods specified by Federal Govt, throug...
10 Output Tax How to calculate? Goods [S-2(12)] include moveable property, other than - actionable claims - moneys - stock...
11 Output Tax How to calculate? Supply [S-2(33)] means to dispose off goods as owner Sale OR transfer of right includes: -...
12 Output Tax How to calculate? Value of Supply [S-2(46)] • Local Supplies • Imports
13 Output Tax How to calculate? Value of Supply – Local Supplies Discounted Price Discounted Price X - Sales Tax (X) X Con...
14 Output Tax How to calculate? Value of Supply – Local Supplies Taxable supply for consideration in kind OR partly in kin...
15 Output Tax How to calculate? Value of Supply – Local Supplies In case of a taxable supply, with reference to retail tax...
16 Output Tax How to calculate? Value of Supply – Local Supplies in case of supply of electric power and gas by a distribu...
17 Output Tax How to calculate? Value of Supply – Imports In case of import of goods, other than those specified in 3rd Sc...
18 Output Tax How to calculate? Time of Supply [S-2(44)] Goods Services Under Hire Purchase Other than Hire Purchase When ...
19 Output Tax How to calculate? Rate of Sales Tax • Other than zero rated supplies [S-3] • Zero Rated Supplies [S-4] • Min...
20 Output Tax How to calculate? Scope of Tax [S-3] Goods supplied by Registered person sales tax charged @ 17% on value of...
21 Output Tax How to calculate? Scope of Tax [S-3] 8th Schedule items shall be charged to Sales tax @ mentioned in 8th Sch...
22 Output Tax How to calculate? Scope of Tax [S-3] 10) Retailer, other than Tier-1 Retailer, shall pay sales tax on basis ...
23 Output Tax How to calculate? Scope of Tax [S-3] - Tier-1 retailers shall pay sales tax @ applicable to the goods sold -...
24 Output Tax How to calculate? Zero Rating [S-4] Sales tax @ 0% shall be charged on following: 1) Exports 2) 5th Schedule...
25 Levy and collection of tax on specified goods on value addition [S-7A] 1. Federal Govt may specify goods on which a. sa...
26 Which input is adjustable? • Tax credits not allowed [S-8] • Determination of tax liability [S-7] • Certain transaction...
27 Which input is adjustable? Tax credits not allowed [S-8] continued… A registered person shall not be entitled to deduct...
28 Tax credits not allowed [S-8] continued… 8. goods and services not related to the taxable supplies made by the register...
29 Tax credits not allowed [S-8] 14. from the date to be notified by the Board, such goods and services which, at the time...
30 Determination of tax liability [S-7] Conditions: 1. should be supported by Sales Tax Invoice bearing name and registrat...
31 Certain transactions not admissible [S-73] Input tax in respect of following transactions is not allowed: 1. Amount abo...
32 Destruction of goods [R-23] If buyer returns goods because these are unfit for consumption and are required to be destr...
33 How much of input is adjustable? Adjustable input tax [S-8B] 1. Adjustment of input tax limited upto 2. Input tax in ex...
34 DR / CR Notes DR / CR Notes [S-9] [R-20 & 21] If sales tax invoice has been issued by supplier, then in following situa...
