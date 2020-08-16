Successfully reported this slideshow.
Developing a Plan on a Page for your Business / Product Idea #agilemgmtoffice
Know Your Presenter: Fatimah Abbouchi • Founder & CEO - Agile Management Office • Volunteer Mental Health Ambassador for B...
Contents • Questions to ask yourself • Business Model Canvas vs. Lean Canvas • Canvas Uses & Benefits • Introducing Lean C...
Are you an entrepreneur or wantrepeneur? Are you interested in being more innovative when it comes to the business / produ...
Canvas History Credit: Ash Maurya Credit: Alex Osterwalder
Why might a lean canvas be relevant for you? Testing a hypothesis Research & Development Customer Requests Adapting to Ext...
Benefits of Using a Lean Canvas ✓ FAST, PORTABLE, CONCISE ✓ SIMPLIFY THE PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT LIFECYCLE ✓ COMMUNICATING IDE...
Lean Canvas Building blocks
PROBLEM CHANNELS SOLUTION CUSTOMER SEGMENTS UNIQUE VALUE PROPOSITION COST STRUCTURE UNFAIR ADVANTAGE REVENUE STREAMS KEY M...
PROBLEM Identify the top 3 problems your customer has and then list the alternatives that may already exist that these cus...
CUSTOMER SEGMENTS Define the different groups of people or organisations that you aim to reach and serve: • Will you attem...
SOLUTION Define possible solutions to solve the customer problems that you have identified: • List all the possible soluti...
UNIQUE VALUE PROPOSITION This is clear, compelling and concise message about what your value offering will provide that ma...
UNFAIR ADVANTAGE This is where you identify your competitive advantage, the differentiator that makes your product or busi...
CHANNELS How will you reach your customers, what channels will you use? • How will you drive awareness and interest? • Wha...
REVENUE STREAMS How will you get paid, where is the money going to come from? • Are your costs fixed or variable? • Will y...
COST STRUCTURE List all the costs that your business will have in order to develop your idea, business or product: • Will ...
KEY METRICS How will you measure performance and monitor progress? What are the numbers you will track and measure? • How ...
linkedin.com/company/agile-management-office contact@agilemanagementoffice.com www.agilemanagementoffice.com @agilemgmtoff...
References Lean Canvas - https://blog.leanstack.com/why-lean-canvas-vs-business-model- canvas-af62c0f250f0 Business Model ...
Planning can be hard, especially when you don't know where to start. Regardless of whether you have an idea or want to define one, planning it at a high-level upfront is a great way to get your idea down on paper. The problem is most business plans/product plans are 10 - 20 pages long. We don't have time for that.

So let's look at a reliable approach to planning using a single page, how it works, what it involves, and what it looks like using a technique/tool called the Lean Canvas.

Unlike a business plan that takes too long to write, and more importantly, no one reads, a Lean Canvas is designed to help you create a quick snapshot of your idea, share it with someone for feedback, and refine it iteratively until you get it right.

In this, we will delve through a real example of building one out, focusing on what we hope to achieve and that should enable you to use it for yourself too.

In our business, we use this and revise it regularly as needed to ensure we are always on track.

Published in: Business
Developing a Plan on a Page for your Business / Product Idea

