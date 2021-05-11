Successfully reported this slideshow.
COMPUTER APPLICATIONS IN BUSINESS Frequency Distribution Payroll Accounting TOPICS:
PRESENTED BY: Ashtha(273) Mannat(292) Fatima(279) SUBMITTED TO: Mrs. Laxmi
OVERVIEW
• Frequency distribution in statistics is a representation that displays the number of observations within a given interva...
• Payroll accounting is the recording, settlement and posting of company wages and salaries. It is a key part of the compa...
FUNCTIONS USED IN FREQUENCY DISTRIBUTION AND PAYROLL ACCOUNTING
1.RAND FUNCTION RAND returns an evenly distributed random real number greater than or equal to 0 and less than 1. A new ra...
Formula Description Result =RAND() A random number greater than or equal to 0 and less than 1 varies =RAND()*100 A random ...
2. RAND BETWEEN The function will return a random integer number between the user-speci fi ed numbers. It will return a ...
3. FREQUENCY FUNCTION The FREQUENCY function calculates how often values occur within a range of values, and then returns ...
4. To compute the sum of frequencies, enter the formula: =SUM(P3:P7) in cell P8.
5. To compute the value of mean and standard deviation from actual data and grouped data, apply the following steps: Based...
• STANDARD DEVIATION- Standard deviation measures how much variance there is in a set of numbers compared to the average (...
Based on grouped data • MEAN-To calculate the mean from grouped data use the formula =SUM OF FM/SUM OF FREQUENCY . • ST...
6. IF FUNCTION The IF function runs a logical test and returns one value for a TRUE result, and another for a FALSE result...
2. MAX FUNCTION The Excel MAX function returns the largest numeric value in a range of values. The MAX function ignores em...
1. SUMIF FUNCTION You use the SUMIF function to sum the values in a range that meet criteria that you specify . Syntax   ...
HOW TO MAKE FREQUENCY DISTRIBUTION IN MS EXCEL? Frequency Distribution in excel is simple and easy to use. Let’s understan...
Prepare a spreadsheet in MS Excel to classify 50 fi xed integer numbers (varying between 0 to 100, generated at random) ac...
HOW TO DO PAYROLL ACCOUNTING IN MS EXCEL? PAYROLL ACCOUNTING in excel is very simple and easy to use. Let’s understand the...
From the following particulars compute salary of Mr X for the Financial Year 2011–12 (March 2011 to February 2012) 1. Ba...
4. Month of increment from (Jan to Dec) is dependent on joining or promotion date. 5. HRA is to be paid @ 30% of (Basic ...
