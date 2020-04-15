Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
KOMBINATORIKA ( Ushtrime ) Prill 2020
Rikujtim 2  Çka është kombinatorika?  Si ndahen rrokjet?  Çka është variacioni?  Çka është permutacioni?  Çka është k...
Shembulli 1 Të zgjidhet barazimi 𝑉𝑥 2 = 72 . Zgjidhje 𝑉𝑥 2 = 72 𝑥 𝑥 − 1 = 72 𝑥 𝑥 − 1 = 9 ∙ 8 𝑥 = 9 Pra zgjidhja është x=9 ...
Shembulli 2 Në një klasë prej 35 nxënësish duhet të zgjedhet udhëheqësia e klasës prej 3 nxënësish. Në sa mënyra mund të z...
Shembulli 3 Thjeshtoni thyesat a) 𝟐𝟎𝟎𝟓! 𝟐𝟎𝟎𝟑! b) 𝒏−𝟐 ! 𝒏−𝟒 ! c) 𝒏+𝟏 ! 𝒏−𝟏 ! Zgjidhje a) 2005! 2003! = 2005∙2004∙2003! 2003...
Shembulli 4 Të gjendet numri i elementeve, nëse numri i kombinacioneve pa përsëritje të klasës së dytë është 351. Zgjidhje...
Shembulli 5 Cili permutacion me radhë është KOSOVA nëse permutacioni fillestar SOVAOK ? Zgjidhje Në vazhdim kemi 5 hapa: G...
Shembulli 6 Njehsoni numrin 𝒏 nga barazimi 𝟒 ∙ 𝑪 𝒏 𝟐 = 𝑪 𝒏+𝟐 𝟑 . Zgjidhje 𝟒 ∙ 𝑪 𝒏 𝟐 = 𝑪 𝒏+𝟐 𝟑 𝟒 ∙ 𝒏! 𝟐! 𝒏 − 𝟐 ! = 𝒏 + 𝟐 ! ...
Shembulli 7 Të shkruhen variacionet pa përsëritje të klasës së parë dhe dytë prej shkronjave të fjalës “lis” . Zgjidhje Va...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Kombinatorika ( ushtrime )

11 views

Published on

Kombinatorika ( Ushtrime )

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Kombinatorika ( ushtrime )

