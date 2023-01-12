Successfully reported this slideshow.
Project Life Cycle.pptx

Jan. 12, 2023
Leadership & Management

A course to learn basic knowledge of few topics of management

Project Life Cycle.pptx

  1. 1. 1 PLANNING ENGINEERING AND PROJECT MANAGEMENT LECTURE 03 Proj Life Cycle Dr Tasweer Hussain Syed DEPARTMENT OF ENGINEERING MANAGEMENT COLLEGE OF E & ME, NUST
  2. 2. KAs  1. Project Integration Management  2. Project Scope Management  3. Project Schedule Management  4. Project Cost Management  5. Project Quality Management  6. Project Resource Management  7. Project Communications Management  8. Project Risk Management  9. Project Procurement Management  10 Project Stakeholder Management 2
  3. 3. Initiating Process Group (2)  Develop Project Charter  Identify Stakeholders 3
  4. 4. Planning Process Group 10/24  4.2 Develop Project Management Plan  5.1 Plan Scope Management  5.2 Collect Requirements  5.3 De.ne Scope  5.4 Create WBS  6.1 Plan Schedule Management  6.2 De.ne Activities  6.3 Sequence Activities  6.4 Estimate Activity Durations  6.5 Develop Schedule 4
  5. 5. Planning Process Group 6/24  7.1 Plan Cost Management  7.2 Estimate Costs  7.3 Determine Budget  8.1 Plan Quality Management  9.1 Plan Resource Management  9.2 Estimate Activity Resources 5
  6. 6. Planning Process Group 8/24  10.1 Plan Communications Management  11.1 Plan Risk Management  11.2 Identify Risks  11.3 Perform Qualitative Risk Analysis  11.4 Perform Quantitative Risk Analysis  11.5 Plan Risk Responses  12.1 Plan Procurement Management  13.2 Plan Stakeholder Engagement 6
  7. 7. Executing Process Group (10)  4.3 Direct and Manage Project Work  4.4 Manage Project Knowledge  8.2 Manage Quality  9.3 Acquire Resources  9.4 Develop Team  9.5 Manage Team  10.2 Manage Communications  11.6 Implement Risk Responses  12.2 Conduct Procurements  13.3 Manage Stakeholder Engagement 7
  8. 8. Monitoring and Controlling Process Group (10)  4.5 Monitor and Control Project Work  4.6 Perform Integrated Change Control  5.5 Validate Scope  5.6 Control Scope  6.6 Control Schedule  7.4 Control Costs  8.3 Control Quality 8
  9. 9. Monitoring and Controlling Process Group (10)  9.6 Control Resources  10.3 Monitor Communications  11.7 Monitor Risks  12.3 Control Procurements  13.4 Monitor Stakeholder Engagement 9
  10. 10. Closing Process Group (1)  4.7 Close Project or Phase 10
  11. 11. Project Management  Success of a project calls for a series of tasks to meet stakeholder and client requirements to reach completion phase. No matter what type of project, having comprehensive knowledge about the Project Management life cycle, project phases, or process groups is essential to keep your ongoing projects more organized and more viable to execute from ideation to completion. 11
  12. 12. Project Management Life Cycle  A Project Management life cycle is a five-step framework to simplify current details of the project broken down into various phases. Each phase is goal- oriented with specific characteristics and deliverables, which are reviewed at the end of the each steps.  As per PMBOK, the Project Management life cycle should define the following aspects:  What work needs to be achieved?  Who will be involved in the team?  What are the project deliverables?  How to monitor the performance of each phase? 12
  13. 13. Types of Life Cycles 1. Predictive Life Cycles  It is a fully plan-driven PLC with three major constraints of the project, the scope, time, and cost, determined early in the project life cycle.  These projects progress through a series of sequential or overlapping phases. The planning is done for the entire project at a detailed level from the beginning of the project. Since different work is performed in each phase, therefore, the composition and skills required of the project team may vary from phase to phase. 13
  14. 14. Types of Life Cycles 2. Adaptive Life Cycles  The adaptive life cycles is change-driven & agile methods are used in cases of high levels of change or application areas such as IT. Adaptive methods are also iterative and incremental, but the difference is that iterations are very rapid (typically with a duration of 2 to 4 weeks) and are fixed in time and cost. Sometimes the processes within the iterations can be going on in parallel. 14
  15. 15. Phase-to-Phase Relationships  If a project is complex and has two or more phases, then phase-to-phase relationships can be either of two types: 1. Sequential Relationship It is a state where a new phase starts only when the preceding phase is complete. In eg a project with three entirely discrete sequential step-by-step phases, the approach decreases uncertainty, but may also remove options for reducing the overall schedule. 15
  16. 16. Phase-to-Phase Relationships 2. Overlapping Relationship In this case, the next phase starts before the completion of the previous one. Overlapping phases sometimes need additional resources because work has to be done in parallel. It may increase risk or could lead to rework if a succeeding phase progresses before correct information is gathered from the previous phase. 16
  17. 17. 5 Phases or Processes of PM 17
  18. 18. Phase 1. Project Initiation  In start the project is overviewed, feasibility and business value of the project determined along with the strategies required to attain desired results.  A kicks off meeting leads to understanding the client and stakeholders’ requirements, goals, and objectives with minute details and a final decision to proceed, the project can move on to the next step: that is, assembling a project team. 18
