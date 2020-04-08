Successfully reported this slideshow.
COMERCIO JUSTO Lic. Fausto Enrique Montano Mendoza
TEMARIO • Historia del Comercio Justo • ¿Qué es el Comercio Justo? • Los 10 Principios del Comercio Justo • Comercio Justo...
Mercado del Comercio Justo Datos del año 2014, con certificación FLO - Demanda global de productos del comercio ético: Cre...
Mercado del Comercio Justo A partir del 2000 sea tenido un crecimiento del 20% en consumo de productos con certificación d...
Historia de Comercio Justo El movimiento del Comercio Justo comenzó entre los años 40-50 en Estados Unidos. Allí se desarr...
Historia de Comercio Justo 1964 en la ‘Conferencia de Naciones Unidas sobre Comercio y Desarrollo’ (UNCTAD) los países lat...
Historia de Comercio Justo En las décadas de los 60 y 70 comienzan a establecerse organizaciones de productores de Comerci...
Historia de Comercio Justo En 1984 se celebró la primera reunión de tiendas, un hecho que sentó las bases de lo que sería ...
Historia de Comercio Justo En 1997 se crea Fairtrade Labelling Organizations Internacional - FLO. Cinco años más tarde lan...
¿Qué es el Comercio Justo? “El Comercio Justo Fairtrade representa una alternativa al comercio convencional y se basa en l...
¿Qué es el Comercio Justo? “El Comercio Justo es un sistema comercial solidario y alternativo al convencional que persigue...
¿Qué es el Comercio Justo? “El programa Comercio Justo trabaja para mejorar el acceso a los mercados y las condiciones com...
Comercio Tradicional Vs Comercio Alternativo
Comercio Tradicional Vs Comercio Alternativo
Beneficios del Comercio Justo 1. Precios Estables Los precios cubren los costes de producción sostenible – a pesar de la c...
Beneficios del Comercio Justo 3. Asociación Los productores participan en la toma de decisiones que afectan su futuro. 4. ...
Beneficios del Comercio Justo 5. Valor Agregado El obtener una certificación de Comercio Justo permite una diferenciación....
¿Qué productos se pueden certificar? Café y Chocolate son los mas conocidos y vendidos artesanias, juguetes, mobiliarios, ...
Certificación Orgánica Vs Comercio Justo PROGRAMA DE CERTIFICACIÓN PRINCIPALES CATEGORÍAS DE PRODUCTORES QUE TIENEN LA CER...
Sellos de Comercio Justo
Fuente PROMPERU 2015
Certificadoras de Comercio Justo en el Peru Es un organismo de control independiente y privado, que certifica mundialmente...
Es una organización con presencia global dedicada a la inspección, verificación, supervisión y certificación independiente...
Certificaciones y Auditorias Criterios: Se toman en cuenta dos clases de criterios, uno se aplica a los pequeños productor...
Certificaciones y Auditorias Inspecciones y Auditorias El primer paso se lleva acabo con una primera inspección de los ter...
Los 10 Principios del Comercio Justo 1. Creación de oportunidades para productores con desventajas económicas. El objetivo...
Los 10 Principios del Comercio Justo 3. Prácticas comerciales justas. La organización protege y vela por el bienestar soci...
Acuerdos Comerciales: - Volumen - Fecha de entrega - Formas de pago - Calidad del Producto - Forma de entrega Y siempre ma...
Los 10 Principios del Comercio Justo 4. Pago justo La organización debe de brindar al trabajador como mínimo la remuneraci...
Los 10 Principios del Comercio Justo 5. Asegurar ausencia de trabajo infantil Esta prohibido el trabajo infantil en ningun...
Los 10 Principios del Comercio Justo 6. Compromiso con la no discriminación, equidad de género y libertad de asociación (s...
Los 10 Principios del Comercio Justo 7. Asegurar buenas condiciones de trabajo La organización no apoya ningún tipo de tra...
Los 10 Principios del Comercio Justo 8. Facilitar el desarrollo de capacidades La organización debe proporcionar formación...
