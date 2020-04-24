Sesion 7 flujo uniforme

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MOVIMIENTO UNIFORME EN TUBERIAS Y CANALES
EFECTOS DE VISCOSIDAD donde: ‫ح‬ = Esfuerzo Cortante µ = Coeficiente de Viscosidad Dinámica u = Velocidad
Numero de Reynold En tuberías: Re = VD/‫ע‬ Donde: V = Velocidad media D = diámetro de la tubería ‫ע‬ = Coeficiente de visc...
En Canales: Re = VR/‫ע‬ Donde: V = Velocidad media R = Radio Medio Hidráulico= A/P ‫ע‬ = Coeficiente de viscosidad c. Si: ...
Efectos de gravedad NUMERO DE FROUDE (FR) FR = V/(√Lg) L = A/T Si: FR < 1  F. lento o Subcrítico Si: FR > 1  F. Torrenci...
Efectos de la Edad en tuberia La Rugosidad absoluta varía con los años debido a que las paredes se dañan por los efectos c...
Intensidad α (mm/año)  Pequeña 0.012  Mediana 0.038  Apreciable 0.12  Severa 0.38
Formula de Hazen y Williams Es una formula semi-empirica, es válida para: - Flujo turbulento con Superficie Hidráulicament...
Formula de Hazen y Williams Q = 0.000426CHD2.63S0.54 Donde: Q → lts/seg.(Caudal) CH → Pie 1/2/seg. (Coeficiente de Hazen y...
Diámetro Comercial de Tuberías 1/8” ¼” 3/8” ½” ¾” 1” 1 ¼” 1 ½” 2” 2 ½” 3” 3 ½” 4” 5” 6” 8” 10” 12” 14” 16” 18” 24” 30”
TUBERIAS NO CIRCULARES Cuando se tiene tuberías no circulares se usa el diámetro equivalente Deq. = 4R Deq = Diámetro equi...
DIAMETRO ECONOMICO En el diseño de un sistema hidráulico se debe hacer un análisis económico para minimizar costo, estos c...
- A mayor diámetro  Mayor C.I. - A mayor diámetro  Menor C.O. - C.M. es Constante.
FLUJO TURBULENTO EXISTE INTERCAMBIO DE CANTIDAD DE MOVIMIENTO DE PARTICULAS ‫ح‬h = (μ + ‫)ع‬dVh/dh SE TRASPORTA CANTIDAD D...
LONGITUD DE MEZCLA  ES LA LONGITUD PROMEDIO QUE RECORRE LAS PARTICULAS FLUIDAS HASTA INTERCAMBIAR COMPLETAMENTE SU CANTID...
VON KARMAN  ENCUENTRA EL VALOR DE l, QUE DEPENDE DE LA DISTANCIA A LA FRONTERA SOLIDA l = xh X = constante X = 0.4 ( FLUI...
VELOCIDAD DE CORTE  ES UNA EXPRESION MATEMATICA QUE TIENE LAS MISMAS DIMENSIONES DE VELOCIDAD V* = √‫ح‬o /ρ = √gRS = V√f/...
DISTRIBUCION DE VELOCIDADES EN FLUJO TURBULENTO CANAL ANCHO TUBERIA Vh h Vh h ho ho Vh = (V*/x)ln(h/ho)
SUPERFICIE HIDRAULICAMENTE LISA CANAL ANCHO TUBERIA f. turbulento h h αo k f. laminar SI: αo > k ▬► HIDRAULICAMENTE LISA =...
SUPERFICIE HIDRAULICAMENTE RUGOSA  NO EXISTE CAPA LAMINAR ES DECIR αo = 0  ho = k/30 Vh = (V*/x)ln(30h/k)
VELOCIDAD MEDIA EN FLUJO TURBULENTO  SUPERFICIE HIDRAULICAMENTE LISA a) Canal Ancho Vmed = (V*/x)ln(38.34R/αo) b) Tuberia...
VELOCIDAD MEDIA EN FLUJO TURBULENTO  SUPERFICIE HIDRAULICAMENTE RUGOSO a) Canal Ancho Vmed = (V*/x)ln(11R/k) b) Tuberia C...
LUDWING PRANDTL (Alemania, Freising 04/02/1875, Gotinga 15/08/1953) Físico alemán. Profesor en la Universidad de Gotinga y...
TEORIA DE LA CAPA LIMITE 1904 Ludwig PRANDTL propone que los campos de flujo de los fluidos de baja viscosidad se dividen ...
Vh V* V*h ۷
Tuberías Filtrantes Perdida por tuberías filtrantes x dx Qi Q Qs q L q = Caudal de salida por unidad de longitud ( m3/seg/...
Sesion 7 flujo uniforme
Sesion 7 flujo uniforme
Sesion 7 flujo uniforme
Sesion 7 flujo uniforme
Sesion 7 flujo uniforme
Sesion 7 flujo uniforme
Sesion 7 flujo uniforme
Sesion 7 flujo uniforme
Sesion 7 flujo uniforme
Sesion 7 flujo uniforme
Sesion 7 flujo uniforme
Sesion 7 flujo uniforme
Sesion 7 flujo uniforme
Sesion 7 flujo uniforme
Sesion 7 flujo uniforme
Sesion 7 flujo uniforme
Sesion 7 flujo uniforme
Sesion 7 flujo uniforme
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sesion 7 flujo uniforme

