neck x ray.pptx

Aug. 29, 2022
neck x ray.pptx

Aug. 29, 2022
neck x ray

neck x ray

  1. 1. ‫تفسیر‬ ‫گرافی‬ ‫گرد‬ ‫ن‬ ‫دکتر‬ ‫مجید‬ ‫حاجی‬ ‫مقصودی‬ ‫متخصص‬ ‫طب‬ ‫اورژانس‬ ‫عضو‬ ‫هیأت‬ ‫علمی‬ ‫دانشگاه‬ ‫علوم‬ ‫پزشکی‬ ‫تهران‬ ‫بیمارستان‬ ‫دکتر‬ ‫شریعتی‬
  2. 2. ‫گرافی‬ ‫تفسیر‬ ‫گردن‬ ‫های‬ ‫شکستگی‬ ‫شایع‬ ‫بندی‬ ‫تقسیم‬ ‫گردن‬ ‫شکستگی‬ ‫گرافی‬ ‫قوائد‬ ‫گردن‬ ‫گرافی‬ ‫نماهای‬ ‫گردن‬ ‫آناتومی‬
  3. 3. ‫گرافی‬ ‫تفسیر‬ ‫گردن‬ ‫های‬ ‫شکستگی‬ ‫شایع‬ ‫بندی‬ ‫تقسیم‬ ‫گردن‬ ‫شکستگی‬ ‫گرافی‬ ‫قوائد‬ ‫گردن‬ ‫گرافی‬ ‫نماهای‬ ‫گردن‬ ‫آناتومی‬
  4. 4. ‫مقطع‬ ‫آگزیال‬ ‫مهره‬ ‫اول‬
  5. 5. ‫مهره‬ ‫دوم‬
  6. 6. ‫لیگامانهای‬ ‫ستون‬ ‫مهره‬ ‫ها‬
  7. 7. ‫گرافی‬ ‫تفسیر‬ ‫گردن‬ ‫های‬ ‫شکستگی‬ ‫شایع‬ ‫بندی‬ ‫تقسیم‬ ‫گردن‬ ‫شکستگی‬ ‫گرافی‬ ‫قوائد‬ ‫گردن‬ ‫گرافی‬ ‫نماهای‬ ‫گردن‬ ‫آناتومی‬
  8. 8. ‫نماهای‬ ‫سه‬ ‫گانه‬ ‫گرافی‬ ‫گردن‬
  9. 9. ‫لترال‬ ‫گرافی‬ ‫گرفتن‬ ‫نحوه‬ ( crosstable )
  10. 10. …line
  11. 11. ‫نمای‬ ‫مایل‬ ‫گردن‬
  12. 12. ‫نکشید‬
  13. 13. Swimmer's view
  14. 14. Swimmer’s view
  15. 15. Fuchs view , (trans foramenal), (closed mouth)
  16. 16. ‫گرافی‬ ‫تفسیر‬ ‫گردن‬ ‫های‬ ‫شکستگی‬ ‫شایع‬ ‫بندی‬ ‫تقسیم‬ ‫گردن‬ ‫شکستگی‬ ‫گرافی‬ ‫قوائد‬ ‫گردن‬ ‫گرافی‬ ‫نماهای‬ ‫گردن‬ ‫آناتومی‬
  17. 17. 3 rules of 3 • ‫فضای‬ ‫پره‬ ‫دنتال‬ ‫بیشتر‬ ‫از‬ 3 ‫میلی‬ ‫متر‬ • ‫ضخامت‬ ‫بافت‬ ‫نرم‬ ‫ی‬‫جلو‬ C3 ‫حدود‬ 3 ‫میلی‬ ‫متر‬ • ‫گوه‬ ‫ای‬ ‫شدن‬ ‫قدامی‬ ( Anterior wedging ) 3 ‫میلی‬ ‫متر‬ ‫یا‬ ‫بیشتر‬ ‫نشان‬ ‫دهنده‬ ‫شکستگی‬ ‫است‬ .