Los 10 Principios del Comercio Justo 10. Respeto por el medio ambiente La organización debe fomentar que se cumplan prácti...
Comercio Justo en el Perú En el Perú, el Comercio Justo como actividad económica surge entre fines de los 70 y principios ...
Comercio Justo en el Perú Durante los años 80 y 90 con el nombre de Comercio Comunitario, cuyo objetivo principal se orien...
Fuente: Promperu
Agentes Involucrados en el Comercio Justo 3.000 tiendas en más de 60 países 300 tiendas difundidas en Italia CADENA PRODUC...
Fuentes PromPeru: www.promperu.Gob.pe Fairtrade: www.fairtrade.net CNCJ-Peru: comerciojusto.pe WFTO: http://wfto-la.org/ F...
GRACIAS Lic. Fausto Enrique Montano Mendoza femontano@gmail.com Escríbenos a: Encuéntranos en: Llámanos a: globalpsperu@gm...
El licenciado Fausto Enrique Montano Mendoza, detalla brevemente las características del Fairtrade (Comercio Justo), así como también su presencia en el Perú.

  COMERCIO JUSTO Lic. Fausto Enrique Montano Mendoza
  2. 2. TEMARIO • Historia del Comercio Justo • ¿Qué es el Comercio Justo? • Los 10 Principios del Comercio Justo • Comercio Justo en el Perú • Agentes involucrados en el Comercio Justo Escríbenos a: Encuéntranos en: Llámanos a: globalpsperu@gmail.com Facebook/globalpsperu 991111899
  3. 3. Mercado del Comercio Justo Datos del año 2014, con certificación FLO - Demanda global de productos del comercio ético: Creciente. - Más de 5 900 Millones de euros vendidos - Mercados Líderes: Reino Unido (20% del total de ventas) Alemania, Francia, Suiza, Holanda, Irlanda y Austria (En Europa) Estados Unidos y Canadá (En América) Nueva Zelanda y Australia (Oceanía) - Más de 30 000 Productos de Comercio Justo en venta alrededor del mundo. - Más de 1 210 Productores certificados Fuente: http://annualreport.fairtrade.net/en/
  4. 4. Mercado del Comercio Justo A partir del 2000 sea tenido un crecimiento del 20% en consumo de productos con certificación de Comercio Justo. Los productos con certificación de Comercio Justo como café en varias especialidades, el azúcar bio sin refinar, la tableta de chocolate, la leche bio, crema de cacao con avellanas son los productos mas consumidos en España. La primera cuidad para el Comercio Justo en el mundo fue Gartang en Inglaterra. Fuente: Economiasolidaria.org
  5. 5. Historia de Comercio Justo El movimiento del Comercio Justo comenzó entre los años 40-50 en Estados Unidos. Allí se desarrollaron las primeras iniciativas: la organización “Ten Thousand Villages” empezó comprando bordados de Puerto Rico. La primera tienda formal de “Comercio Justo” se abrió en 1958. Simultáneamente, en Europa, la ONG OXFAM en Reino Unido empezó a vender artesanías fabricadas por refugiados chinos en sus propios locales.
  6. 6. Historia de Comercio Justo 1964 en la ‘Conferencia de Naciones Unidas sobre Comercio y Desarrollo’ (UNCTAD) los países latinoamericanos, bajo el lema ‘Comercio, no ayuda’, solicitaron la aprobación de unas reglas comerciales más justas. En este contexto, organizaciones y particulares promovieron la creación de tiendas “UNCTAD”, que vendían productos del llamado Tercer Mundo en Europa, evitando los aranceles de entrada. En 1967 se crea la primera organización importadora de Comercio Justo en Holanda (Fair Trade Organisatie). Dos años más tarde, abre la primera tienda europea, denominada “tienda del tercer mundo”. A partir de ahí comienza a establecerse la red de tiendas solidarias en varios países: Holanda, Alemania, Suiza, Austria, Francia, Suecia, Gran Bretaña y Bélgica.
