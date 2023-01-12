Project Life Cycle.pptx

5.
Planning Process Group 6/24
7.1 Plan Cost Management
7.2 Estimate Costs
7.3 Determine Budget
9.1 Plan Resource Management
9.2 Estimate Activity Resources
6.
Planning Process Group 8/24
10.1 Plan Communications Management
11.1 Plan Risk Management
11.2 Identify Risks
11.3 Perform Qualitative Risk Analysis
11.4 Perform Quantitative Risk Analysis
11.5 Plan Risk Responses
12.1 Plan Procurement Management
13.2 Plan Stakeholder Engagement
7.
Executing Process Group (10)
4.3 Direct and Manage Project Work
4.4 Manage Project Knowledge
8.2 Manage Quality
9.3 Acquire Resources
9.4 Develop Team
9.5 Manage Team
10.2 Manage Communications
11.6 Implement Risk Responses
12.2 Conduct Procurements
13.3 Manage Stakeholder Engagement 7
8.
Monitoring and Controlling Process Group (10)
4.5 Monitor and Control Project Work
4.6 Perform Integrated Change Control
5.5 Validate Scope
5.6 Control Scope
6.6 Control Schedule
7.4 Control Costs
8.3 Control Quality
9.
9.6 Control Resources
10.3 Monitor Communications
11.7 Monitor Risks
12.3 Control Procurements
13.4 Monitor Stakeholder Engagement
10.
Closing Process Group (1)
4.7 Close Project or Phase
11.
Project Management
Success of a project calls for a series of tasks to
meet stakeholder and client requirements to
reach completion phase. No matter what type
of project, having comprehensive knowledge
about the Project Management life cycle,
project phases, or process groups is essential
to keep your ongoing projects more organized
and more viable to execute from ideation to
completion.
12.
Project Management Life Cycle
A Project Management life cycle is a five-step
framework to simplify current details of the project
broken down into various phases. Each phase is goal-
oriented with specific characteristics and deliverables,
which are reviewed at the end of the each steps.
As per PMBOK, the Project Management life cycle
should define the following aspects:
What work needs to be achieved?
Who will be involved in the team?
What are the project deliverables?
How to monitor the performance of each phase?
13.
Types of Life Cycles
1. Predictive Life Cycles
It is a fully plan-driven PLC with three major
constraints of the project, the scope, time, and
cost, determined early in the project life cycle.
These projects progress through a series of
sequential or overlapping phases. The planning
is done for the entire project at a detailed level
from the beginning of the project. Since
different work is performed in each phase,
therefore, the composition and skills required of
the project team may vary from phase to
14.
Types of Life Cycles
2. Adaptive Life Cycles
The adaptive life cycles is change-driven &
agile methods are used in cases of high levels
of change or application areas such as IT.
Adaptive methods are also iterative and
incremental, but the difference is that iterations
are very rapid (typically with a duration of 2 to
4 weeks) and are fixed in time and cost.
Sometimes the processes within the iterations
can be going on in parallel.
15.
Phase-to-Phase Relationships
If a project is complex and has two or more
phases, then phase-to-phase relationships can
be either of two types:
1. Sequential Relationship
It is a state where a new phase starts only
when the preceding phase is complete. In eg a
project with three entirely discrete sequential
step-by-step phases, the approach decreases
uncertainty, but may also remove options for
reducing the overall schedule.
16.
Phase-to-Phase Relationships
2. Overlapping Relationship
In this case, the next phase starts before the
completion of the previous one. Overlapping
phases sometimes need additional resources
because work has to be done in parallel. It may
increase risk or could lead to rework if a
succeeding phase progresses before correct
information is gathered from the previous
phase.
18.
Phase 1. Project Initiation
In start the project is overviewed, feasibility
and business value of the project determined
along with the strategies required to attain
desired results.
A kicks off meeting leads to understanding the
client and stakeholders’ requirements, goals,
and objectives with minute details and a final
decision to proceed, the project can move on to
the next step: that is, assembling a project
team.
19.
