Fuentes de energia alternativa

Fuentes de energía alternativa
CARACTERISTICAS )  Recursos no renovables.  Se agotaran algun dìa  Se sigue buscando nuevas fuentes Son necesarias para...
Energìas alternativas I 3 Solar Bioma sa Oceán ica Geotér mica Eólica
4 Solar • Calefacciòn • Paneles,agricultura Eòlica • Produce viento • No contamina Biomasa • Residuos orgànicos • Gas meta...
Energìa Geotèrmica ✔ Se genera por calor de la tierra ✔ Uso de vapor ✔ Produce electricidad ✔ Uso en balnearios, invernade...
Energìa oceànica Causada por corrientes de ocèanos, olas y mareas 6
Ventajas de usar energías Ambientales  Disminuir enfermedades  Uso de menos agua  Menos contaminación,  Reducir uso de...
Sabes ..¿qué países usan más energía alternativa? our office 8Find more maps at slidescarnival.com/extra-free-resources-ic...
  1. 1. Fuentes de energía alternativa
  2. 2. CARACTERISTICAS )  Recursos no renovables.  Se agotaran algun dìa  Se sigue buscando nuevas fuentes Son necesarias para favorecer las necesidades básicas del ser humano 2
  3. 3. Energìas alternativas I 3 Solar Bioma sa Oceán ica Geotér mica Eólica
  4. 4. 4 Solar • Calefacciòn • Paneles,agricultura Eòlica • Produce viento • No contamina Biomasa • Residuos orgànicos • Gas metano
  5. 5. Energìa Geotèrmica ✔ Se genera por calor de la tierra ✔ Uso de vapor ✔ Produce electricidad ✔ Uso en balnearios, invernaderos, ✔ Extracción de minerales y criaderos de peces 5
  6. 6. Energìa oceànica Causada por corrientes de ocèanos, olas y mareas 6
  7. 7. Ventajas de usar energías Ambientales  Disminuir enfermedades  Uso de menos agua  Menos contaminación,  Reducir uso de industria Económicas  Reduccion de tarifas en servicios agua,luz y gas  Generación de empleos directos e indirectos Sociales  Llevar energía eléctrica a comunidades lejanas  Aumento en el desarrollo de comunidades 7
  8. 8. Sabes ..¿qué países usan más energía alternativa? our office 8Find more maps at slidescarnival.com/extra-free-resources-icons-and-maps