14 views

Published on

Fluidos I

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sesion 7 flujo uniforme

  1. 1. MOVIMIENTO UNIFORME EN TUBERIAS Y CANALES
  2. 2. EFECTOS DE VISCOSIDAD donde: ‫ح‬ = Esfuerzo Cortante µ = Coeficiente de Viscosidad Dinámica u = Velocidad
  3. 3. Numero de Reynold En tuberías: Re = VD/‫ע‬ Donde: V = Velocidad media D = diámetro de la tubería ‫ע‬ = Coeficiente de viscosidad c. Si: Re < 2100  F. Laminar. Si: Re > 4100  F. Turbulento.
  4. 4. En Canales: Re = VR/‫ע‬ Donde: V = Velocidad media R = Radio Medio Hidráulico= A/P ‫ע‬ = Coeficiente de viscosidad c. Si: Re < 500  F. Laminar. Si: Re > 3000  F. Turbulento.
  5. 5. Efectos de gravedad NUMERO DE FROUDE (FR) FR = V/(√Lg) L = A/T Si: FR < 1  F. lento o Subcrítico Si: FR > 1  F. Torrencial o Super crítico
  6. 6. Efectos de la Edad en tuberia La Rugosidad absoluta varía con los años debido a que las paredes se dañan por los efectos corrosivos del fluido o porque se pegan en las paredes de conducción sustancias químicas que transporta el fluido, la experiencia demuestra que la rugosidad es lineal. K = Ko + αt α = Intensidad de variación t = tiempo en años
  7. 7. Intensidad α (mm/año)  Pequeña 0.012  Mediana 0.038  Apreciable 0.12  Severa 0.38
  8. 8. Formula de Hazen y Williams Es una formula semi-empirica, es válida para: - Flujo turbulento con Superficie Hidráulicamente Rugosa - Diámetros > 2” - Velocidades < 3m/seg.
  9. 9. Formula de Hazen y Williams Q = 0.000426CHD2.63S0.54 Donde: Q → lts/seg.(Caudal) CH → Pie 1/2/seg. (Coeficiente de Hazen y Williams) S → hf /L = mt/km (pendiente) D → en Pulgadas (diámetro)
  10. 10. Diámetro Comercial de Tuberías 1/8” ¼” 3/8” ½” ¾” 1” 1 ¼” 1 ½” 2” 2 ½” 3” 3 ½” 4” 5” 6” 8” 10” 12” 14” 16” 18” 24” 30”
  11. 11. TUBERIAS NO CIRCULARES Cuando se tiene tuberías no circulares se usa el diámetro equivalente Deq. = 4R Deq = Diámetro equivalente R = Radio medio hidráulico
  12. 12. DIAMETRO ECONOMICO En el diseño de un sistema hidráulico se debe hacer un análisis económico para minimizar costo, estos costos son: • Costo de mantenimiento = C.M. • Costo de Operación = C.O. • Costo de Instalación = C.I. Costo Total = C.M. + C.O. + C.I.
  13. 13. - A mayor diámetro  Mayor C.I. - A mayor diámetro  Menor C.O. - C.M. es Constante.
  14. 14. FLUJO TURBULENTO EXISTE INTERCAMBIO DE CANTIDAD DE MOVIMIENTO DE PARTICULAS ‫ح‬h = (μ + ‫)ع‬dVh/dh SE TRASPORTA CANTIDAD DE MOVIMIENTO TRANSVERSALES A LAS LINEAS DE CORRIENTE DEL FLUJO MEDIO INCREMENTANDOSE EL ESFUERZO CORTANTE
  15. 15. LONGITUD DE MEZCLA  ES LA LONGITUD PROMEDIO QUE RECORRE LAS PARTICULAS FLUIDAS HASTA INTERCAMBIAR COMPLETAMENTE SU CANTIDAD DE MOVIMIENTO . l .