1. Project Initiation
Deliverable of 1st stage is Project Charter - the
most important document that comprises:
Business vision and mission
Project goals and benefits
List of stakeholders
Scope of the Project
Project deliverables
Risks associated with the project
Project budget and resources
21.
Step1. & 2 /5
Step1. Undertake a Feasibility Study
Understand the feasibility of the project is
essential initially. See if the project is viable
from the economic, legal, operational, and
technical aspects, you can solve issues with
appropriate solutions.
Step 2. Identify the Project Scope*
Identifying the project scope involves defining
the length, breadth, and depth of the project,
outline functions, deadlines, tasks, features,
and services.
22.
Step 3/5. Identify the Deliverable*
After identifying the project scope, outline the
project deliverables. The project deliverables
include defining the product or services
needed.
4/5. Identification of Project Stakeholders*
Identification of stakeholders is essential. It is
better to have meetings with team members
and experts to identify project stakeholders.
Documentation of relevant information on
stakeholders and their impact on the successful
completion of the project is required.
23.
Step 5/5. Develop a Business Case
Before developing a business case, ensure that
essential pillars of the project such as
feasibility, scope, and identification of
stakeholders are in place. The very next step is
to come up with a full-fledged business case
(example on next slide).
The creation of a statement of work (SoW) and
the formation of a team wrap up the project
initiation phase.
25.
Phase2. Project Planning
Project Planning starts on defining project
objectives. This frames a set of plans to guide
project team through the implementation and
closing phases. The program created at this
point will help you manage cost, quality, risk,
changes, and time.
The project plan includes all details related to
the project goals and objectives and detail of
how to achieve them. It is the most complex
phase in which project managers take care of
operational requirements, design limitations,
26.
Phase2. Project Planning
Steps included in project planning phase are:-
27.
Step 1. Creating a Project Plan
A project plan is a blueprint of the entire
project. It should determine a list of activities,
time frame, dependencies, constraints involved,
and potential risks. It helps project manager to
streamline operations and tracking progress by
taking appropriate decisions at the right time.
28.
Step 1. Creating a Project Plan
Scope Statement
Critical Success
Factors
Deliverables
WBS
Schedule
Budget
Quality
Human Resources Plan
Stakeholder List
Communication
Risk Register
Procurement Plan
30.
Step 2. Creating Resource Plan
The resource plan provides information about
various resource levels required to accomplish a
project. A well-documented plan specifies the
labor and materials to complete a project.
Resources used should have relevant Project
Management expertise and experience.
Step 3. Budget Estimation
A financial plan sets the budget for project
deliverables without exceeding it. It lists
expenses on material, labor, and equipment. It
provides a tool to monitor and control the costs
throughout the Project Management life cycle.
31.
Step 4. Gathering Resources
Gathering resources is an essential part of
project planning to monitor the quality level of
the project. Besides assembling a well-balanced
team from internal and external resources,
equipment, money, software solutions, and the
workplace are needed to complete the tasks.
32.
Step 5. Anticipating Risks and
Potential Quality Roadblocks
Risk plan helps identify and mitigate risks &
comprise all potential risks, the order of
severity, and preventive actions to track it.
Once threats are under control, it is possible to
deliver the project on time adhering to quality.
33.
Phase 3. Project Execution
Project execution is the phase where project-
related processes are implemented, tasks are
assigned, and resources are allocated. The
method also involves building deliverables and
satisfying customer requirements. Project
managers or team leaders accomplish the task
through resource allocation and by keeping the
team members focused.
34.
Phase 3. Project Execution
The team involved start creating project
deliverables and achieve project goals and
objectives as outlined in the project plan. This
phase determines whether your project will
succeed or not. The success of depends on the
project execution phase where final deliverable
also takes shape.
Listed below are a few essential things that are
taken care of during the execution phase:
36.
Approve
Accept
Test
Project
Deliverables
Change
Mgt Docs
Meas Proj
Activities
Identify
Tasks
Keep
Proj on
Track
Against
Plan
Perf
Baseline
Project Execution
37.
3 steps Project Execution
1. Reporting Progress of a Project
During execution phase, it is essential to get
regular project updates to locate required
information and identify issues.