35 Sales Tax Withholding • On supply of Goods in Pakistan • Services in Islamabad
36 Important SROs
37 Provincial Sales Tax ICT Punjab Sindh KPK Baluchistan Sales tax rates Input not allowed Withholding
38
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Law
4 views
Jun. 04, 2021

Sales Tax Law of Pakistan

Sales Tax Law of Pakistan

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Pulled Over: How Police Stops Define Race and Citizenship Charles R. Epp
(0/5)
Free
The Culture of Control: Crime and Social Order in Contemporary Society David Garland
(0/5)
Free
Witness for the Defense: The Accused, the Eyewitness, and the Expert Who Puts Memory on Trial Dr. Elizabeth Loftus
(4.5/5)
Free
Case of a Lifetime: A Criminal Defense Lawyer's Story Abbe Smith
(0/5)
Free
Manifest Injustice: The True Story of a Convicted Murderer and the Lawyers Who Fought for His Freedom Barry Siegel
(4/5)
Free
Smart on Crime Kamala Harris
(3/5)
Free
Arrest-Proof Yourself Dale C. Carson
(4/5)
Free
The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness Michelle Alexander
(4/5)
Free
The Condemnation of Blackness: Race, Crime, and the Making of Modern Urban America, With a New Preface Khalil Gibran Muhammad
(4/5)
Free
Unequal under Law: Race in the War on Drugs Doris Marie Provine
(0/5)
Free
Caught: The Prison State and the Lockdown of American Politics Marie Gottschalk
(4/5)
Free
Misdemeanorland: Criminal Courts and Social Control in an Age of Broken Windows Policing Issa Kohler-Hausmann
(0/5)
Free
Punishment and Modern Society: A Study in Social Theory David Garland
(4/5)
Free
The Common Law Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr.
(3/5)
Free
The Right Wrong Man: John Demjanjuk and the Last Great Nazi War Crimes Trial Lawrence Douglas
(0/5)
Free
Kafka's Law: "The Trial" and American Criminal Justice Robert P. Burns
(0/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Blind Injustice: A Former Prosecutor Exposes the Psychology and Politics of Wrongful Convictions Mark Godsey
(5/5)
Free
Courtroom 302: A Year Behind the Scenes in an American Criminal Courthouse Steve Bogira
(4.5/5)
Free
Why the Innocent Plead Guilty and the Guilty Go Free: And Other Paradoxes of Our Broken Legal System Jed S. Rakoff
(4/5)
Free
Three Felonies A Day: How the Feds Target the Innocent Harvey Silverglate
(3.5/5)
Free
Beyond These Walls: Rethinking Crime and Punishment in the United States Tony Platt
(4.5/5)
Free
Hunting Whitey: The Inside Story of the Capture & Killing of America's Most Wanted Crime Boss Casey Sherman
(5/5)
Free
The Unforgiven: The Untold Story of One Woman's Search for Love and Justice Edith Brady-Lunny
(0/5)
Free
The Return of Martin Guerre Natalie Zemon Davis
(4.5/5)
Free
Chokehold: Policing Black Men Paul Butler
(4.5/5)
Free
Illusion of Justice: Inside Making a Murderer and America's Broken System Jerome F. Buting
(4.5/5)
Free
Family Secrets: The Case That Crippled the Chicago Mob Jeff Coen
(5/5)
Free
More Guns, Less Crime: Understanding Crime and Gun Control Laws John R. Lott, Jr.
(4.5/5)
Free
On Treason: A Citizen's Guide to the Law Carlton F. W. Larson
(0/5)
Free
Usual Cruelty: The Complicity of Lawyers in the Criminal Justice System Alec Karakatsanis
(4/5)
Free
Innocent Blood: A True Story of Obsession and Serial Murder Terry Ganey
(4/5)
Free
Prosecuting the President: How Special Prosecutors Hold Presidents Accountable and Protect the Rule of Law Andrew Coan
(5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sales Tax Law of Pakistan

  1. 1. Trainer: Fawad Hassan – ACA phavvad@gmail.com 0333-6036837 CFAP – 05 Advanced Taxation [Tax Year 2021] Sales Tax Sales tax withholding
  2. 2. 2 Sales Tax Basic Structure Output Tax [S-2(20)] - Input Tax [S-2(14)] (60) 100 40 Sales tax payable Sales x Sales tax rate = Purchase x Sales tax rate = Sales Tax Withholding 10 (10) 6 30 Payable – as it is ! Tax Period 1 month Tax Period How to calculate Output Tax? Which Input is adjustable? How much of input is adjustable? DR/CR Notes Sales Tax Withholding Important SROs Provincial Sales Tax (Services)
  3. 3. 3 Tax Period [S-2(43)] means - period of 1 month OR - such other period as specified by FBR, in official gazzette, with approval of Federal Ministry-in-charge
  4. 4. 4 Output Tax How to calculate? Time of Supply [S-2(44)] Rate of Sales Tax [S-3] Value of Supply [S-2(46)] Registered Person [S-2(25)] Taxable Activity [S-2(35)] Taxable Supplies [S-2(41)] Supply [S-2(33)] Taxable Goods [S-2(39)] Exempt Goods [S-13] Goods [S-2(12)] Exports Local Supply Imports Un-registered Person To Registered Person Will charge Sales Tax