  1. 1. KOMBINATORIKA ( Ushtrime ) Prill 2020
  2. 2. Rikujtim 2  Çka është kombinatorika?  Si ndahen rrokjet?  Çka është variacioni?  Çka është permutacioni?  Çka është kombinacioni?  Cilat janë formulat përkatëse për njehsimin e variacioneve, permutacioneve dhe kombinacioneve pa përsëritje?  Cili ëhtë dallimi ndërmjet variacioneve, permutacioneve dhe kombinacioneve? A mund ta përshkruani me ndonjë shembull konkret? Përgatiti: Faton Hyseni
  3. 3. Shembulli 1 Të zgjidhet barazimi 𝑉𝑥 2 = 72 . Zgjidhje 𝑉𝑥 2 = 72 𝑥 𝑥 − 1 = 72 𝑥 𝑥 − 1 = 9 ∙ 8 𝑥 = 9 Pra zgjidhja është x=9 Përgatiti: Faton Hyseni 3
  4. 4. Shembulli 2 Në një klasë prej 35 nxënësish duhet të zgjedhet udhëheqësia e klasës prej 3 nxënësish. Në sa mënyra mund të zgjedhen ata? Zgjidhje Në këtë rast kemi të bëjmë me kombinacione të klasës së tretë prej 35 elementesh, prandaj udhëheqësia e klasës mund të zgjedhet në: 𝑪 𝟑𝟓 𝟑 = 𝟑𝟓! 𝟑! ∙ 𝟑𝟓 − 𝟑 ! = 𝟑𝟓! 𝟑! ∙ 𝟑𝟐! = 𝟑𝟓 ∙ 𝟑𝟒 ∙ 𝟑𝟑 ∙ 𝟑𝟐! 𝟑 ∙ 𝟐 ∙ 𝟏 ∙ 𝟑𝟐! 𝟑𝟓∙𝟏𝟕∙𝟏𝟏 𝟏 = 𝟑𝟓 ∙ 𝟏𝟕 ∙ 𝟏𝟏 =6545 mënyra. Përgatiti: Faton Hyseni 4
  5. 5. Shembulli 3 Thjeshtoni thyesat a) 𝟐𝟎𝟎𝟓! 𝟐𝟎𝟎𝟑! b) 𝒏−𝟐 ! 𝒏−𝟒 ! c) 𝒏+𝟏 ! 𝒏−𝟏 ! Zgjidhje a) 2005! 2003! = 2005∙2004∙2003! 2003! = 2005 ∙ 2004 = 4018020 b) 𝑛−2 ! 𝑛−4 ! = 𝑛−2 𝑛−3 𝑛−4 ! 𝑛−4 ! = 𝑛 − 2 𝑛 − 3 c) 𝑛+1 ! 𝑛−1 ! = 𝑛+1 𝑛 𝑛−1 ! 𝑛−1 ! = 𝑛 𝑛 + 1 Përgatiti: Faton Hyseni 5
  6. 6. Shembulli 4 Të gjendet numri i elementeve, nëse numri i kombinacioneve pa përsëritje të klasës së dytë është 351. Zgjidhje 𝑪 𝒏 𝟐 = 𝟑𝟓𝟏 𝒏! 𝟐! ∙ 𝒏 − 𝟐 ! = 𝟑𝟓𝟏 → 𝒏 ∙ 𝒏 − 𝟏 ∙ 𝒏 − 𝟐 ! 𝟐 ∙ 𝒏 − 𝟐 ! = 𝟑𝟓𝟏 𝒏 𝒏 − 𝟏 𝟐 = 𝟑𝟓𝟏 → 𝒏 ∙ 𝒏 − 𝟏 = 𝟕𝟎𝟐 → 𝒏 𝟐 − 𝒏 = 𝟕𝟎𝟐 𝒏 𝟐 − 𝒏 − 𝟕𝟎𝟐 = 𝟎 → 𝒏 𝟏 = −𝟐𝟔, 𝒏 𝟐 = 𝟐𝟕 Pasi numri 𝒏 duhet te jetë numër natyror, përfundojmë se numri i elementeve është 𝒏 = 𝟐𝟕 . Përgatiti: Faton Hyseni 6
  7. 7. Shembulli 5 Cili permutacion me radhë është KOSOVA nëse permutacioni fillestar SOVAOK ? Zgjidhje Në vazhdim kemi 5 hapa: Gjejm shumë Përgatiti: Faton Hyseni 7
  8. 8. Shembulli 6 Njehsoni numrin 𝒏 nga barazimi 𝟒 ∙ 𝑪 𝒏 𝟐 = 𝑪 𝒏+𝟐 𝟑 . Zgjidhje 𝟒 ∙ 𝑪 𝒏 𝟐 = 𝑪 𝒏+𝟐 𝟑 𝟒 ∙ 𝒏! 𝟐! 𝒏 − 𝟐 ! = 𝒏 + 𝟐 ! 𝟑! 𝒏 + 𝟐 − 𝟑 ! 𝟒 ∙ 𝒏 ∙ 𝒏 − 𝟏 ∙ 𝒏 − 𝟐 ! 𝟐 𝒏 − 𝟐 ! = 𝒏 + 𝟐 ! 𝟔 𝒏 − 𝟏 ! 𝟐 ∙ 𝒏 ∙ 𝒏 − 𝟏 = 𝒏 + 𝟐 ∙ 𝒏 + 𝟏 ∙ 𝒏 ∙ 𝒏 − 𝟏 ! 𝟔 𝒏 − 𝟏 ! 𝟐 ∙ 𝒏 ∙ 𝒏 − 𝟏 = 𝒏+𝟐 ∙ 𝒏+𝟏 ∙𝒏 𝟔 /: 𝒏 𝟐 ∙ 𝒏 − 𝟏 = 𝒏 + 𝟐 𝒏 + 𝟏 𝟔 /∙ 𝟔 𝟏𝟐 𝒏 − 𝟏 = 𝒏 𝟐 + 𝟑𝒏 + 𝟐 𝟏𝟐𝒏 − 𝟏𝟐 = 𝒏 𝟐 + 𝟑𝒏 + 𝟐 𝒏 𝟐 − 𝟗𝒏 + 𝟏𝟒 = 𝟎 → 𝒏 𝟏 = 𝟐 , 𝒏 𝟐 = 𝟕 Pra kemi dy vlera 𝒏 𝟏 = 𝟐 𝒅𝒉𝒆 𝒏 𝟐 = 𝟕 . Përgatiti: Faton Hyseni 8
  9. 9. Shembulli 7 Të shkruhen variacionet pa përsëritje të klasës së parë dhe dytë prej shkronjave të fjalës “lis” . Zgjidhje Variacione të klasës së dytë: li, ls, il,is,sl,si . Variacione të klasës së tretë: lis,lsi,ils,isl,sli,sil.( njëherit edhe permutacione të bashkësisë prej tre elementesh ) Përgatiti: Faton Hyseni 9

×