  18. 18. ‫اندازه‬ ‫های‬ ‫مهم‬ ‫دیگر‬ • ‫بافت‬ ‫نرم‬ ‫جلوی‬ ‫مهره‬ C2 ‫در‬ ‫اطفال‬ ‫و‬ ‫بالغین‬ ‫بیشتر‬ ‫از‬ 7 ‫میلی‬ ‫متر‬ • ‫بافت‬ ‫نرم‬ ‫جلوی‬ ‫مهره‬ C3 ‫و‬ C4 ‫بیشتر‬ ‫از‬ 5 ‫میلی‬ ‫متر‬ ‫یا‬ ‫نصف‬ ‫مهره‬ ‫مقابل‬ • ‫بافت‬ ‫نرم‬ ‫جلوی‬ ‫مهره‬ C6 ‫بیشتر‬ ‫از‬ 22 ‫میلی‬ ‫متر‬ ‫در‬ ‫بزرگساالن‬ ‫و‬ 14 ‫میلی‬ ‫متر‬ ‫در‬ ‫کودکان‬ ‫پاتولوژیک‬ ‫محسوب‬ ‫می‬ ‫شود‬ .
  19. 19. ‫گرافی‬ ‫تفسیر‬ ‫گردن‬ ‫های‬ ‫شکستگی‬ ‫شایع‬ ‫بندی‬ ‫تقسیم‬ ‫گردن‬ ‫شکستگی‬ ‫گرافی‬ ‫قوائد‬ ‫گردن‬ ‫گرافی‬ ‫نماهای‬ ‫گردن‬ ‫آناتومی‬
  20. 20. Denis Classification: The three column spine • The anterior column is formed by the anterior longitudinal ligament, the anterior annulus fibrosus, and the anterior part of the vertebral body. • The middle column is formed by the posterior longitudinal ligament, posterior annulus fibrosus, and the posterior wall of the vertebral body. • The posterior column is formed by the posterior bony complex (posterior arch) alternating with the posterior ligamentous complex: supraspinous ligament, interspinous ligament, capsule, and ligamentum flavum.
  21. 21. Stable and Unstable Fractures • Stable fractures don't cause spinal deformity or neurologic (nerve) problems. With a stable fracture, the spine can still carry and distribute your weight pretty well. • Unstable fractures make it difficult for the spine to carry and distribute weight. Unstable fractures have a chance of progressing and causing further damage. They may also cause spinal deformity. • If one column is disrupted, other columns may provide sufficient stability to prevent spinal cord injury.
  22. 22. ‫گرافی‬ ‫تفسیر‬ ‫گردن‬ ‫های‬ ‫شکستگی‬ ‫شایع‬ ‫بندی‬ ‫تقسیم‬ ‫گردن‬ ‫شکستگی‬ ‫گرافی‬ ‫قوائد‬ ‫گردن‬ ‫گرافی‬ ‫نماهای‬ ‫گردن‬ ‫آناتومی‬
  23. 23. pathophysiology • Cervical spine injuries are best classified according to several mechanisms of injury. These include: flexion flexion-rotation extension extension-rotation vertical compression lateral flexion imprecisely understood mechanisms that may result in odontoid fractures and atlanto-occipital dislocation.
  24. 24. Fx classified according to pathophysiolog y Flexion Simple wedge Fx Flexion tear drop Anterior subluxation Bilateral facet dislocation Clay shoveler fracture Anterior atlantoaxial dislocation Flexion-rotation Extension Extension- rotation Vertical compression Lateral flexion Multi- mechanism
  25. 25. Fx classified according to pathophysiology Flexion Flexion-rotation unilateral facet dislocation and rotary atlantoaxial dislocation Extension Extension-rotation Vertical compression Lateral flexion Multi-mechanism
  26. 26. Fx classified according to pathophysiology Flexion Flexion-rotation Extension hangman fracture extension teardrop fracture fracture of the posterior arch of C1 posterior atlantoaxial dislocation Extension-rotation Vertical compression Lateral flexion Multi-mechanism
  27. 27. Fx classified according to pathophysiology Flexion Flexion-rotation Extension Extension-rotation Vertical compression Jefferson fracture burst fracture atlas fracture isolated fracture of the lateral mass of C1 (pillar fracture) Lateral flexion Multi-mechanism
  28. 28. Fx classified according to pathophysiology Flexion Flexion-rotation Extension Extension- rotation Vertical compression Lateral flexion Multi-mechanism odontoid fracture fracture of the transverse process of C2 atlanto- occipital dislocation occipital condyle fracture
  29. 29. Flexion Injury • Common injuries associated with a flexion mechanism include the following: • Simple wedge compression fracture without posterior disruption • Flexion teardrop fracture • Anterior subluxation • Bilateral facet dislocation • Clay shoveler fracture • Anterior atlantoaxial dislocation
  30. 30. Simple wedge fracture • The anterior vertebral body bears most of the force, sustaining simple wedge compression anteriorly without any posterior disruption. • Radiographically the anterior border of the vertebral body has diminished height and increased concavity along with increased density due to bony impaction. The prevertebral soft tissues are swollen. • The posterior column remains intact, making this a stable fracture that requires only use of a cervical orthosis for treatment.