  5. 5. 5 Output Tax How to calculate? Registered Person [S-2(25)] means a person who: - is registered OR - is liable to be registered under Sales Tax Act Provided that a person liable to be registered but not registered shall not be entitled to any benefit available to a registered person under any provision of Sales Tax Act or the rules made thereunder
  6. 6. 6 Output Tax How to calculate? Taxable Activity [S-2(35)] means any economic activity carried on by a person whether or not for profit Includes - business, trade or manufacture - supply of goods, rendering of services - one-off adventure in nature of trade - anything done during commencement or termination of economic activity Does not include - activity of employee to employer - private recreation pursuit or hobby - above activity done by person other than individual
  7. 7. 7 Output Tax How to calculate? Taxable Supplies [S-2(41)] Supply of taxable goods by other than goods exempt u/s 13 and including zero rated goods u/s 4 Importer manufacturer wholesales distributor retailer
  8. 8. 8 Output Tax How to calculate? Taxable Goods [S-2(39)] means all goods, other than those exempt u/s 13
  9. 9. 9 Output Tax How to calculate? Exempt Goods [S-13] Goods mentioned in 6th Schedule Goods specified by Federal Govt, through notification in official gazzette, where immediate action is needed for any of following: - national security, - natural disaster, - national food security in emergency situations & - implementation of bilateral and multilateral agreements Power to deliver goods without payment of Sales Tax [S-60] Federal Govt can authorize delivery of goods without payment of sales tax, in following cases and subject to such conditions as it may deem fit: i. Imports for re-exportation by registered importer ii. Imports of raw material & subsequent export after manufacture by registered manufacturer cum exporter
  10. 10. 10 Output Tax How to calculate? Goods [S-2(12)] include moveable property, other than - actionable claims - moneys - stocks/shares/securities
  11. 11. 11 Output Tax How to calculate? Supply [S-2(33)] means to dispose off goods as owner Sale OR transfer of right includes: - sale or transfer under hire purchase agreement - auction of goods to satisfy debt - possession of goods immediately before the person ceases to be registered person - transfer of goods manufactured (i.e., goods belonging to another person), to the owner or to person nominated by him - putting to private, business or non business use of goods produced during taxable activity for purposes other than taxable supplies FBR with approval of Federal Minister-in-charge, can also specify transactions which may or may not constitute supply
  12. 12. 12 Output Tax How to calculate? Value of Supply [S-2(46)] • Local Supplies • Imports
  13. 13. 13 Output Tax How to calculate? Value of Supply – Local Supplies Discounted Price Discounted Price X - Sales Tax (X) X Condition: Discount is in conformity of norms of business Sales tax invoice should show discounted price No Discount Consideration in money, which will be received (including Federal Excise Duty & Provincial Taxes) (excluding sales tax) continued…
  14. 14. 14 Output Tax How to calculate? Value of Supply – Local Supplies Taxable supply for consideration in kind OR partly in kind Open Market Price X - Sales Tax (X) Same method will be used in following cases: - supplies to associates made for consideration lower than open market price - to determine value of processed goods, in case where exempt goods were provided to registered person for processing - Instalement sales - Any other case, where it is difficult to determine nature of transaction Valuation Committee, comprising of representatives of trade and Inland Revenue shall determine value of supply in following situation: - where there is sufficient reason to believe that the value of a supply has not been correctly declared in the invoice Valuation Committee shall be constituted by Commissioner continued…
  15. 15. 15 Output Tax How to calculate? Value of Supply – Local Supplies In case of a taxable supply, with reference to retail tax : Price of taxable goods X - Retail Tax (X) In case of manufacture of goods belonging to another person: Actual consideration received by the manufacturer for the value addition carried out continued… In case of supply of electricity by an independent power producer OR WAPDA: amount received on account of energy purchase price only excluding amount received on account of capacity purchase price, energy purchase price premium, excess bonus, supplemental charges etc.
