Bloom's family preserves the greenery of nature and preserves it for future generations. Consumer satisfaction with each activity prioritizes nature conservation. Everyone can buy properties near Bangalore that start from an acre. The family selling property like organic farmland with farmhouse and without farmhouse as your interest. Every dream home wooden cottages, landscape cottages, luxury cottages with natural landscape cottages are also for sale. Cheap land with water is also one of their projects.

Farmland for-sale-near-bangalore

  1. 1. FARMLAND SALE NEAR BANGALORE
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION Bloom's family preserves the greenery of nature and preserves it for future generations. Consumer satisfaction with each activity prioritizes nature conservation. Everyone can buy properties near Bangalore that start from an acre. The family selling property like organic farmland with farmhouse and without farmhouse as your interest. Every dream home wooden cottages, landscape cottages, luxury cottages with natural landscape cottages are also for sale. Cheap land with water is also one of their projects.
  3. 3. FAQ What is the minimum quantity of land that I can buy ? The minimum quantity of land one can buy is quarter acre. Do I need to pay for the planation once I buy the land ? No, the cost already includes this and we plant around 50 trees of your choice ( from the list we provide) per quarter of an acre
  4. 4. Is there any additional cost involved for maintenance of the property? No, The cost involves the maintenance cost of the property for 3 years which is sufficient for the trees to be self reliant. What happens to maintenance of the property beyond 3 years ? As mentioned before there is minimal maintenance required. The owner can decide to do it himself or we will be more than happy to do the maintenance for you at a very nominal cost.
  5. 5. Do you support building a farm house? Yes, all the farms house in the property are built by us. We provide E2E solutions for the same – including planning, approval, electricity connections, construction and hand over What if I decide to sell the land? You are free to sell the land at any given point of time and we would be happy to facilitate (for identifying prospective buyers and processes)