  31. 31. Flexion teardrop fracture • A flexion teardrop fracture occurs when flexion of the spine, along with vertical axial compression, causes a fracture of the anteroinferior aspect of the vertebral body. This fragment is displaced anteriorly and resembles a teardrop • This injury involves disruption of all 3 columns, making this an extremely unstable fracture that frequently is associated with spinal cord injury. Initial management is application of traction with cervical tongs.
  32. 32. Anterior subluxation • Anterior subluxation in the cervical spine occurs when posterior ligamentous complexes rupture. The anterior longitudinal ligament remains intact. No associated bony injury is seen. • Radiographically, the lateral view shows widening of interspinous processes, and anterior and posterior contour lines are disrupted in flexion views (see the image below). Since the anterior columns remain intact, this fracture is considered mechanically stable by definition • Anterior subluxation is rarely associated with neurologic sequelae. Nevertheless, most authorities approach this injury as if it were potentially unstable
  33. 33. Bilateral facet dislocation • This injury involves the annulus fibrosus, anterior longitudinal ligament and posterior ligamentous complex. • Radiographically, this is seen as a displacement of more than half of the anteroposterior diameter of the vertebral body in the lateral view. • This is an extremely unstable condition and is associated with a high prevalence of spinal cord injuries. • Initial management is closed reduction and traction with cervical tongs.
  34. 34. Clay shoveler fracture • Abrupt flexion of the neck, combined with a heavy upper body and lower neck muscular contraction, results in an oblique fracture of the base of the spinous process, • Injury commonly occurs in lower cervical vertebrae; • Injury also may be seen in the anteroposterior view as a vertically split appearance of the spinous process in the lower vertebrae • This fracture is considered stable. • Management involves only cervical immobilization with an orthotic device for comfort.
  35. 35. Flexion-rotation Injury • Common injuries associated with a flexion-rotation mechanism include: • unilateral facet dislocation and • rotary atlantoaxial dislocation.
  36. 36. Unilateral facet dislocation • Pathophysiology • Although the posterior ligament is disrupted, vertebrae are locked in place, making this injury stable. • The lateral view, The anteroposterior view and The oblique view is useful. • The injury seldom is associated with neurologic deficits. The orthopedic consultant performs initial management, applying cervical traction to attempt closed reduction.
  37. 37. Rotary atlantoaxial dislocation • This injury is a specific type of unilateral facet dislocation. • Radiographically, the odontoid view shows asymmetry of the lateral masses of C1 with respect to the dens along with unilateral magnification of a lateral mass of C1 (wink sign). • This injury is considered unstable because of its location.
  38. 38. Extension Injury • Common injuries associated with an extension mechanism include: • hangman fracture • extension teardrop fracture • fracture of the posterior arch of C1 (posterior neural arch fracture of C1) • posterior atlantoaxial dislocation.
  39. 39. Hangman fracture (traumatic spondylolisthesis of C2) • Terminology • Radiographically, a fracture line should be evident extending through the pedicles of C2 along with obvious disruption of the spinolaminar contour line. • Although considered an unstable fracture, it seldom is associated with spinal injury. • When associated with unilateral or bilateral facet dislocation at the level of C2, this particular type of hangman fracture is unstable. • All other types of hangman fracture can be managed initially with a cervical orthotic device.
  40. 40. Extension teardrop fracture • As with flexion teardrop fracture, extension teardrop fracture also manifests with a displaced anteroinferior bony fragment. • The fragment is a true avulsion (in contrast to the flexion teardrop fracture) • The fracture is common after diving accidents and tends to occur at lower cervical levels. It also may be associated with the central cord syndrome due to buckling of the ligamenta flava into spinal canal during the hyperextension phase of injury. • This injury is stable in flexion but highly unstable in extension. Initial management is avoidance of iatrogenic extension and cervical traction with tongs.