  16. 16. 16 Output Tax How to calculate? Value of Supply – Local Supplies in case of supply of electric power and gas by a distribution company: total amount billed including price of electricity and natural gas, as the case may be, charges, rents, commissions and all duties and taxes local, provincial and federal excluding amount of late payment surcharge and the amount of sales tax in case of purchase of used vehicle by registered person: Difference between sale and purchase price on basis of valuation method prescribed by the Board
  17. 17. 17 Output Tax How to calculate? Value of Supply – Imports In case of import of goods, other than those specified in 3rd Sched: value of supply shall be as determined u/s 25 of Customs Act 1969, Including Customs Duty and Excise Duty
  18. 18. 18 Output Tax How to calculate? Time of Supply [S-2(44)] Goods Services Under Hire Purchase Other than Hire Purchase When agreement is entered into When: - Delivered - Made available - Payment is received which ever is earlier In case part payment is received In case of exempt supplies In all other cases supply shall be accounted for in tax period in which exemption is withdrawn supply shall be accounted for in tax period of supply When rendered
  19. 19. 19 Output Tax How to calculate? Rate of Sales Tax • Other than zero rated supplies [S-3] • Zero Rated Supplies [S-4] • Minimum value addition tax [S-7A]
  20. 20. 20 Output Tax How to calculate? Scope of Tax [S-3] Goods supplied by Registered person sales tax charged @ 17% on value of supplies/imports 1) Supplies to un-registered person Further tax @ 3% Shall be charged 2) Imports Federal Govt can specify goods on which further tax not to be charged FBR can also levy tax on: - Production capacity - Fixed basis Sales tax @ mentioned in 10th Schedule Retail Items (as per 3rd Schedule) sales tax charged @ 17% on retail price this shall also be printed on each item 3) continued…
  21. 21. 21 Output Tax How to calculate? Scope of Tax [S-3] 8th Schedule items shall be charged to Sales tax @ mentioned in 8th Schedule 4) 6) these items are local supplies Liability to pay tax: - Supplies Sales tax withholding provisions have been mentioned in 11th Schedule 7) 9th Schedule items shall be charged to Sales tax @ mentioned in 9th Schedule 5) these items are imports - Imports Supplier Importer However section 8A specifies joint and several liability in a supply chain Gas transmission and dispatch company supplying gas to CNG stations shall charge sales tax @ 17% of value of supplies to consumers 8) Federal Govt can charge Extra Tax upto maximum of 17% on specified goods in addition to the taxes mentioned above 9) continued…
  22. 22. 22 Output Tax How to calculate? Scope of Tax [S-3] 10) Retailer, other than Tier-1 Retailer, shall pay sales tax on basis of electricity bill as follows: - bill upto Rs =20,000/- per month - bill above Rs =20,000/- per month 5% 7.5% This is in addition to sales tax charged on electricity consumption & input tax adjustment is not allowed against this sales tax CIR shall issue order regarding exclusion of a person who is either a Tier-1 retailer, or not a retailer. Tier-1 retailers [S-2(43A)] means a retailer who is; - operating as a unit of a national or international chain of stores; - operating in an air-conditioned shopping mall, plaza or centre, excluding kiosks; - cumulative electricity bill during the immediately preceding 12 consecutive months exceeds Rs 1,200,000/- - wholesaler-cum-retailer, engaged in bulk import and supply of consumer goods on wholesale basis to the retailers as well as on retail basis to the general body of the consumers - a retailer, whose shop measures 1,000 square feet in area or more - any other person OR class of persons prescribed by FBR continued…