2. Hold Regular Meetings
At kick off meeting all team members must be
aware of contents of meeting, holding meetings
regularly to ensure timely and straightforward
communication extending surety of productivity
of ongoing and future projects.
38.
3 steps Project Execution
3. Manage Problems
Problems within the project are bound to occur.
Issues such as time management, quality
management, and a weakening in the team’s
morale can hinder the success of a project. So
make sure all problems are solved in the
beginning.
39.
Phase 4. Project Monitoring and
Control
Monitoring and control phase is all about
measuring the performance and tracking
progress of the project. It is implemented
during the execution phase. The main goal of
this phase is to check whether everything
aligns with the Project Management Plan,
especially concerning financial parameters and
timelines.
40.
Phase 4. Project Monitoring and
Control
P Mngr is responsible of keeping the project on
track by adjustments in resource allocation by
holding review meetings and geting regular
performance reports.
Monitoring project activity during execution
phase allows P Mngr to take corrective actions
in the light of quality of work & necessary
improvements. Keeping an eye on the budget
will help to avoid unnecessary expenses and
resources.
41.
Phase 5. Project Closure
Fifth and final phase of PLC, Closing or
“follow-up” phase has final product ready for
delivery. Project team focuses on wrapping
the project, product release and delivery. It is
nec for both successful or failed projects.
P Mngr highlight strengths and weaknesses,
takeaways, ambiguities, and suggest means
to rectified issues for future projects. It builds
the PM’s credibility.
Product is handed to the customers, the
documentation is finalized, the project team
45.
PROJECT LIFE CYCLE (PLC)
A project life cycle is the series of
phases that a project passes
through from its start to its
completion.
Project phases are collection of
logically related activities
culminating in one or more
46.
PROJECT LIFE CYCLE (PLC)
The phases can be sequential, iterative, or
overlapping. The names, number, & duration of
phases are determined by the management
and control needs of the organization(s)
involved in the project, the nature of the
project itself, and its area of application.
Phases are time bound, with a start and end or
control point (sometimes referred to as a phase
review, phase gate, control gate, or other
similar term).
47.
PROJECT LIFE CYCLE (PLC)
At the control point, the project charter and
business documents are reexamined based on
the current environment.
At each point, the project’s performance is
compared to the project management plan to
determine if the project should be changed,
terminated, or continue as planned.
48.
PROJECT LIFE CYCLE (PLC)
PLC can be influenced by the unique aspects of the org,
industry, development method, or technology employed.
While every project has a start and end, the specific
deliverables and work that take place vary widely depending on
the project. PLC provides the basic framework for managing the
project, regardless of the specific work involved.
Though projects vary in size and the amount of complexity they
contain, they can be mapped to the following PLC structure:
Starting the project,
Organizing and preparing,
Carrying out the work, and
Closing the project.
62.
Common Project Management Process Interactions
63.
Process Groups Interact in a Phase or Project
• Feasibility
• Appoint Architect
• Proj Mngr
• Building Plan
• Estimation
• Funding
• Govt Approval
• Construction
• Sub-contract Mgmt
• Commissioning
• Managing resources
• Managing changes
• Monitoring progress
• Evaluating progress
• Controlling resources
• Controlling changes
• Completion Certificate
• Contract closure
•Administrative closure
•Hand over
64.
Project Management
Knowledge Areas
Integration
Management
Scope
Management
Time
Management Cost
Management
Quality
Management
Procurement
Management Risk
Management
Communications
Management
Human Resources
Management
Stakeholders
Management
Department of Engineering Management, NUST College of E&ME 64
65.
Project Management Process Groups and Knowledge Area Mapping
66.
Project Management Process Groups and Knowledge Area Mapping
67.
Project Management Process Groups and Knowledge Area Mapping
68.
Project Management Process Groups and Knowledge Area Mapping
69.
Project Management Process Groups and Knowledge Area Mapping
70.
Project Management Process Groups and Knowledge Area Mapping
71.
Project Management Process Groups and Knowledge Area Mapping
72.
Project Management Process Groups and Knowledge Area Mapping
73.
Project Management Process Groups and Knowledge Area Mapping
R: Responsible
A: Accountable
C: Consulted
I: Informed