  16. 16. VON KARMAN  ENCUENTRA EL VALOR DE l, QUE DEPENDE DE LA DISTANCIA A LA FRONTERA SOLIDA l = xh X = constante X = 0.4 ( FLUIDOS SIN SEDIMENTOS) h
  17. 17. VELOCIDAD DE CORTE  ES UNA EXPRESION MATEMATICA QUE TIENE LAS MISMAS DIMENSIONES DE VELOCIDAD V* = √‫ح‬o /ρ = √gRS = V√f/8 Nota: V* => no es una velocidad sino solo un capricho de las matemáticas
  18. 18. DISTRIBUCION DE VELOCIDADES EN FLUJO TURBULENTO CANAL ANCHO TUBERIA Vh h Vh h ho ho Vh = (V*/x)ln(h/ho)
  19. 19. SUPERFICIE HIDRAULICAMENTE LISA CANAL ANCHO TUBERIA f. turbulento h h αo k f. laminar SI: αo > k ▬► HIDRAULICAMENTE LISA => ho =αo/104 Vh = (V*/x)ln(104h/αo)
  20. 20. SUPERFICIE HIDRAULICAMENTE RUGOSA  NO EXISTE CAPA LAMINAR ES DECIR αo = 0  ho = k/30 Vh = (V*/x)ln(30h/k)
  21. 21. VELOCIDAD MEDIA EN FLUJO TURBULENTO  SUPERFICIE HIDRAULICAMENTE LISA a) Canal Ancho Vmed = (V*/x)ln(38.34R/αo) b) Tuberia Circular Vmed = (V*/x)ln(46.4R/αo)
  22. 22. VELOCIDAD MEDIA EN FLUJO TURBULENTO  SUPERFICIE HIDRAULICAMENTE RUGOSO a) Canal Ancho Vmed = (V*/x)ln(11R/k) b) Tuberia Circular Vmed = (V*/x)ln(13.4R/k)
  23. 23. LUDWING PRANDTL (Alemania, Freising 04/02/1875, Gotinga 15/08/1953) Físico alemán. Profesor en la Universidad de Gotinga y director del Instituto Max Planck, se especializó en el estudio de la mecánica de fluidos.Prandtl presentó su famosa lectura sobre flujos con fricción muy pequeña en el Tercer Congreso de Matemáticas de Heidelberg (1904), donde estableció el concepto de capa límite para definir la porción de fluido en contacto con la superficie de un cuerpo sólido sumergido en él y en movimiento relativo. Investigó la turbulencia y halló la ley de distribución de velocidades en la capa límite turbulenta. Durante su larga y productiva carrera, supervisó a más de 80 estudiantes de doctorado. Por todos estos conceptos fue una persona dignificada, bondadosa y bien recordada por sus asistentes y estudiantes. Muchos otros investigadores trabajaron con Prandtl en Gottingen antes de la guerra, incluyendo a Nikuradse, Schiliching, Shultz-Grunow, Gortler,Oswatitsch, Wieghardt, Eyring, Nadai, Prager, Ideó el tubo de Prandtl, esencialmente igual al tubo de Pitot. En estos primeros años trabajó con Mayer, Blassius y Hiemenz.
  24. 24. TEORIA DE LA CAPA LIMITE 1904 Ludwig PRANDTL propone que los campos de flujo de los fluidos de baja viscosidad se dividen en dos zonas, una zona delgada dominada por la viscosidad denominada Capa límite, cerca de los contorno sólidos y una zona exterior, a todos los efectos no viscosa, lejos de los contornos
  25. 25. Vh V* V*h ۷
  26. 26. Tuberías Filtrantes Perdida por tuberías filtrantes x dx Qi Q Qs q L q = Caudal de salida por unidad de longitud ( m3/seg/m) hf = (kL/3)( QiQs + Qi2 + Qs2)

×