  23. 23. 23 Output Tax How to calculate? Scope of Tax [S-3] - Tier-1 retailers shall pay sales tax @ applicable to the goods sold - Customers of Tier-1 retailer shall be entitled to receive a cash back of up to 5% of the tax, from such date in the manner and to the extent, as may be prescribed by FBR - Tier-1 retailers shall integrate their retail outlets with FBR's computerized system for real-time reporting of sales 11)
  24. 24. 24 Output Tax How to calculate? Zero Rating [S-4] Sales tax @ 0% shall be charged on following: 1) Exports 2) 5th Schedule items 3) Provisions and stores on conveyance proceeding to destination outside Pakistan, as mentioned u/s 24 of Customs Act 1969 4) Goods specified by Federal Govt through notification whenever circumstances exist to take immediate action for; - national security, - natural disaster, - national food security in emergency situations & - implementation of bilateral and multilateral agreements
  25. 25. 25 Levy and collection of tax on specified goods on value addition [S-7A] 1. Federal Govt may specify goods on which a. sales tax to be charged with such limitations/restrictions b. on difference in value of purchase and sale (either sold with/without value addition) 2. Minimum value addition sales tax shall be charged on goods mentioned in 12th Schedule 3. Federal Govt may amend provisions of 12th Schedule Output Tax How to calculate?
  26. 26. 26 Which input is adjustable? • Tax credits not allowed [S-8] • Determination of tax liability [S-7] • Certain transactions not admissible [S-73] • Destruction of goods [R-23]
  27. 27. 27 Which input is adjustable? Tax credits not allowed [S-8] continued… A registered person shall not be entitled to deduct input tax paid on: 1. the goods or services which are not used or not to be used for themanufacture or production of taxable goods or for taxable supplies madeor to be made by him; 2. the goods on which extra amount of tax is payable under sub-section (5)of section 3; 3. any other goods or services which the Board with the approval of the Minister Incharge of the Federal Government may by a notification in the official Gazette specify; 4. the goods or services in respect of which sales tax has not been deposited in the Government treasury by the respective supplier; 5. fake invoices; 6. purchases made by a registered person in case he fails to provide information relating to his imports, purchases, sales etc. as required by the Board through a notification u/s 26(5); 7. purchases in respect of which a discrepancy is indicated by CREST or input tax of which is not verifiable in the supply chain;
  28. 28. 28 Tax credits not allowed [S-8] continued… 8. goods and services not related to the taxable supplies made by the registered person; 9. goods and services acquired for personal or non-business consumption; 10. goods used in, or permanently attached to, immoveable property, such as building and construction materials, paints, electrical and sanitary fittings, pipes, wires and cables, but excluding pre-fabricated buildings and such goods acquired for sale or re-sale or for direct use in theproduction or manufacture of taxable goods; 11. vehicles falling in Chapter 87 of the First Schedule to the Customs Act,1969, parts of such vehicles, electrical and gas appliances, furniture furnishings, office equipment (excluding electronic cash registers), but excluding such goods acquired for sale or re-sale; 12. services in respect of which input tax adjustment is barred under the respective provincial sales tax law; 13. import or purchase of agricultural machinery or equipment subject to sales tax at the rate of 7% under Eighth Schedule to this Act; and Which input is adjustable?
  29. 29. 29 Tax credits not allowed [S-8] 14. from the date to be notified by the Board, such goods and services which, at the time of filing of return by the buyer, have not been declaredby the supplier in his return or he has not paid amount of tax due as indicated in his return. 15. Input tax on goods or services which are attributable to supplies made to un-registered person, on pro-rata basis, for which sale invoices do not bear NIC or NTN of the recipient Which input is adjustable?