  7. 7. Historia de Comercio Justo En las décadas de los 60 y 70 comienzan a establecerse organizaciones de productores de Comercio Justo en África, América Latina y Asia. 1973 es un año clave en la historia del Comercio Justo ya que se comenzó a distribuir café, el primer artículo de alimentación. Se trataba de café producido por cooperativas de agricultores de Guatemala bajo el nombre “Indio Solidarity Coffee” En los años 70 y 80, se comenzaron a incorporarse otros productos de alimentación (té, miel, azúcar, cacao, frutos secos, etc.) y artesanías.
  8. 8. Historia de Comercio Justo En 1984 se celebró la primera reunión de tiendas, un hecho que sentó las bases de lo que sería la red News (Tiendas del tercer Mundo en Europa), establecida formalmente en 1994. Actualmente integra a unos 3000 establecimientos en casi 20 países. En 1987, 11 importadoras europeas constituyen la Asociación Europea de Comercio Justo, y dos años más tarde se crea IFAT (International Fair Trade Asociation, hoy WFTO, Organización Mundial de Comercio Justo) que actualmente agrupa a 400 organizaciones de todo el mundo. En 1996, la red celebró el Día de las Tiendas del tercer Mundo Europeas, iniciativa que fue acogida por IFAT, y que supuso el primer paso para el establecimiento del Día Mundial del Comercio Justo. Esta celebración comenzó el 4 de Mayo de 2002, y en la actualidad tiene lugar el segundo sábado de Mayo.
  9. 9. Historia de Comercio Justo En 1997 se crea Fairtrade Labelling Organizations Internacional - FLO. Cinco años más tarde lanzó un nuevo Sello de Certificación Internacional de Comercio Justo llamado Fairtrade (Internacional Fairtrade Certification Mark). A partir de 1999 el movimiento del Comercio Justo envía representantes a las reuniones ministeriales de la Organización Mundial del Comercio (OMC). Hoy el Comercio Justo es, además de un sistema comercial solidario y alternativo, un movimiento global. Se calcula que existen más de 3000 organizaciones de productores en más de 50 países de latinoamerica. Sus productos pueden ser adquiridos en miles de tiendas especializadas y otros establecimientos convencionales. Asimismo el sector está involucrado en foros y espacios de debate internacionales.
  10. 10. ¿Qué es el Comercio Justo? “El Comercio Justo Fairtrade representa una alternativa al comercio convencional y se basa en la cooperación entre productores y consumidores. Fairtrade ofrece a los productores un trato más justo y condiciones comerciales más provechosas. Esto les permite mejorar sus condiciones de vida y hacer planes de futuro.” FLO “El Comercio Justo representa una alternativa al comercio convencional y se basa en la cooperación entre productores y consumidores” Coordinadora Nacional de Comercio Justo – Peru
  11. 11. ¿Qué es el Comercio Justo? “El Comercio Justo es un sistema comercial solidario y alternativo al convencional que persigue el desarrollo de los pueblos y la lucha contra la pobreza.” Coordinadora Estatal de Comercio Justo – España “El Comercio Justo es un sistema comercial basado en el diálogo, la transparencia y el respeto, que busca una mayor equidad en el comercio internacional prestando especial atención a criterios sociales y medioambientales. Contribuye al desarrollo sostenible ofreciendo mejores condiciones comerciales y asegurando los derechos de productores/as y trabajadores/as desfavorecidos, especialmente en el Sur”. Organización Mundial del Comercio Justo - WFTO
  12. 12. ¿Qué es el Comercio Justo? “El programa Comercio Justo trabaja para mejorar el acceso a los mercados y las condiciones comerciales para los pequeños productores y los trabajadores en plantaciones agrícolas” FAO “El Comercio Justo, es una alternativa al comercio convencional basándose en criterios de igualdad y sostenibilidad que proporcionen mayores beneficios económicos a los productores para mejorar su condición de vida” GLOBAL P&S
  13. 13. Comercio Tradicional Vs Comercio Alternativo
  14. 14. Comercio Tradicional Vs Comercio Alternativo
  15. 15. Beneficios del Comercio Justo 1. Precios Estables Los precios cubren los costes de producción sostenible – a pesar de la caída de los precios en el mercado mundial. 2. Una Prima de Fairtrade La Prima ayuda a los productores a mejorar su calidad de vida. Es una suma de dinero adicional y los productores deciden democráticamente cómo usarla. Usualmente la invierten en proyectos educativos, sanitarios, mejoras agrícolas o instalaciones de procesamiento para incrementar sus ingresos o tener una mejor calidad de vida.
