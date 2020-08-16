Developing a Plan on a Page for your Business / Product Idea

Planning can be hard, especially when you don't know where to start. Regardless of whether you have an idea or want to define one, planning it at a high-level upfront is a great way to get your idea down on paper. The problem is most business plans/product plans are 10 - 20 pages long. We don't have time for that.



So let's look at a reliable approach to planning using a single page, how it works, what it involves, and what it looks like using a technique/tool called the Lean Canvas.



Unlike a business plan that takes too long to write, and more importantly, no one reads, a Lean Canvas is designed to help you create a quick snapshot of your idea, share it with someone for feedback, and refine it iteratively until you get it right.



In this, we will delve through a real example of building one out, focusing on what we hope to achieve and that should enable you to use it for yourself too.



In our business, we use this and revise it regularly as needed to ensure we are always on track.