  30. 30. 30 Determination of tax liability [S-7] Conditions: 1. should be supported by Sales Tax Invoice bearing name and registration number of taxpayer who is claiming input tax 2. supplier must have declared such supply in his return and he has paid amount of tax due as indicated in his return 3. in case of supply of electricity or gas, a bill bearing his registration # and the address where the connection is installed 4. in case of imports, it should be supported by : a. Bill of entry OR Goods Declaration b. Sales Tax Registration number c. Customs clearance u/s 79, 81 or 104 5. in case of purchase through auction, it should be supported by Treasury Challan (showing amount of sales tax paid) bearing name and registration number of taxpayer who is claiming input tax Which input is adjustable? Output tax - Input tax X (X) X excluding "Further Tax" charged @ 3% from un-reg person if not claimed in relevant tax period, then can be claimed in 6 subsequent tax periods Board may impose restriction on wastage of material on which input has been claimed
  31. 31. 31 Certain transactions not admissible [S-73] Input tax in respect of following transactions is not allowed: 1. Amount above Rs =50,000/- paid other than through crossed cheque or other banking channel • Online transfer of funds and transaction through credit cards shall be considered transaction through banking channel, if verifiable from bank statement of buyer and supplier • Exception; utility bills 2. Credit purchases not paid within 180 days 3. Amount paid should be credited in business bank account of supplier “business bank account” means a bank account utilized by the registered person for business transactions AND declared to the Commissioner through Form STR-1 or change of particulars in registration database 4. Input in respect of >>>>sales made by registered manufacturer to un-registered persons Exception; input in respect of sales made to an un-registered person, • upto Rs 10 million a month & • upto Rs 100 million a year Which input is adjustable? Not applicable on supplies made to: 1. FG/PG/LG not engaged in making taxable supplies 2. Foreign mission, diplomats, previliged persons 3. Persons not engaged in supply of taxable goods 4. Any other specified by Board
  32. 32. 32 Destruction of goods [R-23] If buyer returns goods because these are unfit for consumption and are required to be destroyed by the supplier, then goods shall be destroyed after obtaining permission from Collector of Sales Tax, and under supervision of officer of Sales Tax not below the rank of Assistant Collector. The input tax in respect of such destroyed goods shall not be admissible Which input is adjustable?
  33. 33. 33 How much of input is adjustable? Adjustable input tax [S-8B] 1. Adjustment of input tax limited upto 2. Input tax in excess of above OR refund can be claimed subject to following conditions: a. in case of Registered person whoes accounts are audited in accodance with Companies Ordinance 1984, a statement of value additon less than the limit is certified by Auditors b. in case of any other person, conditions as may be specified by FBR c. adjsutment shall be made on yearly basis in 2nd month following end of financial year 3. FBR may also prescribe any other limit for any person or class of transactions 4. Penalty on Auditor: Any auditor found guilty of misconduct in furnishing the certificate shall be referred to the Council for disciplinary action under section 20D of Chartered Accountants, Ordinance, 1961 5. In case a Tier-1 retailer does not integrate his retail outlet, the adjustable input tax for whole of that tax period shall be reduced by 15% 90% of output tax limit not applicable on Fixed Assets and Capital Goods Input shall be limited to output tax in respect of locally mfgd electric vehicles subject to reduced rate under 8th Sched
  34. 34. 34 DR / CR Notes DR / CR Notes [S-9] [R-20 & 21] If sales tax invoice has been issued by supplier, then in following situations a debit or credit note shall be issued by supplier; - cancellation of supply OR - return of goods OR - change in the nature of supply OR - change in the value of the supply OR - in case of any other event in which the amount shown in the tax invoice or the return needs to be modified After issuance of debit or credit note a corresponding adjustment could be made in sales tax return
  35. 35. 35 Sales Tax Withholding • On supply of Goods in Pakistan • Services in Islamabad
  36. 36. 36 Important SROs
  37. 37. 37 Provincial Sales Tax ICT Punjab Sindh KPK Baluchistan Sales tax rates Input not allowed Withholding
  38. 38. 38

×