  16. 16. Beneficios del Comercio Justo 3. Asociación Los productores participan en la toma de decisiones que afectan su futuro. 4. Otorgamiento de poderes a productores y trabajadores Este es un objetivo de Fairtrade. Los grupos de pequeños productores deben tener una estructura democrática y transparente, a fin de poder ser certificados.
  17. 17. Beneficios del Comercio Justo 5. Valor Agregado El obtener una certificación de Comercio Justo permite una diferenciación. 6. Acceder a Nuevos Mercados Existe mucha demanda de productos con certificación de Comercio Justo por parte de los países desarrollados, debido a la concientización que tienen por la relevancia sobre los productores.
  18. 18. ¿Qué productos se pueden certificar? Café y Chocolate son los mas conocidos y vendidos artesanias, juguetes, mobiliarios, textil y complementos, bisutería, papelería, alimentación (pasta, cereales, galletas, dulces, frutos secos, golosinas, refrescos, etc), productos para el hogar (platos, colchas, jarrones, manteles, tazas, mantas, cojines, etc), productos para la higiene (jabón, cremas, desodorante, detergentes, preservativos) y frutas ( banana, castaña, mango, piña, aguacate, cítricos)
  19. 19. Certificación Orgánica Vs Comercio Justo PROGRAMA DE CERTIFICACIÓN PRINCIPALES CATEGORÍAS DE PRODUCTORES QUE TIENEN LA CERTIFICACIÓN OBJETIVOS DE LOS PROGRAMAS Orgánica Pequeños, medianos y grandes productores Producir utilizando al máximo los recursos de la finca, protegiendo el medio ambiente y la salud humana Comercio Justo Pequeños productores agrupados en asociaciones y plantaciones con una fuerza laboral organizada Mejorar el acceso a los mercados y las condiciones comerciales para los pequeños productores
  20. 20. Sellos de Comercio Justo
  21. 21. Fuente PROMPERU 2015
  22. 22. Certificadoras de Comercio Justo en el Peru Es un organismo de control independiente y privado, que certifica mundialmente productos orgánicos conforme a estándares de la Comunidad Europea, Estados Unidos, Japón. Además ofrece el servicio de Buenas Prácticas Agrícolas GLOBALG.A.P. (Originalmente EurepGap) para Frutas Frescas, Hortalizas, Flores, Camarón y Plantas de Balanceado (CFM) y brinda certificación comercio justo .
  23. 23. Es una organización con presencia global dedicada a la inspección, verificación, supervisión y certificación independiente. Tiene laboratorios especializados y ofrecen paquetes completos de logística, gestión de calidad y cantidad, desde el país de origen hasta el destino final. Brinda la Certificación Control Union Fair Choice y SPP Comercio Justo. Certificadoras de Comercio Justo en el Peru
  24. 24. Certificaciones y Auditorias Criterios: Se toman en cuenta dos clases de criterios, uno se aplica a los pequeños productores que deciden unirse y formar una cooperativa u otra forma de organización con una estructura democrática El otro es aplicado a los trabajadores, quienes debe de contar con salarios decentes, se les debe de garantizar sus derechos , el cumplimiento de las normas de salud y seguridad entre otros.