  19. 19. 1. Project Initiation Deliverable of 1st stage is Project Charter - the most important document that comprises:  Business vision and mission  Project goals and benefits  List of stakeholders  Scope of the Project  Project deliverables  Risks associated with the project  Project budget and resources 19
  20. 20. Initiation – 5 steps 20
  21. 21. Step1. & 2 /5  Step1. Undertake a Feasibility Study Understand the feasibility of the project is essential initially. See if the project is viable from the economic, legal, operational, and technical aspects, you can solve issues with appropriate solutions.  Step 2. Identify the Project Scope* Identifying the project scope involves defining the length, breadth, and depth of the project, outline functions, deadlines, tasks, features, and services. 21
  22. 22. Step 3/5. Identify the Deliverable*  After identifying the project scope, outline the project deliverables. The project deliverables include defining the product or services needed.  4/5. Identification of Project Stakeholders* Identification of stakeholders is essential. It is better to have meetings with team members and experts to identify project stakeholders. Documentation of relevant information on stakeholders and their impact on the successful completion of the project is required. 22
  23. 23. Step 5/5. Develop a Business Case  Before developing a business case, ensure that essential pillars of the project such as feasibility, scope, and identification of stakeholders are in place. The very next step is to come up with a full-fledged business case (example on next slide).  The creation of a statement of work (SoW) and the formation of a team wrap up the project initiation phase. 23
  24. 24. 24
  25. 25. Phase2. Project Planning  Project Planning starts on defining project objectives. This frames a set of plans to guide project team through the implementation and closing phases. The program created at this point will help you manage cost, quality, risk, changes, and time.  The project plan includes all details related to the project goals and objectives and detail of how to achieve them. It is the most complex phase in which project managers take care of operational requirements, design limitations, and functional requirements. 25
  26. 26. Phase2. Project Planning  Steps included in project planning phase are:- 26
  27. 27. Step 1. Creating a Project Plan  A project plan is a blueprint of the entire project. It should determine a list of activities, time frame, dependencies, constraints involved, and potential risks. It helps project manager to streamline operations and tracking progress by taking appropriate decisions at the right time. 27
  28. 28. Step 1. Creating a Project Plan  Scope Statement  Critical Success Factors  Deliverables  WBS  Schedule 28 Budget Quality Human Resources Plan Stakeholder List Communication Risk Register Procurement Plan
  29. 29. Critical Success Factors  Deadlines (time)  Budget (cost)  Quality standards  End user benefits  Minimal change orders  Low rate of product rejections  Employee satisfaction 29
  30. 30. Step 2. Creating Resource Plan  The resource plan provides information about various resource levels required to accomplish a project. A well-documented plan specifies the labor and materials to complete a project. Resources used should have relevant Project Management expertise and experience.  Step 3. Budget Estimation A financial plan sets the budget for project deliverables without exceeding it. It lists expenses on material, labor, and equipment. It provides a tool to monitor and control the costs throughout the Project Management life cycle. 30
  31. 31. Step 4. Gathering Resources  Gathering resources is an essential part of project planning to monitor the quality level of the project. Besides assembling a well-balanced team from internal and external resources, equipment, money, software solutions, and the workplace are needed to complete the tasks. 31
  32. 32. Step 5. Anticipating Risks and Potential Quality Roadblocks  Risk plan helps identify and mitigate risks & comprise all potential risks, the order of severity, and preventive actions to track it. Once threats are under control, it is possible to deliver the project on time adhering to quality. 32
  33. 33. Phase 3. Project Execution  Project execution is the phase where project- related processes are implemented, tasks are assigned, and resources are allocated. The method also involves building deliverables and satisfying customer requirements. Project managers or team leaders accomplish the task through resource allocation and by keeping the team members focused. 33
  34. 34. Phase 3. Project Execution  The team involved start creating project deliverables and achieve project goals and objectives as outlined in the project plan. This phase determines whether your project will succeed or not. The success of depends on the project execution phase where final deliverable also takes shape.  Listed below are a few essential things that are taken care of during the execution phase: 34
  35. 35. Phase 3. Project Execution 35
  36. 36. 36 Approve Accept Test Project Deliverables Change Mgt Docs Meas Proj Activities Identify Tasks Keep Proj on Track Against Plan Perf Baseline Project Execution
  37. 37. 3 steps Project Execution 1. Reporting Progress of a Project  During execution phase, it is essential to get regular project updates to locate required information and identify issues.  2. Hold Regular Meetings At kick off meeting all team members must be aware of contents of meeting, holding meetings regularly to ensure timely and straightforward communication extending surety of productivity of ongoing and future projects. 37