  41. 41. Fracture of the posterior arch of C1 (posterior neural arch fracture) • This fracture occurs when the head is hyperextended • Radiographically, the lateral projection shows a fracture line through the posterior neural arch. The odontoid view fails to show any displacement of the lateral masses of C1 with respect to the articular pillars of C2, a finding that distinguishes this fracture from a Jefferson fracture. • This fracture is stable. • Initial management involves the differentiation of this benign fracture from a Jefferson fracture. Once this is accomplished, only use of a cervical orthosis is required.
  42. 42. Vertical (axial) Compression Injury • Common injuries associated with a vertical compression mechanism include: • Jefferson fracture (burst fracture of the ring of C1) • burst fracture (dispersion, axial loading) • atlas fracture • isolated fracture of the lateral mass of C1 (pillar fracture).
  43. 43. Jefferson fracture (burst fracture of the ring of C1) • This fracture is caused by a compressive downward force. Quadruple fracture of all 4 aspects of the C1 ring occurs. • Radiographically the fracture is characterized by bilateral lateral displacement of the articular masses of C1. This finding differentiates it from a simple fracture of the posterior neural arch of C1. • The lateral projection usually reveals a striking amount of prevertebral soft tissue edema. • When displacement of the lateral masses is more than 6.9 mm complete disruption of the transverse ligament has occurred and immediate referral for cervical traction is warranted.
  44. 44. Burst fracture of the vertebral body • This fracture involves disruption of the anterior and middle columns, with a variable degree of posterior protrusion of the latter. • Radiographically, this fracture is evidenced by a vertical fracture line in the frontal projection and by comminution and protrusion of the vertebral body anteriorly and posteriorly. • Posterior protrusion of the middle column may extend into the spinal canal and can be associated with anterior cord syndrome. • Initial management of burst fractures with a loss in height of more than 25%, retropulsion, or neurologic deficit is accomplished by applying traction with cervical tongs. When none of those problems exist, the fracture is considered stable.
  45. 45. Multiple or Complex Injuries • Common injuries associated with multiple or complex mechanisms include: • odontoid fracture • fracture of the transverse process of C2 (lateral flexion) • atlanto-occipital dislocation (flexion or extension with a shearing component) • occipital condyle fracture (vertical compression with lateral bending)
  46. 46. Odontoid process fractures • The 3 types of odontoid process fractures are classified based on the anatomic level at which the fracture occurs • With types II and III fractures, the fractured segment may be displaced anteriorly, laterally, or posteriorly. Since posterior displacement of segment is more common, the prevalence of spinal cord injury is as high as 10% with these fractures. • Initial management of a type I dens fracture is use of a cervical orthosis. Manage types II and III fractures by applying traction with cervical tongs.
  47. 47. Atlanto-occipital dislocation • When severe flexion or extension exists at the upper cervical level, atlanto-occipital dislocation may occur. • Atlanto-occipital dislocation involves complete disruption of all ligamentous relationships between the occiput and the atlas. • Death usually occurs immediately • Radiographically, disassociation between the base of the occiput and the arch of C1 is seen. • Cervical traction is absolutely contraindicated, since further stretching of the brainstem can occur.
  48. 48. Mechanical Instability 1. Trafton has ranked specific cervical injuries based on their degree of mechanical instability.[1] The list below ranks cervical spine injuries in order of instability (most to least unstable): 2. Rupture of the transverse ligament of the atlas 3. Fracture of the dens (odontoid fracture) 4. Burst fracture with posterior ligamentous disruption (flexion teardrop fracture) 5. Bilateral facet dislocation 6. Burst fracture without posterior ligamentous disruption
  49. 49. 7. Hyperextension fracture dislocation 8. Hangman fracture 9. Extension teardrop (stable in flexion) 10.Jefferson fracture (burst fracture of the ring of C1) 11.Unilateral facet dislocation 12.Anterior subluxation 13.Simple wedge compression fracture without posterior disruption 14.Pillar fracture 15.Fracture of the posterior arch of C1 16.Spinous process fracture (clay shoveler fracture)
  50. 50. ‫شما‬ ‫توجه‬ ‫از‬ ‫تشکر‬ ‫با‬