  25. 25. Certificaciones y Auditorias Inspecciones y Auditorias El primer paso se lleva acabo con una primera inspección de los terrenos, en muchas ocasiones la organización de productores es grande por lo que se toma una muestra, así como controles aleatorios. El coste de la certificación depende del numero de días de trabajo necesario para la inspección Una vez conseguido la certificaciones hay una auditoria anual para verificar el estándar de trabajo. La auditoria puede llevar de 4 días de trabajo para la inspección en organizaciones pequeñas hasta 7 semanas para las cooperativas mas grandes, todo dependerá del tamaño de la organización, su complejidad y el numero de productos que desea certificar
  26. 26. Los 10 Principios del Comercio Justo 1. Creación de oportunidades para productores con desventajas económicas. El objetivo es poder brindar apoyo a productores que no cuentan con las mismas condiciones que sus colegas mediante un plan de acción creado por la organización a la que pertenecen. 2.Transparencia y responsabilidad La organización deberá de ser transparente en su gestión y en sus relaciones comerciales, responsable del manejo confidencial de la infomacion comercial que se le proporciona. Además debe de contar con medios apropiados para el involucramiento de todas las personas integrantes de la organización para la toma de decisiones.
  27. 27. Los 10 Principios del Comercio Justo 3. Prácticas comerciales justas. La organización protege y vela por el bienestar social, económico y ambiental de los productores con precios adecuados que cubran los gastos básicos de los mismos. Es responsable en el cumplimiento de sus compromisos comerciales de forma puntual con la forma y calidad de entrega. La organización enfatiza en mantener relaciones a largo plazo basadas en la confianza, respeto y responsabilidad mutua con la finalidad de aumentar los volúmenes que se comercializan para que los productores aumenten sus ingresos. El Comercio Justo promueve y protege la identidad cultural y las tradiciones de los productores que se reflejan en sus diseños artesanales, productos alimenticitos y otros servicios relacionados
  28. 28. Acuerdos Comerciales: - Volumen - Fecha de entrega - Formas de pago - Calidad del Producto - Forma de entrega Y siempre mantener o aumentar el volumen de venta
  29. 29. Los 10 Principios del Comercio Justo 4. Pago justo La organización debe de brindar al trabajador como mínimo la remuneración mínima vital (RMV) que es establecida por ley. En materia prima se siguen lo montos establecidos para commodities. Ver FLO: http://www.fairtrade.net/fileadmin/user_upload/content/2009/standa rds/documents/2016-05-3_SP_Price_and_Premium_table.pdf
  30. 30. Los 10 Principios del Comercio Justo 5. Asegurar ausencia de trabajo infantil Esta prohibido el trabajo infantil en ninguna modalidad y se rigen por la Convención de las Naciones Unidas sobre los derechos del niño y la ley nacional, además se asegura que no hay trabajo forzado en su mano de obra o miembros. Ley 27337 Código de los niños y adolescentes Artículo 51.- Edades requeridas para trabajar en determinadas actividades Las edades mínimas requeridas para autorizar el trabajo de los adolescentes son las siguientes: 1. Para el caso del trabajo por cuenta ajena o que se preste en relación de dependencia: a) Quince años para labores agrícolas no industriales; b) Dieciséis años para labores industriales, comerciales o mineras; y, c) Diecisiete años para labores de pesca industrial. 2. Para el caso de las demás modalidades de trabajo la edad mínima es de catorce años. Por excepción se concederá autorización a partir de los doce años, siempre que las labores a realizar no perjudiquen su salud o desarrollo, ni interfieran o limiten su asistencia a los centros educativos y permitan su participación en programas de orientación o formación profesional.
  31. 31. Los 10 Principios del Comercio Justo 6. Compromiso con la no discriminación, equidad de género y libertad de asociación (sindical) La organización no discrimina en la contratación, remuneración, acceso a la capacitación, promoción, terminación o jubilación por motivos de la raza, casta, origen nacional, religión, discapacidad, género, orientación sexual, unión de membresía (afiliación sindical), afiliación política. HIV/Sida, estatus o edad.