  38. 38. 3 steps Project Execution 3. Manage Problems  Problems within the project are bound to occur. Issues such as time management, quality management, and a weakening in the team’s morale can hinder the success of a project. So make sure all problems are solved in the beginning. 38
  39. 39. Phase 4. Project Monitoring and Control  Monitoring and control phase is all about measuring the performance and tracking progress of the project. It is implemented during the execution phase. The main goal of this phase is to check whether everything aligns with the Project Management Plan, especially concerning financial parameters and timelines. 39
  40. 40. Phase 4. Project Monitoring and Control  P Mngr is responsible of keeping the project on track by adjustments in resource allocation by holding review meetings and geting regular performance reports.  Monitoring project activity during execution phase allows P Mngr to take corrective actions in the light of quality of work & necessary improvements. Keeping an eye on the budget will help to avoid unnecessary expenses and resources. 40
  41. 41. Phase 5. Project Closure  Fifth and final phase of PLC, Closing or “follow-up” phase has final product ready for delivery. Project team focuses on wrapping the project, product release and delivery. It is nec for both successful or failed projects.  P Mngr highlight strengths and weaknesses, takeaways, ambiguities, and suggest means to rectified issues for future projects. It builds the PM’s credibility.  Product is handed to the customers, the documentation is finalized, the project team is disbanded, and the project is closed. 41
  42. 42. Cost and Staffing Level in PLC 42
  43. 43. Risk Uncertainty and Change 43
  44. 44. Revision 44
  45. 45. PROJECT LIFE CYCLE (PLC)  A project life cycle is the series of phases that a project passes through from its start to its completion.  Project phases are collection of logically related activities culminating in one or more deliverables. 45
  46. 46. PROJECT LIFE CYCLE (PLC)  The phases can be sequential, iterative, or overlapping. The names, number, & duration of phases are determined by the management and control needs of the organization(s) involved in the project, the nature of the project itself, and its area of application.  Phases are time bound, with a start and end or control point (sometimes referred to as a phase review, phase gate, control gate, or other similar term). 46
  47. 47. PROJECT LIFE CYCLE (PLC)  At the control point, the project charter and business documents are reexamined based on the current environment.  At each point, the project’s performance is compared to the project management plan to determine if the project should be changed, terminated, or continue as planned. 47
  48. 48. PROJECT LIFE CYCLE (PLC)  PLC can be influenced by the unique aspects of the org, industry, development method, or technology employed.  While every project has a start and end, the specific deliverables and work that take place vary widely depending on the project. PLC provides the basic framework for managing the project, regardless of the specific work involved.  Though projects vary in size and the amount of complexity they contain, they can be mapped to the following PLC structure:  Starting the project,  Organizing and preparing,  Carrying out the work, and  Closing the project. 48
  49. 49. Portfolio, Program and Project Management 49
  50. 50. 50 Organizational Project Management
  51. 51. Influence of Organizational Structures on Projects 51
  52. 52. Influence of Organizational Structures on Projects 52
  53. 53. Influence of Organizational Structures on Projects 53
  54. 54. Influence of Organizational Structures on Projects 54
  55. 55. Influence of Organizational Structures on Projects 55
  56. 56. Influence of Organizational Structures on Projects 56
  57. 57. Influence of Organizational Structures on Projects 57
  58. 58. Project Stakeholders & the Project Team 58 •Project management staff •Project staff •Supporting Experts •User or customer representatives •Sellers •Business partner members •Business partners
  59. 59. Finished here 59
  60. 60. Generic Project Life Cycle & Typical Cost and Staffing 60
  61. 61. Impact of Variable Based on Project Time 61
  62. 62. Common Project Management Process Interactions 62
  63. 63. Process Groups Interact in a Phase or Project 63 Department of Engineering Management, NUST College of E&ME • Feasibility • Appoint Architect • Proj Mngr • Building Plan • Estimation • Funding • Govt Approval • Construction • Sub-contract Mgmt • Commissioning • Managing resources • Managing changes • Monitoring progress • Evaluating progress • Controlling resources • Controlling changes • Completion Certificate • Contract closure •Administrative closure •Hand over
  64. 64. Project Management Knowledge Areas Integration Management Scope Management Time Management Cost Management Quality Management Procurement Management Risk Management Communications Management Human Resources Management Stakeholders Management Department of Engineering Management, NUST College of E&ME 64
  65. 65. Project Management Process Groups and Knowledge Area Mapping 65
  66. 66. Project Management Process Groups and Knowledge Area Mapping 66
  67. 67. Project Management Process Groups and Knowledge Area Mapping 67
  68. 68. Project Management Process Groups and Knowledge Area Mapping 68
  69. 69. Project Management Process Groups and Knowledge Area Mapping 69
  70. 70. Project Management Process Groups and Knowledge Area Mapping 70
  71. 71. Project Management Process Groups and Knowledge Area Mapping 71
  72. 72. Project Management Process Groups and Knowledge Area Mapping 72
  73. 73. Project Management Process Groups and Knowledge Area Mapping 73 R: Responsible A: Accountable C: Consulted I: Informed
  74. 74. 74 Discussion