  1. 1. Developing a Plan on a Page for your Business / Product Idea #agilemgmtoffice
  2. 2. Know Your Presenter: Fatimah Abbouchi • Founder & CEO - Agile Management Office • Volunteer Mental Health Ambassador for BeyondBlue • Corporate Advisor to Aarhus University, Denmark • Engaged by 22 Companies across 16 countries & 15 Industries • Host Agile Ideas Podcast • Overcame a fear of flying, has since travelled to 16 countries! Fatimah lives in Melbourne, enjoys writing, travelling and cooking.
  3. 3. Contents • Questions to ask yourself • Business Model Canvas vs. Lean Canvas • Canvas Uses & Benefits • Introducing Lean Canvas Building Blocks • Developing a Lean Canvas
  4. 4. Are you an entrepreneur or wantrepeneur? Are you interested in being more innovative when it comes to the business / products? Do you find the planning new products takes too long? Want to start a business and not sure where to start? Questions to consider
  5. 5. Canvas History Credit: Ash Maurya Credit: Alex Osterwalder
  6. 6. Why might a lean canvas be relevant for you? Testing a hypothesis Research & Development Customer Requests Adapting to External Changes Existing Business Growth Portfolio Management Brainstorming
  7. 7. Benefits of Using a Lean Canvas ✓ FAST, PORTABLE, CONCISE ✓ SIMPLIFY THE PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT LIFECYCLE ✓ COMMUNICATING IDEAS BETTER ✓ OBTAINING APPROVALS / FUNDING / PITCHING TO INVESTORS ✓ AGILE BEHAVIOUR / MINDSET ✓ IDEAS INTO ACTION ✓ USE LEAN CANVAS AS A REFERENCE POINT THROUGHOUT PROJECT
  8. 8. Lean Canvas Building blocks
  9. 9. PROBLEM CHANNELS SOLUTION CUSTOMER SEGMENTS UNIQUE VALUE PROPOSITION COST STRUCTURE UNFAIR ADVANTAGE REVENUE STREAMS KEY METRICS
  10. 10. PROBLEM Identify the top 3 problems your customer has and then list the alternatives that may already exist that these customers use to solve these problems today: • Brainstorming to identify the issues • Understand your customers interests • Gather as much data as necessary • Think short or long term • List the possible alternatives
  11. 11. CUSTOMER SEGMENTS Define the different groups of people or organisations that you aim to reach and serve: • Will you attempt to mass market your product / service? • Does your product / service fit within a niche? • Will you service different unrelated customer segments?
  12. 12. SOLUTION Define possible solutions to solve the customer problems that you have identified: • List all the possible solutions • Evaluate the options • Select the right option • Prioritize features using techniques like MoSCoW
  13. 13. UNIQUE VALUE PROPOSITION This is clear, compelling and concise message about what your value offering will provide that makes you different from others: • Is it a new market need? • Will you improve the performance of an existing product / service? • Are you providing customization? • Are you partnering with a reputable brand to deliver? • Is it a price reduction for something traditionally overpriced? • Is it more convenient or accessible?
  14. 14. UNFAIR ADVANTAGE This is where you identify your competitive advantage, the differentiator that makes your product or business unique that is not easily copied: • Do you have an existing strong brand in the market? • Have you developed a unique proprietary approach? • Is it a patented product? • Do you have credibility in your field? • Are you an authored expert?
  15. 15. CHANNELS How will you reach your customers, what channels will you use? • How will you drive awareness and interest? • What existing tools do you have access to i.e. CRM? • Do you plan to have a website or online store? • Will you sell through 3rd parties?
  16. 16. REVENUE STREAMS How will you get paid, where is the money going to come from? • Are your costs fixed or variable? • Will you charge for time? • Do you prices change based on market conditions?
  17. 17. COST STRUCTURE List all the costs that your business will have in order to develop your idea, business or product: • Will your pricing be cost driven or value driven? • Will you gain the benefit of economies of scale? • Are your costs fixed despite volumes?
  18. 18. KEY METRICS How will you measure performance and monitor progress? What are the numbers you will track and measure? • How will you know if your meeting your objectives? • Will you use sales data? • Will you track complaints?
  19. 19. linkedin.com/company/agile-management-office contact@agilemanagementoffice.com www.agilemanagementoffice.com @agilemgmtoffice Can you use help with your Agile journey, contact our team today!
  20. 20. References Lean Canvas - https://blog.leanstack.com/why-lean-canvas-vs-business-model- canvas-af62c0f250f0 Business Model Canvas - https://www.strategyzer.com/canvas/business-model- canvas