  32. 32. Los 10 Principios del Comercio Justo 7. Asegurar buenas condiciones de trabajo La organización no apoya ningún tipo de trabajo forzado, proporciona un entorno de trabajo seguro y saludable para los empleados y/o miembros. La organización cumple, como mínimo, con las leyes nacionales y convenios de la OIT sobre salud y seguridad. MINTRA: Horarios de Trabajo: http://www.mintra.gob.pe/mostrarContenido.php?id=57& Beneficios Sociales: http://www.mintra.gob.pe/mostrarContenido.php?id=55 Adecuado Ambiente laboral: D.S. 005-2012 Reglamento de la Ley 29783, sobre Seguridad y Salud en el trabajo http://www.mintra.gob.pe/archivos/file/SNIL/normas/2012-04-25_005-2012-TR_2254.pdf
  33. 33. Los 10 Principios del Comercio Justo 8. Facilitar el desarrollo de capacidades La organización debe proporcionar formación a los trabajadores: Aptitudinal y Actitudinal, de forma sostenible. La organización puede fomentar el desarrollo de las capacidades de subcontratados relacionados con la producción: Proveedores de servicios / Productores 9. Promoción del Comercio Justo La organización debe concientizar sobre comercio justo en todos los niveles de la organización: Alta dirección, mandos medios, trabajadores temporales, representantes, comités, etc. Asimismo, se debe difundir a la comunidad e interesados los principios del comercio justo a fin que otras iniciativas se animen a desarrollarlas.
  34. 34. Los 10 Principios del Comercio Justo 10. Respeto por el medio ambiente La organización debe fomentar que se cumplan prácticas ambientales sostenibles, que minimicen los riesgos de la biodiversidad. La organización debe controlar el uso de los insumos químicos peligrosos (envases y contenido) En Agro: Reducir tanto como sea posible el uso de plaguicidas, fomentando métodos alternativos a través de las labores culturales. En manufacturas: Por ejemplo en el uso de materia prima natural. Se debe tener un enfoque ecoeficiente en el uso de los recursos: Materia prima, agua, energía, etc
  35. 35. Comercio Justo en el Perú En el Perú, el Comercio Justo como actividad económica surge entre fines de los 70 y principios de los 80, por iniciativa de productores artesanos asociados y personajes de la iglesia comprometida (sacerdotes, hermanas e instituciones), quienes realizaron contactos con personas e instituciones en diversos países de Europa, sensibles a los problemas sociales en los países latinoamericanos. A fines de los 80, impulsado por operadores internacionales (comerciantes, transformadores y distribuidores) que demandaban productos agrícolas y artesanías, se promueve la dinamización de las iniciativas de Comercio Justo desde un enfoque de desarrollo de mercado. Estos operadores exigían el cumplimiento de ciertos estándares (técnicos, ambientales), a cambio de lo cual los adquirían a mejores precios.
  36. 36. Comercio Justo en el Perú Durante los años 80 y 90 con el nombre de Comercio Comunitario, cuyo objetivo principal se orienta a vincular la producción local en sus propios mercados, a través de experiencias diversas: “De la chacra a la olla” y “Ferias Comunales”. Actualmente, PromPerú tiene un programa de Comercio Justo que apoya al sector textil, además de especialistas dedicados a este tema.
  37. 37. Fuente: Promperu
  38. 38. Agentes Involucrados en el Comercio Justo 3.000 tiendas en más de 60 países 300 tiendas difundidas en Italia CADENA PRODUCTIVA DE CASTAÑA EN COMERCIO JUSTO
  39. 39. Fuentes PromPeru: www.promperu.Gob.pe Fairtrade: www.fairtrade.net CNCJ-Peru: comerciojusto.pe WFTO: http://wfto-la.org/ FAO: http://www.fao.org/ Economías Solidarias: http://www.economiasolidaria.org/ Programa de Comercio Justo: http://media.peru.info/ Coordinadora Estatal de Comercio Justo: http://comerciojusto.org/
  Lic. Fausto Enrique Montano Mendoza

