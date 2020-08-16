The.research.process pr4 5-6

Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Research Process
The research process

  1. 1. The Research Process
  2. 2. Topic Decide on your topic.  Brainstorm a list of topics that are interesting.  Choose 3 possible topics.
  3. 3. Questions  List Five QUESTIONS You’d Like to Answer about Your Topic: 1- ---------------------------------- 2- ---------------------------------- 3- ---------------------------------- 4- ---------------------------------- 5- ----------------------------------
  4. 4. Keywords  Before actually using your sources, it is helpful to think of all the words-by using a thesaurus-that might be used to describe your topic.
  5. 5. Sources  List the sources that are likely to be the most useful for learning about your topic.  Determine the range of possible sources:  Electronic Databases (The school library website) http://narmer.kohacat.org/  Books  Websites (search engines for kids)  On line videos  Magazine articles/ News paper articles  Encyclopaedias/Atlases  Now, look at your list. Cross out any sources that, on second thought, might not be useful.  You need to use an online catalog in the library to find what you need
  6. 6. Use of Information  How will I get the information out of the source? Here are some ways to do it: : - Note-taking - Printing (from a computer) - Video/Audio recording - Interviewing (and note taking or recording) - Photographing - Scanning
  7. 7. Note card  All Note Cards Should Have These Items : 1. Label 2. Source :identify the source of the note 3. Specific Page Number/Website 4. Note
  8. 8. Sample note card:
  9. 9. Citation  Citing your sources “Print sources/Online sources” means nothing more than telling your reader whose ideas or words you have used and where you found them.
  10. 10. Plagiarism  To be fair and honest, you must indicate when you borrow another writer's ideas or words. You do this by documenting, or citing, your sources  To use someone else's words or ideas without giving them credit is dishonest. It is called plagiarism.
  11. 11. This evaluation depends on a lot of different criteria : 1. Correct spelling 2. Overall neatness 3. Parts in a logical and correct order, nothing missing 4. Borrowed material properly cited Once you have evaluated your work, you are ready to turn it in, hopefully by the due date. Evaluation 2
  12. 12. Organizing & Outlining Your Information  How can I put all of the information together to present what I have learned?  1. What presentation format does my assignment require? (paper, poster, oral presentation, etc.)  2. What materials do I need in order to put together my presentation?  3. Give yourself the time you need to make a rough draft, edit it and make a final copy before the work is due.

